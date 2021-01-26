Farmers tractor rally LIVE: Internet suspended at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri borders

"I appeal on behalf of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to all farmers not to pay attention to rumours, also appeal to them to return to their designated routes. Please don’t do any thing that tarnishes the farmers’ movement" said Yogendra Yadav, farm union leader.
15:29 IST: "I appeal on behalf of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to all farmers not to pay attention to rumours, also appeal to them to return to their designated routes. Please don’t do any thing that tarnishes the farmers’ movement" said Yogendra Yadav, farm union leader.
15:27 IST: "Most unfortunate. I have supported the farmers’ protests from the start but I cannot condone lawlessness. And on Republic Day no flag but the sacred tiranga should fly aloft the Red Fort," said Shashi Tharoor.
BKU says political parties responsible for violence
15:11 IST: “We know the people who are trying to create disturbance, they are identified. There are people from political parties who are trying to malign the agitation,” says Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson, BKU.
14:16 IST: “Violence is not the solution for anything. Irrespective of who gets hurt, it is the country that loses out. For the benefit of the country, these anti-farmer laws must be repealed,” said Rahul Gandhi.
13:47 IST: Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed. Entry/exit gates of Indraprastha metro station and all stations on the Green Line are closed: DMRC
13:44 IST: A tractor ran amok and tried to attack policemen at ITO. Dramatic scenes were witnessed as the protestor went out of control. Cops and media persons were seen getting themselves out of the way. The tractor turned turtle. As per initial reports, lives have possibly been lost.