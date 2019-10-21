Maharashtra Exit Polls Result Live Updates: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance projected to win the elections

The single-phase Assembly Elections in Maharashtra wrapped up on Monday. As per the exit polls, BJP is projected to bag the highest number of seats in the elections, with 109-124 seats. Second up is Shiv Sena with 57-70 seats. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is projected to win the elections. Maharashtra as well as Haryana went to the polls on Monday in a single phase to elect new governments at the state. BJP is currently in power in Maharashtra with Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister. India Today with Axis My India has predicted the outcome of the elections. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll was released soon after the voting wrapped up in both the states. The results of the Maharashtra assembly results will be declared on Thursday, October 24. Follow the Maharashtra assembly election exit poll here: