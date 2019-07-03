Mumbai Rains Live Updates: 8 Killed and over 20 missing as Maharashtra's Ratnagiri dam breach floods villages

Mumbai Rains: Maharashtra CM expresses grief, orders inquiry
36 flights operational; Mumbai airport not shut, says Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
Mumbai Rains Update: Mumbai airport's main runway to remain shut till midnight
Extra trains running from Dombivli in Thane in order to clear rush
Mumbai Rains: Cow stuck in gutter in Kandivali West area rescued
Ratnagiri Dam Updates: Villages moved to safer places; situation under control, says police
The NCP on Wednesday alleged that the government's negligence was responsible for the breach of Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district, where 8 people have been killed so far.
SN Pradhan, Director General, National Disaster Response Force on Tiware dam in Ratnagiri breached last night: Around 23 people were missing after 12 houses near the dam washed away. 8 bodies have been recovered till now. Search operation underway for the missing 15. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/B3QhGVwjD7— ANI (@ANI) 3 July 2019
The Shiv Sena, which has been ruling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for over two decades, was trolled on social media as air and train services remain affected in Mumbai due to heavy rain.
Maharashtra CMO Sources: CM Fadnavis spoke to Ratnagiri Collector,other officials and took stock of situation after Tiware dam incident. CM expressed grief over loss of lives and ordered inquiry. SIT to be constituted. CM Devendra Fadnavis asked minister Girish Mahajan to visit. https://t.co/oItMQ8FXC8— ANI (@ANI) 3 July 2019
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri: Mumbai Airport has not been shut. One of the runways which used to take 45 flights per hour, is now taking 36 flights. So, there has been some dislocation. It will be sorted out very quickly. #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/VZxcFhwZuG— ANI (@ANI) 3 July 2019
A 52-year-old woman was killed on the spot by a bolt of lightning in Buldhana district as heavy rains continued in the city of Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra.
#Flooding#MumbaiRains#MumbaiRainsLivepic.twitter.com/wKCFEkPfHp— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) 3 July 2019
As per latest reports, the main runway of Mumbai airport will remain shut till midnight.
As per reports, Nationalist Congress MP Majeed Memon has raised the issue of Mumbai rains and flood situation in the Rajya Sabha. Memon alleged that lives have been affected due to mismanagement.
Central Railway PRO: Arranged extra trains from Dombivli, Thane to clear extra rush. We are also running special trains apart from Sunday schedule. #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/6WAoZMXghH— ANI (@ANI) 3 July 2019
Mumbai: A cow got stuck in a gutter in Kandivali West area around 6:30 am today; was later rescued by fire brigade team. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/q5LG1pupax— ANI (@ANI) 3 July 2019
#WATCH: Tiware dam in Ratnagiri was breached earlier today. 6 bodies have been recovered till now. Rescue operations continue. 12 houses near the dam also washed away. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/mkgLaruaau— ANI (@ANI) 3 July 2019
6 bodies recovered till now after Tiware dam in Ratnagiri was breached. Rescue operations continue. 12 houses near the dam have been washed away. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/vkr71LBPCn— ANI (@ANI) 3 July 2019
