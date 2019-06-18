Market Update: Sensex closes 85 points up, Nifty at 11,691 level; Jet Airways falls 41%

Canara Bank board approves raising up to Rs 6,000 cr via QIP/Rights issue or other securities
KGI Bank Prepares for its Next Phase of Growth with TCS BaNCS
Capital Trust enters into business partnership ith IDFC First Bank
Mr. Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, commented on the market behavior today quoting," Today, market ended positive supported by ease in oil prices due to concern over global growth, trade-war and uncertainties in upcoming OPEC meeting. There was a hope that the weakening domestic market will be supported by fiscal & monetary measures. This hope is being tested today given continuous weak economic & monsoon data. Market will be careful during the ongoing FED meeting which is expected to provide a dovish."
On the sectoral front, except FMCG, Pharma, Media and Auto stocks, all the other indices were advancing on the closing bell, with most gains in IT, Metal and Energy indices.
Canara Bank announced to raise Equity Share Capital amounting upto Rs 6000 crore through QIP( Qualified Institutional Placements)/Rights Issue/ESPS/ Private Placement/ Preferential allotment. Bank also plans to raise funds through Additional Tier I Basel III Compliant Perpetual Bonds to the extent of Rs 3000 crore and Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds to the extent of Rs 3000 crore.
Indian Rupee touched day's high of 69.87 and currently trades at 69.68 up 0.24 points or 0.31% against the last close of 69.9037.
Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty turned negative in the last hour of trade, pressured by selling interest in FMCG, Pharma and Auto stocks amid cautiously traded global bourses before the FOMC decision, scheduled for tomorrow. Sensex is currently trading at 38,887 down by 70 points, while broader index Nifty50 is trading down by 20 points to 11,651 level.
Star Cement has announced that a meeting of BoD of the company is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2019, to consider a proposal for Buy-Back of the companyâs equity shares.
Bajaj holdings has informed the exchanges that as per the order dated 9 January 2019, passed by the Supreme Court of India, 27% shareholding in Maharashtra Scooters Limited held by Western Maharashtra Development Corporation Limited (WMDC), which totals to 30,85,712 shares is being acquired by Bajaj Holdings and Investment Limited.
Traders are mulling over data suggesting that global economic growth is being negatively affected by the ongoing trade war between the United States and China.
#ResearchReport - BHARTI AIRTEL: Bharti announces Africa IPO price band; Surprisingly at steep discount to pre-IPO value.
Oil prices fell for a second day on Tuesday on signs that global economic growth is being hit by the U.S.-China trade war, although losses were limited by tensions in the Middle East after last weekâs tanker attacks.
Tech Mahindra, in its filing, announced today that aggregate holdings of BlackRock Inc. in Tech Mahindra has moved to 5% after it acquired 41,106 shares worth 0.004% on June 17, making the total figure of shares carrying voting rights to 48,210,725 shares.
Varun Beverages, Astrazen, Shriram Transport Finance, IndiaBulls Real Estate & Crompton were among the top performers on BSE whereas Jet Airways, JayPee Associates, Reliance Infra, DHFL & PC Jewellers were among the worst performers list in the afternoon trading session.
On the sectoral front, all the major indices are trading in the green except FMCG and Consumption, which were declining in the early trading session. Most gaining indices of today's trade are Media and PSU Bank, each gaining over 1.25%, followed by gains in Banking, IT and Realty inddices, each gaining over 0.50%.
After opening strong at 69.82 at the interbank forex market, Indian Rupee then gained further ground to touch 69.80 per dollar amid positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 11 paise against the greenback.
On Monday, the rupee had settled at 69.91 against the US dollar.
Forex traders said investors are waiting the outcome of the monetary policy of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), Bank of England and Bank of Japan, scheduled this week
BSE Sensex & NSE Nifty are trading positive but cautiously, just as other global countrpart indices on Tuesday ahead of US Federal Reserve's meeting, amid escalating global trade war concerns.
Major equities bourses throughout the Asian and Pacific Rim were mixed by the afternoon trading session.
India Volatility Index, that indicates the volatility in current market, is down by 0.20 points or 1.34% at 14.4525
Saregama Carvaan informed the bourses that it has taken a technology and content leap with Carvaan 2.0 by giving access to hundreds of daily updated Wi-Fi based audio stations along with 5000 evergreen pre-loaded songs. Like the original version, Carvaan 2.0 also stands by its promise of simplicity, nostalgia and a lean back listening experience.
The device now comes with a fourth category named "Wifi" along with Artistes, Specials and Geetmala.
Capital Trust announced that it is entering into business partnership agreement with IDFC First Bank for the promotion and distribution of various financial
products of the bank through its branch network.
State Bank of India-led consortium of lenders Monday decided to send the grounded Jet Airways to the National Company Law of Tribunal (NCLT) as they have not yet received any concrete proposal for the airline.
The decision was taken after a meeting of the lenders. âAfter due deliberations, the lenders have decided to seek resolution for Jet Airways under the bankruptcy code since only a conditional bid was received,â SBI said in a statement.
Jet Airways share price fell to an all-time low of 61.50 compared to the previous close of 68.30 on BSE. Jet Airways share price has been losing for the last 12 days and fallen 59.23% during the period.
Read More: Jet Airways share price hits fresh all-time low of 61.50 after revival hopes for airline crash
Brent oil rose above $62/bbl, finding support from top producer Saudi Arabiaâs confidence that OPEC and its allies would agree to extend output cuts into the second half of the year. Later, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.10 per cent lower at 60.88 per barrel.
On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 9 paise to 69.82 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 331.27 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 1,257.86 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Monday.
Top gainers in today's morning trade were PowerGrid, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Vedanta, M&M, Bajaj Finance and HDFC rose up to 1.42 per cent.
Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, HUL, SBI and RIL, shedding up to 1.55 per cent.
In the previous session on Monday, the BSE gauge settled 491.28 points, or 1.25 per cent, lower at 38,960.79; while the Nifty cracked 151.15 points, or 1.28 per cent, to close at 11,672.15.
Asian markets opened on a positive note. Nikkei, South Korea and Hong Kong Index gained marginally. SGX Nifty was up 20 pts.
On the Wall-Street, US Dow Futures gained 0.1%. US stocks edged higher ahead of central bank policy meetings around the world as investors continue to bet the Federal Reserve will slash interest rates this year. Brent crude fell below $61/bbl. Foreign research firm has cut Brent crude TGT from $68/bbl to $63/bbl.
Benchmark indices started on a positive note, with Sensex trading up at 39,056.98 while Nifty was trading at 11,677.05 level.