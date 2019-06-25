Market Update: Sensex ends 311 points higher, Nifty at 11,796; Oil & Gas stocks gain

BSE 30 share Sensex closed with a gain of 311 points at 39,434, while the NSE Nifty50 ended today's trade at 11,796 level, with an advance of 96 points. Sectorally, all the indices today closed on the green. Energy with a gain of 1.94% was the most gained sector of the day, followed by 1.74% gain in Metal indices. PSU Bank and CPSE sector also ended above 1% today.

Oil marketing companies moved higher in today's trade, due to decline in crude prices after fresh sanctions by US on Iran. While the share price of BPCL gained over 3% today, Hind Petroleum was up 2%, followed by other listed companies like IOC at 1.68% gain and ONGC at 0.50% gain.

Gasoline and jet fuel demand are expected to rise by 7-8% this year, while diesel consumption could increase by 3%, Indian Oil Corp Chairman Sanjiv Singh told Reuters.

Growth in Indiaâs fuel demand is set to remain at 4-4.5% this year, driven by consumption of gasoline and jet fuel in the transportation sector, the head of the countryâs largest state-owned refiner said on Tuesday.

Reliance Jioâs subscriber additions are declined to 8.1mn this month, down from 9.5mn in March 2019. Whereas Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea continue to weed out marginal customers, that is down at 3.3mn and 1.6mn,respectively. Consequently, active subscriber bases for Bharti and Idea eroded by 3.7mn and 26.0mn, respectively.RJIOâs mobile broadband subscriber market share stands at 57.4% vis-a-vis 20% each for Bharti and Idea.

Meanwhile, India and the United States are closing in on an industrial security agreement that will allow the transfer of defence technology, ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeoâs talks in New Delhi this week to promote strategic ties. Disputes over trade and protectionist moves have escalated between the two countries in recent months, but defence ties remain strong with Washington seeking to build Indian capabilities as a counterweight to China. (Reuters)

The agriculture sector accounts for about 15% of the countryâs $2.6 trillion economy, but employs nearly half of Indiaâs 1.3 billion people.

Monsoon rains have covered most parts of cane, cotton, and soybean fields in western India and some parts of rice-sowing areas in central and northern India, the countryâs weather office said on Tuesday. After a limp start, the rains have covered nearly half of the country, a weather department official told Reuters on Monday.India is the worldâs biggest exporter of rice and the top importer of vegetable oils.

The share price of JSW Steel, rose 2.70 % to day's high of Rs 264.80, as the steel manufacturer today announced that the company's BoD meet is scheduled for June 26,to consider inter alia the un-audited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The 30 share index Sensex is trading up by 225 points at 39,348 level and Nifty50 has risen 70 points up to trade at 11,770.

Lower interest rates help gold by pushing down bond yields, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. They also tend to weaken the dollar, making dollar-priced gold more affordable for buyers with other currencies.

Gold looks set for further gains after rising bets on lower interest rates, a weaker dollar and confrontations between the United States and countries including China and Iran catapulted prices to six-year highs.

Share price of L&T Technology Services fell almost 3% intraday, as the parent firm L&T said it was selling stake in the company to meet minimum public shareholding norms. L&T Technology Services stock opened at a loss of 2.29% and later touched an intraday low of Rs 1,705, at a loss of 2.64% against the previous close of Rs 1,751. L&T Technology Services stock has fallen after 2 days of consecutive gain

Indian equity markets are trading on bullish territory in the afternoon trading session Tuesday, backed up by buying pressure in Energy, Metal and Realty stocks. The 30 share index Sensex is trading up by 100 points at 39,221 level and Nifty50 has risen 29 points up to trade at 11,728.

12:23 IST:





The rating agency Credit Analysis & Research (CARE) has revised the ratings assigned to the bank facilities of the multinational travel firm.



Read more: Cox & Kings share price falls to all-time low, market capitalisation below Rs 1,000 cr for second straight day



11:52 IST Currency Front The rupee appreciated by 13 paise to 69.22 against the US dollar on Tuesday.



Rupee's incline was driven by easing crude oil prices, foreign fund inflows and weakening of the US dollar in the overseas market.





11:51 IST Global Front On the global front, US President Donald Trump on Monday said the Federal Reserve's reluctance to cut interest rates was standing in the way of economic expansion.



The US Fed last week left benchmark US lending rates untouched.



"Despite a Federal Reserve that doesn't know what it is doing... we are on course to have one of the best Months of June in US history," Trump tweeted.



....Think of what it could have been if the Fed had gotten it right. Thousands of points higher on the Dow, and GDP in the 4âs or even 5âs. Now they stick, like a stubborn child, when we need rates cuts, & easing, to make up for what other countries are doing against us. Blew it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2019







11:39 IST Suzlon gains 4% intraday In regards to clarification based on media reports that Suzlon planning to sell majority stake to Brookfield, the company replied by saying that, " We wish to reiterate that the company continues to work on significant debt reduction, as committed. Also, as a wholesome approach towards liability management, the company has been exploring various funding options like raising fresh equity, and the company has been engaging with its lenders in this regard to arrive at mutually acceptable and viable options."



