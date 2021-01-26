Business Today
Loading...

Farmers tractor rally LIVE: Internet suspended at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri borders

January 26,2021 15:41 IST

Farmersâ tractor rally LIVE updates: Farmers clashed with the police and are trying to enter the mail city. The farmers are now moving towards Red Fort

Check Latest Updates

KEY UPDATES

  • Farmersâ tractor rally LIVE: Violence in New Delhi
  • Jan 26, 2021 15:40 (IST)

    Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

    Please avoid NH 44, GTK road, outer ring road, Signature Bridge, GT road, ISBT ring road, Vikas Marg, ITO, NH 24, Nizammudin Khatta, Noida link road, Peeragarhi & Outer Delhi, East & West Delhi border areas due to ongoing farmer protests: Delhi Traffic Police

    • 15:40 IST: Please avoid NH 44, GTK road, outer ring road, Signature Bridge, GT road, ISBT ring road, Vikas Marg, ITO, NH 24, Nizammudin Khatta, Noida link road, Peeragarhi & Outer Delhi, East & West Delhi border areas due to ongoing farmer protests: Delhi Traffic Police

  • Jan 26, 2021 15:31 (IST)

    Internet services suspended

    Home Ministry suspended internet services in parts of Delhi-NCR including Singhu border, Ghazipur border, Tikri border, Mukarba Chowk, and Nangloi.

    • 15:31 IST: Home Ministry suspended internet services in parts of Delhi-NCR including Singhu border, Ghazipur border, Tikri border, Mukarba Chowk, and Nangloi.

  • Jan 26, 2021 15:29 (IST)

    Do not tarnish movement, urges Yogendra Yadav

    "I appeal on behalf of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to all farmers not to pay attention to rumours, also appeal to them to return to their designated routes. Please don’t do any thing that tarnishes the farmers’ movement" said Yogendra Yadav, farm union leader.

    • 15:29 IST: "I appeal on behalf of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to all farmers not to pay attention to rumours, also appeal to them to return to their designated routes. Please don’t do any thing that tarnishes the farmers’ movement" said Yogendra Yadav, farm union leader.

  • Jan 26, 2021 15:27 (IST)

    Only Tiranga should fly on Red Fort, says Tharoor

    "Most unfortunate. I have supported the farmers’ protests from the start but I cannot condone lawlessness. And on Republic Day no flag but the sacred tiranga should fly aloft the Red Fort," said Shashi Tharoor.

    • 15:27 IST: "Most unfortunate. I have supported the farmers’ protests from the start but I cannot condone lawlessness. And on Republic Day no flag but the sacred tiranga should fly aloft the Red Fort," said Shashi Tharoor.

  • Jan 26, 2021 15:21 (IST)

    Protestors break barricades in Najafgarh

    A group of farmers moved to a different route and broke through barricades in Najafgarh.

    • 15:21 IST: A group of farmers moved to a different route and broke through barricades in Najafgarh.

  • Jan 26, 2021 15:11 (IST)

    BKU says political parties responsible for violence

    “We know the people who are trying to create disturbance, they are identified. There are people from political parties who are trying to malign the agitation,” says Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson, BKU.

    • 15:11 IST: “We know the people who are trying to create disturbance, they are identified. There are people from political parties who are trying to malign the agitation,” says Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson, BKU.

  • Jan 26, 2021 15:06 (IST)

    Farmer dies during protest

    A farmer, Rajesh of Madina village of Sonepat, has reportedly died at Singhu border due to a heart attack. The police has launched an investigation.

    • 15:06 IST: A farmer, Rajesh of Madina village of Sonepat, has reportedly died at Singhu border due to a heart attack. The police has launched an investigation.

  • Jan 26, 2021 14:20 (IST)

    DND blocked due to tractor movement

    Massive traffic jams all over - DND blocked from one side as some tractors continue to move towards Delhi from DND.

    • 14:20 IST: Massive traffic jams all over - DND blocked from one side as some tractors continue to move towards Delhi from DND.

  • Jan 26, 2021 14:16 (IST)

    Violence not the solution, says Rahul Gandhi

    “Violence is not the solution for anything. Irrespective of who gets hurt, it is the country that loses out. For the benefit of the country, these anti-farmer laws must be repealed,” said Rahul Gandhi.

