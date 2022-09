Four trading days and Rs 13 lakh crore of investor wealth wiped out. The Sensex fell over 900 points today to a 2-month low, while the Nifty closed 311 points down. Dalal Street has had a rough past few days, with stocks falling on worries of global inflation levels and slower economic growth. As the markets march southwards, hear out Udayan Mukherjee’s view on current trends in the Indian stock markets.