WATCH: Wipro Fires 300 Employees For Moonlighting

#Wipro had fired its 300 employees after finding out that they were working with one of its competitors at the same time, Wipro Chairman #Rishad Premji said in a statement. The Wipro Chairman asserted that he stands by his recent comments on moonlighting being a complete violation of integrity "in its deepest form." "The reality is that there are people today working for Wipro and working directly for one of our competitors and we have actually discovered 300 people in the last few months who are doing exactly that," Premji said speaking at AIMA's (All India Management Association) National Management Convention. Watch here to know more