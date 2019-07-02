Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City witnesses second highest rainfall in 45 years; passengers left stranded as flights cancelled, diverted

#MumbaiRains : Santa Cruz recorded 20 mm of #rain in the last 6 hours, lesser rains have helped in reduction of water from the roads. #MumbaiRain #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates

Almost 1000 calls were responded by BMC. Around 1600 tweets were monitored & remedial measures were taken by @MumbaiPolice & @mybmc during entire night: CM @Dev_Fadnavis in Assembly on #MumbaiRains

The BMC has responded to over 1000 phone calls made by Mumbaikars seeking help amid incessant rain in the city.

Maharashtra: Independent MLA from Achalpur, Bachchu Kadu sits in protest in front of Shivaji Maharaj statue in the state assembly premises, amid heavy rain. He is demanding various developmental projects in his constituency. pic.twitter.com/rbTrWi9P7l

An independent MLA from Achalpur, Bachchu Kadu sits in protest in front of Shivaji Maharaj statue in the state assembly premises, amid heavy rain, demanding development projects.

Sunil Udasi, CPRO, Central Railway on #MumbaiRain : Despite forecast of heavy rains & high tides we ran services last night, so office goers could reach their homes safely. Kurla-Thane belt saw unprecedented rain of 183 mm within 3 hours which caused some water logging. pic.twitter.com/JxIC8yrwF3

"Despite forecast of heavy rains & high tides we ran services last night, so office goers could reach their homes safely", said Sunil Udasi, CPRO, Central Railway.

Mumbai: Rescue op is underway in Malad East where 19 people died after a wall collapsed on hutments in Pimpripada area, due to heavy rainfall. Chief fire officer says "We rescued a woman, trapped below a body. We used the best equipment, rescue in such tight spaces is very tough" pic.twitter.com/K6TykMms6Z

Rescue operation is underway in Malad East where 19 people died after a wall collapsed on hutments in Pimpripada area, due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

Mumbai is witnessing the second highest rainfall in 45 years, said the CM Devendra Fadnavis in Assembly.

Maharashtra: Passengers stranded at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai as 54 flights have been diverted and 52 cancelled. #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/VhNhCW1dZF

Passengers were stranded at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai as 54 flights have been diverted and 52 cancelled, in the wake of heavy Mumbai rains.

Three people were killed and injured after a water tank collapsed in the Satpur area of Nashik. CM Devendra Fadnavis has said the matter will be investigated and necessary action will be taken against those responsible.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Water enters Sakinaka Police Station in Mumbai. Several parts in the state are facing waterlogging and flooding due to heavy rainfall. #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/GwuTwGJEpH

Water enters the Sakinaka Police station in Mumbai. Several parts in the city are facing water-logging and flooding due to heavy rainfall.

In the wake of heavy rains in the city of Mumbai, traffic has been diverted in the city. Here is a list:

Maharashtra: Thane Municipal Transport has arranged extra buses to ferry passengers to Mulund Check Naka. The arrangement has been directed by Thane Municipal Commissioner after local services stopped between Kurla and Thane today. #MumbaiRains

In the view of Mumbai Rains, Thane Municipal Transport has arranged extra buses to ferry passengers to Mulund Check Naka. The arrangement has been directed by Thane Municipal Commissioner after local services stopped between Kurla and Thane today.

12:58 IST: In the view of Mumbai Rains, Thane Municipal Transport has arranged extra buses to ferry passengers to Mulund Check Naka. The arrangement has been directed by Thane Municipal Commissioner after local services stopped between Kurla and Thane today.



12:46 IST Anand Mahindra salutes the unsung heroes, in the wake of Mumbai Rains Anand Mahindra took to Twitter this morning and saluted the news vendor, who managed to deliver a newspaper at his home despite heavy rains in Mumbai.

12:46 IST: Anand Mahindra took to Twitter this morning and saluted the news vendor, who managed to deliver a newspaper at his home despite heavy rains in Mumbai.

12:39 IST No disruption on Western Railway, trains run normal between Churchgate-Virar Trains are running normally between Churchgate-Virar as water level has come down on all 4 lines at Nallasopara. There is no disruption on western railway.

12:39 IST: Trains are running normally between Churchgate-Virar as water level has come down on all 4 lines at Nallasopara. There is no disruption on western railway.

12:30 IST Andheri subway closed due to flooding in the area The Andheri subway in Mumbai has been closed due to flooding in the area.

12:30 IST: The Andheri subway in Mumbai has been closed due to flooding in the area.

12:24 IST Indigo Airlines 6E-5321 diverted to Ahmedabad due to Mumbai deluge

An Indigo airlines flight 6E-5321 Coimbatore-Mumbai has been diverted to Ahmedabad due to Mumbai deluge.





12:24 IST:

12:15 IST Indian Navy and rescue teams are in full force to provide assistance in rain-hit Mumbai With incessant rain for the third day flooding low lying areas of Mumbai, a request was received from the Brihannamumbai Municipal Corporation to provide assistance to stranded Mumbaikars in Kurla area.



Teams from INS Tanaji and Material Organisation were immediately activated and were later joined by naval diving teams. The team from INS Tanaji encountered extreme waterlogging and abandoned vehicles, preventing their own vehicles from reaching the site. The team moved on foot, carrying safety gear like lifebuoys and lifejackets and was able to help elderly women and children to safer areas.

12:15 IST: With incessant rain for the third day flooding low lying areas of Mumbai, a request was received from the Brihannamumbai Municipal Corporation to provide assistance to stranded Mumbaikars in Kurla area.



Teams from INS Tanaji and Material Organisation were immediately activated and were later joined by naval diving teams. The team from INS Tanaji encountered extreme waterlogging and abandoned vehicles, preventing their own vehicles from reaching the site. The team moved on foot, carrying safety gear like lifebuoys and lifejackets and was able to help elderly women and children to safer areas.

10:09 IST RRF serves stranded passengers refreshments at Thane railway station Stranded passengers at Thane railway station are being served with refreshments by Railway Protection Force (RPF), after several suburban train movements got suspended today due to heavy rains.

10:09 IST: Stranded passengers at Thane railway station are being served with refreshments by Railway Protection Force (RPF), after several suburban train movements got suspended today due to heavy rains.

10:07 IST: Central Railway: Due to rains, Central Railway Suburban Services will run in following sections till further notice-CSMT-Bandra on Harbour line,Vashi-Panvel on Harbour line,Thane-Vashi-Panvel on Trans-Harbour line,4th corridor to Kharkopar,Thane-Kasara/Karjat/Khopoli on main line.





10:00 IST BMC notifies ward control numbers to help citizens

Mumbai, please note these ward control numbers to get in touch with your wards directly for prompt support, BMC said in a tweet



10:00 IST:

Mumbai, please note these ward control numbers to get in touch with your wards directly for prompt support, BMC said in a tweet



09:58 IST Visuals of water logging in Vakola police station, Mumbai Water logging inside Vakola police station in Mumbai following heavy rainfall in the city.

09:58 IST: Water logging inside Vakola police station in Mumbai following heavy rainfall in the city.

09:57 IST 6 people dead in Sinhgad College wall collapse in Ambegaon, Pune Pune: At least 6 people have lost their lives after a wall of Sinhgad College, Ambegaon collapsed at around 1:15 am today. Some of the early visuals.

09:57 IST: Pune: At least 6 people have lost their lives after a wall of Sinhgad College, Ambegaon collapsed at around 1:15 am today. Some of the early visuals.

09:55 IST IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Pune during the day, requests people to avoid going out Pune Municipal corporation: In coming hours heavy to heavy rainfall is predicted by IMD in Pune hence we request all citizens to avoid going out if not needed and take all precautions. In case of any emergency please contact NDRF or fire brigade or Police station for assistance.



09:55 IST: Pune Municipal corporation: In coming hours heavy to heavy rainfall is predicted by IMD in Pune hence we request all citizens to avoid going out if not needed and take all precautions. In case of any emergency please contact NDRF or fire brigade or Police station for assistance.



