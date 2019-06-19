Business Today

Market Update: Sensex ends 66 points higher, Nifty closes flat at 11,691 level

BusinessToday.In | 19 June 2019

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, after a positive start on Wednesday, traded volatile in the afternoon session.

Check Latest Updates

KEY UPDATES

  • Sensex ended today's trade at 39,112, up by 66 points, while Nifty ended flat at 11,691 level.
  • 15:46 IST

    Closing Session

    Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, after a positive start on Wednesday, traded volatile in the afternoon session. Sensex ended today's trade at 39,112, up by 66 points, while Nifty ended flat at 11,691 level.

    • 15:46 IST: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, after a positive start on Wednesday, traded volatile in the afternoon session. Sensex ended today's trade at 39,112, up by 66 points, while Nifty ended flat at 11,691 level.

  • 15:44 IST

    Rajesh Exports Limited received new export from Germany, Europe



    Rajesh Exports Limited received new export order worth Rs 942 crores from Germany, Europe. The said order is to be completed by August 2019.

    The filed statement read, "the company had introduced new designs in the international markets which constitute a new range of jewellery. The special significance of this order is the acceptance of the company's new range of jewellery in the global markets."

    The co. added that it will be executing the order from its own manufacturing facility, which is the world's largest jewellery manufacturing facility and has a processing capacity of 250 tons of jewellery and gold products per annum.

    • 15:44 IST:

    Rajesh Exports Limited received new export order worth Rs 942 crores from Germany, Europe. The said order is to be completed by August 2019.

    The filed statement read, "the company had introduced new designs in the international markets which constitute a new range of jewellery. The special significance of this order is the acceptance of the company's new range of jewellery in the global markets."

    The co. added that it will be executing the order from its own manufacturing facility, which is the world's largest jewellery manufacturing facility and has a processing capacity of 250 tons of jewellery and gold products per annum.

  • 15:40 IST

    Jain Irrigation plunges 26% after India Ratings cut long term issuer rating



    India Ratings and Research said it has downgraded Jain Irrigation Systems' Long-Term Issuer Rating to BBB from A-; while placing it on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

    • 15:40 IST:

    India Ratings and Research said it has downgraded Jain Irrigation Systems' Long-Term Issuer Rating to BBB from A-; while placing it on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

  • 15:29 IST

    Mahindra announces price increase for personal range of vehicles



    Mahindra & Mahindra has announced an increase in prices of its models by up to Rs 36,000 from July 1 due to the implementation of AIS 145 Safety Norms across all kinds of passenger vehicles in India. The new emission laws come into effect from April 1, 2020.

    "Mahindra SUVs that will take a substantial price increase are the Scorpio, Bolero, TUV300 and KUV100NXT, while brands such as the XUV500 and Marazzo will increase prices marginally," the company said in a statement.

    Read more: Now pay up to Rs 36,000 more for Mahindra Scorpio, Bolero, Marazzo; find out why

    • 15:29 IST:

    Mahindra & Mahindra has announced an increase in prices of its models by up to Rs 36,000 from July 1 due to the implementation of AIS 145 Safety Norms across all kinds of passenger vehicles in India. The new emission laws come into effect from April 1, 2020.

    "Mahindra SUVs that will take a substantial price increase are the Scorpio, Bolero, TUV300 and KUV100NXT, while brands such as the XUV500 and Marazzo will increase prices marginally," the company said in a statement.

    Read more: Now pay up to Rs 36,000 more for Mahindra Scorpio, Bolero, Marazzo; find out why

  • 15:19 IST

    L&T Construction awarded (Significant*) contract for water supply and distribution in Sri Lanka



    L&T Construction announced today that an EPC order has been bagged from the National Water Supply Et Drainage Board for the execution of the Kundasale Haragama water supply project in Sri Lanka's Kandy district.

    "The project scope includes design, construction, commissioning and 0&M of an intake structure, 55 MLD water treatment plant, 73 km of transmission mains, 19 Service Reservoirs of total capacity 16.2 ML, 9 Pump Houses, 280 Kms. distribution mains and associated electrical, mechanical & instrumentation works. The project also involves automation including measurement of input & output water quantity through suitable SCADA & other instrumentation works," the filing stated.

    The filing further added that co. Geo Structure arm has secured an order from BPCL for ground improvement of tank foundation area, using stone columns of 800mm dia and around 1.6 lakh RM, at Krishnapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The business has also secured an order from CMRL for construction of balance works of cut and cover section in the Phase 1 extension works.

    • 15:19 IST:

    L&T Construction announced today that an EPC order has been bagged from the National Water Supply Et Drainage Board for the execution of the Kundasale Haragama water supply project in Sri Lanka's Kandy district.

    "The project scope includes design, construction, commissioning and 0&M of an intake structure, 55 MLD water treatment plant, 73 km of transmission mains, 19 Service Reservoirs of total capacity 16.2 ML, 9 Pump Houses, 280 Kms. distribution mains and associated electrical, mechanical & instrumentation works. The project also involves automation including measurement of input & output water quantity through suitable SCADA & other instrumentation works," the filing stated.

    The filing further added that co. Geo Structure arm has secured an order from BPCL for ground improvement of tank foundation area, using stone columns of 800mm dia and around 1.6 lakh RM, at Krishnapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The business has also secured an order from CMRL for construction of balance works of cut and cover section in the Phase 1 extension works.

  • 15:07 IST

    MH Power Minister says any excess tariff charged by Adani Power to be adjusted



    Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Wednesday said he is likely to soon get a report on the alleged high tariff of Adani Electricity, supplying power to Mumbai suburbs, and that any excess amount charged from consumers will be adjusted in future bills.

    Shares of Adani Power, fell down to Rs 44.30 against the last close of Rs 46.85, following the news.

    • 15:07 IST:

    Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Wednesday said he is likely to soon get a report on the alleged high tariff of Adani Electricity, supplying power to Mumbai suburbs, and that any excess amount charged from consumers will be adjusted in future bills.

    Shares of Adani Power, fell down to Rs 44.30 against the last close of Rs 46.85, following the news.

  • 14:58 IST

    Crude oil prices slip



    Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded below 62 per barrel against the dollar and then fell further to 61.86 per barrel against the dollar, down by 0.28 points or 0.45%. The NYMEX was down at 53.81.

    • 14:58 IST:

    Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded below 62 per barrel against the dollar and then fell further to 61.86 per barrel against the dollar, down by 0.28 points or 0.45%. The NYMEX was down at 53.81.

  • 14:56 IST

    HCL Technologies and Cricket Australia announce a multi-year partnership


    HCL Technologies announced the bourses that the co. has been selected by Cricket Australia as Digital Technology Partner Partnership, for delivering world class experiences to fans, players, clubs and grass roots cricket ecosystem.

    The filing added," HCL will implement its Scale Digital methodology to enable Cricket Australia to unite and inspire their cricket community through advanced digital platforms."

    The leading global technology company, will help the Australian cricket's governing body provide an elevated and immersive digital experience to cricket fans, players, partners, employees, and volunteers across the country and around the world, through CA's digital offerings.

    • 14:56 IST:
    HCL Technologies announced the bourses that the co. has been selected by Cricket Australia as Digital Technology Partner Partnership, for delivering world class experiences to fans, players, clubs and grass roots cricket ecosystem.

    The filing added," HCL will implement its Scale Digital methodology to enable Cricket Australia to unite and inspire their cricket community through advanced digital platforms."

    The leading global technology company, will help the Australian cricket's governing body provide an elevated and immersive digital experience to cricket fans, players, partners, employees, and volunteers across the country and around the world, through CA's digital offerings.

  • 12:20 IST

    Securities Appellate Tribunal puts stay on SEBI orders on NDTV promotoerss




    NDTV informed the exchanges today that Securities Appellate Tribunal in the hearing on June 18, 2019, observed that the restraint imposed on Dr. Prannoy Roy and Mrs. Radhika Roy from occupying the position of director or key managerial personnel in NDTV for a period of 2 years is not in the interests of the shareholders or, investors in NDTV, and granted a stay on the operation and ettect on the impugned order.

    RRPR Holding Private Limited. Dr. Prannoy Roy and Mrs. Radhika Roy, ech had appealed to SAT against the order of the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) of June 14, 2019.

    "The appeals have been set down for final hearing on 16'h September 2019. The Securities Appellate Tribunal also directed that in the interregnum, the appellants shall not alienate or create encumbrance on their shareholding in NDTV," the statement further added.

    • 12:20 IST:


    NDTV informed the exchanges today that Securities Appellate Tribunal in the hearing on June 18, 2019, observed that the restraint imposed on Dr. Prannoy Roy and Mrs. Radhika Roy from occupying the position of director or key managerial personnel in NDTV for a period of 2 years is not in the interests of the shareholders or, investors in NDTV, and granted a stay on the operation and ettect on the impugned order.

    RRPR Holding Private Limited. Dr. Prannoy Roy and Mrs. Radhika Roy, ech had appealed to SAT against the order of the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) of June 14, 2019.

    "The appeals have been set down for final hearing on 16'h September 2019. The Securities Appellate Tribunal also directed that in the interregnum, the appellants shall not alienate or create encumbrance on their shareholding in NDTV," the statement further added.

  • 12:09 IST

    RBI imposes penalty of 1 crore on HDFC Bank



    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on the Bank for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on KYC/ Anti-Money Laundering (AML) norms and on reporting of frauds.


    The bank announced that the penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under Banking Regulation Act, 1949. "The Bank has taken necessary measures to strengthen its internal control mechanisms so as to ensure that such incidents do not recur," the filing further added.

    • 12:09 IST:

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on the Bank for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on KYC/ Anti-Money Laundering (AML) norms and on reporting of frauds.


    The bank announced that the penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under Banking Regulation Act, 1949. "The Bank has taken necessary measures to strengthen its internal control mechanisms so as to ensure that such incidents do not recur," the filing further added.

  • 11:41 IST

    BPCL subsidairy, announces FID on Mozambique LNG project




    BPCL subsidairy, Bharat Petro Resources announces a Final Investment Decision (FID) on the two-train Area I Mozambique LNG project. BPRL Ventures Mozambique B.V., an overseas subsidiary of BPRL, holds 10% Participating Interest (Pl) in the Area I concession.


    The fling further added, "Area I Mozambique LNG project will be Mozambique's first onshore LNG development, initially consisting of two LNG trains with total nameplate capacity of I 2.88 million tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to support the development of the Golfinho-Atum field located entirely within Offshore Area I. The project has secured in aggregate 11 .1 MMTPA of long-term LNG sales with key LNG buyers in Asia and in Europe. Additionally, the project will have a significant domestic gas component for in-country consumption to help fuel future economic development. "

    • Load More

    11:41 IST:


    BPCL subsidairy, Bharat Petro Resources announces a Final Investment Decision (FID) on the two-train Area I Mozambique LNG project. BPRL Ventures Mozambique B.V., an overseas subsidiary of BPRL, holds 10% Participating Interest (Pl) in the Area I concession.


    The fling further added, "Area I Mozambique LNG project will be Mozambique's first onshore LNG development, initially consisting of two LNG trains with total nameplate capacity of I 2.88 million tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to support the development of the Golfinho-Atum field located entirely within Offshore Area I. The project has secured in aggregate 11 .1 MMTPA of long-term LNG sales with key LNG buyers in Asia and in Europe. Additionally, the project will have a significant domestic gas component for in-country consumption to help fuel future economic development. "

  • 11:12 IST

    Hong Kong's protests diffuse, Lam declares end of extradition bill



    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday signalled the end of a controversial extradition bill that she promoted and then postponed after some of the most violent protests since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

    Quoting Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, âAfter this incident, I think work in the next three years will be very difficult, but myself and my team will work harder to rebuild public confidence.â

    Hang Seng index, currently trades at 28,146.67, up 647.90 points or 2.36%




    • 11:12 IST:

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday signalled the end of a controversial extradition bill that she promoted and then postponed after some of the most violent protests since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

    Quoting Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, âAfter this incident, I think work in the next three years will be very difficult, but myself and my team will work harder to rebuild public confidence.â

    Hang Seng index, currently trades at 28,146.67, up 647.90 points or 2.36%




  • 10:56 IST

    Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson advances

    Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson took a step closer to becoming Britain's next prime minister on Tuesday, winning 40 percent of votes in the second round of a contest on a firm promise to leave the European Union by Oct. 31.

    • 10:56 IST:
    Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson took a step closer to becoming Britain's next prime minister on Tuesday, winning 40 percent of votes in the second round of a contest on a firm promise to leave the European Union by Oct. 31.

  • 10:49 IST

    Wall Street pushes higher

    Wall Streetâs main indexes rallied on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 inching close to record levels, as President Donald Trumpâs comments on restarting trade talks with China added to optimism of a more accommodative Federal Reserve.





