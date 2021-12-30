Will omicron derail the economic recovery in 2022?

The Omicron scare has gripped the Indian economy. While covid dealt a heavy blow to the Indian economy in 2020, the ongoing fiscal has seen a prompt recovery. But with the spread of the omicron variant, threat of third wave looms large. Will omicron derail India's growth? We caught up with Dr. Sunil Sinha, Director & Principal Economist at India Ratings to assess the likely impact of omicron on India's economy. Take a look.