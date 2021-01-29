Business Today
Budget 2021 LIVE updates: Budget session to start with address by President Ram Nath Kovind

January 29,2021 10:21 IST

Ahead of the Budget session of the Parliament scheduled to begin today, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the house. The Union Budget will be tabled on February 1.

KEY UPDATES

  • Budget 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind to address Parliament
  • Jan 29, 2021 10:21 (IST)

    Shredding dignity of democracy: Giriraj Singh

    Union Minister and BJP MP Giriraj Singh said that the Opposition parties are shredding the dignity of democracy. “In the Parliamentary system, President has his own dignity and boycotting his address is insulting him,” he said.

  • Jan 29, 2021 09:49 (IST)

    Reconsider decision to boycott: Prahlad Joshi

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi termed the move ‘most unfortunate’. Joshi has appealed to all the parties to reconsider their decision to boycott, saying the President is above party politics. He also claimed that the BJP never boycotted the President's address when it was in the opposition, and said the issues raised by the opposition parties can be raised during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address.


     

  • Jan 29, 2021 09:44 (IST)

    18 parties to boycott President speech

    Eighteen Opposition parties have decided to boycott the President's speech. The parties that will boycott the President's address are --the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, National Conference, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, Indian Union Muslim League, RSP, Peoples Democratic Party, MDMK, Kerala Congress (M) and the All India United Democratic Front.

     

  • Jan 29, 2021 09:41 (IST)

    Security check at the Parliament

    Ahead of the Budget session, the Parliament premises have undergone a security check.

    Delhi: Security check being done at the Parliament, ahead of the commencement of the #Budget Session today. pic.twitter.com/wrQtjZtz4T

    &mdash; ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

    Delhi: Security check being done at the Parliament, ahead of the commencement of the #Budget Session today. pic.twitter.com/wrQtjZtz4T

  • Jan 29, 2021 09:20 (IST)

    Paperless Economic Survey

    As the government plans on a paperless budget, all documents and Economic Survey will be made available online. The Economic Survey is presented on January 31 every year but this year it will be presented on January 29. The Budget session will be held in two parts - January 29 to February 15 and March 8 to April 8.

  • Jan 29, 2021 09:09 (IST)

    Economic Survey to be presented today

    Economic Survey 2020-21 will be presented at the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. CEA K Subramanian will address a press conference after that, around 2:30 pm.

  • Jan 29, 2021 09:02 (IST)

    President Kovind's address

    Ahead of the Budget session at the Parliament that will take off today, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the parliamentarians. According to tradition, the President addresses the joint sitting of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session. The speech highlights the government’s work in the past year.

