Market Update: Sensex closes 85 points up, Nifty at 11,691 level; Jet Airways falls 41%

Mr. Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, commented on the market behavior today quoting," Today, market ended positive supported by ease in oil prices due to concern over global growth, trade-war and uncertainties in upcoming OPEC meeting. There was a hope that the weakening domestic market will be supported by fiscal & monetary measures. This hope is being tested today given continuous weak economic & monsoon data. Market will be careful during the ongoing FED meeting which is expected to provide a dovish."

On the sectoral front, except FMCG, Pharma, Media and Auto stocks, all the other indices were advancing on the closing bell, with most gains in IT, Metal and Energy indices.

Sensex ended down by 85 points at 39,046, while Nifty climbed up 19 points to close at 11,691. Overall 32 stocks out of 50 advanced on Nifty and 20 out of 30 stocks on Sensex closed bullish.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, gained over 0.20 % each to close into bullish territory today.

Canara Bank announced to raise Equity Share Capital amounting upto Rs 6000 crore through QIP( Qualified Institutional Placements)/Rights Issue/ESPS/ Private Placement/ Preferential allotment. Bank also plans to raise funds through Additional Tier I Basel III Compliant Perpetual Bonds to the extent of Rs 3000 crore and Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds to the extent of Rs 3000 crore.

Jet Airways share price fell to an all-time low of 32.25 compared to the previous close of 68.30 on BSE. Jet Airways share price has been losing for the last 12 days and fallen 59.23% during the period. Jet Airways share opened at a loss of 9.96% at 61.50 level on BSE. Jet Airways share price has fallen 45.06% during the last one week. The stock has fallen 84% during the last one year and lost 77.85% since the beginning of this year.

Indian Rupee touched day's high of 69.87 and currently trades at 69.68 up 0.24 points or 0.31% against the last close of 69.9037.

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty turned negative in the last hour of trade, pressured by selling interest in FMCG, Pharma and Auto stocks amid cautiously traded global bourses before the FOMC decision, scheduled for tomorrow. Sensex is currently trading at 38,887 down by 70 points, while broader index Nifty50 is trading down by 20 points to 11,651 level.

Star Cement has announced that a meeting of BoD of the company is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2019, to consider a proposal for Buy-Back of the companyâs equity shares.

Bajaj holdings has informed the exchanges that as per the order dated 9 January 2019, passed by the Supreme Court of India, 27% shareholding in Maharashtra Scooters Limited held by Western Maharashtra Development Corporation Limited (WMDC), which totals to 30,85,712 shares is being acquired by Bajaj Holdings and Investment Limited.

Forex traders said investors are waiting the outcome of the monetary policy of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), Bank of England and Bank of Japan, scheduled this week.

Traders are mulling over data suggesting that global economic growth is being negatively affected by the ongoing trade war between the United States and China.

Sensex is currently trading at 38,995 with 35 points hike, while broader index Nifty50 is trading up by 2 points to 11,683 level.

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty pared gains to trade flat withpotive bias today amid cautiously traded global bourses, before the FOMC decision, scheduled for tomorrow.

#ResearchReport - BHARTI AIRTEL: Bharti announces Africa IPO price band; Surprisingly at steep discount to pre-IPO value.

Airtel Africa, a subsidiary of the Bharti Airtel, has published the Prospectus for its initial public offering, following the approval by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

#ResearchReport - BHARTI AIRTEL: Bharti announces Africa IPO price band; Surprisingly at steep discount to pre-IPO value.

13:37 IST Exchanges sends clarification notice Stock Exchanges today, sent clarification notice to both SBI Bank & Jet Airways on the media report quoting ,"Jet Air lands in NCLT as banks give up on revival".



âLenders have decided to seek resolution under IBC since only a conditional bid was received and requirement of the Investor for SEBI exemptions and resolution of all creditors is possible under IBC. Lenders led by State Bank of India have been taking efforts to find a resolution for Jet Airways outside IBC but in view of the above, lenders have decided to seek a resolution within the IBC process,â SBI had stated earlier.