09:48 IST 13 people killed in retaining wall collapse in Kurar village; fire brigade, NDRF rushed to the spot Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC): 13 people died in the retaining wall collapse of few hutments built on a hill slope in Kurar Village . Fire Brigade & NDRF had rushed to the spot.

09:48 IST: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC): 13 people died in the retaining wall collapse of few hutments built on a hill slope in Kurar Village . Fire Brigade & NDRF had rushed to the spot.

09:46 IST Maharashtra govt declares public holiday today amid heavy rainfall prediction by IMD BMC, CPRO: In wake of the extremely heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD, the Government of Maharashtra, has declared a public holiday on 2nd July as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city and its citizens.



09:46 IST: BMC, CPRO: In wake of the extremely heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD, the Government of Maharashtra, has declared a public holiday on 2nd July as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city and its citizens.



09:45 IST 12 dead, 13 injured in wall collapse incident in Malad East due to heavy rainfall Mumbai: 12 dead and 13 injured after a wall collapsed on hutments in Pimpripada area of Malad East due to heavy rainfall. Many feared trapped under the debris. Injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals. NDRF team present at the spot; rescue operations underway, ANI reported.

09:45 IST: Mumbai: 12 dead and 13 injured after a wall collapsed on hutments in Pimpripada area of Malad East due to heavy rainfall. Many feared trapped under the debris. Injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals. NDRF team present at the spot; rescue operations underway, ANI reported.

09:43 IST Public holiday declared in Greater Mumbai BMC PRO: Municipal Commissioner of Greater Mumbai has declared today (2nd July) as public holiday to the all Government and private offices in Greater Mumbai.



09:43 IST: BMC PRO: Municipal Commissioner of Greater Mumbai has declared today (2nd July) as public holiday to the all Government and private offices in Greater Mumbai.



09:38 IST: Several schools, hospitals and railway stations get waterlogged as heavy rains lash Mumbai



09:17 IST Wall collapses in Chembur, Mumbai; no casualties reported A wall collapsed in Chembur on auto-rickshaws around 2 am today. The debris is being removed. No casualties have been reported.

09:17 IST: A wall collapsed in Chembur on auto-rickshaws around 2 am today. The debris is being removed. No casualties have been reported.

09:08 IST 15 people dead in Pune as wall collapses in Kondhwa area due to heavy rains At least 15 people died on Saturday after a 60-ft-wall wall collapsed near talab masjid in Pune's Kondhwa area. The wall collapsed on to the adjacent tin huts in the area. Two to three people are still believed to be trapped and rescue operations are underway. The number of people who have been injured in the incident is yet to be confirmed. Out of the deceased, there were nine men, a woman and four children, according to the fire department officials. The deceased are yet to be identified. The NDRF team has also reached the accident spot for rescue operations.



09:08 IST: At least 15 people died on Saturday after a 60-ft-wall wall collapsed near talab masjid in Pune's Kondhwa area. The wall collapsed on to the adjacent tin huts in the area. Two to three people are still believed to be trapped and rescue operations are underway. The number of people who have been injured in the incident is yet to be confirmed. Out of the deceased, there were nine men, a woman and four children, according to the fire department officials. The deceased are yet to be identified. The NDRF team has also reached the accident spot for rescue operations.



08:56 IST Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Mumbai for next 4 days: IMD Pune The India Meteorological Department (IMD) department of Pune predicted extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan and Mumbai in the next 24 hours.

Pune weather department head Mr Anupam Kashypi warned India Today about this extreme heavy rainfall. While explaining the reason behind this very heavy rainfall over north Konkan including Mumbai, Mr Anupam Kashyapi said although upper air cyclonic circulation over Gujarat has diluted, a pressure gradient has developed over the Arabian Sea off the Konkan coast.

This has created convergence over the same area (South Gujarat and North Konkan) which will result in heavy to very heavy rainfall.











