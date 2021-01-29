Budget 2021 LIVE updates: Budget session to start with address by President Ram Nath Kovind

Jan 29, 2021 10:21 (IST) Shredding dignity of democracy: Giriraj Singh Union Minister and BJP MP Giriraj Singh said that the Opposition parties are shredding the dignity of democracy. “In the Parliamentary system, President has his own dignity and boycotting his address is insulting him,” he said.

10:21 IST: Union Minister and BJP MP Giriraj Singh said that the Opposition parties are shredding the dignity of democracy. “In the Parliamentary system, President has his own dignity and boycotting his address is insulting him,” he said.

Jan 29, 2021 09:49 (IST) Reconsider decision to boycott: Prahlad Joshi Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi termed the move ‘most unfortunate’. Joshi has appealed to all the parties to reconsider their decision to boycott, saying the President is above party politics. He also claimed that the BJP never boycotted the President's address when it was in the opposition, and said the issues raised by the opposition parties can be raised during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address.







09:49 IST: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi termed the move ‘most unfortunate’. Joshi has appealed to all the parties to reconsider their decision to boycott, saying the President is above party politics. He also claimed that the BJP never boycotted the President's address when it was in the opposition, and said the issues raised by the opposition parties can be raised during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address.







Jan 29, 2021 09:44 (IST) 18 parties to boycott President speech Eighteen Opposition parties have decided to boycott the President's speech. The parties that will boycott the President's address are --the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, National Conference, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, Indian Union Muslim League, RSP, Peoples Democratic Party, MDMK, Kerala Congress (M) and the All India United Democratic Front.





09:44 IST: Eighteen Opposition parties have decided to boycott the President's speech. The parties that will boycott the President's address are --the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, National Conference, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, Indian Union Muslim League, RSP, Peoples Democratic Party, MDMK, Kerala Congress (M) and the All India United Democratic Front.





09:41 IST: Ahead of the Budget session, the Parliament premises have undergone a security check.





Jan 29, 2021 09:20 (IST) Paperless Economic Survey As the government plans on a paperless budget, all documents and Economic Survey will be made available online. The Economic Survey is presented on January 31 every year but this year it will be presented on January 29. The Budget session will be held in two parts - January 29 to February 15 and March 8 to April 8.

09:20 IST: As the government plans on a paperless budget, all documents and Economic Survey will be made available online. The Economic Survey is presented on January 31 every year but this year it will be presented on January 29. The Budget session will be held in two parts - January 29 to February 15 and March 8 to April 8.

Jan 29, 2021 09:09 (IST) Economic Survey to be presented today Economic Survey 2020-21 will be presented at the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. CEA K Subramanian will address a press conference after that, around 2:30 pm.

09:09 IST: Economic Survey 2020-21 will be presented at the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. CEA K Subramanian will address a press conference after that, around 2:30 pm.

Jan 29, 2021 09:02 (IST) President Kovind's address Ahead of the Budget session at the Parliament that will take off today, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the parliamentarians. According to tradition, the President addresses the joint sitting of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session. The speech highlights the government’s work in the past year.