Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Live Updates: ICJ asks Pakistan to review death sentence

17 July 2019

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) pronounced the verdict in the Kulbushan Jadhav case on Wednesday. The verdict that found Pakistan in violation of the Vienna Convention asked the country to review Jadhav's conviction. Out of the 16 judges, 15 found Pakistan in violation of the Vienna Convention. The judgement was pronounced around 3 pm (6:30 pm IST) at the Peace Palace, Hague, in the Netherlands. ICJ President, Justice Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf of Somalia pronounce the verdict while the court registrar read out the case details. Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on the charges of 'espionage and terrorism' after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India. The verdict in the high-profile case comes nearly five months after a 15-member bench of ICJ led by Judge Yusuf had reserved its decision on February 21 after hearing oral submissions by India and Pakistan. The proceedings of the case took two years and two months to complete.

 

  • Kulbhushan Jadhav case: The judges from India and Pakistan, who are a part of the 16-judge bench at the ICJ, will probably be divided over a favourable ruling in the case.
  • 19:23 IST

    Retd Acp Subhash Jadhav who is uncle of Kulbhushan spoke to India Today and said that though the verdict that has come from ICJ is positive, they will be completely happy when Kulbhushan is released and he comes back to India. He said he was in touch with the family and his brother, Kulbhushan's father. He said that the family was waiting for Kulbhushan to come back.

    • 19:23 IST: Retd Acp Subhash Jadhav who is uncle of Kulbhushan spoke to India Today and said that though the verdict that has come from ICJ is positive, they will be completely happy when Kulbhushan is released and he comes back to India. He said he was in touch with the family and his brother, Kulbhushan's father. He said that the family was waiting for Kulbhushan to come back.

  • 19:19 IST

    • 19:19 IST:

     

  • 19:18 IST

    • 19:18 IST:


  • 18:59 IST

    • 18:59 IST:


  • 18:56 IST

    Of the 16 judges on the bench, 15 have ruled against Pakistan and said that it was in violation of the Vienna Convention. The only judge to dissent is the ad hoc judge Tassaduq Hussain Jillani of Pakistan.

    • 18:56 IST: Of the 16 judges on the bench, 15 have ruled against Pakistan and said that it was in violation of the Vienna Convention. The only judge to dissent is the ad hoc judge Tassaduq Hussain Jillani of Pakistan.

  • 18:49 IST

    Court finds that Pakistan deprived India of the right to communicate with and have access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation, and thereby breached obligations incumbent upon it under Vienna Convention on Consular Relations: ICJ

    • 18:49 IST: Court finds that Pakistan deprived India of the right to communicate with and have access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation, and thereby breached obligations incumbent upon it under Vienna Convention on Consular Relations: ICJ

  • 18:44 IST

    Â 

    • 18:44 IST: Â 

  • 18:43 IST

    • 18:43 IST:


  • 18:43 IST

    • 18:43 IST:


  • 18:39 IST

    The court has also stayed Jadhav's death sentence till the case is reviewed by Pakistan after giving him consular access.

    • 18:39 IST: The court has also stayed Jadhav's death sentence till the case is reviewed by Pakistan after giving him consular access.

  • 18:37 IST

    18:37 IST:

     

  • 18:36 IST

    The ICJ ruled in favour of India and asked Pakistan to review Kulbhushan Jadhav's conviction.

    • 18:36 IST: The ICJ ruled in favour of India and asked Pakistan to review Kulbhushan Jadhav's conviction.

  • 18:29 IST

    ICJ orders that consular access be given to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

    • 18:29 IST: ICJ orders that consular access be given to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

  • 18:27 IST

    • 18:27 IST:

  • 18:16 IST

    • 18:16 IST:


  • 18:14 IST

    ICJ president Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf of Somalia will read out the Kulbhushan Jadav verdict.

    • 18:14 IST: ICJ president Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf of Somalia will read out the Kulbhushan Jadav verdict.

  • 18:13 IST

    India was represented at the ICJ by noted lawyer Harish Salve. Salve, one of the country's most well-known and expensive lawyers had famously charged Re 1 for the case.

    • 18:13 IST: India was represented at the ICJ by noted lawyer Harish Salve. Salve, one of the country's most well-known and expensive lawyers had famously charged Re 1 for the case.

  • 18:10 IST

    The ICJ sitting will be streamed liveÂ  in English and French on the Courtâs website and on UN Web TV, the United Nations online television channel.

    • 18:10 IST: The ICJ sitting will be streamed liveÂ  in English and French on the Courtâs website and on UN Web TV, the United Nations online television channel.

  • 18:07 IST

    • 18:07 IST:


  • 18:04 IST

    The Indian Embassy team arrived at the International Courts of Justice, Hague in Netherlands a short while ago.





    • 18:04 IST: The Indian Embassy team arrived at the International Courts of Justice, Hague in Netherlands a short while ago.




  • 17:54 IST

    Diplomatic corridors on both sides have been tight-lipped about Jadhav's case as spokespersons of India and Pakistan did not want to "prejudge" the results of the verdict. However, the Indian side's demands at the ICJ are to get consular access to Jadhav, cancel the decision of death sentence by a military court in Pakistan, free and fair trial under ordinary law before a civilian court, right to make arrangements for Jadhav's legal representations apart from the most important demand of Jadhav's release.

    • 17:54 IST: Diplomatic corridors on both sides have been tight-lipped about Jadhav's case as spokespersons of India and Pakistan did not want to "prejudge" the results of the verdict. However, the Indian side's demands at the ICJ are to get consular access to Jadhav, cancel the decision of death sentence by a military court in Pakistan, free and fair trial under ordinary law before a civilian court, right to make arrangements for Jadhav's legal representations apart from the most important demand of Jadhav's release.

  • 17:47 IST

    Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on the charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India. The verdict in the high-profile case comes nearly five months after a 15-member bench of ICJ led by Judge Yusuf had reserved its decision on February 21 after hearing oral submissions by India and Pakistan. The proceedings of the case took two years and two months to complete.

    Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on the charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India. The verdict in the high-profile case comes nearly five months after a 15-member bench of ICJ led by Judge Yusuf had reserved its decision on February 21 after hearing oral submissions by India and Pakistan. The proceedings of the case took two years and two months to complete.

  • 17:45 IST

    Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence by a Pakistani military court based on an "extracted confession" has been questioned by India, which seems to be on a "strong" wicket based on the precedent set so far by the ICJ regarding "consular access" cases, officials privy to the case told India Today. "The two cases that were cited by India - LaGrand (Germany vs USA) and Avena (Mexico vs USA) - were cases in which the world court decided in favour of the States that requested compliance with international obligations, including Vienna Convention on Consular Relations," a source told the news channel.

    • 17:45 IST: Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence by a Pakistani military court based on an "extracted confession" has been questioned by India, which seems to be on a "strong" wicket based on the precedent set so far by the ICJ regarding "consular access" cases, officials privy to the case told India Today. "The two cases that were cited by India - LaGrand (Germany vs USA) and Avena (Mexico vs USA) - were cases in which the world court decided in favour of the States that requested compliance with international obligations, including Vienna Convention on Consular Relations," a source told the news channel.

