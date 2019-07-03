Mumbai Rains Live Updates: 8 Killed and over 20 missing as Maharashtra's Ratnagiri dam breach floods villages

15:22 IST Ratnagiri Dam Update: Govt negligence led to dam collapse, says NCP The NCP on Wednesday alleged that the government's negligence was responsible for the breach of Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district, where 8 people have been killed so far.



14:40 IST Ratnagiri Dam Update: Death toll rises to 8 Eight people have been killed so far after the Tiware dam in Ratnapuri was breached, causing a flood-like situation in as many as seven villages.



SN Pradhan, Director General, National Disaster Response Force on Tiware dam in Ratnagiri breached last night: Around 23 people were missing after 12 houses near the dam washed away. 8 bodies have been recovered till now. Search operation underway for the missing 15. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/B3QhGVwjD7 — ANI (@ANI) 3 July 2019







14:19 IST Shiv Sena trolled on social media as air, train services remain disrupted The Shiv Sena, which has been ruling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for over two decades, was trolled on social media as air and train services remain affected in Mumbai due to heavy rain.



13:52 IST Mumbai Rains: Maharashtra CM expresses grief, orders inquiry Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has expressed grief over loss of lives due to incessant Mumbai rains and has ordered inquiry.

Maharashtra CMO Sources: CM Fadnavis spoke to Ratnagiri Collector,other officials and took stock of situation after Tiware dam incident. CM expressed grief over loss of lives and ordered inquiry. SIT to be constituted. CM Devendra Fadnavis asked minister Girish Mahajan to visit. https://t.co/oItMQ8FXC8 — ANI (@ANI) 3 July 2019







13:01 IST 36 flights operational; Mumbai airport not shut, says Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri told news agency ANI, "Mumbai Airport has not been shut. One of the runways which used to take 45 flights per hour, is now taking 36 flights. So, there has been some dislocation. It will be sorted out very quickly."

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri: Mumbai Airport has not been shut. One of the runways which used to take 45 flights per hour, is now taking 36 flights. So, there has been some dislocation. It will be sorted out very quickly. #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/VZxcFhwZuG — ANI (@ANI) 3 July 2019







12:46 IST 52-year-old woman killed due to lightning bolt in Buldhana district A 52-year-old woman was killed on the spot by a bolt of lightning in Buldhana district as heavy rains continued in the city of Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra.

12:11 IST Mumbai Rains Update: Mumbai airport's main runway to remain shut till midnight As per latest reports, the main runway of Mumbai airport will remain shut till midnight.



12:07 IST Mumbai Rains issue raised in Parliament As per reports, Nationalist Congress MP Majeed Memon has raised the issue of Mumbai rains and flood situation in the Rajya Sabha. Memon alleged that lives have been affected due to mismanagement.







11:57 IST Extra trains running from Dombivli in Thane in order to clear rush The Central Railways on Wednesday said extra trains have been arranged from Dombivli in Thane and special trains are being run to clear extra rush.

Central Railway PRO: Arranged extra trains from Dombivli, Thane to clear extra rush. We are also running special trains apart from Sunday schedule. #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/6WAoZMXghH — ANI (@ANI) 3 July 2019







