Underpinned by the localised MQB A0 IN platform, Volkswagen group is all set to unveil its new sedan in March. The car is likely to be called the Virtus (not officially confirmed by the company) and is expected to be bigger than the Vento. With rivals like Honda city, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, will it be able to able to make a mark in world’s fourth-largest automobile market?