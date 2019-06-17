All India Doctors' Strike Live Updates: Junior doctors in West Bengal call off week-long strike after meeting CM Mamata Banerjee

Junior doctors of NRS hospital, Kolkata announce that they are calling off the strike. pic.twitter.com/OGVbtToORH

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the CM. After an enormous movement, the meeting and discussions with our CM met a logical end. Considering everything we expect the govt to solve the issues as discussed in due time," ANI quoted representatives of protesting doctors of NRS Hospital as saying this.

Junior doctors of NRS hospital, Kolkata announce that they are calling off the strike. pic.twitter.com/OGVbtToORH

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to hold protests across Bihar on June 24 over Muzaffarpur Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) deaths: ANI.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accepted the proposal of doctors to set up Grievance Redressal Cell in Government Hospitals.

West Bengal Mamata Banerjee directs Kolkata Police commissioner Anuj Sharma to deploy a nodal police officer in every hospital, during the meeting with representatives of doctors at Nabanna.

A case has been registered against Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey in Muzaffarpur for not spreading awareness about Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) prior to the outbreak: ANI.

"Our teams are stationed there there are working from the very first day. I have gone there and met the patients. I even went through their case sheet and spoke to doctors in details,"said health minister Harsh Vardhan.

Death toll due to heatstroke at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya rises to 35; 28 of them died while undergoing treatment while 7 were brought dead, ANI reported. 106 patients are undergoing treatment. Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey visited the patients today.

#WATCH MoS Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey on reports of him sleeping during a media briefing of Union Health Minister on Bihar AES deaths: Main manan chintan bhi karta hoon na, main so nahi raha tha. pic.twitter.com/i9p8e37cJJ

"I do reflect and contemplate too, I was not sleeping," says Mos Health & Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on reports of him sleeping during a media briefing of Union Health Minister on Bihar AES deaths.

#WATCH MoS Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey on reports of him sleeping during a media briefing of Union Health Minister on Bihar AES deaths: Main manan chintan bhi karta hoon na, main so nahi raha tha. pic.twitter.com/i9p8e37cJJ

"I do reflect and contemplate too, I was not sleeping," says Mos Health & Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on reports of him sleeping during a media briefing of Union Health Minister on Bihar AES deaths.

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee arrives for meeting with representatives of doctors at Nabanna. pic.twitter.com/ebcD15p026

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives for meeting with representatives of doctors at Nabanna.

15:51 IST: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives for meeting with representatives of doctors at Nabanna.

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee arrives for meeting with representatives of doctors at Nabanna. pic.twitter.com/ebcD15p026 — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019





15:44 IST 28,000 Gujarat Doctors Join Nationwide Stir, OPD Services Hit Non-essential health services were affected in Gujarat on Monday as nearly 28,000 doctors boycotted work in response to their apex body IMA's strike call following attack on two medical practitioners in West Bengal, an official said. Junior doctors and interns held protests in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar and other major towns of the state and did not report to work in the Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) of various government and private hospitals, he said. Around 28,000 doctors across the state, including 9,000 in Ahmedabad, have joined the 24-hour strike, an official from IMA's Gujarat chapter said.



15:44 IST: Non-essential health services were affected in Gujarat on Monday as nearly 28,000 doctors boycotted work in response to their apex body IMA's strike call following attack on two medical practitioners in West Bengal, an official said. Junior doctors and interns held protests in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar and other major towns of the state and did not report to work in the Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) of various government and private hospitals, he said. Around 28,000 doctors across the state, including 9,000 in Ahmedabad, have joined the 24-hour strike, an official from IMA's Gujarat chapter said.



15:24 IST Medical representatives of doctors on their way to meet Mamata Banerjee in Nabana State Health Department bus carrying representatives of doctors scheduled to meet CM Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna, today.



West Bengal: State Health Department bus carrying representatives of doctors scheduled to meet CM Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna, today. pic.twitter.com/vNosuVOfKa — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019





15:24 IST: State Health Department bus carrying representatives of doctors scheduled to meet CM Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna, today.



West Bengal: State Health Department bus carrying representatives of doctors scheduled to meet CM Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna, today. pic.twitter.com/vNosuVOfKa — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019





15:22 IST IMA Pune holds protests at KEM hospital Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune protests at KEM Hospital over violence against doctors.

Maharashtra: Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune protests at KEM Hospital over violence against doctors. pic.twitter.com/9QIPkn0vTm — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019





15:22 IST: Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune protests at KEM Hospital over violence against doctors.

Maharashtra: Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune protests at KEM Hospital over violence against doctors. pic.twitter.com/9QIPkn0vTm — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019





15:11 IST Doctors in Telangana boycott work Doctors boycotted elective medical services in government and private hospitals, staged protests and took out rallies across Telangana on Monday against the attack on two junior doctors in West Bengal. They condemned the attack on the junior doctors at a Kolkata hospital allegedly by the relatives of a patient, who died on June 10. Doctors in Bengal have been protesting since June 11 and many of them have resigned from service en masse, demanding adequate security at hospitals. The protest by Telangana doctors is in solidarity with their Bengal counterparts and in support of the 24-hour strike call given the Indian Medical Association.Â The doctors staged sit-ins, took out rallies near hospitals in Hyderabad and other parts of the state, hitting medicare services.

15:11 IST: Doctors boycotted elective medical services in government and private hospitals, staged protests and took out rallies across Telangana on Monday against the attack on two junior doctors in West Bengal. They condemned the attack on the junior doctors at a Kolkata hospital allegedly by the relatives of a patient, who died on June 10. Doctors in Bengal have been protesting since June 11 and many of them have resigned from service en masse, demanding adequate security at hospitals. The protest by Telangana doctors is in solidarity with their Bengal counterparts and in support of the 24-hour strike call given the Indian Medical Association.Â The doctors staged sit-ins, took out rallies near hospitals in Hyderabad and other parts of the state, hitting medicare services.

15:00 IST No media to be allowed during the talks between Mamata Banerjee and protesting doctors No media persons will be allowed during the talks between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the protesting doctors in Kolkata today. However, a recorded version of the discussions and resolutions undertaken will later be provided to them, said the state health department invite to sent to the agitating doctors. "No media will not be allowed inside. There was no such communication in their letter," said Pradip Mitra, Director of Medical Education. The formal invitation was sent after the protesting doctors this morning said they did not receive any communication regarding the meeting.



15:00 IST: No media persons will be allowed during the talks between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the protesting doctors in Kolkata today. However, a recorded version of the discussions and resolutions undertaken will later be provided to them, said the state health department invite to sent to the agitating doctors. "No media will not be allowed inside. There was no such communication in their letter," said Pradip Mitra, Director of Medical Education. The formal invitation was sent after the protesting doctors this morning said they did not receive any communication regarding the meeting.



14:13 IST Union Health Minister refuses to talk about rising death toll in Muzaffarpur, Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan refuses to speak on rising death toll in Muzaffarpur (Bihar) due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

#WATCH Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan refuses to speak on rising death toll in Muzaffarpur (Bihar) due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) pic.twitter.com/TVAuFnWNPP — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019





14:13 IST: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan refuses to speak on rising death toll in Muzaffarpur (Bihar) due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

#WATCH Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan refuses to speak on rising death toll in Muzaffarpur (Bihar) due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) pic.twitter.com/TVAuFnWNPP — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019





14:01 IST Here is a point by point look at what the Kolkata doctors are demanding? Here is the list of the likely demands of the protesting junior doctors of NRS hospital in Kolkata that they are likely to discuss with Mamata Banerjee in a meeting at 3 pm:-

a) Hospital security system

b) Patient identification with the help of Aadhar or any other biometric

c) Patients have to sign a contract which will clearly say that if any property is destroyed by the patient's kin, the patient will have to bear the compensation otherwise he/she will be barred from getting any treatment free of cost

d) If a doctor is verbally abused or physically assaulted, video footage or CCTV footage will be given to the central organisation headed by ex-SC judge and lawyers. If the CCTV footage is destroyed, hospital super will be held liable

e) Fast track court specially designed to hear assualt cases should be made

f) Helpline for doctors by the Central govt for registering complaints against political leaders. In cases where the ruling party is found to be misusing its powers, a CBI inquiry should be ordered.

g) The arrest of those who circulate hate messages against doctors on social media.

h) Violation against women doctors should be made grave offense

i) Counselling of all patients should be done under audio-visual surveillance







14:01 IST: Here is the list of the likely demands of the protesting junior doctors of NRS hospital in Kolkata that they are likely to discuss with Mamata Banerjee in a meeting at 3 pm:-

a) Hospital security system

b) Patient identification with the help of Aadhar or any other biometric

c) Patients have to sign a contract which will clearly say that if any property is destroyed by the patient's kin, the patient will have to bear the compensation otherwise he/she will be barred from getting any treatment free of cost

d) If a doctor is verbally abused or physically assaulted, video footage or CCTV footage will be given to the central organisation headed by ex-SC judge and lawyers. If the CCTV footage is destroyed, hospital super will be held liable

e) Fast track court specially designed to hear assualt cases should be made

f) Helpline for doctors by the Central govt for registering complaints against political leaders. In cases where the ruling party is found to be misusing its powers, a CBI inquiry should be ordered.

g) The arrest of those who circulate hate messages against doctors on social media.

h) Violation against women doctors should be made grave offense

i) Counselling of all patients should be done under audio-visual surveillance







13:23 IST Doctors observe silent protest march in Goa Boycotting work on Monday several doctors in Goa held a silent protest march in support of the assault on junior doctors of NRS hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal (WB). The silent march was taken out from Azad Maidan to Panjim market in the state capital.



13:23 IST: Boycotting work on Monday several doctors in Goa held a silent protest march in support of the assault on junior doctors of NRS hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal (WB). The silent march was taken out from Azad Maidan to Panjim market in the state capital.



13:18 IST: All India Doctor's Strike being observed at Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital.



#Karnataka: All India Doctor's Strike being observed at Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital. #DoctorsStrikepic.twitter.com/wdTX2gPDJ2 — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019





13:05 IST Mamata Banerjee to meet agitating doctors at 3 pm in Nabana West Bengal Mamata Banerjee will meet the protesting doctors at 3 pm in Nabana today. In a letter addressed to the doctors, the medical education director said, "Mamata Banerjee has agreed to meet two representatives of each medical college of the state at Nabana at 3 pm on June 17, 2019. The discussion will follow on all your demands. The discussion and resolutions in this meeting shall be recorded and duly communicated to you."





13:05 IST: West Bengal Mamata Banerjee will meet the protesting doctors at 3 pm in Nabana today. In a letter addressed to the doctors, the medical education director said, "Mamata Banerjee has agreed to meet two representatives of each medical college of the state at Nabana at 3 pm on June 17, 2019. The discussion will follow on all your demands. The discussion and resolutions in this meeting shall be recorded and duly communicated to you."





12:53 IST 5 people succumbed to heat stroke in Nalanda, 58 others undergoing treatment "5 people have died due to heat stroke; 58 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital after heatstroke." Gyan Bhushan, Superintendent Pawapuri Medical College, Nalanda said.



Gyan Bhushan, Superintendent Pawapuri Medical College, Nalanda: 5 people have died due to heat stroke; 58 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital after heatstroke. #Biharpic.twitter.com/FDmEhWGWdi — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019





12:53 IST: "5 people have died due to heat stroke; 58 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital after heatstroke." Gyan Bhushan, Superintendent Pawapuri Medical College, Nalanda said.



Gyan Bhushan, Superintendent Pawapuri Medical College, Nalanda: 5 people have died due to heat stroke; 58 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital after heatstroke. #Biharpic.twitter.com/FDmEhWGWdi — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019





12:40 IST Doctors in AIIMS Bhopal hold protests Madhya Pradesh: Doctors at AIIMS Bhopal hold protest in support of doctors of West Bengal.

Madhya Pradesh: Doctors at AIIMS Bhopal hold protest in support of doctors of West Bengal. #DoctorsStrikepic.twitter.com/r5R5r6xoRa — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019





12:40 IST: Madhya Pradesh: Doctors at AIIMS Bhopal hold protest in support of doctors of West Bengal.

Madhya Pradesh: Doctors at AIIMS Bhopal hold protest in support of doctors of West Bengal. #DoctorsStrikepic.twitter.com/r5R5r6xoRa — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019





12:10 IST West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to meet medical college reporesentatives tomorrow West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be meeting two representatives from each medical college of the state in Nabana tomorrow: ANI.



12:10 IST: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be meeting two representatives from each medical college of the state in Nabana tomorrow: ANI.



