Watch: What is ITC?

When Sanjiv Puri took over as Chairman and MD of ITC from YC Deveshwar, his mandate was clear — carry forward the vision of transforming the cigarette company into a diversified consumer-centric conglomerate.

Under Sanjiv Puri, the ITC's FMCG business is now almost Rs 15,000 crore. FY21 has been one of the best years for the non-cigarette FMCG business with EBITDA margins at 9 per cent, up 180 basis points over FY20.

Despite disruptions caused by the pandemic, ITC’s revenue grew 3.3 per cent to Rs 53,155.12 crore in FY21.