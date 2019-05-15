Sensex closes 203 points down, Nifty at 11,157; Zee Entertainment, YES Bank worst performers

17:49 IST Closing Bell While NSE Nifty closed 65 points lower to 11,157 with 39 components in red, BSE Sensex fell down 203 points to 37,114. On the sectoral front, except IT and Realty, all other indices closed in the red. The broader market indices were declining as well. Nifty Smallcap 50 has fallen by 1.34 per cent, followed by Nifty Smallcap 100 down by 1.21 per cent. Nifty 50 Pre Open is the only index on the green at 0.44 per cent rise. India VIX was positive at 28.4575, up by 1.32 points of 4.88 per cent at the last hour of trade.





17:49 IST: While NSE Nifty closed 65 points lower to 11,157 with 39 components in red, BSE Sensex fell down 203 points to 37,114. On the sectoral front, except IT and Realty, all other indices closed in the red. The broader market indices were declining as well. Nifty Smallcap 50 has fallen by 1.34 per cent, followed by Nifty Smallcap 100 down by 1.21 per cent. Nifty 50 Pre Open is the only index on the green at 0.44 per cent rise. India VIX was positive at 28.4575, up by 1.32 points of 4.88 per cent at the last hour of trade.





For the year, Profit After Tax stands at Rs. 3,228 million at a growth of 56.4% and PAT Margin stands at 9.1%, up by 220 bps Domino's Pizza opened 30 stores and closed 3 stores. Total store count stands at 1,227. Dunkin' Donuts sustained performance gathers momentum but second straight quarter of breakeven.



15:07 IST IIFL Consolidated Proforma Results Profit after tax stood at Rs 373 cr for the quarter, up 30% y-o-y, and Rs 1,253 cr for the year, up 23% y-o-y. Consolidated income stood at Rs 1,276 cr for the quarter, up 32% y-o-y and Rs 4,305 cr for the year, up 16% y-o-y.Loan assets under management in the NBFC business stood at Rs 34,904 cr, up 29% y-o-y. Wealth assets stood at Rs 1,69,312 cr, up 28% y-o-y.IIFL Finance has long-term credit rating by CRISIL AA/Stable, ICRA-AA (Stable), CARE AA (Stable).IIFL Capital Markets net profits for the quarter declined 36% y-o-y to Rs 38.0 cr and 8% y-o-y to Rs 171.1 cr for the year ended March 31, 2019, mainly due to market volatility.

Sensex trading 122 points higher at 37,440, Nifty up 24 points at 11246



14:02 IST IndiGo and SpiceJet shares surge after top executives of Jet Airways quit Shares of low-cost airline carriers, namely SpiceJet and Interglobe Aviation rose intraday Wednesday on the back of sinking share price of Jet Airways, a day after the debt-laden airline's chief executive and two other senior executives stepped down, raising serious doubts over its revival.Currently at 1: 00 pm, Indigo shares are trading at Rs 1608.55, up 2.93 per cent and SpiceJet shares at Rs 130.45, up 7 per cent whereas the stock price of Jet Airways lies at Rs 122.40, down by 5.19 per cent on BSE.

14:00 IST YES Bank top Nifty loser after RBI appoints additional Director YES Bank has informed the exchanges about appointment of an additional Director on the Board of the bank by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).



The bank said in the filing, "Reserve Bank of India informed that in exercise of powers conferred under Banking Regulation Act, 1949, appointed Shri R Gandhi, Ex Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India as Additional Director on the Board of the Bank for a period of 2 years with effect from May 14, 2019 to May 13, 2021 or till further orders, whichever is earlier."



Shares of YES Bank Ltd. started on a negative note after opening 1.25 points below the last close of Rs 156.15 and fell to intraday low at Rs 146.85, down by almost 6 per cent, also its new 52 week low. The stock was top loser on Nifty in the early trading session.

13:30 IST US Pharma scandal A total of 44 US states on Monday filed a lawsuit against as many as 20 generic drug manufacturers, including seven Indian firms. Among these Indian firms, 5 have been sued by the state attorney generals and 4 are under DOJ (Department of Justice) investigation.Severe penalties could be levied on the Indian pharma companies varying from $13 million to $873 million; Glenmark could face the highest penalty, while Aurobindo the least. A total of 44 US states on Monday filed a lawsuit against as many as 20 generic drug manufacturers, including seven Indian firms. Among these Indian firms, 5 have been sued by the state attorney generals and 4 are under DOJ (Department of Justice) investigation.Severe penalties could be levied on the Indian pharma companies varying from $13 million to $873 million; Glenmark could face the highest penalty, while Aurobindo the least. US pharma scandal: Indian firm Glenmark may face a penalty of up to $873 millionhttps://t.co/tDNxnOyFHy â Business Today (@BT_India) May 14, 2019

13:28 IST Market Update BSE Sensex was at 37534.48 up by 215.95 points or by 0.58 per cent and then NSE Nifty was at 11275.55 up by 53.5 points or by 0.48 per cent. The BSE Midcap was at 14216.59 up by 4.02 points or by 0.03 per cent. Similarly, the BSE Smallcap was at 13909.84 up by 66.25 points or by 0.48 per cent.The BSE Sensex touched intraday high of 37552.49 and intraday low of 37368.04. The NSE Nifty touched intraday high of 11286.8 and intraday low of 11235.35.

13:20 IST Sectors Top gaining index is BSE IT index, at 15465.57, up by 137.12 points or by 0.89 per cent, pressured by gaines in stocks namely Subex, 63 Moons Technologies, Tanla Solutions, Rolta India and Brightcom Group. Top losing index on BSE was BSE Realty index, at 1919.14, down by 6.01 points or by 0.31 per cent, tracking losses in stocks namely DLF Ltd. , Indiabulls Real Estate, Sobha and Prestige Estates Projects.

