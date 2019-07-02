Business Today

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City witnesses second highest rainfall in 45 years; passengers left stranded as flights cancelled, diverted

02 July 2019

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy spell of rains have led to death of at least 16 people and left 13 others injured in Mumbai and Kalyan, ANI reported. The incident reportedly happened at 2 am Tuesday in Mumbai's Malad East area. The rescue operations are underway by the authorities. The injured have reportedly been admitted to a trauma centre in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai and at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday in Mumbai Tuesday owing to heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Monday requested people to be careful and calm. Mumbai witnessed the first spell of heavy rains of the monsoon Monday and the weather department has forecasted 'extremely heavy rainfall' in Konkan region and Mumbai in the next 24 hours.

 

 

  • Mumbai Rains: Heavy spell of rains have thrown life out of gear in Mumbai. The Maharashtra government has declared public holiday as incessant rainfall brought life to a standstill in the city.
    Mumbai's Santa Cruz records 20 mm rainfall

    Mumbai's Santa Cruz records 20 mm rainfall in the past 6 hours.





    Mumbai's Santa Cruz records 20 mm rainfall in the past 6 hours.





    BMC answers over 1000 phone calls regarding Mumbai rains

    The BMC has responded to over 1000 phone calls made by Mumbaikars seeking help amid incessant rain in the city.




    The BMC has responded to over 1000 phone calls made by Mumbaikars seeking help amid incessant rain in the city.




    Maharashtra MLA protests amid heavy downpour in Mumbai

    An independent MLA from Achalpur, Bachchu Kadu sits in protest in front of Shivaji Maharaj statue in the state assembly premises, amid heavy rain, demanding development projects.




    An independent MLA from Achalpur, Bachchu Kadu sits in protest in front of Shivaji Maharaj statue in the state assembly premises, amid heavy rain, demanding development projects.




    Despite heavy rains in Mumbai, we ran servcies last night, said Sunil Udasi, CPRO, Central Railway

    "Despite forecast of heavy rains & high tides we ran services last night, so office goers could reach their homes safely", said Sunil Udasi, CPRO, Central Railway.




    "Despite forecast of heavy rains & high tides we ran services last night, so office goers could reach their homes safely", said Sunil Udasi, CPRO, Central Railway.




    Mumbai Rains: Rescue operation underway in Malad East

    Rescue operation is underway in Malad East where 19 people died after a wall collapsed on hutments in Pimpripada area, due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai.





    Rescue operation is underway in Malad East where 19 people died after a wall collapsed on hutments in Pimpripada area, due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai.





    2nd highest rainfall in 45 years, says Maharashtra CM

    Mumbai is witnessing the second highest rainfall in 45 years, said the CM Devendra Fadnavis in Assembly.

    Mumbai is witnessing the second highest rainfall in 45 years, said the CM Devendra Fadnavis in Assembly.

    Passengers stranded at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai as 54 flights have been diverted due to Mumbai Rains

    Passengers were stranded at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai as 54 flights have been diverted and 52 cancelled, in the wake of heavy Mumbai rains.




    Passengers were stranded at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai as 54 flights have been diverted and 52 cancelled, in the wake of heavy Mumbai rains.




    3 killed as water tank collapses in Nashik

    Three people were killed and injured after a water tank collapsed in the Satpur area of Nashik. CM Devendra Fadnavis has said the matter will be investigated and necessary action will be taken against those responsible.

    • 14:18 IST: Three people were killed and injured after a water tank collapsed in the Satpur area of Nashik. CM Devendra Fadnavis has said the matter will be investigated and necessary action will be taken against those responsible.

    Water enters Sakinaka Police station in Mumbai

    Water enters the Sakinaka Police station in Mumbai. Several parts in the city are facing water-logging and flooding due to heavy rainfall.





    Water enters the Sakinaka Police station in Mumbai. Several parts in the city are facing water-logging and flooding due to heavy rainfall.





    Traffic diverted in Mumbai, check updates here

    In the wake of heavy rains in the city of Mumbai, traffic has been diverted in the city. Here is a list:





    In the wake of heavy rains in the city of Mumbai, traffic has been diverted in the city. Here is a list:





    Thane Municipal Transport has arranged extra buses to ferry passengers to Mulund Check Naka

    In the view of Mumbai Rains, Thane Municipal Transport has arranged extra buses to ferry passengers to Mulund Check Naka. The arrangement has been directed by Thane Municipal Commissioner after local services stopped between Kurla and Thane today.




    In the view of Mumbai Rains, Thane Municipal Transport has arranged extra buses to ferry passengers to Mulund Check Naka. The arrangement has been directed by Thane Municipal Commissioner after local services stopped between Kurla and Thane today.




    Anand Mahindra salutes the unsung heroes, in the wake of Mumbai Rains

    Anand Mahindra took to Twitter this morning and saluted the news vendor, who managed to deliver a newspaper at his home despite heavy rains in Mumbai.




    Anand Mahindra took to Twitter this morning and saluted the news vendor, who managed to deliver a newspaper at his home despite heavy rains in Mumbai.




    No disruption on Western Railway, trains run normal between Churchgate-Virar

    Trains are running normally between Churchgate-Virar as water level has come down on all 4 lines at Nallasopara. There is no disruption on western railway.




    Trains are running normally between Churchgate-Virar as water level has come down on all 4 lines at Nallasopara. There is no disruption on western railway.




    Andheri subway closed due to flooding in the area

    The Andheri subway in Mumbai has been closed due to flooding in the area.




    The Andheri subway in Mumbai has been closed due to flooding in the area.




    Indigo Airlines 6E-5321 diverted to Ahmedabad due to Mumbai deluge


    An Indigo airlines flight 6E-5321 Coimbatore-Mumbai has been diverted to Ahmedabad due to Mumbai deluge.

    An Indigo airlines flight 6E-5321 Coimbatore-Mumbai has been diverted to Ahmedabad due to Mumbai deluge.

    Indian Navy and rescue teams are in full force to provide assistance in rain-hit Mumbai

    With incessant rain for the third day flooding low lying areas of Mumbai, a request was received from the Brihannamumbai Municipal Corporation to provide assistance to stranded Mumbaikars in Kurla area.
     
    Teams from INS Tanaji and Material Organisation were immediately activated and were later joined by naval diving teams. The team from INS Tanaji encountered extreme waterlogging and abandoned vehicles, preventing their own vehicles from reaching the site. The team moved on foot, carrying safety gear like lifebuoys and lifejackets and was able to help elderly women and children to safer areas.

    • 12:15 IST: With incessant rain for the third day flooding low lying areas of Mumbai, a request was received from the Brihannamumbai Municipal Corporation to provide assistance to stranded Mumbaikars in Kurla area.
     
    Teams from INS Tanaji and Material Organisation were immediately activated and were later joined by naval diving teams. The team from INS Tanaji encountered extreme waterlogging and abandoned vehicles, preventing their own vehicles from reaching the site. The team moved on foot, carrying safety gear like lifebuoys and lifejackets and was able to help elderly women and children to safer areas.

    RRF serves stranded passengers refreshments at Thane railway station

    Stranded passengers at Thane railway station are being served with refreshments by Railway Protection Force (RPF), after several suburban train movements got suspended today due to heavy rains.





    Stranded passengers at Thane railway station are being served with refreshments by Railway Protection Force (RPF), after several suburban train movements got suspended today due to heavy rains.





    Central Railway puts up suburban services schedule as heavy rains lash Mumbai

    Central Railway: Due to rains, Central Railway Suburban Services will run in following sections till further notice-CSMT-Bandra on Harbour line,Vashi-Panvel on Harbour line,Thane-Vashi-Panvel on Trans-Harbour line,4th corridor to Kharkopar,Thane-Kasara/Karjat/Khopoli on main line.






    • 10:07 IST: Central Railway: Due to rains, Central Railway Suburban Services will run in following sections till further notice-CSMT-Bandra on Harbour line,Vashi-Panvel on Harbour line,Thane-Vashi-Panvel on Trans-Harbour line,4th corridor to Kharkopar,Thane-Kasara/Karjat/Khopoli on main line.





    BMC notifies ward control numbers to help citizens


    Mumbai, please note these ward control numbers to get in touch with your wards directly for prompt support, BMC said in a tweet



    Mumbai, please note these ward control numbers to get in touch with your wards directly for prompt support, BMC said in a tweet



    Visuals of water logging in Vakola police station, Mumbai

    Water logging inside Vakola police station in Mumbai following heavy rainfall in the city.




    Water logging inside Vakola police station in Mumbai following heavy rainfall in the city.




    6 people dead in Sinhgad College wall collapse in Ambegaon, Pune

    Pune: At least 6 people have lost their lives after a wall of Sinhgad College, Ambegaon collapsed at around 1:15 am today. Some of the early visuals.




    Pune: At least 6 people have lost their lives after a wall of Sinhgad College, Ambegaon collapsed at around 1:15 am today. Some of the early visuals.




    IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Pune during the day, requests people to avoid going out

    Pune Municipal corporation: In coming hours heavy to heavy rainfall is predicted by IMD in Pune hence we request all citizens to avoid going out if not needed and take all precautions. In case of any emergency please contact NDRF or fire brigade or Police station for assistance.




    • 09:55 IST: Pune Municipal corporation: In coming hours heavy to heavy rainfall is predicted by IMD in Pune hence we request all citizens to avoid going out if not needed and take all precautions. In case of any emergency please contact NDRF or fire brigade or Police station for assistance.



    13 people killed in retaining wall collapse in Kurar village; fire brigade, NDRF rushed to the spot

    Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC): 13 people died in the retaining wall collapse of few hutments built on a hill slope in Kurar Village . Fire Brigade & NDRF had rushed to the spot.




    Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC): 13 people died in the retaining wall collapse of few hutments built on a hill slope in Kurar Village . Fire Brigade & NDRF had rushed to the spot.




    Maharashtra govt declares public holiday today amid heavy rainfall prediction by IMD

    BMC, CPRO: In wake of the extremely heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD, the Government of Maharashtra, has declared a public holiday on 2nd July as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city and its citizens.

    • 09:46 IST: BMC, CPRO: In wake of the extremely heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD, the Government of Maharashtra, has declared a public holiday on 2nd July as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city and its citizens.

    12 dead, 13 injured in wall collapse incident in Malad East due to heavy rainfall

    Mumbai: 12 dead and 13 injured after a wall collapsed on hutments in Pimpripada area of Malad East due to heavy rainfall. Many feared trapped under the debris. Injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals. NDRF team present at the spot; rescue operations underway, ANI reported.

    • 09:45 IST: Mumbai: 12 dead and 13 injured after a wall collapsed on hutments in Pimpripada area of Malad East due to heavy rainfall. Many feared trapped under the debris. Injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals. NDRF team present at the spot; rescue operations underway, ANI reported.

    Public holiday declared in Greater Mumbai

    BMC PRO: Municipal Commissioner of Greater Mumbai has declared today (2nd July) as public holiday to the all Government and private offices in Greater Mumbai.





    • 09:43 IST: BMC PRO: Municipal Commissioner of Greater Mumbai has declared today (2nd July) as public holiday to the all Government and private offices in Greater Mumbai.




    School closed, hospital, railway staion water-logged as rain lash Mumbai

    Several schools, hospitals and railway stations get waterlogged as heavy rains lash Mumbai





    • 09:38 IST: Several schools, hospitals and railway stations get waterlogged as heavy rains lash Mumbai




    Wall collapses in Chembur, Mumbai; no casualties reported

    A wall collapsed in Chembur on auto-rickshaws around 2 am today. The debris is being removed. No casualties have been reported.

    • 09:17 IST: A wall collapsed in Chembur on auto-rickshaws around 2 am today. The debris is being removed. No casualties have been reported.

    15 people dead in Pune as wall collapses in Kondhwa area due to heavy rains

    At least 15 people died on Saturday after a 60-ft-wall wall collapsed near talab masjid in Pune's Kondhwa area. The wall collapsed on to the adjacent tin huts in the area. Two to three people are still believed to be trapped and rescue operations are underway. The number of people who have been injured in the incident is yet to be confirmed. Out of the deceased, there were nine men, a woman and four children, according to the fire department officials. The deceased are yet to be identified. The NDRF team has also reached the accident spot for rescue operations.

    • 09:08 IST: At least 15 people died on Saturday after a 60-ft-wall wall collapsed near talab masjid in Pune's Kondhwa area. The wall collapsed on to the adjacent tin huts in the area. Two to three people are still believed to be trapped and rescue operations are underway. The number of people who have been injured in the incident is yet to be confirmed. Out of the deceased, there were nine men, a woman and four children, according to the fire department officials. The deceased are yet to be identified. The NDRF team has also reached the accident spot for rescue operations.

    Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Mumbai for next 4 days: IMD Pune

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) department of Pune predicted extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan and Mumbai in the next 24 hours.
    Pune weather department head Mr Anupam Kashypi warned India Today about this extreme heavy rainfall. While explaining the reason behind this very heavy rainfall over north Konkan including Mumbai, Mr Anupam Kashyapi said although upper air cyclonic circulation over Gujarat has diluted, a pressure gradient has developed over the Arabian Sea off the Konkan coast.
    This has created convergence over the same area (South Gujarat and North Konkan) which will result in heavy to very heavy rainfall.




