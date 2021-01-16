Coronavirus vaccination drive: PM Modi to launch drive; healthcare workers to go first

As many as 23 elderly people have died within a short time of receiving their first COVID-19 shots. Besides the 23 deaths, several people have fallen ill due to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer and BioNTech are working with the Norwegian authorities to investigate the deaths in Norway. Although a direct correlation between the Pfizer jab and these deaths is yet to be established, experts have said that 13 out of 23 people who died showed common side effects of mRNA vaccines such as diarrhea, nausea and fever.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the massive inoculation programme. The first phase will include 30 crore healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens. PM Modi will also launch the CoWIN app that will be integral to the vaccination process.