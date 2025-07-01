When Terrorism Is State-Supported, It Should Be Called Out Publicly: EAM Jaishankar At UN

In another attack on Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called out state support for terror. Inaugurating an exhibition on terror ‘The Human Cost of Terrorism’ at the UN headquarters in New York, the minister said, “"When terrorism is supported by a state against the neighbour, when it is fuelled by the bigotry of extremism, when it drives a whole host of illegal activities, it is imperative to call it out publicly. And, one way of doing so is to display the havoc that it has wreaked on global society.” The exhibition will be on display at two locations in the UN headquarters from June 30 - July 3 and July 7 - July 11. It opened a day before Pakistan begins its Presidency of the UN Security Council for July on Tuesday.