Maharashtra Exit Polls Result Live Updates: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance projected to win the elections

BusinessToday.In | 21 October 2019

The single-phase Assembly Elections in Maharashtra wrapped up on Monday. As per the exit polls, BJP is projected to bag the highest number of seats in the elections, with 109-124 seats. Second up is Shiv Sena with 57-70 seats. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is projected to win the elections. Maharashtra as well as Haryana went to the polls on Monday in a single phase to elect new governments at the state. BJP is currently in power in Maharashtra with Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister. India Today with Axis My India has predicted the outcome of the elections. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll was released soon after the voting wrapped up in both the states. The results of the Maharashtra assembly results will be declared on Thursday, October 24. Follow the Maharashtra assembly election exit poll here:

 

 

 

 

  • Maharashtra Exit Polls results: BJP seeks another term
  • 19:00 IST

    • 19:00 IST: The ABP-CVoter exit poll predicts that BJP-Shiv Sena will win 204 seats while Congress-NCP will win 59 seats. News 18-Ipsos exit poll says BJP-Shiv Sena could win 243 seats and Congress-NCP 41 seats. Times Now exit poll expects BJP-Shiv Sena to win 230 seats while Congress-NCP alliance could win 48 seats.

  • 18:43 IST

    • 18:43 IST: Apart from the leading parties, other parties are expected to win 22-32 seats at the Maharashtra assembly elections.

  • 18:42 IST

    • 18:42 IST: Congress is expected to bag 32-40 seats, while Sharad Pawar-led NCP is projected to win 40-50 seats. The Congress-NCP alliance is expected to win 70-90 seats.

  • 18:31 IST

    • 18:31 IST: The BJP is expected to win 109-124 seats at the Maharashtra assembly elections. Shiv Sena is projected to bag around 57-70 seats. The alliance is expected to win 166-194 seats.

  • 18:28 IST

    • 18:28 IST: The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted that BJP will bag around 109-124 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections, out of 288 seats.

  • 18:23 IST

    • 18:23 IST: Maharashtra Assembly elections saw a voter turnout of around 63 per cent, almost matching the 63.38 per cent polling recorded in the the last state elections in 2014.

    Rural areas of the state fared better, with voters there showing more enthusiasm than their urban counterparts.

    (PTI)

  • 18:14 IST

    • 18:14 IST: A total of 60,000 people were interviewed for the India Today-Axis My India exit poll for the Maharashtra elections. Out of that 66 per cent were from rural areas and 34 per cent were from urban areas.

  • 18:11 IST

    • 18:11 IST: Mumbai witnessed 44 per cent voter turnout till 5pm.

  • 17:55 IST

    • 17:55 IST: As per the latest figures, Maharashtra witnessed more than 50 per cent voter turnout at 53.46 per cent voters casting their votes till 5:30 pm.

  • 17:36 IST

    • 17:36 IST: Maharashtra assembly elections will wrap up at 6pm. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll results will be declared soon after.

  • 17:32 IST

    17:32 IST: Maharashtra witnesses 44.61 per cent voter turnout till 5pm. During the 2014 elections, Maharashtra had witnessed 63.38 per cent voter turnout.

  • 17:27 IST

    • 17:27 IST: There are 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, in the fray for the Maharashtra assembly elections. The BJP has fielded its nominees in 164 Assembly seats, including candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol, while the Sena is contesting 124 seats. On the other hand, the opposition Congress has fielded 147 candidates and its ally NCP 121.

  • 17:23 IST

    • 17:23 IST:

    The BJP, under Fadnavis' leadership, is seeking a second straight term in the state. Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, has also entered the poll fray from Worli constituency in Mumbai.

