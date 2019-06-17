Business Today

All India Doctors' Strike Live Updates: Junior doctors in West Bengal call off week-long strike after meeting CM Mamata Banerjee

BusinessToday.In, | 17 June 2019

All India Doctors' Strike Live Updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has arrived to meet the medical representatives at Nebanna. The CM has agreed to cover live the proposed meeting with agitating junior doctors Monday, paving way for a solution to the week-long impasse. The state government had earlier turned down the striking doctors' demand for live telecast of the meeting, scheduled to be held at 3 pm in Nebana. According to a state government official, the CM has agreed to the demand for live coverage of the meeting. The meeting will be held at an auditorium adjacent to the state secretariat in Howrah. The CM will meet two representatives from each medical college of the state in Nabana at 3 pm today. The doctors are asked to reach the venue by 2:30 pm to meet the CM. Resident Doctors' Association of All India Institute of Media Sciences (AIIMS) will join the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in its nationwide stir today and will go on strike from 12 noon today till 6 am tomorrow (Tuesday). The protest is in support of the assault on junior doctors of NRS hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal (WB). However, the emergency services including casualty, ICU and Labour room will continue as usual. Meanwhile, the IMA has announced a nation-wide strike today in solidarity with the agitating doctors in WB. The association has declared the withdrawal of non-essential health services across the country from 6 a.m., for 24 hours. Only emergency and casualty services will be offered, said the IMA.

 

Follow all the latest updates on BusinessToday.In Live blog here:-

 

 

 

 

 

 

Check Latest Updates

KEY UPDATES

  • All India Doctors' Strike Live Updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has agreed to cover live the proposed meeting with agitating junior doctors Monday, paving way for a solution to the week-long impasse. The state government had earlier tur
  • 20:47 IST

    Junior doctors of NRS hospital call off strike

    "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the CM. After an enormous movement, the meeting and discussions with our CM met a logical end. Considering everything we expect the govt to solve the issues as discussed in due time," ANI quoted representatives of protesting doctors of NRS Hospital as saying this. 

    • 20:47 IST: "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the CM. After an enormous movement, the meeting and discussions with our CM met a logical end. Considering everything we expect the govt to solve the issues as discussed in due time," ANI quoted representatives of protesting doctors of NRS Hospital as saying this. 

  • 17:19 IST

    RJD to hold protests in Bihar over Encephalitis deaths

    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to hold protests across Bihar on June 24 over Muzaffarpur Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) deaths: ANI.

    • 17:19 IST: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to hold protests across Bihar on June 24 over Muzaffarpur Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) deaths: ANI.

  • 17:03 IST

    Mamata Banerjee accepts doctors' proposal

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accepted the proposal of doctors to set up Grievance Redressal Cell in Government Hospitals.

    • 17:03 IST: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accepted the proposal of doctors to set up Grievance Redressal Cell in Government Hospitals.

  • 17:02 IST

    Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey asks cricket score during Encephalitis meeting




    • 17:02 IST:


  • 17:01 IST

    Mamata Banerjee asks Kolkata police to deploy nodal officers in every hospital

    West Bengal Mamata Banerjee directs Kolkata Police commissioner Anuj Sharma to deploy a nodal police officer in every hospital, during the meeting with representatives of doctors at Nabanna.

    • 17:01 IST: West Bengal Mamata Banerjee directs Kolkata Police commissioner Anuj Sharma to deploy a nodal police officer in every hospital, during the meeting with representatives of doctors at Nabanna.

  • 17:00 IST

    Case filed against Union, Bihar health ministers

    A case has been registered against Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey in Muzaffarpur for not spreading awareness about Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) prior to the outbreak: ANI.

    • 17:00 IST: A case has been registered against Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey in Muzaffarpur for not spreading awareness about Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) prior to the outbreak: ANI.

  • 16:58 IST

    Our teams are stationed in Muzaffarpur: Harsh Vardhan

    "Our teams are stationed there there are working from the very first day. I have gone there and met the patients. I even went through their case sheet and spoke to doctors in details,"said health minister Harsh Vardhan.

    • 16:58 IST: "Our teams are stationed there there are working from the very first day. I have gone there and met the patients. I even went through their case sheet and spoke to doctors in details,"said health minister Harsh Vardhan.

  • 16:56 IST

    Hindustani Awam Morcha & Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik supporters show black flags to Bihar Health Minister




    • 16:56 IST:


  • 15:59 IST

    Heatstroke death toll rises to 35 in Gaya, Bihar

    Death toll due to heatstroke at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya rises to 35; 28 of them died while undergoing treatment while 7 were brought dead, ANI reported. 106 patients are undergoing treatment. Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey visited the patients today.

    • 15:59 IST: Death toll due to heatstroke at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya rises to 35; 28 of them died while undergoing treatment while 7 were brought dead, ANI reported. 106 patients are undergoing treatment. Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey visited the patients today.

  • 15:57 IST

    MoS Health & Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey refutes reports of sleeping during a media briefing

    "I do reflect and contemplate too, I was not sleeping," says Mos Health & Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on reports of him sleeping during a media briefing of Union Health Minister on Bihar AES deaths.




    • 15:57 IST:
    "I do reflect and contemplate too, I was not sleeping," says Mos Health & Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on reports of him sleeping during a media briefing of Union Health Minister on Bihar AES deaths.




  • 15:51 IST

    Mamata Banerjee arrives for the meeting with medical representatives of doctors at Nabanna

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives for meeting with representatives of doctors at Nabanna.



    • Load More

    15:51 IST:
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives for meeting with representatives of doctors at Nabanna.



  • 15:44 IST

    28,000 Gujarat Doctors Join Nationwide Stir, OPD Services Hit

    Non-essential health services were affected in Gujarat on Monday as nearly 28,000 doctors boycotted work in response to their apex body IMA's strike call following attack on two medical practitioners in West Bengal, an official said. Junior doctors and interns held protests in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar and other major towns of the state and did not report to work in the Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) of various government and private hospitals, he said. Around 28,000 doctors across the state, including 9,000 in Ahmedabad, have joined the 24-hour strike, an official from IMA's Gujarat chapter said.

    • 15:44 IST: Non-essential health services were affected in Gujarat on Monday as nearly 28,000 doctors boycotted work in response to their apex body IMA's strike call following attack on two medical practitioners in West Bengal, an official said. Junior doctors and interns held protests in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar and other major towns of the state and did not report to work in the Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) of various government and private hospitals, he said. Around 28,000 doctors across the state, including 9,000 in Ahmedabad, have joined the 24-hour strike, an official from IMA's Gujarat chapter said.

  • 15:24 IST

    Medical representatives of doctors on their way to meet Mamata Banerjee in Nabana

    State Health Department bus carrying representatives of doctors scheduled to meet CM Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna, today.




    • 15:24 IST: State Health Department bus carrying representatives of doctors scheduled to meet CM Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna, today.



  • 15:22 IST

    IMA Pune holds protests at KEM hospital

    Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune protests at KEM Hospital over violence against doctors.



    • 15:22 IST:
    Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune protests at KEM Hospital over violence against doctors.



  • 15:11 IST

    Doctors in Telangana boycott work

    Doctors boycotted elective medical services in government and private hospitals, staged protests and took out rallies across Telangana on Monday against the attack on two junior doctors in West Bengal. They condemned the attack on the junior doctors at a Kolkata hospital allegedly by the relatives of a patient, who died on June 10. Doctors in Bengal have been protesting since June 11 and many of them have resigned from service en masse, demanding adequate security at hospitals. The protest by Telangana doctors is in solidarity with their Bengal counterparts and in support of the 24-hour strike call given the Indian Medical Association.Â  The doctors staged sit-ins, took out rallies near hospitals in Hyderabad and other parts of the state, hitting medicare services.

    • 15:11 IST: Doctors boycotted elective medical services in government and private hospitals, staged protests and took out rallies across Telangana on Monday against the attack on two junior doctors in West Bengal. They condemned the attack on the junior doctors at a Kolkata hospital allegedly by the relatives of a patient, who died on June 10. Doctors in Bengal have been protesting since June 11 and many of them have resigned from service en masse, demanding adequate security at hospitals. The protest by Telangana doctors is in solidarity with their Bengal counterparts and in support of the 24-hour strike call given the Indian Medical Association.Â  The doctors staged sit-ins, took out rallies near hospitals in Hyderabad and other parts of the state, hitting medicare services.

  • 15:00 IST

    No media to be allowed during the talks between Mamata Banerjee and protesting doctors

    No media persons will be allowed during the talks between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the protesting doctors in Kolkata today. However, a recorded version of the discussions and resolutions undertaken will later be provided to them, said the state health department invite to sent to the agitating doctors. "No media will not be allowed inside. There was no such communication in their letter," said Pradip Mitra, Director of Medical Education. The formal invitation was sent after the protesting doctors this morning said they did not receive any communication regarding the meeting.

    • 15:00 IST: No media persons will be allowed during the talks between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the protesting doctors in Kolkata today. However, a recorded version of the discussions and resolutions undertaken will later be provided to them, said the state health department invite to sent to the agitating doctors. "No media will not be allowed inside. There was no such communication in their letter," said Pradip Mitra, Director of Medical Education. The formal invitation was sent after the protesting doctors this morning said they did not receive any communication regarding the meeting.

  • 14:13 IST

    Union Health Minister refuses to talk about rising death toll in Muzaffarpur, Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES)

    Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan refuses to speak on rising death toll in Muzaffarpur (Bihar) due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).



    • 14:13 IST:
    Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan refuses to speak on rising death toll in Muzaffarpur (Bihar) due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).



  • 14:01 IST

    Here is a point by point look at what the Kolkata doctors are demanding?

    Here is the list of the likely demands of the protesting junior doctors of NRS hospital in Kolkata that they are likely to discuss with Mamata Banerjee in a meeting at 3 pm:-

    a) Hospital security system
    b) Patient identification with the help of Aadhar or any other biometric
    c) Patients have to sign a contract which will clearly say that if any property is destroyed by the patient's kin, the patient will have to bear the compensation otherwise he/she will be barred from getting any treatment free of cost
    d) If a doctor is verbally abused or physically assaulted, video footage or CCTV footage will be given to the central organisation headed by ex-SC judge and lawyers. If the CCTV footage is destroyed, hospital super will be held liable
    e) Fast track court specially designed to hear assualt cases should be made
    f) Helpline for doctors by the Central govt for registering complaints against political leaders. In cases where the ruling party is found to be misusing its powers, a CBI inquiry should be ordered.
    g) The arrest of those who circulate hate messages against doctors on social media.
    h) Violation against women doctors should be made grave offense
    i) Counselling of all patients should be done under audio-visual surveillance


    • 14:01 IST:
    Here is the list of the likely demands of the protesting junior doctors of NRS hospital in Kolkata that they are likely to discuss with Mamata Banerjee in a meeting at 3 pm:-

    a) Hospital security system
    b) Patient identification with the help of Aadhar or any other biometric
    c) Patients have to sign a contract which will clearly say that if any property is destroyed by the patient's kin, the patient will have to bear the compensation otherwise he/she will be barred from getting any treatment free of cost
    d) If a doctor is verbally abused or physically assaulted, video footage or CCTV footage will be given to the central organisation headed by ex-SC judge and lawyers. If the CCTV footage is destroyed, hospital super will be held liable
    e) Fast track court specially designed to hear assualt cases should be made
    f) Helpline for doctors by the Central govt for registering complaints against political leaders. In cases where the ruling party is found to be misusing its powers, a CBI inquiry should be ordered.
    g) The arrest of those who circulate hate messages against doctors on social media.
    h) Violation against women doctors should be made grave offense
    i) Counselling of all patients should be done under audio-visual surveillance


  • 13:23 IST

    Doctors observe silent protest march in Goa

    Boycotting work on Monday several doctors in Goa held a silent protest march in support of the assault on junior doctors of NRS hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal (WB). The silent march was taken out from Azad Maidan to Panjim market in the state capital.

    • 13:23 IST: Boycotting work on Monday several doctors in Goa held a silent protest march in support of the assault on junior doctors of NRS hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal (WB). The silent march was taken out from Azad Maidan to Panjim market in the state capital.

  • 13:18 IST

    Doctors observe IMA's nationwide strike in Bengaluru today

    All India Doctor's Strike being observed at Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital.




    • 13:18 IST: All India Doctor's Strike being observed at Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital.



  • 13:05 IST

    Mamata Banerjee to meet agitating doctors at 3 pm in Nabana

    West Bengal Mamata Banerjee will meet the protesting doctors at 3 pm in Nabana today. In a letter addressed to the doctors, the medical education director said, "Mamata Banerjee has agreed to meet two representatives of each medical college of the state at Nabana at 3 pm on June 17, 2019. The discussion will follow on all your demands. The discussion and resolutions in this meeting shall be recorded and duly communicated to you."

    • 13:05 IST: West Bengal Mamata Banerjee will meet the protesting doctors at 3 pm in Nabana today. In a letter addressed to the doctors, the medical education director said, "Mamata Banerjee has agreed to meet two representatives of each medical college of the state at Nabana at 3 pm on June 17, 2019. The discussion will follow on all your demands. The discussion and resolutions in this meeting shall be recorded and duly communicated to you."

  • 12:53 IST

    5 people succumbed to heat stroke in Nalanda, 58 others undergoing treatment

    "5 people have died due to heat stroke; 58 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital after heatstroke." Gyan Bhushan, Superintendent Pawapuri Medical College, Nalanda said.



    • 12:53 IST:
    "5 people have died due to heat stroke; 58 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital after heatstroke." Gyan Bhushan, Superintendent Pawapuri Medical College, Nalanda said.



  • 12:40 IST

    Doctors in AIIMS Bhopal hold protests

    Madhya Pradesh: Doctors at AIIMS Bhopal hold protest in support of doctors of West Bengal.



    • 12:40 IST:
    Madhya Pradesh: Doctors at AIIMS Bhopal hold protest in support of doctors of West Bengal.



  • 12:10 IST

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to meet medical college reporesentatives tomorrow

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be meeting two representatives from each medical college of the state in Nabana tomorrow: ANI.

    • 12:10 IST: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be meeting two representatives from each medical college of the state in Nabana tomorrow: ANI.

  • 12:03 IST

    Doctors at King George's Medical University in Lucknow are on a strike




    • 12:03 IST:


  • 12:02 IST

    Doctors in Ranchi protest




    • 12:02 IST:


  • 11:52 IST

    Doctors continue to protest at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar

    In view of violence against doctors in West Bengal, protest continues at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

    • 11:52 IST: In view of violence against doctors in West Bengal, protest continues at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

  • 10:55 IST

    Death toll due to Encephalitis rises to 100 in Muzaffarpur, Bihar

    "Death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur rises to 100," Sunil Kumar Shahi, Superintendent at Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) said.



    • 10:55 IST:
    "Death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur rises to 100," Sunil Kumar Shahi, Superintendent at Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) said.



  • 10:13 IST

    AIIMS doctors to hold strike from 12 noon today

    Delhi: Resident Doctors' Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (#AIIMS) to go on strike from 12 noon today till 6 am tomorrow, in support of violence against doctors in West Bengal. Emergency services including Casualty, ICU and Labour room shall be continued.

    • 10:13 IST: Delhi: Resident Doctors' Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (#AIIMS) to go on strike from 12 noon today till 6 am tomorrow, in support of violence against doctors in West Bengal. Emergency services including Casualty, ICU and Labour room shall be continued.

  • 09:38 IST

    Govt hospitals and IMA Tripura to shut OPD services for 24 hours today

    Dr. S Debbarma,General Secy,IMA Tripura Unit:All Tripura Government Doctors' Association & IMA Tripura to stop providing all OPD services for 24-hrs,today,as mark of protest against recent violence against doctors in West Bengal; except OPD services all services will be rendered.




    • 09:38 IST:
    Dr. S Debbarma,General Secy,IMA Tripura Unit:All Tripura Government Doctors' Association & IMA Tripura to stop providing all OPD services for 24-hrs,today,as mark of protest against recent violence against doctors in West Bengal; except OPD services all services will be rendered.




  • 09:35 IST

    Doctors at Jaipuria hospital in Jaipur to hold strike today.

    Rajasthan: Doctors on strike at Jaipuria Hospital in Jaipur; Indian Medical Association (IMA) today has called for a nationwide strike of doctors in the wake of violence against doctors in West Bengal.



    • 09:35 IST:
    Rajasthan: Doctors on strike at Jaipuria Hospital in Jaipur; Indian Medical Association (IMA) today has called for a nationwide strike of doctors in the wake of violence against doctors in West Bengal.



  • 09:31 IST

    Karnataka CM requests peaceful protests from agitating doctors on strike today

    "Assault on anyone is unacceptable. I condemn the attack on the doctors and request the doctors on strike today to ensure that their protest is peaceful and does not cause any problems to the patients," Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Twitter today.




    • 09:31 IST:
    "Assault on anyone is unacceptable. I condemn the attack on the doctors and request the doctors on strike today to ensure that their protest is peaceful and does not cause any problems to the patients," Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Twitter today.




  • 09:29 IST

    Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Vadodara hold protest outside Out Patient Department

    Gujarat: Indian Medical Association today has called for a nationwide strike of doctors in the wake of violence against doctors in West Bengal; Doctors at Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Vadodara hold protest outside Out Patient Department.



    • 09:29 IST:
    Gujarat: Indian Medical Association today has called for a nationwide strike of doctors in the wake of violence against doctors in West Bengal; Doctors at Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Vadodara hold protest outside Out Patient Department.



  • 09:24 IST

    Kerala docs to go on strike today

    All private and state-run hospitals' doctors in the state of Kerala have gone on strike today. However, the private sector doctors will hold a day-long strike, their government counterparts will be off duty for two hours from 8 am to 10 am today.

    • 09:24 IST: All private and state-run hospitals' doctors in the state of Kerala have gone on strike today. However, the private sector doctors will hold a day-long strike, their government counterparts will be off duty for two hours from 8 am to 10 am today.

  • 09:19 IST

    Medical colleges, govt hospitals in Assam to keep OPDs shut today

    The OPDs in all medical colleges and government hospitals in the state of Assam will remain shut today. The decision is taken to support the strike call by the IMA. Meanwhile, all emergency services, critical care and trauma services will operate as usual.

    • 09:19 IST: The OPDs in all medical colleges and government hospitals in the state of Assam will remain shut today. The decision is taken to support the strike call by the IMA. Meanwhile, all emergency services, critical care and trauma services will operate as usual.

  • 09:16 IST

    Major Delhi hospitals to remain shut today

    The protesting doctors at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, RML Hospital as well as Delhi government facilities such as GTB Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital,Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital will be off duty today.

    • 09:16 IST: The protesting doctors at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, RML Hospital as well as Delhi government facilities such as GTB Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital,Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital will be off duty today.

  • 09:14 IST

    IMA to hold 24-hour nation-wide protest today, to stage a 'dharna' at its Delhi headquarters

    The IMA is going to hold a 24-hour-long nationwide protest today. All Non-Essential Services including OPDs will be closed starting from 6 am. IMA will also stage a 'dharna' at IMA headquarters in Delhi starting 10 am today.

    • 09:14 IST: The IMA is going to hold a 24-hour-long nationwide protest today. All Non-Essential Services including OPDs will be closed starting from 6 am. IMA will also stage a 'dharna' at IMA headquarters in Delhi starting 10 am today.

  • 09:09 IST

    Delhi Doctors to hold march in support of West Bengal counterparts

    Several hospitals across states have decided to join IMA's nation-wide strike call today. Meanwhile, the doctors in Delhi will hold a protesting march in support of their counterparts in West Bengal.

    • 09:09 IST: Several hospitals across states have decided to join IMA's nation-wide strike call today. Meanwhile, the doctors in Delhi will hold a protesting march in support of their counterparts in West Bengal.

  • 09:01 IST

    Doctors at AIIMS Delhi withdraw strike on Monday

    The protesting doctors at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi have announced that they will be withdrawing the strike call for Monday. The doctors cited patient care for calling off the strike. However, the protest will continue to support Kolkata doctors despite calling off the strike, the doctors said. In a press release, the AIIMS Delhi doctors said, "Keeping patient care in the center, hospital services would not be disrupted and shall continue as usual for now. In case the lock-jam does not end, we will be forced to resort to escalation of the protest."

    • 09:01 IST: The protesting doctors at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi have announced that they will be withdrawing the strike call for Monday. The doctors cited patient care for calling off the strike. However, the protest will continue to support Kolkata doctors despite calling off the strike, the doctors said. In a press release, the AIIMS Delhi doctors said, "Keeping patient care in the center, hospital services would not be disrupted and shall continue as usual for now. In case the lock-jam does not end, we will be forced to resort to escalation of the protest."

Tags: All India Doctor Strike | all india doctors st