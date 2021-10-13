What's causing the Centre-State 'power' tussle?

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
The Central government has cracked down on states selling power at exorbitant profits at the energy exchange while subjecting their citizens to power cuts. It has also urged states not to sell the 15% 'unallocated' quota they enjoy from central power generation companies if they do not require it. States have been asked to share this quota with other 'needy states'. Watch the video for more.
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today