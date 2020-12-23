Farmers protest LIVE updates: Govt in talks with unions, hope agitation ends soon, says Rajnath Singh

Govt not respecting farmers, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
"Our country has witnessed many historic protests, of which main protests were organised by farmers. Even in Kerala, many such protests have taken place. One of the strongest farmers protests is going on in India right now. Farmers are 'annadata' and the present government at the centre is not respecting them. The same party which said they will implement Swaminathan Commission report is ruling the country. Instead of implementing it, they only remembered it in the last Lok Sabha polls,” said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
11:26 IST: "Our country has witnessed many historic protests, of which main protests were organised by farmers. Even in Kerala, many such protests have taken place. One of the strongest farmers protests is going on in India right now. Farmers are 'annadata' and the present government at the centre is not respecting them. The same party which said they will implement Swaminathan Commission report is ruling the country. Instead of implementing it, they only remembered it in the last Lok Sabha polls,” said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Sanyukta Kisan Morcha has formed a five-member committee to discuss the government’s proposal inviting them for talks. The committee will discuss whether the proposal should be negotiated. The committee will meet All India Samyukta Kisan Morcha at 2 pm to submit a draft.
11:21 IST: Sanyukta Kisan Morcha has formed a five-member committee to discuss the government’s proposal inviting them for talks. The committee will discuss whether the proposal should be negotiated. The committee will meet All India Samyukta Kisan Morcha at 2 pm to submit a draft.
PM Modi inspired by former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh
“Chaudhary Charan Singh wanted that the income of farmers of the country should increase, their crops should get remunerative prices and the honour of farmers should be protected. With his inspiration, our prime minister Narendra Modi has taken many steps in the interest of farmers. He will not let the farmers get hurt in any case,” said the Defence Minister.
09:42 IST: “Chaudhary Charan Singh wanted that the income of farmers of the country should increase, their crops should get remunerative prices and the honour of farmers should be protected. With his inspiration, our prime minister Narendra Modi has taken many steps in the interest of farmers. He will not let the farmers get hurt in any case,” said the Defence Minister.
Rajnath Singh in his tweets said, "Today, on the occasion of Farmers Day, I greet all 'annadaata' of the country. They have provided the country with food security. Some farmers are agitated about agricultural laws. The government is talking to them with full sensitivity. I hope that they will withdraw their movement soon."
09:40 IST: Rajnath Singh in his tweets said, "Today, on the occasion of Farmers Day, I greet all 'annadaata' of the country. They have provided the country with food security. Some farmers are agitated about agricultural laws. The government is talking to them with full sensitivity. I hope that they will withdraw their movement soon."