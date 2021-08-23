scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
News Reel
Zydus Cadila MD shares plans for vaccine trials in children below 12 years

Feedback

Zydus Cadila MD shares plans for vaccine trials in children below 12 years

Vaccine maker Zydus Cadila's three-dose Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D has received DCGI approval for emergency use authorisation. It is the only needle-free Covid vaccine in the world. Zydus Cadila announced on Saturday that they will start producing one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine by October. Zydus Cadila MD Dr Sharvil Patel also broke the news to India Today that the company will now apply to start the trial of its Covid-19 vaccine in children of age group 3-12. Watch the full interview.

TAGS:

Videos