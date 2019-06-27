MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 12.18 lakh

The two petrol manual transmission variants are priced at Rs 12.18 lakh and Rs 12.98 lakh while the petrol engine with hybrid option with manual transmission is offered in three variants priced at Rs 13.58 lakh to Rs 15 88 lakh. There are also two variants with dual clutch automatic transmission option with the petrol engine priced at Rs 15.28 lakh and Rs 16.78 lakh. The four diesel variants offered only in manual transmission is priced at Rs 13.18-16.88 lakh.
MG Hector features dual front airbags, anti lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD), reverse parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control and hill-hold control as standard on the car. The top-of-the-line variant gets additional features like a 10.4-inch display for the touchscreen infotainment system, 7.0-inch MID, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable driver's seat, heated ORVMs, 360-degree view parking system, panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, powered tailgate and six airbags. A host of connected services in a suite called iSMART that makes the car India's first internet car is also a major talking point for the vehicle
MG Hector comes with --
5 years unlimited warranty for personal users
5 years/ 150000 Km warranty for commercial users
5 years road-side assistance
MG Hector gets and embedded eSIM by Airtel giving it connectivity features through iSMART technology.
MG Hector had announced English actor Benedict Cumberbatch as its brand ambassador in March, 2019.
MG Hector will be a completely 'Made in India' SUV. The company has set up a manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat.
The mileage of the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel variant of MG Hector is 17.41 kmpl. The hybrid Hector will give you 15.81 kmpl. On the other hand, the 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol manual variant will take you 14.16 km per litre and the DCT option will give a mileage of 13.96 kmpl.
The biggest attraction of MG Hector is its 'iSmart connected car' technology. There is 10.4-inch Full-HD infotainment display cum command centre. Cisco, Unlimit, and Microsoft have collaborated to develop the 'iSmart connected system. The system consists of smart applications, in-built Apps, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Voice Assist, and much more.
MG Hector comes loaded with safety features such as dual front airbags (standard). The top variants of the SUV will get as many as six airbags.
The MG Hector will be competing with the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.
The biggest concern of the potential MG Hector buyers is going to be the lack of service centers and the fact that Morris Garages is a new brand in India. To address this, the British carmaker has planned to establish 120 service points in around 50 cities before launching the Hector.
Pre-bookings of MG Hector started on June 4, 2019, for Rs 50,000. The SUV is expected to be delivered soon after its launch.
Under the hood, MG Hector comes with 3 engine options - 1 .5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid, and 2.0-litre diesel engine. There are two transmission options with a 6-speed manual and a dual-clutch transmission (DCT) entity. The car will come in four variants - Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp.