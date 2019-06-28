Market Highlights: Sensex ends 191 points lower, Nifty below 11,788; DHFL top loser with 11% decline

The market today erased morning to end the week lower with S&P BSE Sensex closing at 39586.41 down by 191 points or by 0.48 % and NSE Nifty closing at 11788 down by 52 points or by 0.45 % respectively.
Reliance Power's encumbered shares invoked by lender YES BANK
Airtel Africa opens at 77 pence on LSE debut vs IPO price of 80 pence
Govt. may set aside Rs 35-40K cr for PSU banks in Budget 2019
Indian equities today ended trade by a major fall of almost 0.50% in both the key indices, backed by selling interest in domestic equities and weak global equities as investors turned cautious ahead of G20 Summit over the weekend.
Sectorally, only FMCG, PSU Bank, Consumption and Realty stocks ended with gains. Most fall were registered in Metal, Pvt Bank, Auto and Media equities today.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, on its regulatory filing has disclosed that JM Financial Products Limited has released pledged shares, amounting to 82 lakh equity shares on June 25, 2019, in respect of security cover for loan availed by the company, upon payment of loan against shares.
As per NIIT Technologies' regulatory filing, Hulst B.V. (Netherlands) has acquired 280,834 equity shares with face value of Rs 10 each of NIIT Technologies Limited through Opem Market Purchase on June 27, 2019.
After the purchase, the acquirer holds 34.40% aggregating to a total of 21,253,512 shares in the company.
Reliance Power announced in a regulatory filing that the company promoters created a fresh pledge on June 24 of 4.46% stake with Yes bank as security for Term Loan Facility availed by Reliance Infrastructure Limited
Anil Ambani and promoter group have lost 3.21% in Reliance Power after invocation of pledged shares.
On its listing day, Airtel Africa stock opened at 77 pence on the London Stock Exchange today, against the listing price of the IPO at 80 pence/share.
After the tepid opening 3.75% against the listing price, also the day's high of the stock, Airtel Africa stock made a downward sloping graph for the day on LSE.
Later, the stock price fell 14.88% (against listing price of 80) to day's low of 68.09 pence, at a volume of 23.13 lakh traded shares on LSE platform.
The government is planning to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) consisting of stocks of PSU banks, insurers, and financial institutions this fiscal and has invited bids from advisors to explore its feasibility.
Rupee gained further ground and currently trades at 68.92, appreciated by 14 paise or 0.2% gain against the dollar.
Reliance Capital fell nearly 7% on media reports that the company is likely to defer Q4 earnings announcement, which was scheduled to be announced today.The stock fell from Rs 3.75 the previous close, to Rs 4.07 on BSE and currently trades at Rs 4.18, at a loss of 4.35%.
As per media sources, there is likely to be a bank recap package of Rs 40,000 crore in the forthcoming Budget allocation, government sources suggested. Earlier in February, 2019, the government had infused Rs 48,239 crore in 12 PSU lenders.
The share price of Eros International Media, one of India's largest listed moviemakers and entertainment company, has plummeted massively on the bourses this month. Eros International Media share price has been losing for the 18 days and fallen 72.74% during the period. Eros International Media share price has been falling continuously since June 4.
Eros International Media stock was stuck at the lower circuit and fresh 52-week low of 5% at 18.10 level on BSE today. There were no buyers but only sellers in the stock.
Share price of Cox & Kings hit lower circuit for 2nd day and currently the share is trading 10% down at Rs 36.45
Cox and Kings released regulatory filing on Thursday after market hours to both the exchange platforms, disclosing that it has defaulted payment towards maturity of Commercial Papers on June 26, for an aggregate amount of Rs 200 crores, of which only Rs 50 crores has been paid and the balance amount of Rs 150 crores has not been paid.
Cox and Kings further stated that, "Company has been meeting its liability obligations. However, due to cash flow mis-match and a situation exacerbated by rating downgrade, the Company proposes to meet its financial obligations through a combination of internal accruals and monetisation of assets. The Company is working towards plans to make good its obligations."
The stock opened at a loss of 10% & hit a new 52 week and all time low of Rs 36.45
As per media reports, DHFL has deferred Q4 earnings announcement date, which was earlier scheduled to be announced on June 29.
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has tightened the rules for disclosure of pledged shares by promoters.
Promoters will now have to disclose separate reasons for encumbrance, whenever combined encumbrance along with persons acting in concert crosses 20% of the companyâs share capital, Sebi said.
On the currency front, Indian Rupee opened higher at 69.01 against the weakening dollar.
On Thursday, Rupee closed at 69.06/$.
In commodity markets, trade worries continued to weigh on oil, with U.S. crude CLc1 losing 0.57% to $59.09 a barrel and global benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 down 0.56% to $66.18 per barrel.
Earlier in the day, Brent Crude gained 1% at $67/bbl ahead of OPEC meeting on Monday.
Sensex Today LIVE: Sensex is trading at 39,672, against the last close of 39586.41 , while the NSE Nifty50 is trading at 11,861.15 against the last close of 11841.55level.
The market started positive with 30-share S&P BSE Sensex pre-opening at 39,703 against yesterday's close of 39586.41 and NSE Nifty50 at 11861 against last close of 11841.55 respectively.
On Thursday, Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 106.26
crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 51.47 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed
Stocks in Asia traded lower and under average volumes today, ahead of the globally awaited U.S.-China presidential meeting Saturday.
The Indian rupee pared initial losses and closed 8 paise higher at 69.07 against the US currency on Thursday, supported by easing crude oil prices and weaker greenback.
Modi is in Japan to attend the G20 Summit to be held in Osaka from Friday. This will be PM Modi's sixth G20 Summit which is being held in the city of Osaka, Japan on June 28-29.
"In the next five years, our target is to make India a five-trillion dollar economy. Social sector remains our top priority. Also, we will focus more on infrastructure development, especially digital infrastructure," he said.
PM Modi says he would like to focus on Iran, 5G, bilateral and defence relations. @POTUS says he believes that the relations between India and US have never been better
He also added that the global economy is being ruled by one-sided decisions. He said that focussing on WTO reforms for global growth should be equal for all and that climate change and terrorism are global issues.
Read more: Ties with Japan to get more robust as India aims to become $5 trillion economy: PM Modi
Gold rose 0.8% to $1,421.05 an ounce. The weak dollar and uncertainty over global trade saw gold rebound after dipping below $1,400 per ounce on Thursday. Spot gold XAU= was last traded at $1,420.35 per ounce, up 0.79%.