Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Live Updates: ICJ asks Pakistan to review death sentence

Retd Acp Subhash Jadhav who is uncle of Kulbhushan spoke to India Today and said that though the verdict that has come from ICJ is positive, they will be completely happy when Kulbhushan is released and he comes back to India. He said he was in touch with the family and his brother, Kulbhushan's father. He said that the family was waiting for Kulbhushan to come back.

ICJ delivers âjusticeâ in the true sense of that word, upholding human rights, due procedure and the rule of law

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: International Court of Justice has directed Pakistan to grant consular access to #KulbhushanJadhav . It is no doubt a big victory for India pic.twitter.com/RFqg3wCYPV

Mumbai: Friends of #KulbhushanJadhav celebrate after International Court of Justice, #ICJ rules in favour of India. pic.twitter.com/HfGb7leG0w

Of the 16 judges on the bench, 15 have ruled against Pakistan and said that it was in violation of the Vienna Convention. The only judge to dissent is the ad hoc judge Tassaduq Hussain Jillani of Pakistan.

Court finds that Pakistan deprived India of the right to communicate with and have access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation, and thereby breached obligations incumbent upon it under Vienna Convention on Consular Relations: ICJ

The Court has, however, rejected most of the remedies sought by India, including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India pic.twitter.com/dxyMcHHAYW

The Court has also said that Jadhavâs death sentence should remain suspended until Pakistan effectively reviews and reconsiders the conviction/sentence in light of Pakistanâs breach of Art 36(1) i.e. denial of consular access and notification pic.twitter.com/nfTbAEQ0q8

And the decision in the #Jadhav Cade is out! ICJ has ruled in favour of India on merits, affirming Jadhavâs right to consular access and notification The Court has directed Pakistan to provide effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences pic.twitter.com/DE3dAb9eIv

The court has also stayed Jadhav's death sentence till the case is reviewed by Pakistan after giving him consular access.

I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. It is a great victory for India. /1

18:36 IST ICJ asks Pakistan to review conviction The ICJ ruled in favour of India and asked Pakistan to review Kulbhushan Jadhav's conviction.



18:29 IST ICJ orders consular access ICJ orders that consular access be given to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

18:27 IST: Mumbai: Friends and family of #KulbhushanJadhav pray ahead of the International Court of Justice verdict. pic.twitter.com/y9RVXpKHwD — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

18:16 IST: Hague, Netherlands: India's Ambassador to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony and MEA Joint Secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) Deepak Mittal arrive at International Courts of Justice for #KulbhushanJadhav case's verdict pic.twitter.com/wGfoorqJk7 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019







18:14 IST ICJ President to read out verdict ICJ president Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf of Somalia will read out the Kulbhushan Jadav verdict.

18:13 IST Harish Salve represented India at the ICJ India was represented at the ICJ by noted lawyer Harish Salve. Salve, one of the country's most well-known and expensive lawyers had famously charged Re 1 for the case.



18:10 IST Kulbhushan Jadhav case to be livestreamed by ICJ The ICJ sitting will be streamed liveÂ in English and French on the Courtâs website and on UN Web TV, the United Nations online television channel.

18:07 IST 22 students will be allowed to observe the Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict today at the ICJ #IndiaAtICJ

22 students will be allowed to observe the #KulbhushanJadhav verdict today at the #ICJ. Of them 10 are Indians, 2 Pakistanis.

Indian students very confident that India will win on flouting of international norms and Jadhav will get consular access.@CIJ_ICJpic.twitter.com/MG8RNGHphG — Geeta Mohan Ú¯ÛØªØ§ Ù ÙÛÙ à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¨ (@Geeta_Mohan) July 17, 2019







18:04 IST Indian Embassy team arrives at ICJ, Hague The Indian Embassy team arrived at the International Courts of Justice, Hague in Netherlands a short while ago.



Hague, Netherlands: Team from Indian Embassy arrives at International Courts of Justice for #KulbhushanJadhav case's verdict pic.twitter.com/zP8g9vRwyc — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019







17:54 IST India's expectations from ICJ's judgement? Diplomatic corridors on both sides have been tight-lipped about Jadhav's case as spokespersons of India and Pakistan did not want to "prejudge" the results of the verdict. However, the Indian side's demands at the ICJ are to get consular access to Jadhav, cancel the decision of death sentence by a military court in Pakistan, free and fair trial under ordinary law before a civilian court, right to make arrangements for Jadhav's legal representations apart from the most important demand of Jadhav's release.



17:47 IST Who is Kulbhushan Jadhav? Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on the charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India. The verdict in the high-profile case comes nearly five months after a 15-member bench of ICJ led by Judge Yusuf had reserved its decision on February 21 after hearing oral submissions by India and Pakistan. The proceedings of the case took two years and two months to complete.

17:45 IST Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence by a Pakistani military court questioned by India Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence by a Pakistani military court based on an "extracted confession" has been questioned by India, which seems to be on a "strong" wicket based on the precedent set so far by the ICJ regarding "consular access" cases, officials privy to the case told India Today. "The two cases that were cited by India - LaGrand (Germany vs USA) and Avena (Mexico vs USA) - were cases in which the world court decided in favour of the States that requested compliance with international obligations, including Vienna Convention on Consular Relations," a source told the news channel.