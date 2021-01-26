Farmers tractor rally LIVE: Internet suspended at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri borders

Jan 26, 2021 15:40 (IST) Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory Please avoid NH 44, GTK road, outer ring road, Signature Bridge, GT road, ISBT ring road, Vikas Marg, ITO, NH 24, Nizammudin Khatta, Noida link road, Peeragarhi & Outer Delhi, East & West Delhi border areas due to ongoing farmer protests: Delhi Traffic Police

15:40 IST: Please avoid NH 44, GTK road, outer ring road, Signature Bridge, GT road, ISBT ring road, Vikas Marg, ITO, NH 24, Nizammudin Khatta, Noida link road, Peeragarhi & Outer Delhi, East & West Delhi border areas due to ongoing farmer protests: Delhi Traffic Police

15:31 IST: Home Ministry suspended internet services in parts of Delhi-NCR including Singhu border, Ghazipur border, Tikri border, Mukarba Chowk, and Nangloi.

Jan 26, 2021 15:29 (IST) Do not tarnish movement, urges Yogendra Yadav "I appeal on behalf of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to all farmers not to pay attention to rumours, also appeal to them to return to their designated routes. Please don’t do any thing that tarnishes the farmers’ movement" said Yogendra Yadav, farm union leader.

15:29 IST: "I appeal on behalf of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to all farmers not to pay attention to rumours, also appeal to them to return to their designated routes. Please don’t do any thing that tarnishes the farmers’ movement" said Yogendra Yadav, farm union leader.

Jan 26, 2021 15:27 (IST) Only Tiranga should fly on Red Fort, says Tharoor "Most unfortunate. I have supported the farmers’ protests from the start but I cannot condone lawlessness. And on Republic Day no flag but the sacred tiranga should fly aloft the Red Fort," said Shashi Tharoor.

15:27 IST: "Most unfortunate. I have supported the farmers’ protests from the start but I cannot condone lawlessness. And on Republic Day no flag but the sacred tiranga should fly aloft the Red Fort," said Shashi Tharoor.

15:21 IST: A group of farmers moved to a different route and broke through barricades in Najafgarh.

Jan 26, 2021 15:11 (IST) BKU says political parties responsible for violence “We know the people who are trying to create disturbance, they are identified. There are people from political parties who are trying to malign the agitation,” says Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson, BKU.

15:11 IST: “We know the people who are trying to create disturbance, they are identified. There are people from political parties who are trying to malign the agitation,” says Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson, BKU.

Jan 26, 2021 15:06 (IST) Farmer dies during protest A farmer, Rajesh of Madina village of Sonepat, has reportedly died at Singhu border due to a heart attack. The police has launched an investigation.

15:06 IST: A farmer, Rajesh of Madina village of Sonepat, has reportedly died at Singhu border due to a heart attack. The police has launched an investigation.

Jan 26, 2021 14:20 (IST) DND blocked due to tractor movement Massive traffic jams all over - DND blocked from one side as some tractors continue to move towards Delhi from DND.

14:20 IST: Massive traffic jams all over - DND blocked from one side as some tractors continue to move towards Delhi from DND.

Jan 26, 2021 14:16 (IST) Violence not the solution, says Rahul Gandhi “Violence is not the solution for anything. Irrespective of who gets hurt, it is the country that loses out. For the benefit of the country, these anti-farmer laws must be repealed,” said Rahul Gandhi.

14:16 IST: “Violence is not the solution for anything. Irrespective of who gets hurt, it is the country that loses out. For the benefit of the country, these anti-farmer laws must be repealed,” said Rahul Gandhi.

14:03 IST: