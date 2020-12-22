Farmers protest LIVE updates: Unions appeal to Bihar farmers to join; Maha groups on way to Delhi

Dec 22, 2020 10:48 (IST) Fresh salvo against Modi govt by Raghav Chadha "Modi government seems to be in this ego clash with farmers. Demands of Indian farmers are reasonable. Centre must let go of this ego and agree to all demands of farmers. No resolution seems to be in sight. Government must repeal the three black laws with immediate effect," said AAP Leader Raghav Chadha.





Dec 22, 2020 10:02 (IST) Farmer attempts suicide A 65-year old farmer who has been protesting at the Singhu border attempted suicide by consuming poison. He was rushed to a medical facility in Rohtak. The incident happened post midnight and a suicide note was also found.

Dec 22, 2020 09:59 (IST) NH-9 blocked Farmers protesting the farm laws have blocked NH-9 at the Delhi-UP border. The highway connecting Delhi-Ghaziabad have been blocked by farmers after some farmer trolleys were stopped from reaching UP gate in Kuthar, and Puranpur.

Dec 22, 2020 09:19 (IST) Union appeals to Bihar farmers to join stir Sanyukt Kisan Morcha that has been protesting at the Delhi borders has appealed to the farmers in Bihar to join the agitation to get the benefit of MSP. A statement said that the ‘maximum impact’ of disintegration of Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) has been seen in Bihar.

Dec 22, 2020 09:09 (IST) Maharashtra farmers to join stir Meanwhile, thousands of farmers from Maharashtra left for Delhi on Monday from Nashik to join the ongoing agitation. The farmers were led by leaders of the Kisan Sabha. Before the march to Delhi, the farmers burned effigies of Central leaders.





Dec 22, 2020 09:08 (IST) Nothing new in letter by govt, say unions Farmers who have been protesting the new farm laws have said that the letter sent by the Centre offers nothing new as they held a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday.