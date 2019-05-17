Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: Modi attends press meet; Rahul also addresses media after his last election rally

"We'll perform good in North-East, very good in West Bengal. We'll do good in Odisha and there will be improvement in number of seats in all the states in the South. We'll improve in Maharashtra also," said Amit Shah.

"Pragya Thakur's candidature is a 'satyagrah' against a fake case of fake Bhagwa terror. I want to ask Congress, some people were earlier arrested in 'Samjhauta Express' who were related to LeT.A fake case of "bhagwa terror" was made in which accused have been acquitted," said Amit Shah at a press conference.

"Modi had a huge opportunity. I would have liked to see him moving the country forward. He lost sight of the real picture, people chose him to give country a vision, but he chose to abuse our vision," said Rahul Gandhi.

"Party has served her a show cause notice and asked her to reply within 10 days. After she files a reply, party's disciplinary committee will take appropriate actions," said Amit Shah about Pragya Thakur's comments on Godse.

"I respect the fact that BSP-SP decided to fight the elections together in UP. From the Congress party perspective, I have to push the Congress ideology in UP. I made it very clear to Jyotiraditya and Priyanka that priority number one is to make sure BJP losses. Priority number two is to push Congress ideology, priority number three is to win the Vidhan Sabha election. But ideological they are on the same page like us, I don't see Mayawati Ji, Mulayam Singh Ji, Mamata Ji, Chandrababu Ji supporting Narendra Modi govt," said Rahul Gandhi.

"We fought elections across the country, in multiple states. Why were there violence only in West Bengal? Why did the media not ask her that it was the BJP that lost 80 of its workers?" said Amit Shah when asked about Mamata Banerjee's allegations on BJP.

"Election results came on May 16, 2014. A huge casualty took place on May 17, 2014. Today is May 17. People in 'Satta bazaar' who used to bet for Congress to win in elections faced huge losses on May 17," said PM Modi at a press conference.

"I have come to thank you all. I want to thank the country men. Media has double accountability in times of social media. Hopefully you can rest after May 23. My opinion is that we are forming government with absolute majority," said PM Modi at a press conference in Delhi.

"Now that the Prime Minister is doing a live press conference, I want to ask him 'why didn't you debate with me on Rafale? I had challenged you for a debate, tell the press why didn't you debate?'" said Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in Delhi.

At a press conference in Delhi, PM Modi said, "We will try to fulfill promises made in our manifesto at the earliest. Our specialty has been last mile delivery. This is the new culture of governance."

"In last 2 elections, even IPL couldn't be held. When government is strong, IPL, Ramzaan, school exams and others take place peacefully," said PM Modi at a press conference.

16:58 IST: "In last 2 elections, even IPL couldn't be held. When government is strong, IPL, Ramzaan, school exams and others take place peacefully," said PM Modi at a press conference.



16:56 IST After long a party with majority will come back to power: PM Modi PM Modi said at a press conference in Delhi, "It is a rare instance that a party with majority should come to power for the second-term."



16:56 IST: PM Modi said at a press conference in Delhi, "It is a rare instance that a party with majority should come to power for the second-term."



16:53 IST Cannot comment on Mayawati ji: Rahul Gandhi "I can only speak for myself and my party and not for Mayawati ji. Mayawati ji carries on her work as she likes and I cannot comment on it," said Rahul Gandhi at a press conference when asked about Mayawati's comments on PM Modi.



16:53 IST: "I can only speak for myself and my party and not for Mayawati ji. Mayawati ji carries on her work as she likes and I cannot comment on it," said Rahul Gandhi at a press conference when asked about Mayawati's comments on PM Modi.



16:48 IST PM holds press conference - unprecedented!: Rahul Gandhi "Prime Minister holds a press conference just 4-5 days before the election ends, unprecedented, Prime Minister of India is holding a press conference for the first time," said Rahul Gandhi at a press conference.



16:48 IST: "Prime Minister holds a press conference just 4-5 days before the election ends, unprecedented, Prime Minister of India is holding a press conference for the first time," said Rahul Gandhi at a press conference.



16:45 IST You ask me tough questions but you ask Modi ji what he eats and wears: Rahul Gandhi At a press conference, Rahul Gandhi told the press conference, "You ask me tough questions like where the money for NYAY scheme will come from but when it comes to Modi ji, you ask what he like eating and wearing. Media should also show some sort of fairness."

16:45 IST: At a press conference, Rahul Gandhi told the press conference, "You ask me tough questions like where the money for NYAY scheme will come from but when it comes to Modi ji, you ask what he like eating and wearing. Media should also show some sort of fairness."

16:43 IST EC is biased: Rahul Gandhi At a press conference in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said, "The Election Commission is biased. There is partiality. Narendra Modi ji can say whatever he wants and is let off easily. The rules are different for the other parties. BJP has a lot of money, we don't. What we have is the truth."



16:43 IST: At a press conference in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said, "The Election Commission is biased. There is partiality. Narendra Modi ji can say whatever he wants and is let off easily. The rules are different for the other parties. BJP has a lot of money, we don't. What we have is the truth."



16:40 IST Will return to power in 2019: Amit Shah "We have tried to fulfill the aspirations of the people. Over 121 schemes have reached the people of the country. We will return to power in 2019," said Amit Shah at a press conference.



16:40 IST: "We have tried to fulfill the aspirations of the people. Over 121 schemes have reached the people of the country. We will return to power in 2019," said Amit Shah at a press conference.



16:37 IST Worked hard under PM Modi: Amit Shah At a press conference in Delhi, Amit Shah said, "We thank the public for its support. In 2014, we came to power with a historic majority. We have worked hard under PM Modi to fulfil public aspirations. We are confident that Modi government will return to power."



16:37 IST: At a press conference in Delhi, Amit Shah said, "We thank the public for its support. In 2014, we came to power with a historic majority. We have worked hard under PM Modi to fulfil public aspirations. We are confident that Modi government will return to power."



16:36 IST BJP has run the most extensive election campaign: Amit Shah Amit Shah said, "We have come to the end of the election campaign. BJP has run the most extensive campaign in history."



16:36 IST: Amit Shah said, "We have come to the end of the election campaign. BJP has run the most extensive campaign in history."



16:15 IST Resentment among people due to politics of BJP: Sachin Pilot Referring to the violence in West Bengal and BJP nominee Pragya Thakur's statement on Nathuram Godse, Pilot said it is for the first time that a constitutional institution like the Election Commission of India had to face several questions. "The type of politics that BJP has done in past few days, it has created an environment of resentment in not only the Congress and other political parties but also in the entire country," Pilot said at a press conference. "None of the senior BJP leader neither stopped nor objected to Thakur's statement calling an individual who killed Mahatma Gandhi as a patriot," he added.

16:15 IST: Referring to the violence in West Bengal and BJP nominee Pragya Thakur's statement on Nathuram Godse, Pilot said it is for the first time that a constitutional institution like the Election Commission of India had to face several questions. "The type of politics that BJP has done in past few days, it has created an environment of resentment in not only the Congress and other political parties but also in the entire country," Pilot said at a press conference. "None of the senior BJP leader neither stopped nor objected to Thakur's statement calling an individual who killed Mahatma Gandhi as a patriot," he added.

16:11 IST BJP, TMC both offering poison: Brinda Karat "Whatever the brand, poison kills," said CPI(M) politbureau member Brinda Karat, warning people in West Bengal against voting for either the BJP or the state's ruling TMC. "You can't think that you can taste this poison or that. The TMC's policies have led to great discontent among the people of Bengal against the party. The BJP is using its central-state powers and huge money to claim that it's the only alternative here. It is like offering people two choices of poison - BJP and TMC," Karat told PTI in an interview.

16:11 IST: "Whatever the brand, poison kills," said CPI(M) politbureau member Brinda Karat, warning people in West Bengal against voting for either the BJP or the state's ruling TMC. "You can't think that you can taste this poison or that. The TMC's policies have led to great discontent among the people of Bengal against the party. The BJP is using its central-state powers and huge money to claim that it's the only alternative here. It is like offering people two choices of poison - BJP and TMC," Karat told PTI in an interview.

16:08 IST Priyanka Gandhi invites specially-abled man on stage Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls a specially-abled man, Babloo Sharma on stage and sits beside him during a public meeting in Kushinagar. pic.twitter.com/3C5L6pzg9d — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 17, 2019







16:08 IST: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls a specially-abled man, Babloo Sharma on stage and sits beside him during a public meeting in Kushinagar. pic.twitter.com/3C5L6pzg9d — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 17, 2019







16:02 IST EC asks star campaigners to refrain from addressing media In multi-phased poll, silence period of last 48 hrs may be on in certain constituencies while campaign is ongoing in other constituencies. In such event, there shouldn't be reference amounting to soliciting support for parties or candidates in seats observing silence period. During the silence period, star campaigners and other Political Leaders should refrain from addressing the media by way of press conferences and giving interviews on election matters.

