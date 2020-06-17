Business Today
Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Country records biggest spike of 2,003 deaths; 10,974 new cases in 2

BusinessToday.In, | 17 June 2020

India's Covid-19 Cases Latest updates: India has reported a record 2,003 deaths and 10,974 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is by far is the biggest daily hike in terms of deaths due to coronavirus. So far, the daily death tally was being reported between 200 to 350. Today's figures flag India's lack of preparedness on COVID-19. The current figures take the total number of positive cases in the country to 3,54,065, including 1,55,227 active cases, 1,86,935 recoveries and 11,903 deaths, says the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Check out all the latest updates on coronavirus on BusinessToday.In live blog.

 

  • 13:17 IST

    • 13:17 IST: Railways deploys 503 isolation coaches at Delhi stations; 267 at Anand Vihar, 50 each at Shakur Basti, Sarai Rohilla, among others: Officials

  • 12:44 IST

    • 12:44 IST: Himachal Pradesh reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's total to 568, out of which 185 are active patients. Death toll at six.

  • 12:31 IST

    • 12:31 IST: Doctors and healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients should not be denied quarantine facilities.

  • 12:10 IST

    • 12:10 IST: The report on Tuesday of a powerful treatment for the new coronavirus brought skepticism along with optimism among U.S. doctors, who said the recent withdrawal of an influential COVID-19 study left them wanting to see more data. Global pressure to find a cure or vaccine has accelerated the process of reporting coronavirus study results, feeding confusion over whether therapies have been proven effective. One influential COVID study was withdrawn this month by respected British medical journal The Lancet over data concerns. -Reuters

  • 12:10 IST

    • 12:10 IST: Trial results announced on Tuesday showed dexamethasone, used to fight inflammation in other diseases, reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital. British scientists announced the results and said they would work to publish full details as soon as possible. - Reuters
     

  • 12:07 IST

    • 12:07 IST: SC asks Centre to issue direction to states for payment of salaries to doctors and healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients

  • 12:02 IST

    • 12:02 IST: One death and 122 new COVID19 positive cases reported till 1030 am today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 13,338, says Rajasthan Health Department.

