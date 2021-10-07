We expect positive consumer sentiment this festive season: Satish Padmanabhan

Specials
As India enters into the festive mode, the e-commerce majors are witnessing a tremendous response. Witnessing a positive shift in consumer demand across categories including TV & audio, headphones, TWS, and cameras due to the pandemic, Satish Padmanabhan, Sales Head at Sony India, in an exclusive interaction with Business Today, talks about the business value growth the company is expecting during this festive season.
