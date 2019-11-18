Business Today

JNU protest LIVE updates: Delhi Police stop students' march at Ber Sarai

18 November 2019

The students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protested against the fee hike by holding a procession towards the Parliament. Section 144 was imposed near the JNU campus ahead of the march to Parliament. The JNU students' union (JNUSU) said that the march is being conducted to save public education and to appeal to MPs to pay heed to the cause. Around 1,200 security personnel have been deployed near the JNU campus to maintain normalcy. Follow the live updates on the JNU protest here:  

 

 

KEY UPDATES

  • 14:16 IST

    Sitaram Yechury condemns police deployment

    • 14:16 IST: "JNU under seige; such a massive deployment of forces was not seen even during the Emergency. A peaceful protest march to Parliament against the unprecedented  fee hikes is being focibly stopped by the police. Strongly condemn this denial of basic democratic right to protest," stated Yechury.

  • 13:58 IST

    Police stops march 1.5 km from JNU

    • 13:58 IST: The Delhi Police stopped the JNU students march 1.5 km from the campus. Some students were also detained.

  • 13:33 IST

    Face-off between JNU students and police

    • 13:33 IST: There was a face-off between Delhi Police and JNU students as the latter were stopped by the security forces on their march to the Parliament.

  • 13:03 IST

    JNUTA condemns police deployment, barricading at gates of campus

    • 13:03 IST: "The massive police deployment and barricading at the gates of the JNU campus appears to be only for the purpose of preventing the students from taking out their planned march to Parliament. Such measures to thwart the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed democratic rights and to impede the students from peacefully taking their voice beyond the campus would be extremely unfortunate and the JNUTA hopes that no such situation will eventually arise," said JNU Teachers' Association.

  • 12:44 IST

    Delhi Police stops JNU students at Ber Sarai

    • 12:44 IST: The Delhi Police has stopped the marching JNU students at Ber Sarai. They have been stopped from carrying on the march to Parliament.

  • 12:42 IST

    HRD ministry appoints committee to initiate dialogue

    • 12:42 IST: The HRD ministry has appointed a committee to initiate a dialogue with the JNU students and to normalise the situation,

  • 12:37 IST

    JNU students demand complete roll back of fee hike

    • 12:37 IST: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students march towards Parliament over their demand of complete fee roll back along with other demands. 

    Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students march towards Parliament over their demand of complete fee roll back along with other demands pic.twitter.com/iqdyDCzZQh

    — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

  • 12:35 IST

    Students break barricades to continue march

    • 12:35 IST: JNU students continued their march towards the Parliament despite the barricades.

  • 12:33 IST

    No permission given to JNU students to carry march: Delhi Police

    • 12:33 IST: The Delhi Police has said that the no permission was granted to JNU students to carry out the protest march. It said taking out the protest march without permission would be a crime.

