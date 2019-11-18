JNU protest LIVE updates: Delhi Police stop students' march at Ber Sarai

"JNU under seige; such a massive deployment of forces was not seen even during the Emergency. A peaceful protest march to Parliament against the unprecedented fee hikes is being focibly stopped by the police. Strongly condemn this denial of basic democratic right to protest," stated Yechury.
There was a face-off between Delhi Police and JNU students as the latter were stopped by the security forces on their march to the Parliament.
"The massive police deployment and barricading at the gates of the JNU campus appears to be only for the purpose of preventing the students from taking out their planned march to Parliament. Such measures to thwart the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed democratic rights and to impede the students from peacefully taking their voice beyond the campus would be extremely unfortunate and the JNUTA hopes that no such situation will eventually arise," said JNU Teachers' Association.
The HRD ministry has appointed a committee to initiate a dialogue with the JNU students and to normalise the situation,
Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students march towards Parliament over their demand of complete fee roll back along with other demands pic.twitter.com/iqdyDCzZQh— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019
JNU students continued their march towards the Parliament despite the barricades.
The Delhi Police has said that the no permission was granted to JNU students to carry out the protest march. It said taking out the protest march without permission would be a crime.