12:03 IST Doctors at King George's Medical University in Lucknow are on a strike Lucknow: Doctors at King George's Medical University (KGMU) are on strike in wake of violence against against doctors in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/MY8WFfTyhE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2019







12:03 IST: Lucknow: Doctors at King George's Medical University (KGMU) are on strike in wake of violence against against doctors in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/MY8WFfTyhE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2019







12:02 IST: Jharkhand: Doctors at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi hold protest against violence against doctors in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/sgBIdvkqUH — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019







11:52 IST Doctors continue to protest at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar In view of violence against doctors in West Bengal, protest continues at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Bhubaneswar: Doctors continue to hold protest at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, in the wake of violence against doctors in West Bengal. #Odishapic.twitter.com/Z90aV8owDz — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

11:52 IST: In view of violence against doctors in West Bengal, protest continues at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Bhubaneswar: Doctors continue to hold protest at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, in the wake of violence against doctors in West Bengal. #Odishapic.twitter.com/Z90aV8owDz — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

10:55 IST Death toll due to Encephalitis rises to 100 in Muzaffarpur, Bihar "Death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur rises to 100," Sunil Kumar Shahi, Superintendent at Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) said.

#UPDATE Sunil Kumar Shahi, Superintendent at Sri Krishna Medical College&Hospital (SKMCH): Death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur rises to 100. #Biharhttps://t.co/KsS4axA0zD — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019





10:55 IST: "Death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur rises to 100," Sunil Kumar Shahi, Superintendent at Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) said.

#UPDATE Sunil Kumar Shahi, Superintendent at Sri Krishna Medical College&Hospital (SKMCH): Death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur rises to 100. #Biharhttps://t.co/KsS4axA0zD — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019





10:13 IST AIIMS doctors to hold strike from 12 noon today Delhi: Resident Doctors' Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (#AIIMS) to go on strike from 12 noon today till 6 am tomorrow, in support of violence against doctors in West Bengal. Emergency services including Casualty, ICU and Labour room shall be continued.



10:13 IST: Delhi: Resident Doctors' Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (#AIIMS) to go on strike from 12 noon today till 6 am tomorrow, in support of violence against doctors in West Bengal. Emergency services including Casualty, ICU and Labour room shall be continued.



09:38 IST Govt hospitals and IMA Tripura to shut OPD services for 24 hours today Dr. S Debbarma,General Secy,IMA Tripura Unit:All Tripura Government Doctors' Association & IMA Tripura to stop providing all OPD services for 24-hrs,today,as mark of protest against recent violence against doctors in West Bengal; except OPD services all services will be rendered.

Dr. S Debbarma,General Secy,IMA Tripura Unit:All Tripura Government Doctorsâ Association & IMA Tripura to stop providing all OPD services for 24-hrs,today,as mark of protest against recent violence against doctors in West Bengal; except OPD services all services will be rendered pic.twitter.com/4nRi6Y2klB — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2019







09:38 IST: Dr. S Debbarma,General Secy,IMA Tripura Unit:All Tripura Government Doctors' Association & IMA Tripura to stop providing all OPD services for 24-hrs,today,as mark of protest against recent violence against doctors in West Bengal; except OPD services all services will be rendered.

Dr. S Debbarma,General Secy,IMA Tripura Unit:All Tripura Government Doctorsâ Association & IMA Tripura to stop providing all OPD services for 24-hrs,today,as mark of protest against recent violence against doctors in West Bengal; except OPD services all services will be rendered pic.twitter.com/4nRi6Y2klB — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2019







09:35 IST Doctors at Jaipuria hospital in Jaipur to hold strike today. Rajasthan: Doctors on strike at Jaipuria Hospital in Jaipur; Indian Medical Association (IMA) today has called for a nationwide strike of doctors in the wake of violence against doctors in West Bengal.

Rajasthan: Doctors on strike at Jaipuria Hospital in Jaipur; Indian Medical Association (IMA) today has called for a nationwide strike of doctors in the wake of violence against doctors in West Bengal pic.twitter.com/eE1LS1nQQA — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019





09:35 IST: Rajasthan: Doctors on strike at Jaipuria Hospital in Jaipur; Indian Medical Association (IMA) today has called for a nationwide strike of doctors in the wake of violence against doctors in West Bengal.

Rajasthan: Doctors on strike at Jaipuria Hospital in Jaipur; Indian Medical Association (IMA) today has called for a nationwide strike of doctors in the wake of violence against doctors in West Bengal pic.twitter.com/eE1LS1nQQA — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019





09:31 IST Karnataka CM requests peaceful protests from agitating doctors on strike today "Assault on anyone is unacceptable. I condemn the attack on the doctors and request the doctors on strike today to ensure that their protest is peaceful and does not cause any problems to the patients," Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Twitter today.

