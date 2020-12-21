Farmers protest live updates: Union leader says will create protest sites across UP

Dec 21, 2020 14:49 (IST) Will talk to farmers supporting laws, says BKU “We'll go and meet those farmers' groups who're supporting the Centre on three farm laws. We'll take information from them about how they're benefitting from farm law and will learn the technology, which they're using to sell their crops,” says Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union.







Dec 21, 2020 13:22 (IST) Farmer welfare at core of initiatives: Javadekar "Modi government is doing its best to bring about emerging technologies in agriculture by upgrading the National e-Governance Project for Agriculture (NeGPA).The welfare of farmers and the agriculture industry is at the core of all these initiatives by the govt," Prakash Javadekar tweeted.





Dec 21, 2020 13:01 (IST) Maha farmers vehicle march More than 5,000 farmers from Maharashtra will start a vehicle march to Delhi from Nashik at 3:00 pm on Monday. They will join the protesting farmers at the borders of the national capital for the past three weeks. All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) will flag off the march at 1:30 pm.

Dec 21, 2020 12:43 (IST) Will create protest sites across UP, say farmers "If the police will stop vehicles then the dharna will start at that place only and we will create protest sites across Uttar Pradesh. We will not be violent but protests will start everywhere. Our 31 trolleys have been held for hours,” said farmers.





Dec 21, 2020 12:28 (IST) Traffic advisory: Multiple roads closed Border roads remain closed for traffic movement including Tikri and Dhansa borders. Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers. One carriageway at Chilla border from Delhi to Noida is open but the other from Noida to Delhi is closed. Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, and Mangesh borders are closed. It is still best to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH 44. Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, and Mangesh borders are closed





12:26 IST: Diljit Dosanjh will be joining the farmers at the Ghazipur border protest site today.





Dec 21, 2020 12:11 (IST) 24-hour relay hunger strike The protesting farmers are organising a 24 hour relay hunger strike today. The strike will take place at all the protest sites. For 24 hours, a group of 12 farmers will go on a hunger strike. After 24 hours, another group of 11 farmer unions will follow suit.

Dec 21, 2020 12:09 (IST) Govt writes to farmers The government on Sunday wrote a letter to the union leaders asking them to fix a date for the next round of talks. "You are requested to share the details in respect to your doubts after having discussion with farm union leaders invited earlier, and inform the date for punah vaarta (next round of talks) according to your convenience, so that the matter can be resolved by holding a meeting again at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi; so that the current agitation can be ended soon," said the letter from Union Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal.



