JNU protest LIVE updates: Delhi Police stop students' march at Ber Sarai

14:16 IST Sitaram Yechury condemns police deployment "JNU under seige; such a massive deployment of forces was not seen even during the Emergency. A peaceful protest march to Parliament against the unprecedented fee hikes is being focibly stopped by the police. Strongly condemn this denial of basic democratic right to protest," stated Yechury.

13:58 IST Police stops march 1.5 km from JNU The Delhi Police stopped the JNU students march 1.5 km from the campus. Some students were also detained.

13:33 IST Face-off between JNU students and police There was a face-off between Delhi Police and JNU students as the latter were stopped by the security forces on their march to the Parliament.

13:03 IST JNUTA condemns police deployment, barricading at gates of campus "The massive police deployment and barricading at the gates of the JNU campus appears to be only for the purpose of preventing the students from taking out their planned march to Parliament. Such measures to thwart the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed democratic rights and to impede the students from peacefully taking their voice beyond the campus would be extremely unfortunate and the JNUTA hopes that no such situation will eventually arise," said JNU Teachers' Association.

12:44 IST Delhi Police stops JNU students at Ber Sarai The Delhi Police has stopped the marching JNU students at Ber Sarai. They have been stopped from carrying on the march to Parliament.

12:42 IST HRD ministry appoints committee to initiate dialogue The HRD ministry has appointed a committee to initiate a dialogue with the JNU students and to normalise the situation,

12:37 IST JNU students demand complete roll back of fee hike Jawaharlal Nehru University Students march towards Parliament over their demand of complete fee roll back along with other demands. Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students march towards Parliament over their demand of complete fee roll back along with other demands pic.twitter.com/iqdyDCzZQh — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

12:35 IST Students break barricades to continue march JNU students continued their march towards the Parliament despite the barricades.

12:33 IST No permission given to JNU students to carry march: Delhi Police The Delhi Police has said that the no permission was granted to JNU students to carry out the protest march. It said taking out the protest march without permission would be a crime.