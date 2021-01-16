Business Today
Coronavirus vaccination drive: PM Modi to launch drive; healthcare workers to go first

January 16,2021 10:00 IST

COVID-19 vaccination drive: The first in line are healthcare workers who are a 'high-risk' group. Health Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan called it the beginning of the end and said that it is the final phase of the battle against coronavirus. The vaccination process will continue till 6pm.

 

KEY UPDATES

  • Coronavirus vaccination drive: Preparation for launch
  • Jan 16, 2021 09:53 (IST)

    23 elderly die in Norway after Pfizer shot

    As many as 23 elderly people have died within a short time of receiving their first COVID-19 shots. Besides the 23 deaths, several people have fallen ill due to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer and BioNTech are working with the Norwegian authorities to investigate the deaths in Norway. Although a direct correlation between the Pfizer jab and these deaths is yet to be established, experts have said that 13 out of 23 people who died showed common side effects of mRNA vaccines such as diarrhea, nausea and fever.

  • Jan 16, 2021 09:51 (IST)

    PM Modi to kickstart launch at 10:30am

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the massive inoculation programme. The first phase will include 30 crore healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens. PM Modi will also launch the CoWIN app that will be integral to the vaccination process.