Following the announcement, Suzlon Energy stock was trading as the top gainer on BSE in early trading session.



The stock price rose to Rs 5.21 against the previous close of Rs 4.98, at a gain of 4.61%.

11:33 IST Results Today Vadilal Enterprises, Vadilal Industries and Unitech are the listed companies that are to submit theor results today.

11:09 IST Piramal Enterprises shares falls 4% Share price of Piramal Enterprise fell almost 4% intraday as the firm in its clarification filing, mentioned that it is evaluating feasibility of entire stake sale in Shriram Capital, following the recent disinvestment in Shriram Transport Finance.





10:29 IST Markets trade flat Key equity indices are trading flat with positive bias. The 30 share index Sensex is trading down by 26 points at 30,096 level and Nifty50 is trading 6 points 11,693.



10:15 IST Sectors Update Sectorally, most indices were trading in the bearish territory by the opening bell. Although with the market paring losses, Energy, CPSE, Infra, Metal, PSU Bank and Realty are turning green on the NSE platform. On BSE, Energy, Power, Utilities, CPSE and Oil & Gas indices are trading positively.



Where Oil and Gas sector is gaining the most, Media is topping today's declining list, followed by losses in IT, FMCG indices.





10:06 IST Gainers/Losers





Top index gainers this morning are ONGC, Power Grid, M&M, IOC, and Eicher Motors.



Top index losers this morning are Zee Entertainment, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, UPL, and Bharti Infratel.



09:30 IST Market Update The 30 share index Sensex is trading down by 100 points at 30,020 level and Nifty50 is trading 28 points 11, 671.

09:25 IST Opening Session Nifty opened 18 points at 11,681, from the last close of 11,699, while Sensex opened 8.98 points lower at 39,131.94 compared o the previous close of 39,122.96.





09:19 IST US Markets US Dow Jones ended flat (up 0.2%) as investors weighed expectations for easier monetary policy against concerns about a slowing global economy.

09:08 IST pre-open session Key Benchmark indices, Sensex pre-opens at 39,265, up by 218.54 points or 0.56% against the last close of 39,122.96. While Nifty50 in the pre-open session is trading at 11,690, down by 9.30 points or 0.08%

09:04 IST Rupee opens mildly higher Rupee opens at 69.32/$, which is mildly higher against the yesterday's close of 69.35/$. The rupee on Monday appreciated by 22 paisa against the greenback to close at Rs 69.35âa near two-week high.

08:59 IST Markets View As per market participants, investors cautiously await to hear concrete measures from the government to support the weakening economy, amid the pressure from the delay in monsoon and F&O expiry.

Investors are weighing the Middle East situation alongside a dovish shift from major central banks and the ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China. #MOMarketUpdates — Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) June 24, 2019







08:50 IST Surge in Indiaâs oil imports from the US A surge in Indiaâs oil imports from the United States outpaced growth in shipments from its traditional suppliers in the Middle East, after Washington imposed sanctions on Tehran in November, according to tanker arrival data obtained from sources. Filling Iran oil gap in India: U.S. supplies outshine Middle East crude https://t.co/mQEPbljcWNpic.twitter.com/y5pQmzrl0Q — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) June 24, 2019

08:48 IST Gold climbs Gold climbed on Monday towards the near six-year high reached in the previous session, driven by dovish signals from global central banks and increased tensions between the United States and Iran.



Gold climbs towards six-year peak on dovish central banks, Iran tensions https://t.co/OGCYqcxTiQpic.twitter.com/mk0NVO3umH — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) June 24, 2019







08:45 IST Asian Markets Shares fell in China and Hong Kong, fluctuated in Japan and ticked higher in South Korea as traders await the upcoming G-20 summit this weekend. While, on the Singapore Exchange, the SGX Nifty is trading in the red, indicating a flat-to-negative opening for the domestic market

08:44 IST IndiaMart IPO subscribed 50% on the first day IndiaMart IPO was subscribed 50% on the first day of the offer on June 24.



As per data available on NSE platform, the issue has received bids for 13,57,365 equity shares against IPO size of 26,92,824 shares.

08:41 IST Brent crude turns red

Major fall in oil prices after a 0.8% gain overnight.Brent crude has turned red and currently trades at $64.81, down by 0.05 points or 0.08%.





08:39 IST FII and DII



Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 207.33 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 984.43 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.



08:38 IST SGX Nifty at Singapore Exchange

SGX Nifty trades at levels around 11,720, at gain of 6 points or 0.05%, indicating a tepid or flat opening on Indian equity market today.

