Will Budget 2022 provide a booster shot to healthcare sector?

The healthcare sector is in focus past two years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. The healthcare sector has benefitted from the various government schemes, including the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative introduced in the last budget. Given the continued pandemic conditions, this year too, government spending on the healthcare sector is expected to increase. Sakshi Batra gets you the key expectations of the sector from Budget 2022.
