MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 12.18 lakh

12:38 IST: China's largest automaker by volume, SAIC Motor Corp, made its much awaited entry into the Indian market on Thursday with the launch of its mid size SUV Hector at an introductory price of Rs 12.18 - 16.88 lakh.



12:25 IST MG Hector Price in India The two petrol manual transmission variants are priced at Rs 12.18 lakh and Rs 12.98 lakh while the petrol engine with hybrid option with manual transmission is offered in three variants priced at Rs 13.58 lakh to Rs 15 88 lakh. There are also two variants with dual clutch automatic transmission option with the petrol engine priced at Rs 15.28 lakh and Rs 16.78 lakh. The four diesel variants offered only in manual transmission is priced at Rs 13.18-16.88 lakh.

12:21 IST MG Hector Features MG Hector features dual front airbags, anti lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD), reverse parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control and hill-hold control as standard on the car. The top-of-the-line variant gets additional features like a 10.4-inch display for the touchscreen infotainment system, 7.0-inch MID, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable driver's seat, heated ORVMs, 360-degree view parking system, panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, powered tailgate and six airbags. A host of connected services in a suite called iSMART that makes the car India's first internet car is also a major talking point for the vehicle

12:03 IST MG Hector - After Sales Support MG Hector comes with --

5 years unlimited warranty for personal users 5 years/ 150000 Km warranty for commercial users 5 years road-side assistance

12:01 IST Internet car MG Hector gets and embedded eSIM by Airtel giving it connectivity features through iSMART technology.

11:29 IST Brand Ambassador MG Hector had announced English actor Benedict Cumberbatch as its brand ambassador in March, 2019.

10:57 IST 'Made in India' SUV MG Hector will be a completely 'Made in India' SUV. The company has set up a manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat.

10:35 IST Fuel Efficiency The mileage of the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel variant of MG Hector is 17.41 kmpl. The hybrid Hector will give you 15.81 kmpl. On the other hand, the 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol manual variant will take you 14.16 km per litre and the DCT option will give a mileage of 13.96 kmpl.





10:06 IST USP of MG Hector The biggest attraction of MG Hector is its 'iSmart connected car' technology. There is 10.4-inch Full-HD infotainment display cum command centre. Cisco, Unlimit, and Microsoft have collaborated to develop the 'iSmart connected system. The system consists of smart applications, in-built Apps, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Voice Assist, and much more.

09:58 IST Safety Features MG Hector comes loaded with safety features such as dual front airbags (standard). The top variants of the SUV will get as many as six airbags.

09:26 IST Competitors The MG Hector will be competing with the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.