    • 14:16 IST: “Violence is not the solution for anything. Irrespective of who gets hurt, it is the country that loses out. For the benefit of the country, these anti-farmer laws must be repealed,” said Rahul Gandhi.

  • Jan 26, 2021 14:03 (IST)

    Visuals from Red Fort

    #WATCH | Farmers tractor rally reaches Red Fort in Delhi#FarmLaws#RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/9j1zb51vHn

    &mdash; ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

    • 14:03 IST:

    #WATCH | Farmers tractor rally reaches Red Fort in Delhi#FarmLaws#RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/9j1zb51vHn

    &mdash; ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

  • Jan 26, 2021 14:01 (IST)

    A group of farmers reach Red Fort

    A group of farmers reached Red Fort. The group hoisted their flag at the fort. They have vastly outnumbered the security forces.

    • Load More

    14:01 IST: A group of farmers reached Red Fort. The group hoisted their flag at the fort. They have vastly outnumbered the security forces.

  • Jan 26, 2021 13:47 (IST)

    Metro station gates closed

    Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed. Entry/exit gates of Indraprastha metro station and all stations on the Green Line are closed: DMRC

    • 13:47 IST: Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed. Entry/exit gates of Indraprastha metro station and all stations on the Green Line are closed: DMRC

  • Jan 26, 2021 13:44 (IST)

    Tractor runs amok, turns turtle

    A tractor ran amok and tried to attack policemen at ITO. Dramatic scenes were witnessed as the protestor went out of control. Cops and media persons were seen getting themselves out of the way. The tractor turned turtle. As per initial reports, lives have possibly been lost.

    • 13:44 IST: A tractor ran amok and tried to attack policemen at ITO. Dramatic scenes were witnessed as the protestor went out of control. Cops and media persons were seen getting themselves out of the way. The tractor turned turtle. As per initial reports, lives have possibly been lost.

  • Jan 26, 2021 13:37 (IST)

    Senior Police officials in touch with farmer leaders

    Senior Delhi Police officials are in touch with farmer leaders. They said they are hopeful that the situation would be normalised.

    • 13:37 IST: Senior Delhi Police officials are in touch with farmer leaders. They said they are hopeful that the situation would be normalised.

  • Jan 26, 2021 13:36 (IST)

    Police official injured at ITO

    A Delhi Police official suffered injuries during the ITO violence. The policeman has been moved to a hospital. Stone-pelting continues as police uses tear gas shells.



     

    • 13:36 IST: A Delhi Police official suffered injuries during the ITO violence. The policeman has been moved to a hospital. Stone-pelting continues as police uses tear gas shells.



     

  • Jan 26, 2021 13:33 (IST)

    ITO metro gates closed

    Entry, exit gate of ITO metro station closed as violence ensues.

    • 13:33 IST: Entry, exit gate of ITO metro station closed as violence ensues.

  • Jan 26, 2021 13:31 (IST)

    All roads to Central, New Delhi blocked by police

    All roads leading to Central Delhi from East and North East Delhi have been blocked by police. No traffic is being allowed.

    • 13:31 IST: All roads leading to Central Delhi from East and North East Delhi have been blocked by police. No traffic is being allowed.

  • Jan 26, 2021 13:31 (IST)

    Tear-gassing, stone pelting takes place

    At ITO the police have used tear gas. Farmers have resorted to stone pelting.

    • 13:31 IST: At ITO the police have used tear gas. Farmers have resorted to stone pelting.

  • Jan 26, 2021 13:28 (IST)

    Delhi Police block farmers at Nangloi

    Delhi Police officials sit on road in Nangloi to block the area where farmers holding tractor parade have reached.

    • 13:28 IST: Delhi Police officials sit on road in Nangloi to block the area where farmers holding tractor parade have reached.

Tags: farmers protest violence | farmers protest violence delhi | farmers protest in delhi | delhi police farmers clash | violence in tractor rally | delhi violence | delhi violence tractor rally | violent protest in delhi | ito delhi clash | violence at ITO delhi | police lathi charge on protests | lathi charge on protesters | protesters violence in delhi | delhi violent protest | republic day protest | delhi police farmers clash