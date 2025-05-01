WAVES 2025 | PM Modi: India A Country Of Billion-Plus Population And Billion-Plus Stories

At the grand stage of WAVES 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated India as not just a nation of a billion-plus people, but of a billion-plus stories. Drawing from the roots of Indian culture, from Natyashastra to Abhigyan Shakuntalam, and from village folklore to divine music, he highlighted the country's unmatched legacy of creativity. PM Modi called upon storytellers and artists to unite in shaping a new cultural narrative for a rising India—already a global fintech and mobile manufacturing leader. Announcing future WAVES Awards, he envisioned them as the most prestigious in the creative world. “Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai,” he declared.