WHO warns against mixing and matching Covid vaccines

WHO has warned against mixing of Covid-19 vaccines, saying there was very little information on the mix-and-match of vaccines. It advised against people mixing and matching Covid-19 vaccines from different manufacturers, calling it a "dangerous trend" since there was little data available about the health impact. Infectious disease experts are weighing whether people who received Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine should receive a booster of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA-based vaccine which are said to be more effective against the highly contagious Delta variant. Watch the video for more on what WHO's chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan had to say.