Assault on anyone is unacceptable.

I condemn the attack on the doctors and request the doctors on strike today to ensure that their protest is peaceful and does not cause any problems to the patients. #DoctorStrike#DoctorsProtest — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) June 17, 2019







09:31 IST: "Assault on anyone is unacceptable. I condemn the attack on the doctors and request the doctors on strike today to ensure that their protest is peaceful and does not cause any problems to the patients," Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Twitter today.

Assault on anyone is unacceptable.

I condemn the attack on the doctors and request the doctors on strike today to ensure that their protest is peaceful and does not cause any problems to the patients. #DoctorStrike#DoctorsProtest — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) June 17, 2019







09:29 IST Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Vadodara hold protest outside Out Patient Department Gujarat: Indian Medical Association today has called for a nationwide strike of doctors in the wake of violence against doctors in West Bengal; Doctors at Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Vadodara hold protest outside Out Patient Department.

Gujarat: Indian Medical Association today has called for a nationwide strike of doctors in the wake of violence against doctors in West Bengal; Doctors at Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Vadodara hold protest outside Out Patient Department pic.twitter.com/Ya6NS3CE3x — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019





09:29 IST: Gujarat: Indian Medical Association today has called for a nationwide strike of doctors in the wake of violence against doctors in West Bengal; Doctors at Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Vadodara hold protest outside Out Patient Department.

Gujarat: Indian Medical Association today has called for a nationwide strike of doctors in the wake of violence against doctors in West Bengal; Doctors at Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Vadodara hold protest outside Out Patient Department pic.twitter.com/Ya6NS3CE3x — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019





09:24 IST Kerala docs to go on strike today All private and state-run hospitals' doctors in the state of Kerala have gone on strike today. However, the private sector doctors will hold a day-long strike, their government counterparts will be off duty for two hours from 8 am to 10 am today.



09:24 IST: All private and state-run hospitals' doctors in the state of Kerala have gone on strike today. However, the private sector doctors will hold a day-long strike, their government counterparts will be off duty for two hours from 8 am to 10 am today.



09:19 IST Medical colleges, govt hospitals in Assam to keep OPDs shut today The OPDs in all medical colleges and government hospitals in the state of Assam will remain shut today. The decision is taken to support the strike call by the IMA. Meanwhile, all emergency services, critical care and trauma services will operate as usual.



09:19 IST: The OPDs in all medical colleges and government hospitals in the state of Assam will remain shut today. The decision is taken to support the strike call by the IMA. Meanwhile, all emergency services, critical care and trauma services will operate as usual.



09:16 IST Major Delhi hospitals to remain shut today The protesting doctors at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, RML Hospital as well as Delhi government facilities such as GTB Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital,Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital will be off duty today.



09:16 IST: The protesting doctors at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, RML Hospital as well as Delhi government facilities such as GTB Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital,Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital will be off duty today.



09:14 IST IMA to hold 24-hour nation-wide protest today, to stage a 'dharna' at its Delhi headquarters The IMA is going to hold a 24-hour-long nationwide protest today. All Non-Essential Services including OPDs will be closed starting from 6 am. IMA will also stage a 'dharna' at IMA headquarters in Delhi starting 10 am today.



09:14 IST: The IMA is going to hold a 24-hour-long nationwide protest today. All Non-Essential Services including OPDs will be closed starting from 6 am. IMA will also stage a 'dharna' at IMA headquarters in Delhi starting 10 am today.



09:09 IST Delhi Doctors to hold march in support of West Bengal counterparts Several hospitals across states have decided to join IMA's nation-wide strike call today. Meanwhile, the doctors in Delhi will hold a protesting march in support of their counterparts in West Bengal.





09:09 IST: Several hospitals across states have decided to join IMA's nation-wide strike call today. Meanwhile, the doctors in Delhi will hold a protesting march in support of their counterparts in West Bengal.





09:01 IST Doctors at AIIMS Delhi withdraw strike on Monday The protesting doctors at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi have announced that they will be withdrawing the strike call for Monday. The doctors cited patient care for calling off the strike. However, the protest will continue to support Kolkata doctors despite calling off the strike, the doctors said. In a press release, the AIIMS Delhi doctors said, "Keeping patient care in the center, hospital services would not be disrupted and shall continue as usual for now. In case the lock-jam does not end, we will be forced to resort to escalation of the protest."