    • 10:49 IST:
    Wall Streetâs main indexes rallied on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 inching close to record levels, as President Donald Trumpâs comments on restarting trade talks with China added to optimism of a more accommodative Federal Reserve.





  • 10:32 IST

    Fed begins its two-day policy meeting


    The Fed begins its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, and will issue a new statement and economic projections at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Wednesday.

    The central bank is expected to leave its benchmark overnight policy rate unchanged at its current range of between 2.25% and 2.5%.




    • 10:32 IST:
    The Fed begins its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, and will issue a new statement and economic projections at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Wednesday.

    The central bank is expected to leave its benchmark overnight policy rate unchanged at its current range of between 2.25% and 2.5%.




  • 10:28 IST

    Brent Crude on the rise

    Oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday after news that China and the United States were resuming trade talks ahead of a meeting at the G20 summit later this month.

    âHad a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting,â U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted.

    Another news reported by Reuters, that a rocket landed at the headquarters for several global major oil companies, including US giant ExxonMobil, near Iraq's southern city of Basra early on Wednesday, wounding two Iraqi workers, also led a sudden spurt that supported oil prices.

    Currently, Brent Crude is trading up by 0.05 points or 0.08
    % at 62.19 per barrel.





    • 10:28 IST: Oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday after news that China and the United States were resuming trade talks ahead of a meeting at the G20 summit later this month.

    âHad a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting,â U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted.

    Another news reported by Reuters, that a rocket landed at the headquarters for several global major oil companies, including US giant ExxonMobil, near Iraq's southern city of Basra early on Wednesday, wounding two Iraqi workers, also led a sudden spurt that supported oil prices.

    Currently, Brent Crude is trading up by 0.05 points or 0.08
    % at 62.19 per barrel.





  • 10:03 IST

    Global Update

    Equity markets opened higher on account of strong global cues. Asian market opened on a strong note. Nikkei, Hong Kong and China Index gained 1-2%. SGX Nifty was up over half a percent or 58 pts.

    On Wall-Street, US Dow Jones climbed over 1% and approached an all-time highs on optimism that Trump will de-escalate his trade war with China, adding to gains sparked by the ECB's signal it is ready to cut interest rates if warranted.

    European markets like FTSE, CAC and DAX Index gained 2%, yesterday, after the ECB President Mario Draghi said that officials are ready with stimulus if needed.

    US Fed interest rate decision will be announced mid-night (ISD). Market participants expect a 25 bps cut.

    • 10:03 IST: Equity markets opened higher on account of strong global cues. Asian market opened on a strong note. Nikkei, Hong Kong and China Index gained 1-2%. SGX Nifty was up over half a percent or 58 pts.

    On Wall-Street, US Dow Jones climbed over 1% and approached an all-time highs on optimism that Trump will de-escalate his trade war with China, adding to gains sparked by the ECB's signal it is ready to cut interest rates if warranted.

    European markets like FTSE, CAC and DAX Index gained 2%, yesterday, after the ECB President Mario Draghi said that officials are ready with stimulus if needed.

    US Fed interest rate decision will be announced mid-night (ISD). Market participants expect a 25 bps cut.

  • 09:58 IST

    FII and DII


    Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 31.73 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 181 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Monday.

    • 09:58 IST:
    Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 31.73 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 181 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Monday.

  • 09:49 IST

    Opening Session

    BSE Sensex opened today's trade at 39,176.56 level against yesterday close of 39,046.34, while NSE Nifty was started at 11,744.45 against last close ofÂ  11,691.

    • 09:49 IST: BSE Sensex opened today's trade at 39,176.56 level against yesterday close of 39,046.34, while NSE Nifty was started at 11,744.45 against last close ofÂ  11,691.

  • 09:47 IST

    Previous Session

     Sensex ended down by 85 points at 39,046, while Nifty climbed up 19 points to close at 11,691. Overall 32 stocks out of 50 advanced on Nifty and 20 out of 30 stocks on Sensex closed bullish.

    • 09:47 IST:  Sensex ended down by 85 points at 39,046, while Nifty climbed up 19 points to close at 11,691. Overall 32 stocks out of 50 advanced on Nifty and 20 out of 30 stocks on Sensex closed bullish.

Tags: Share Market Updates | S&P BSE Sensex | NSE Ni