16:02 IST: In multi-phased poll, silence period of last 48 hrs may be on in certain constituencies while campaign is ongoing in other constituencies. In such event, there shouldn't be reference amounting to soliciting support for parties or candidates in seats observing silence period. During the silence period, star campaigners and other Political Leaders should refrain from addressing the media by way of press conferences and giving interviews on election matters.

15:37 IST: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a roadshow in Kushinagar; Congress candidate from the constituency, RPN Singh is also present. pic.twitter.com/LP7bOr6MgW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 17, 2019







15:33 IST Won't be able to forgive Pragya for Godse comments: PM Modi The statements that have been made about Gandhiji or Nathuram Godse are very bad and very wrong for society. It is different that she has sought an apology, but I would never be able to forgive her completely,â PM Modi said in an interview to News24.

15:33 IST: The statements that have been made about Gandhiji or Nathuram Godse are very bad and very wrong for society. It is different that she has sought an apology, but I would never be able to forgive her completely,â PM Modi said in an interview to News24.

15:30 IST: I finally got it. The BJP and the RSS...



Are not God-Ke Lovers.



They are God-Se Lovers. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2019







15:30 IST BJP leader Anil Saumitra suspended from primary membership of the party BJP leader Anil Saumitra suspended from primary membership of the party over his social media post calling Mahatma Gandhi father of Pakistan. The party asks him to reply in 7 days.

15:30 IST: BJP leader Anil Saumitra suspended from primary membership of the party over his social media post calling Mahatma Gandhi father of Pakistan. The party asks him to reply in 7 days.

14:53 IST For 75 yrs,Indiaâs been the land of the Mahatma;a beacon when the world lost its morality.We used to be pitied for being poor but we were always rich since Bapu inspired billions globally.Some things must remain sacred.Or we become the Taliban,destroying statues that sustain us — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 17, 2019



Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra targeted BJP candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur over her statement where she praised Nathuram Godse as a deshbhakt (patriot).

"Some things must remain sacred. Or we become the Taliban, destroying statues that sustain us," Mahindra wrote.



14:53 IST: For 75 yrs,Indiaâs been the land of the Mahatma;a beacon when the world lost its morality.We used to be pitied for being poor but we were always rich since Bapu inspired billions globally.Some things must remain sacred.Or we become the Taliban,destroying statues that sustain us — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 17, 2019



Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra targeted BJP candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur over her statement where she praised Nathuram Godse as a deshbhakt (patriot).

"Some things must remain sacred. Or we become the Taliban, destroying statues that sustain us," Mahindra wrote.



14:40 IST:

13:36 IST PM doesn't listen to the experts: Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi said at a rally in Solan, "See, the PM has so much of knowledge. He went to the Air Force and said don't be afraid, we will benefit from the clouds as the radar won't be able to detect the jets. He doesn't listen to people who actually know things, he is just in his own world."

13:36 IST: Rahul Gandhi said at a rally in Solan, "See, the PM has so much of knowledge. He went to the Air Force and said don't be afraid, we will benefit from the clouds as the radar won't be able to detect the jets. He doesn't listen to people who actually know things, he is just in his own world."

13:10 IST Bow to you for your love for the last 5 years: PM Modi "I bow to you for the love and blessings showered on me for the past five years. I also want to thank you for the next five years you are about to give me," said PM Modi at Khargone.



13:10 IST: "I bow to you for the love and blessings showered on me for the past five years. I also want to thank you for the next five years you are about to give me," said PM Modi at Khargone.



13:08 IST Priyanka Gandhi calls PM Modi world's biggest actor At a rally in Mirzapur, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Please understand that ypu have made the biggest actor in the world our Prime Minister. Would have been better if you had voted for Amitabh Bachchan. It is not like any of them would have done anything for you."

13:08 IST: At a rally in Mirzapur, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Please understand that ypu have made the biggest actor in the world our Prime Minister. Would have been better if you had voted for Amitabh Bachchan. It is not like any of them would have done anything for you."

13:05 IST South Delhi DM says EC has not summoned any polling officer Nidhi Shrivastava, DM, South Delhi, also in-charge of Counting Center, said, "This is a misinformation that is being spread. No officer has been called by ECI. The polled EVMs and VVPATs are already in the strong room. Two tier security. Outer layer from police and inner layer from CAPF. The form 17C which contains number of polled votes in each EVM/CU and copy of 17 C has already been given to all the polling agents who were present in that polling station. Hence, there is no chance for any manipulation."





13:05 IST: Nidhi Shrivastava, DM, South Delhi, also in-charge of Counting Center, said, "This is a misinformation that is being spread. No officer has been called by ECI. The polled EVMs and VVPATs are already in the strong room. Two tier security. Outer layer from police and inner layer from CAPF. The form 17C which contains number of polled votes in each EVM/CU and copy of 17 C has already been given to all the polling agents who were present in that polling station. Hence, there is no chance for any manipulation."





13:03 IST Raghav Chadha says EC has asked for re-polling in South Delhi Have learnt through reliable sources that EC has summoned presiding officers of South Delhi Parliamentary Constituency's polling stations to re-create and re-sign EVM related documents. This is shocking. What is going on? Why are docs being recreated? Are EVMs being replaced too? — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 17, 2019







13:03 IST: Have learnt through reliable sources that EC has summoned presiding officers of South Delhi Parliamentary Constituency's polling stations to re-create and re-sign EVM related documents. This is shocking. What is going on? Why are docs being recreated? Are EVMs being replaced too? — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 17, 2019







13:00 IST Amritsar is my home seat, not fair to tell me to go to Bhatinda: Navjot Kaur Navjot Kaur Sidhu:I didn't talk of any other seat except Amritsar in the context that I was denied Amritsar ticket by CM&Asha Kumari Ji saying that Dussehra incident hamper my image. Amritsar is my home seat. It's not fair to tell me to go Bhatinda when I don't know anyone there. pic.twitter.com/89DjehuC10 — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2019







13:00 IST: Navjot Kaur Sidhu:I didn't talk of any other seat except Amritsar in the context that I was denied Amritsar ticket by CM&Asha Kumari Ji saying that Dussehra incident hamper my image. Amritsar is my home seat. It's not fair to tell me to go Bhatinda when I don't know anyone there. pic.twitter.com/89DjehuC10 — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2019







12:59 IST Poverty won't hamper good treatment in hospitals: PM Modi At a rally in Khargone, PM Modi said, "Today Ayushman Bharat scheme has given the faith to the country and the poor that poverty is not going to be a hindrance for good treatment."



12:59 IST: At a rally in Khargone, PM Modi said, "Today Ayushman Bharat scheme has given the faith to the country and the poor that poverty is not going to be a hindrance for good treatment."



12:56 IST Built toilets for our sisters, daughters in the last 5 years: PM Modi "In the last five years we built toilets for our sisters and daughters across all schools and homes. We also managed to electrify homes. We also gave free gas connection to the poorest of the poor. In the next five years, we will tackle the problem of water supply," said PM Modi.



12:56 IST: "In the last five years we built toilets for our sisters and daughters across all schools and homes. We also managed to electrify homes. We also gave free gas connection to the poorest of the poor. In the next five years, we will tackle the problem of water supply," said PM Modi.



12:53 IST Congress could't waive off farmer loans: PM Modi "During the Vidhan Sabha elections, the Congress party said that they will waive off farm loans in ten days. Have your debts been waived? On top of that, banks have also stopped giving loans," said PM Modi in Khargone.



12:53 IST: "During the Vidhan Sabha elections, the Congress party said that they will waive off farm loans in ten days. Have your debts been waived? On top of that, banks have also stopped giving loans," said PM Modi in Khargone.



12:49 IST PM Modi says BJP will protect the rights of forest-dwellers At a rally in Khargone, PM Modi said, "Till the time there is Modi and the BJP, nobody can touch the rights and lands of the forest-dwellers."

à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤­à¥ à¤à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤¸à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¿ à¤à¤¬ à¤¤à¤ à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥ à¤à¤° à¤­à¤¾à¤à¤ªà¤¾ à¤¹à¥, à¤¤à¤¬ à¤¤à¤ à¤à¤à¤à¤² à¤®à¥à¤ à¤°à¤¹à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤à¤®à¥à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤ à¤¹à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤²à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤¤à¤¾: à¤ªà¥à¤à¤® à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥ #DeshKaGauravModi — BJP (@BJP4India) May 17, 2019







12:49 IST: At a rally in Khargone, PM Modi said, "Till the time there is Modi and the BJP, nobody can touch the rights and lands of the forest-dwellers."

à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤­à¥ à¤à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤¸à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¿ à¤à¤¬ à¤¤à¤ à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥ à¤à¤° à¤­à¤¾à¤à¤ªà¤¾ à¤¹à¥, à¤¤à¤¬ à¤¤à¤ à¤à¤à¤à¤² à¤®à¥à¤ à¤°à¤¹à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤à¤®à¥à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤ à¤¹à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤²à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤¤à¤¾: à¤ªà¥à¤à¤® à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥ #DeshKaGauravModi — BJP (@BJP4India) May 17, 2019







12:45 IST: The Prime Minister thanked the adivasi and tribal communities and said that they managed to uncover the truth of the Congress party.



à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥ à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¿ à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¥à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ à¤¤à¤°à¤¹ à¤ªà¤¹à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤° à¤¹à¤®à¥à¤¶à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤ªà¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥: à¤ªà¥à¤à¤® à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥ #DeshKaGauravModipic.twitter.com/05AU0HShwv — BJP (@BJP4India) May 17, 2019







12:34 IST Entire nation is saying 'Abki Baar, Modi Sarkar': PM Modi "It is the result of this enthusiasm of the architects of 21st century India that the whole nation from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kutch to Kamrup is saying today - Abki Baar, Modi Sarkar," said PM Modi.

12:34 IST: "It is the result of this enthusiasm of the architects of 21st century India that the whole nation from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kutch to Kamrup is saying today - Abki Baar, Modi Sarkar," said PM Modi.

12:29 IST Modi addresses meeting at Khargone in MP Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting at Khargone in MP. He said, "This time you are not only voting for a new government but also for development."



12:29 IST: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting at Khargone in MP. He said, "This time you are not only voting for a new government but also for development."



12:26 IST Disciplinary committee to seek response from Hegde, Thakur: Amit Shah "The disciplinary committee will seek explanation from all the three leaders and will submit the report to the party within 10 days," said Amit Shah.



12:26 IST: "The disciplinary committee will seek explanation from all the three leaders and will submit the report to the party within 10 days," said Amit Shah.



12:21 IST Statements of Hegde, Thakur personal opinions: Amit Shah "Statements of Ananthkumar Hegde, Pragya Thakur and Nalin Kateel are their personal opinion. BJP has nothing to do with it. They have withdrawn their statements and apologized. BJP has taken their statements seriously and sent these statements to disciplinary committee," said Amit Shah.

12:21 IST: "Statements of Ananthkumar Hegde, Pragya Thakur and Nalin Kateel are their personal opinion. BJP has nothing to do with it. They have withdrawn their statements and apologized. BJP has taken their statements seriously and sent these statements to disciplinary committee," said Amit Shah.

12:17 IST N Chandrababu Naidu meets EC today Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu meets Election Commission of India, today. Naidu opposed EC's decision to conduct re-polling in Chandragiri and Chittoor.



12:17 IST: Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu meets Election Commission of India, today. Naidu opposed EC's decision to conduct re-polling in Chandragiri and Chittoor.



11:29 IST Mayawati not married, doesn't know what family is: Ramdas Athawale "Mayawati is making remarks about Modi Ji and his wife. She is not married, she doesn't know what a family is, had she been married she would have known how to handle a husband. We respect Mayawati, she should not make such statements," said Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.



11:29 IST: "Mayawati is making remarks about Modi Ji and his wife. She is not married, she doesn't know what a family is, had she been married she would have known how to handle a husband. We respect Mayawati, she should not make such statements," said Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.



11:16 IST Ghulam Nabi Azad denies claims that Congress is not interested in the PM post "No, this is not true that Congress will not claim or Congress is not interested in Prime Minister post. Of course we are the biggest and oldest political party. If we have to run the govt for five years biggest political party should be given a chance," said Ghulam Nabi Azad.



11:16 IST: "No, this is not true that Congress will not claim or Congress is not interested in Prime Minister post. Of course we are the biggest and oldest political party. If we have to run the govt for five years biggest political party should be given a chance," said Ghulam Nabi Azad.



10:49 IST NCP candidate celebrates birthday with 'Desh ka Chowkidaar Hi Chor Hai' cake Maharashtra: Congress- NCP candidate from Thane, Anand Paranjpe cut a cake on his birthday with 'Desh ka Chowkidaar Hi Chor Hai' written on it. (16/05/19) pic.twitter.com/v8zWcjeJhZ — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2019







10:49 IST: Maharashtra: Congress- NCP candidate from Thane, Anand Paranjpe cut a cake on his birthday with 'Desh ka Chowkidaar Hi Chor Hai' written on it. (16/05/19) pic.twitter.com/v8zWcjeJhZ — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2019







10:48 IST Amit Shah to hold press conference today BJP chief Amit Shah will address a press conference today at 3:45pm at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg in Delhi.