    • 08:56 IST: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) department of Pune predicted extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan and Mumbai in the next 24 hours.
    Pune weather department head Mr Anupam Kashypi warned India Today about this extreme heavy rainfall. While explaining the reason behind this very heavy rainfall over north Konkan including Mumbai, Mr Anupam Kashyapi said although upper air cyclonic circulation over Gujarat has diluted, a pressure gradient has developed over the Arabian Sea off the Konkan coast.
    This has created convergence over the same area (South Gujarat and North Konkan) which will result in heavy to very heavy rainfall.




    Maharasthra CM Devendra Fadnavis tweets condolence to Malad Wall collapse victims

    "Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured. ?5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased," tweeted the CM.




    "Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured. ?5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased," tweeted the CM.




    550 mm in 48 hrs was too much to handle says BMC

    Monsoon arrived late, but it came with a bang, especially for Mumbaikars. Water logged streets, railway tracks, bumper to bumper traffic, seen every monsoon gave Mumbaikars the Monday blues. The low lying areas such as Hindamata chowk in dadar, Knjurmarg, Sion experienced major water logging which created inconvenience for people at large. BMC commissioner Mr. Pravin Pardeshi claimed, "Mumbai has already witnessed a total of 85% rain only in last 4 days, which is the usual rainfall for entire month of June".  BMC put out a tweet saying "Mumbai, we understand it's not been an easy Monday, but it's also been a rain spell like never before - it's the highest in a decade. 550 mm average of entire month of June has been exceeded in just last 48 hrs. We are truly trying our best. We request a bit of caution & patience." This tweet and sentiments was shared by the Central railway as well which was bogged down with heavy water logging in Sion and wadala areas.




    • 08:51 IST:
    Monsoon arrived late, but it came with a bang, especially for Mumbaikars. Water logged streets, railway tracks, bumper to bumper traffic, seen every monsoon gave Mumbaikars the Monday blues. The low lying areas such as Hindamata chowk in dadar, Knjurmarg, Sion experienced major water logging which created inconvenience for people at large. BMC commissioner Mr. Pravin Pardeshi claimed, "Mumbai has already witnessed a total of 85% rain only in last 4 days, which is the usual rainfall for entire month of June".  BMC put out a tweet saying "Mumbai, we understand it's not been an easy Monday, but it's also been a rain spell like never before - it's the highest in a decade. 550 mm average of entire month of June has been exceeded in just last 48 hrs. We are truly trying our best. We request a bit of caution & patience." This tweet and sentiments was shared by the Central railway as well which was bogged down with heavy water logging in Sion and wadala areas.




    Waterlogging reported in areas across Mumbai

    Waterlogging was reported from areas like Dadar, Wadala, Worli, Kurla, Chembur, Bandra, Andheri, Kandivili, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg and Bhandup, among others. Responding to the reports of waterlogging, the BMC said pumping out water will take time because of high tide in the Arabian Sea. The BMC appealed to Mumbaikars to avoid driving in the waterlogged areas. Stay tuned IndiaToday.in for all the live updates as more heavy showers, waterlogging and traffic snarls are expected today.

    • 08:45 IST: Waterlogging was reported from areas like Dadar, Wadala, Worli, Kurla, Chembur, Bandra, Andheri, Kandivili, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg and Bhandup, among others. Responding to the reports of waterlogging, the BMC said pumping out water will take time because of high tide in the Arabian Sea. The BMC appealed to Mumbaikars to avoid driving in the waterlogged areas. Stay tuned IndiaToday.in for all the live updates as more heavy showers, waterlogging and traffic snarls are expected today.

    Rains lash Mumbai, normal life thrown out of gear

    Mumbai witnessed the first spell of heavy rains of this monsoon yesterday and more rains have been forecast for today. Normal lives were immensely affected as it left the city struggling with familiar monsoon woes of waterlogging, delayed trains, traffic jams and choked drains. The Met office has predicted 'extremely heavy rainfall' in Konkan region and Mumbai in the next 24 hours. At least three persons were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents on Friday.

    • 08:38 IST: Mumbai witnessed the first spell of heavy rains of this monsoon yesterday and more rains have been forecast for today. Normal lives were immensely affected as it left the city struggling with familiar monsoon woes of waterlogging, delayed trains, traffic jams and choked drains. The Met office has predicted 'extremely heavy rainfall' in Konkan region and Mumbai in the next 24 hours. At least three persons were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents on Friday.