Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City witnesses second highest rainfall in 45 years; passengers left stranded as flights cancelled, diverted

Despite heavy rains in Mumbai, we ran servcies last night, said Sunil Udasi, CPRO, Central Railway
Passengers stranded at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai as 54 flights have been diverted due to Mumbai Rains
Thane Municipal Transport has arranged extra buses to ferry passengers to Mulund Check Naka
Anand Mahindra salutes the unsung heroes, in the wake of Mumbai Rains
No disruption on Western Railway, trains run normal between Churchgate-Virar
Indigo Airlines 6E-5321 diverted to Ahmedabad due to Mumbai deluge
Indian Navy and rescue teams are in full force to provide assistance in rain-hit Mumbai
RRF serves stranded passengers refreshments at Thane railway station
Central Railway puts up suburban services schedule as heavy rains lash Mumbai
6 people dead in Sinhgad College wall collapse in Ambegaon, Pune
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Pune during the day, requests people to avoid going out
13 people killed in retaining wall collapse in Kurar village; fire brigade, NDRF rushed to the spot
Maharashtra govt declares public holiday today amid heavy rainfall prediction by IMD
12 dead, 13 injured in wall collapse incident in Malad East due to heavy rainfall
School closed, hospital, railway staion water-logged as rain lash Mumbai
15 people dead in Pune as wall collapses in Kondhwa area due to heavy rains
Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Mumbai for next 4 days: IMD Pune
Maharasthra CM Devendra Fadnavis tweets condolence to Malad Wall collapse victims
#MumbaiRains: Santa Cruz recorded 20 mm of #rain in the last 6 hours, lesser rains have helped in reduction of water from the roads. #MumbaiRain#MumbaiRainsLive#MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) 2 July 2019
#MumbaiRains: Santa Cruz recorded 20 mm of #rain in the last 6 hours, lesser rains have helped in reduction of water from the roads. #MumbaiRain#MumbaiRainsLive#MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) 2 July 2019
Almost 1000 calls were responded by BMC.— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) 2 July 2019
Around 1600 tweets were monitored & remedial measures were taken by @MumbaiPolice & @mybmc during entire night: CM @Dev_Fadnavis in Assembly on #MumbaiRains
Almost 1000 calls were responded by BMC.— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) 2 July 2019
Around 1600 tweets were monitored & remedial measures were taken by @MumbaiPolice & @mybmc during entire night: CM @Dev_Fadnavis in Assembly on #MumbaiRains
Maharashtra: Independent MLA from Achalpur, Bachchu Kadu sits in protest in front of Shivaji Maharaj statue in the state assembly premises, amid heavy rain. He is demanding various developmental projects in his constituency. pic.twitter.com/rbTrWi9P7l— ANI (@ANI) 2 July 2019
Maharashtra: Independent MLA from Achalpur, Bachchu Kadu sits in protest in front of Shivaji Maharaj statue in the state assembly premises, amid heavy rain. He is demanding various developmental projects in his constituency. pic.twitter.com/rbTrWi9P7l— ANI (@ANI) 2 July 2019
Sunil Udasi, CPRO, Central Railway on #MumbaiRain: Despite forecast of heavy rains & high tides we ran services last night, so office goers could reach their homes safely. Kurla-Thane belt saw unprecedented rain of 183 mm within 3 hours which caused some water logging. pic.twitter.com/JxIC8yrwF3— ANI (@ANI) 2 July 2019
Sunil Udasi, CPRO, Central Railway on #MumbaiRain: Despite forecast of heavy rains & high tides we ran services last night, so office goers could reach their homes safely. Kurla-Thane belt saw unprecedented rain of 183 mm within 3 hours which caused some water logging. pic.twitter.com/JxIC8yrwF3— ANI (@ANI) 2 July 2019
Mumbai: Rescue op is underway in Malad East where 19 people died after a wall collapsed on hutments in Pimpripada area, due to heavy rainfall. Chief fire officer says "We rescued a woman, trapped below a body. We used the best equipment, rescue in such tight spaces is very tough" pic.twitter.com/K6TykMms6Z— ANI (@ANI) 2 July 2019
Mumbai: Rescue op is underway in Malad East where 19 people died after a wall collapsed on hutments in Pimpripada area, due to heavy rainfall. Chief fire officer says "We rescued a woman, trapped below a body. We used the best equipment, rescue in such tight spaces is very tough" pic.twitter.com/K6TykMms6Z— ANI (@ANI) 2 July 2019
ðð§ð ð¡ð¢ð ð¡ðð¬ð ð«ðð¢ð§ððð¥ð¥ ð¢ð§ ððð²ððð«ð¬!ðð§ðð¢ð«ð ðð®ð§ð ð¦ð¨ð§ðð¡âð¬ ðð¯ðð«ðð ð ð«ðð¢ð§ððð¥ð¥ ð°ðð¬ ð«ððð¨ð«ððð ð¢ð§ ð£ð®ð¬ð ðððð²ð¬ ð¢ð§ ðð®ð¦ððð¢.CM @Dev_Fadnavisâ statement in Assembly on #MumbaiRainshttps://t.co/0xmG5UgpOn— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) 2 July 2019
ðð§ð ð¡ð¢ð ð¡ðð¬ð ð«ðð¢ð§ððð¥ð¥ ð¢ð§ ððð²ððð«ð¬!ðð§ðð¢ð«ð ðð®ð§ð ð¦ð¨ð§ðð¡âð¬ ðð¯ðð«ðð ð ð«ðð¢ð§ððð¥ð¥ ð°ðð¬ ð«ððð¨ð«ððð ð¢ð§ ð£ð®ð¬ð ðððð²ð¬ ð¢ð§ ðð®ð¦ððð¢.CM @Dev_Fadnavisâ statement in Assembly on #MumbaiRainshttps://t.co/0xmG5UgpOn— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) 2 July 2019
Maharashtra: Passengers stranded at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai as 54 flights have been diverted and 52 cancelled. #MumbaiRainpic.twitter.com/VhNhCW1dZF— ANI (@ANI) 2 July 2019
Maharashtra: Passengers stranded at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai as 54 flights have been diverted and 52 cancelled. #MumbaiRainpic.twitter.com/VhNhCW1dZF— ANI (@ANI) 2 July 2019
Three people were killed and injured after a water tank collapsed in the Satpur area of Nashik. CM Devendra Fadnavis has said the matter will be investigated and necessary action will be taken against those responsible.
#WATCH Maharashtra: Water enters Sakinaka Police Station in Mumbai. Several parts in the state are facing waterlogging and flooding due to heavy rainfall. #MumbaiRainpic.twitter.com/GwuTwGJEpH— ANI (@ANI) 2 July 2019
#WATCH Maharashtra: Water enters Sakinaka Police Station in Mumbai. Several parts in the state are facing waterlogging and flooding due to heavy rainfall. #MumbaiRainpic.twitter.com/GwuTwGJEpH— ANI (@ANI) 2 July 2019
Traffic Updates #MumbaiRains#MumbaiMonsoon2019pic.twitter.com/iDGLP0OmJi— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) 2 July 2019
Traffic Updates #MumbaiRains#MumbaiMonsoon2019pic.twitter.com/iDGLP0OmJi— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) 2 July 2019
Maharashtra: Thane Municipal Transport has arranged extra buses to ferry passengers to Mulund Check Naka. The arrangement has been directed by Thane Municipal Commissioner after local services stopped between Kurla and Thane today. #MumbaiRains— ANI (@ANI) 2 July 2019
Maharashtra: Thane Municipal Transport has arranged extra buses to ferry passengers to Mulund Check Naka. The arrangement has been directed by Thane Municipal Commissioner after local services stopped between Kurla and Thane today. #MumbaiRains— ANI (@ANI) 2 July 2019
Mumbai Airport runway shut, schools closed, train stations flooded, but the newspapers arrived in my house on time & dry! I have to salute those quiet, unsung heroes who brave torrential rain just so we can experience a ânormal day.â ðð½ðð½ðð½ pic.twitter.com/iUhKMRSRFi— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) 2 July 2019
Mumbai Airport runway shut, schools closed, train stations flooded, but the newspapers arrived in my house on time & dry! I have to salute those quiet, unsung heroes who brave torrential rain just so we can experience a ânormal day.â ðð½ðð½ðð½ pic.twitter.com/iUhKMRSRFi— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) 2 July 2019
Western Railway: There's no disruption on Western Railway. Trains are running normal b/w Churchgate-Virar. Water level has come down on all 4 lines at Nallasopara. Trains are running with some delay due to low visibility in section due to heavy rains&receipt of out station trains pic.twitter.com/8v3zk1fxYI— ANI (@ANI) 2 July 2019
Western Railway: There's no disruption on Western Railway. Trains are running normal b/w Churchgate-Virar. Water level has come down on all 4 lines at Nallasopara. Trains are running with some delay due to low visibility in section due to heavy rains&receipt of out station trains pic.twitter.com/8v3zk1fxYI— ANI (@ANI) 2 July 2019
#WATCH Maharashtra: Andheri Subway in Mumbai is closed due to flooding in the area. #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/9J4hNyzQTn— ANI (@ANI) 2 July 2019
#WATCH Maharashtra: Andheri Subway in Mumbai is closed due to flooding in the area. #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/9J4hNyzQTn— ANI (@ANI) 2 July 2019
With incessant rain for the third day flooding low lying areas of Mumbai, a request was received from the Brihannamumbai Municipal Corporation to provide assistance to stranded Mumbaikars in Kurla area.
Teams from INS Tanaji and Material Organisation were immediately activated and were later joined by naval diving teams. The team from INS Tanaji encountered extreme waterlogging and abandoned vehicles, preventing their own vehicles from reaching the site. The team moved on foot, carrying safety gear like lifebuoys and lifejackets and was able to help elderly women and children to safer areas.
#Maharashtra: Stranded passengers at Thane railway station are being served with refreshments by Railway Protection Force (RPF), after several suburban train movements got suspended today due to heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/H3PxVG8Z0Y— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019
#Maharashtra: Stranded passengers at Thane railway station are being served with refreshments by Railway Protection Force (RPF), after several suburban train movements got suspended today due to heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/H3PxVG8Z0Y— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019
Central Railway: Due to rains, Central Railway Suburban Services will run in following sections till further notice-CSMT-Bandra on Harbour line,Vashi-Panvel on Harbour line,Thane-Vashi-Panvel on Trans-Harbour line,4th corridor to Kharkopar,Thane-Kasara/Karjat/Khopoli on main line.
Suburban train running pattern today. @mybmc@m_indicator@RidlrMUM@mumbairailusers@mumbai_locals@SlowLocal@drmmumbaicrpic.twitter.com/hUrTI0Rkxn— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 2, 2019
Suburban train running pattern today. @mybmc@m_indicator@RidlrMUM@mumbairailusers@mumbai_locals@SlowLocal@drmmumbaicrpic.twitter.com/hUrTI0Rkxn— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 2, 2019
Mumbai, please note these ward control numbers to get in touch with your wards directly for prompt support, BMC said in a tweet
Mumbai, please note these ward control numbers to get in touch with your wards directly for prompt support #MumbaiRainsLive#MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates#MumbaiRains#MCGMUpdatespic.twitter.com/eZh59LRfvZ— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) July 1, 2019
Mumbai, please note these ward control numbers to get in touch with your wards directly for prompt support #MumbaiRainsLive#MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates#MumbaiRains#MCGMUpdatespic.twitter.com/eZh59LRfvZ— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) July 1, 2019
#Maharashtra : Water logging inside Vakola police station in Mumbai following heavy rainfall in the city. #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/ekL16lSyYq— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019
#Maharashtra : Water logging inside Vakola police station in Mumbai following heavy rainfall in the city. #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/ekL16lSyYq— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019
Pune: At least 6 people have lost their lives after a wall of Sinhgad College, Ambegaon collapsed at around 1:15 am today. (Early visuals) #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/JYiwbWpQzR— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019
Pune: At least 6 people have lost their lives after a wall of Sinhgad College, Ambegaon collapsed at around 1:15 am today. (Early visuals) #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/JYiwbWpQzR— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019
Pune Municipal corporation: In coming hours heavy to heavy rainfall is predicted by IMD in Pune hence we request all citizens to avoid going out if not needed and take all precautions. In case of any emergency please contact NDRF or fire brigade or Police station for assistance.
Pune Municipal corporation: In coming hours heavy to heavy rainfall is predicted by IMD in Pune hence we request all citizens to avoid going out if not needed and take all precautions. In case of any emergency please contact NDRF or fire brigade or Police station for assistance.— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019
Pune Municipal corporation: In coming hours heavy to heavy rainfall is predicted by IMD in Pune hence we request all citizens to avoid going out if not needed and take all precautions. In case of any emergency please contact NDRF or fire brigade or Police station for assistance.— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC): 13 people died in the retaining wall collapse of few hutments built on a hill slope in Kurar Village . Fire Brigade & NDRF had rushed to the spot. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/Geb3Pdnk2r— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC): 13 people died in the retaining wall collapse of few hutments built on a hill slope in Kurar Village . Fire Brigade & NDRF had rushed to the spot. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/Geb3Pdnk2r— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019
BMC, CPRO: In wake of the extremely heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD, the Government of Maharashtra, has declared a public holiday on 2nd July as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city and its citizens.
Mumbai: 12 dead and 13 injured after a wall collapsed on hutments in Pimpripada area of Malad East due to heavy rainfall. Many feared trapped under the debris. Injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals. NDRF team present at the spot; rescue operations underway, ANI reported.
Mumbai: 12 dead and 13 injured after a wall collapsed on hutments in Pimpripada area of Malad East due to heavy rainfall. Many feared trapped under the debris. NDRF team present at the spot; rescue operations underway. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/aYTp4mBFpP— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019
Mumbai: 12 dead and 13 injured after a wall collapsed on hutments in Pimpripada area of Malad East due to heavy rainfall. Many feared trapped under the debris. NDRF team present at the spot; rescue operations underway. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/aYTp4mBFpP— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019
BMC PRO: Municipal Commissioner of Greater Mumbai has declared today (2nd July) as public holiday to the all Government and private offices in Greater Mumbai.
BMC PRO: Municipal Commissioner of Greater Mumbai has declared today (2nd July) as public holiday to the all Government and private offices in Greater Mumbai.— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019
BMC PRO: Municipal Commissioner of Greater Mumbai has declared today (2nd July) as public holiday to the all Government and private offices in Greater Mumbai.— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019
Several schools, hospitals and railway stations get waterlogged as heavy rains lash Mumbai
School closed, hospital, railway staion water-logged as rain lashes Mumbai— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) July 1, 2019
Read @ANI story | https://t.co/oWZ7saDlfOpic.twitter.com/9TsYOrexeM
School closed, hospital, railway staion water-logged as rain lashes Mumbai— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) July 1, 2019
Read @ANI story | https://t.co/oWZ7saDlfOpic.twitter.com/9TsYOrexeM
A wall collapsed in Chembur on auto-rickshaws around 2 am today. The debris is being removed. No casualties have been reported.
At least 15 people died on Saturday after a 60-ft-wall wall collapsed near talab masjid in Pune's Kondhwa area. The wall collapsed on to the adjacent tin huts in the area. Two to three people are still believed to be trapped and rescue operations are underway. The number of people who have been injured in the incident is yet to be confirmed. Out of the deceased, there were nine men, a woman and four children, according to the fire department officials. The deceased are yet to be identified. The NDRF team has also reached the accident spot for rescue operations.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) department of Pune predicted extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan and Mumbai in the next 24 hours.
Pune weather department head Mr Anupam Kashypi warned India Today about this extreme heavy rainfall. While explaining the reason behind this very heavy rainfall over north Konkan including Mumbai, Mr Anupam Kashyapi said although upper air cyclonic circulation over Gujarat has diluted, a pressure gradient has developed over the Arabian Sea off the Konkan coast.
This has created convergence over the same area (South Gujarat and North Konkan) which will result in heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured.— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 2, 2019
â¹5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased.#MumbaiRains
Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured.— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 2, 2019
â¹5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased.#MumbaiRains
Mumbai, we understand itâs not been an easy Monday, but itâs also been a rain spell like never before - itâs the highest in a decade. 550 mm average of entire month of June has been exceeded in just last 48 hrs. We are truly trying our best. We request a bit of caution & patience— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) July 1, 2019
Mumbai, we understand itâs not been an easy Monday, but itâs also been a rain spell like never before - itâs the highest in a decade. 550 mm average of entire month of June has been exceeded in just last 48 hrs. We are truly trying our best. We request a bit of caution & patience— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) July 1, 2019
Waterlogging was reported from areas like Dadar, Wadala, Worli, Kurla, Chembur, Bandra, Andheri, Kandivili, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg and Bhandup, among others. Responding to the reports of waterlogging, the BMC said pumping out water will take time because of high tide in the Arabian Sea. The BMC appealed to Mumbaikars to avoid driving in the waterlogged areas. Stay tuned IndiaToday.in for all the live updates as more heavy showers, waterlogging and traffic snarls are expected today.
Mumbai witnessed the first spell of heavy rains of this monsoon yesterday and more rains have been forecast for today. Normal lives were immensely affected as it left the city struggling with familiar monsoon woes of waterlogging, delayed trains, traffic jams and choked drains. The Met office has predicted 'extremely heavy rainfall' in Konkan region and Mumbai in the next 24 hours. At least three persons were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents on Friday.