Zydus Cadila MD shares plans for vaccine trials in children below 12 years

Vaccine maker Zydus Cadila's three-dose Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D has received DCGI approval for emergency use authorisation. It is the only needle-free Covid vaccine in the world. Zydus Cadila announced on Saturday that they will start producing one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine by October. Zydus Cadila MD Dr Sharvil Patel also broke the news to India Today that the company will now apply to start the trial of its Covid-19 vaccine in children of age group 3-12. Watch the full interview.