WATCH: US Rate Hike AfterShocks On D-Street, Rupee At Record Low & More On #BusinessToday

Weak global cues take Dalal street to its lowest level in 2 months. The rupee weakens to an all-time low of 81 rupees and 65 paise to the dollar as fears of global recession send the greenback surging to multi-year highs against most of its rivals. All eyes are on RBI's rate decision later this week. Brent crude slips to an 8-month low of 85 dollars per barrel. An exclusive conversation with Nirmal Jain of IIFL group where he talks about his outlook on markets rate hike expectation, and the steep fall in rupee. Udayan Mukherjee's take on Markets. These & many more stories on #BusinessTodayTV