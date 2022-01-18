Will the banking sector get a booster shot in Budget 2022-23?

The last two years have been a roller coaster ride for many industries including the banking industry which is considered as backbone of any economy. Right ahead of the Budget 2022-23, the sector is looking forward to enhanced spending on infrastructure, speedy implementation of projects, improved access to banking system, and much more to get on a sustained path of recovery. Sakshi Batra gets you what's on top of the wishlist.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today