Both the listed companies have not responded yet.



13:26 IST Oil Prices falls further

Oil prices fell for a second day on Tuesday on signs that global economic growth is being hit by the U.S.-China trade war, although losses were limited by tensions in the Middle East after last weekâs tanker attacks.



Brent crude futures were trading down 40 cents, or 0.7%, at $60.54 a barrel by 0701 GMT. They fell 1.7% in the previous session on concerns about slowing global growth.

Oil prices fall for second day on economic growth worries https://t.co/4S1GXXEMpjpic.twitter.com/1C8aK0EjlJ — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 18, 2019







Oil prices fell for a second day on Tuesday on signs that global economic growth is being hit by the U.S.-China trade war, although losses were limited by tensions in the Middle East after last weekâs tanker attacks.



Brent crude futures were trading down 40 cents, or 0.7%, at $60.54 a barrel by 0701 GMT. They fell 1.7% in the previous session on concerns about slowing global growth.

13:25 IST BlackRock stake in tech Mahindra surpasses 5% level Tech Mahindra, in its filing, announced today that aggregate holdings of BlackRock Inc. in Tech Mahindra has moved to 5% after it acquired 41,106 shares worth 0.004% on June 17, making the total figure of shares carrying voting rights to 48,210,725 shares.

13:09 IST Gainers/Losers Varun Beverages, Astrazen, Shriram Transport Finance, IndiaBulls Real Estate & Crompton were among the top performers on BSE whereas Jet Airways, JayPee Associates, Reliance Infra, DHFL & PC Jewellers were among the worst performers list in the afternoon trading session.

13:07 IST Sectors On the sectoral front, all the major indices are trading in the green except FMCG and Consumption, which were declining in the early trading session. Most gaining indices of today's trade are Media and PSU Bank, each gaining over 1.25%, followed by gains in Banking, IT and Realty inddices, each gaining over 0.50%.

12:59 IST Indian Rupee After opening strong at 69.82 at the interbank forex market, Indian Rupee then gained further ground to touch 69.80 per dollar amid positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 11 paise against the greenback.



On Monday, the rupee had settled at 69.91 against the US dollar.



Forex traders said investors are waiting the outcome of the monetary policy of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), Bank of England and Bank of Japan, scheduled this week

12:57 IST Markets trading mixed before FOMC Decision



BSE Sensex & NSE Nifty are trading positive but cautiously, just as other global countrpart indices on Tuesday ahead of US Federal Reserve's meeting, amid escalating global trade war concerns.



Major equities bourses throughout the Asian and Pacific Rim were mixed by the afternoon trading session.

BSE Sensex & NSE Nifty are trading positive but cautiously, just as other global countrpart indices on Tuesday ahead of US Federal Reserve's meeting, amid escalating global trade war concerns.



Major equities bourses throughout the Asian and Pacific Rim were mixed by the afternoon trading session.

12:49 IST India VIX





India Volatility Index, that indicates the volatility in current market, is down by 0.20 points or 1.34% at 14.4525

India Volatility Index, that indicates the volatility in current market, is down by 0.20 points or 1.34% at 14.4525

12:07 IST KGI Bank Prepares for its Next Phase of Growth with TCS BaNCS



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS),announced today to the exchnages that its customer, KGI Bank in Taiwan, has successfully deployed TCS BaNCS for its corporate and consumer banking operations, creating a strong foundation for its next phase of growth.

KGI Bank selected TCS BaNCS to help achieve both its short term goals and its strategic objectives. The successful implementation unified the Bank's corporate and consumer banking businesses, and is one of the fastest core banking deployments in Taiwan.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS),announced today to the exchnages that its customer, KGI Bank in Taiwan, has successfully deployed TCS BaNCS for its corporate and consumer banking operations, creating a strong foundation for its next phase of growth.

KGI Bank selected TCS BaNCS to help achieve both its short term goals and its strategic objectives. The successful implementation unified the Bank's corporate and consumer banking businesses, and is one of the fastest core banking deployments in Taiwan.

12:01 IST Saregama reinvents Carvaan with hundreds of Podcasts

Saregama Carvaan informed the bourses that it has taken a technology and content leap with Carvaan 2.0 by giving access to hundreds of daily updated Wi-Fi based audio stations along with 5000 evergreen pre-loaded songs. Like the original version, Carvaan 2.0 also stands by its promise of simplicity, nostalgia and a lean back listening experience.



The device now comes with a fourth category named "Wifi" along with Artistes, Specials and Geetmala.



Saregama Carvaan informed the bourses that it has taken a technology and content leap with Carvaan 2.0 by giving access to hundreds of daily updated Wi-Fi based audio stations along with 5000 evergreen pre-loaded songs. Like the original version, Carvaan 2.0 also stands by its promise of simplicity, nostalgia and a lean back listening experience.



The device now comes with a fourth category named "Wifi" along with Artistes, Specials and Geetmala.



11:51 IST Capital Trust enters into business partnership ith IDFC First Bank





Capital Trust announced that it is entering into business partnership agreement with IDFC First Bank for the promotion and distribution of various financial

products of the bank through its branch network.





Capital Trust announced that it is entering into business partnership agreement with IDFC First Bank for the promotion and distribution of various financial

products of the bank through its branch network.





11:19 IST Market Update Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty after a positive start, pared gains and currently trade flat with positive bias.



Sensex is currently trading at 39,026 with 66 points hike, while broader index Nifty50 is trading up by 10 points to 11,682 level.

11:14 IST Jet Airways crisis : Share price falls further





State Bank of India-led consortium of lenders Monday decided to send the grounded Jet Airways to the National Company Law of Tribunal (NCLT) as they have not yet received any concrete proposal for the airline.



The decision was taken after a meeting of the lenders. âAfter due deliberations, the lenders have decided to seek resolution for Jet Airways under the bankruptcy code since only a conditional bid was received,â SBI said in a statement.



Jet Airways share price fell to an all-time low of 61.50 compared to the previous close of 68.30 on BSE. Jet Airways share price has been losing for the last 12 days and fallen 59.23% during the period.



Read More: Jet Airways share price hits fresh all-time low of 61.50 after revival hopes for airline crash

10:20 IST Brent Crude Brent oil rose above $62/bbl, finding support from top producer Saudi Arabiaâs confidence that OPEC and its allies would agree to extend output cuts into the second half of the year. Later, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.10 per cent lower at 60.88 per barrel.





10:18 IST Indian Rupee On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 9 paise to 69.82 against the US dollar.



10:15 IST FII and DII Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 331.27 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 1,257.86 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Monday.





10:14 IST Top Gainers and Losers Top gainers in today's morning trade were PowerGrid, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Vedanta, M&M, Bajaj Finance and HDFC rose up to 1.42 per cent.



Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, HUL, SBI and RIL, shedding up to 1.55 per cent.

10:12 IST Previous Session In the previous session on Monday, the BSE gauge settled 491.28 points, or 1.25 per cent, lower at 38,960.79; while the Nifty cracked 151.15 points, or 1.28 per cent, to close at 11,672.15.





10:10 IST Global Update





Asian markets opened on a positive note. Nikkei, South Korea and Hong Kong Index gained marginally. SGX Nifty was up 20 pts.



On the Wall-Street, US Dow Futures gained 0.1%. US stocks edged higher ahead of central bank policy meetings around the world as investors continue to bet the Federal Reserve will slash interest rates this year. Brent crude fell below $61/bbl. Foreign research firm has cut Brent crude TGT from $68/bbl to $63/bbl.

10:08 IST Opening Session Benchmark indices started on a positive note, with Sensex trading up at 39,056.98 while Nifty was trading at 11,677.05 level.

