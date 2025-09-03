Why Gurugram Floods Every Monsoon: Experts Explain The Drainage Mess

The millennium city of Gurugram, home to billionaires, luxury penthouses, IT hubs, and auto giants, turns into a waterlogged mess every time it rains. On Monday, knee-deep water, stranded vehicles, and endless traffic jams once again highlighted the city’s fragile infrastructure. Experts blame unplanned urbanization, clogged drains, encroached water bodies, and poor coordination among multiple agencies for the chaos. Natural drainage channels like Najafgarh drain and Ghata Jheel have been narrowed or encroached upon, while sewage and stormwater systems overflow during heavy downpours. Despite record-breaking real estate deals and massive tax revenues, Gurugram struggles to fix its drainage woes. Watch the full report to understand why Gurugram floods and what needs to change.