08:56 IST: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) department of Pune predicted extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan and Mumbai in the next 24 hours.

Pune weather department head Mr Anupam Kashypi warned India Today about this extreme heavy rainfall. While explaining the reason behind this very heavy rainfall over north Konkan including Mumbai, Mr Anupam Kashyapi said although upper air cyclonic circulation over Gujarat has diluted, a pressure gradient has developed over the Arabian Sea off the Konkan coast.

This has created convergence over the same area (South Gujarat and North Konkan) which will result in heavy to very heavy rainfall.











08:55 IST Maharasthra CM Devendra Fadnavis tweets condolence to Malad Wall collapse victims "Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured. ?5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased," tweeted the CM.

Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured.

08:55 IST: "Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured. ?5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased," tweeted the CM.

Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured.

08:51 IST 550 mm in 48 hrs was too much to handle says BMC Monsoon arrived late, but it came with a bang, especially for Mumbaikars. Water logged streets, railway tracks, bumper to bumper traffic, seen every monsoon gave Mumbaikars the Monday blues. The low lying areas such as Hindamata chowk in dadar, Knjurmarg, Sion experienced major water logging which created inconvenience for people at large. BMC commissioner Mr. Pravin Pardeshi claimed, "Mumbai has already witnessed a total of 85% rain only in last 4 days, which is the usual rainfall for entire month of June". BMC put out a tweet saying "Mumbai, we understand it's not been an easy Monday, but it's also been a rain spell like never before - it's the highest in a decade. 550 mm average of entire month of June has been exceeded in just last 48 hrs. We are truly trying our best. We request a bit of caution & patience." This tweet and sentiments was shared by the Central railway as well which was bogged down with heavy water logging in Sion and wadala areas.

08:51 IST: Monsoon arrived late, but it came with a bang, especially for Mumbaikars. Water logged streets, railway tracks, bumper to bumper traffic, seen every monsoon gave Mumbaikars the Monday blues. The low lying areas such as Hindamata chowk in dadar, Knjurmarg, Sion experienced major water logging which created inconvenience for people at large. BMC commissioner Mr. Pravin Pardeshi claimed, "Mumbai has already witnessed a total of 85% rain only in last 4 days, which is the usual rainfall for entire month of June". BMC put out a tweet saying "Mumbai, we understand it's not been an easy Monday, but it's also been a rain spell like never before - it's the highest in a decade. 550 mm average of entire month of June has been exceeded in just last 48 hrs. We are truly trying our best. We request a bit of caution & patience." This tweet and sentiments was shared by the Central railway as well which was bogged down with heavy water logging in Sion and wadala areas.

08:45 IST Waterlogging reported in areas across Mumbai Waterlogging was reported from areas like Dadar, Wadala, Worli, Kurla, Chembur, Bandra, Andheri, Kandivili, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg and Bhandup, among others. Responding to the reports of waterlogging, the BMC said pumping out water will take time because of high tide in the Arabian Sea. The BMC appealed to Mumbaikars to avoid driving in the waterlogged areas. Stay tuned IndiaToday.in for all the



08:45 IST: Waterlogging was reported from areas like Dadar, Wadala, Worli, Kurla, Chembur, Bandra, Andheri, Kandivili, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg and Bhandup, among others. Responding to the reports of waterlogging, the BMC said pumping out water will take time because of high tide in the Arabian Sea. The BMC appealed to Mumbaikars to avoid driving in the waterlogged areas. Stay tuned IndiaToday.in for all the live updates as more heavy showers, waterlogging and traffic snarls are expected today.



08:38 IST Rains lash Mumbai, normal life thrown out of gear Mumbai witnessed the first spell of heavy rains of this monsoon yesterday and more rains have been forecast for today. Normal lives were immensely affected as it left the city struggling with familiar monsoon woes of waterlogging, delayed trains, traffic jams and choked drains. The Met office has predicted 'extremely heavy rainfall' in Konkan region and Mumbai in the next 24 hours. At least three persons were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents on Friday.