10:48 IST: BJP chief Amit Shah will address a press conference today at 3:45pm at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg in Delhi.

10:45 IST Amarinder Singh denied role in denial of ticket to Navjot Kaur "Allocation was done by Congress high command in Delhi and they had chosen not to accept Navjot Kaurâs application for ticket to contest from Chandigarh," said Captain Amarinder Singh adding that he had no role in selection of candidate from the city.

10:45 IST: "Allocation was done by Congress high command in Delhi and they had chosen not to accept Navjot Kaurâs application for ticket to contest from Chandigarh," said Captain Amarinder Singh adding that he had no role in selection of candidate from the city.

10:18 IST Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan criticised BJP for Pragya Thakur's Godse comment "Condemnation of Pragya Singh Thakur's comment by the BJP is not enough. Godse is the identity of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the same way khaki nikkar (khaki shorts) is. Now, it is in the hands of the people to decide whether they want our nation to be identified with Gandhi or Godse, humanity or khaki nikkar," Khan said on Thursday.

10:18 IST: "Condemnation of Pragya Singh Thakur's comment by the BJP is not enough. Godse is the identity of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the same way khaki nikkar (khaki shorts) is. Now, it is in the hands of the people to decide whether they want our nation to be identified with Gandhi or Godse, humanity or khaki nikkar," Khan said on Thursday.

10:12 IST Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde called Rahul Gandhi a moron for his 'Modilie' tweet This moron @RahulGandhi is hell bent on proving himself that he is one of his own kind of international idiotic skill master and hence the horizons have extended beyond the boundaries. No one can prevent his growth....Amazing...!!!! https://t.co/0W7GXMHASV — Chowkidar Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) May 17, 2019







10:12 IST: This moron @RahulGandhi is hell bent on proving himself that he is one of his own kind of international idiotic skill master and hence the horizons have extended beyond the boundaries. No one can prevent his growth....Amazing...!!!! https://t.co/0W7GXMHASV — Chowkidar Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) May 17, 2019







10:02 IST Report submitted to MP Election Commission on Pragya Thakur's comment District Election Officer, Agar Malwa District, has submitted his report to Madhya Pradesh Election Commission in the matter of Pragya Singh Thakur's statement that Nathuram Godse was, is and will remain a 'deshbhakt': ANI.

10:02 IST: District Election Officer, Agar Malwa District, has submitted his report to Madhya Pradesh Election Commission in the matter of Pragya Singh Thakur's statement that Nathuram Godse was, is and will remain a 'deshbhakt': ANI.

09:57 IST My wife would not lie: Navjot Singh Sidhu "My wife has the courage and the moral authority that she would never lie," said Navjot Singh Sidhu after his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu blamed Captain Amarinder Singh for not getting a ticket.



09:57 IST: "My wife has the courage and the moral authority that she would never lie," said Navjot Singh Sidhu after his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu blamed Captain Amarinder Singh for not getting a ticket.



09:54 IST Priyanka Gandhi to hold more roadshows today Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will hold roadshows at Mirzapur and Kushinagar today.



09:54 IST: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will hold roadshows at Mirzapur and Kushinagar today.



09:50 IST I am not afraid of being arrested: Kamal Haasan Speaking about his remarks on Godse, Kamal Haasan said, "I am not afraid of being arrested. Let them arrest me. If they do that it will only create more problems. It is not a warning but only an advice."

09:50 IST: Speaking about his remarks on Godse, Kamal Haasan said, "I am not afraid of being arrested. Let them arrest me. If they do that it will only create more problems. It is not a warning but only an advice."

09:45 IST Don't feel threatened, quality of polity going down: Kamal Haasan Stones were pelted at Kamal Haasan's rally in Trichy but the former actor and the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief said that he does not feel threatened even though the quality of polity has gone down.



Kamal Haasan on stones thrown at his rally in Trichy: I feel the quality of polity is going down. I don't feel threatened. Every religion has their own terrorist, we cannot claim that we are sanctimonious. History shows that all religions have their extremists. #Chennaipic.twitter.com/R7buqXnUBU — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2019





