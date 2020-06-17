Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Country records biggest spike of 2,003 deaths; 10,974 new cases in 2

13:17 IST Railways deploys 503 coaches for Delhi Railways deploys 503 isolation coaches at Delhi stations; 267 at Anand Vihar, 50 each at Shakur Basti, Sarai Rohilla, among others: Officials

13:17 IST: Railways deploys 503 isolation coaches at Delhi stations; 267 at Anand Vihar, 50 each at Shakur Basti, Sarai Rohilla, among others: Officials

12:44 IST Coronavirus cases in Himachal Himachal Pradesh reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's total to 568, out of which 185 are active patients. Death toll at six. #HimachalPradesh reports 8 new #COVID19 cases taking the state's total to 568, out of which 185 are active patients. Death toll at 6. pic.twitter.com/dePHC6idj0 — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

12:44 IST: Himachal Pradesh reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's total to 568, out of which 185 are active patients. Death toll at six. #HimachalPradesh reports 8 new #COVID19 cases taking the state's total to 568, out of which 185 are active patients. Death toll at 6. pic.twitter.com/dePHC6idj0 — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

12:31 IST SC on quarantine facilities to docs, nurses Doctors and healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients should not be denied quarantine facilities.

12:31 IST: Doctors and healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients should not be denied quarantine facilities.

12:10 IST US doctors skeptical of reported COVID breakthrough The report on Tuesday of a powerful treatment for the new coronavirus brought skepticism along with optimism among U.S. doctors, who said the recent withdrawal of an influential COVID-19 study left them wanting to see more data. Global pressure to find a cure or vaccine has accelerated the process of reporting coronavirus study results, feeding confusion over whether therapies have been proven effective. One influential COVID study was withdrawn this month by respected British medical journal The Lancet over data concerns. -Reuters

12:10 IST: The report on Tuesday of a powerful treatment for the new coronavirus brought skepticism along with optimism among U.S. doctors, who said the recent withdrawal of an influential COVID-19 study left them wanting to see more data. Global pressure to find a cure or vaccine has accelerated the process of reporting coronavirus study results, feeding confusion over whether therapies have been proven effective. One influential COVID study was withdrawn this month by respected British medical journal The Lancet over data concerns. -Reuters

12:10 IST Dexamethasone shows promising results Trial results announced on Tuesday showed dexamethasone, used to fight inflammation in other diseases, reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital. British scientists announced the results and said they would work to publish full details as soon as possible. - Reuters



12:10 IST: Trial results announced on Tuesday showed dexamethasone, used to fight inflammation in other diseases, reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital. British scientists announced the results and said they would work to publish full details as soon as possible. - Reuters



12:07 IST SC on payment of salaries to doctors SC asks Centre to issue direction to states for payment of salaries to doctors and healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients

12:07 IST: SC asks Centre to issue direction to states for payment of salaries to doctors and healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients

12:02 IST Coronavirus cases in Rajashtan One death and 122 new COVID19 positive cases reported till 1030 am today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 13,338, says Rajasthan Health Department.