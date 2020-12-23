Farmers protest LIVE updates: Govt in talks with unions, hope agitation ends soon, says Rajnath Singh

Dec 23, 2020 11:26 (IST) Govt not respecting farmers, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan "Our country has witnessed many historic protests, of which main protests were organised by farmers. Even in Kerala, many such protests have taken place. One of the strongest farmers protests is going on in India right now. Farmers are 'annadata' and the present government at the centre is not respecting them. The same party which said they will implement Swaminathan Commission report is ruling the country. Instead of implementing it, they only remembered it in the last Lok Sabha polls,” said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.





Dec 23, 2020 11:21 (IST) Sanyukta Kisan Morcha forms five-member committee Sanyukta Kisan Morcha has formed a five-member committee to discuss the government’s proposal inviting them for talks. The committee will discuss whether the proposal should be negotiated. The committee will meet All India Samyukta Kisan Morcha at 2 pm to submit a draft.





Dec 23, 2020 10:13 (IST) Kerala CM Vijayan to inaugurate anti-farm laws agitation event Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate an anti-farm laws agitation event in Thiruvananthapuram. Along with CM Vijayan, other ministers are likely to attend the event at 10:30 am today.





Dec 23, 2020 09:49 (IST) Farmers to protest against police action Farmers to protest against the UP government by burning effigies of CM Yogi Adityanath at 11 am today against the action on farmers’ groups from Pilibhit and Moradabad yesterday.





Dec 23, 2020 09:42 (IST) PM Modi inspired by former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh “Chaudhary Charan Singh wanted that the income of farmers of the country should increase, their crops should get remunerative prices and the honour of farmers should be protected. With his inspiration, our prime minister Narendra Modi has taken many steps in the interest of farmers. He will not let the farmers get hurt in any case,” said the Defence Minister.

Dec 23, 2020 09:40 (IST) Rajnath Singh says hope agitation ends soon Rajnath Singh in his tweets said, "Today, on the occasion of Farmers Day, I greet all 'annadaata' of the country. They have provided the country with food security. Some farmers are agitated about agricultural laws. The government is talking to them with full sensitivity. I hope that they will withdraw their movement soon."