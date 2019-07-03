Business Today

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: 8 Killed and over 20 missing as Maharashtra's Ratnagiri dam breach floods villages

03 July 2019

A total of six people were killed and over 20 reported missing after Tiware dam in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri was breached due to heavy rainfall leaving villages flooded. As many as 12 houses near the dam were swept away. According to latest reports, civil administration, police, authorities and local volunteers have been present at the spot to aid the rescue operations in the region. On Tuesday, the city of Mumbai was paralysed owing to incessant rains, leaving many parts of the financial capital water-logged. As many as 23 people were reported dead in a wall collapse following heavy Mumbai Rains. According to officials, as many as 14 people died in separate rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours.

Check Latest Updates

KEY UPDATES

  • Mumbai Rains: As ratnagiri dam collapses, 6 people dead so far and over 20 missing
  • 15:22 IST

    Ratnagiri Dam Update: Govt negligence led to dam collapse, says NCP

    The NCP on Wednesday alleged that the government's negligence was responsible for the breach of Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district, where 8 people have been killed so far.

    • 15:22 IST: The NCP on Wednesday alleged that the government's negligence was responsible for the breach of Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district, where 8 people have been killed so far.

  • 14:40 IST

    Ratnagiri Dam Update: Death toll rises to 8

    Eight people have been killed so far after the Tiware dam in Ratnapuri was breached, causing a flood-like situation in as many as seven villages.




    • 14:40 IST:
    Eight people have been killed so far after the Tiware dam in Ratnapuri was breached, causing a flood-like situation in as many as seven villages.




  • 14:19 IST

    Shiv Sena trolled on social media as air, train services remain disrupted

    The Shiv Sena, which has been ruling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for over two decades, was trolled on social media as air and train services remain affected in Mumbai due to heavy rain.

    • 14:19 IST: The Shiv Sena, which has been ruling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for over two decades, was trolled on social media as air and train services remain affected in Mumbai due to heavy rain.

  • 13:52 IST

    Mumbai Rains: Maharashtra CM expresses grief, orders inquiry

    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has expressed grief over loss of lives due to incessant Mumbai rains and has ordered inquiry.




    • 13:52 IST:
    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has expressed grief over loss of lives due to incessant Mumbai rains and has ordered inquiry.




  • 13:01 IST

    36 flights operational; Mumbai airport not shut, says Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

    Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri told news agency ANI, "Mumbai Airport has not been shut. One of the runways which used to take 45 flights per hour, is now taking 36 flights. So, there has been some dislocation. It will be sorted out very quickly."




    • 13:01 IST:
    Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri told news agency ANI, "Mumbai Airport has not been shut. One of the runways which used to take 45 flights per hour, is now taking 36 flights. So, there has been some dislocation. It will be sorted out very quickly."




  • 12:46 IST

    52-year-old woman killed due to lightning bolt in Buldhana district

    A 52-year-old woman was killed on the spot by a bolt of lightning in Buldhana district as heavy rains continued in the city of Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra.

    • 12:46 IST: A 52-year-old woman was killed on the spot by a bolt of lightning in Buldhana district as heavy rains continued in the city of Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra.

  • 12:26 IST

    Mumbai Rains: NDMA shares list of instructions




  • 12:11 IST

    Mumbai Rains Update: Mumbai airport's main runway to remain shut till midnight

    As per latest reports, the main runway of Mumbai airport will remain shut till midnight.

    • 12:11 IST: As per latest reports, the main runway of Mumbai airport will remain shut till midnight.

  • 12:07 IST

    Mumbai Rains issue raised in Parliament

    As per reports, Nationalist Congress MP Majeed Memon has raised the issue of Mumbai rains and flood situation in the Rajya Sabha. Memon alleged that lives have been affected due to mismanagement.


    • 12:07 IST: As per reports, Nationalist Congress MP Majeed Memon has raised the issue of Mumbai rains and flood situation in the Rajya Sabha. Memon alleged that lives have been affected due to mismanagement.


  • 11:57 IST

    Extra trains running from Dombivli in Thane in order to clear rush

    The Central Railways on Wednesday said extra trains have been arranged from Dombivli in Thane and special trains are being run to clear extra rush.




    • 11:57 IST:
    The Central Railways on Wednesday said extra trains have been arranged from Dombivli in Thane and special trains are being run to clear extra rush.




  • 11:38 IST

    Mumbai Rains: Cow stuck in gutter in Kandivali West area rescued

    A cow got stuck in a gutter in Kandivali West area at around 6.30 am today. However, it was later rescued by the Fire Brigade team.




    • Load More

    11:38 IST:
    A cow got stuck in a gutter in Kandivali West area at around 6.30 am today. However, it was later rescued by the Fire Brigade team.




  • 11:21 IST

    Ratnagiri Dam Updates: Villages moved to safer places; situation under control, says police

     Vishal Gaikwad, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ratnagiri, said a search operation has been launched by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state police personnel. "Police have moved the villagers to safety. The situation is under control now," he added.




    • 11:21 IST:
     Vishal Gaikwad, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ratnagiri, said a search operation has been launched by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state police personnel. "Police have moved the villagers to safety. The situation is under control now," he added.




  • 11:18 IST

    6 bodies recovered till now after Ratnagiri dam collapsed

    6 bodies were recovered after Tiware dam in Ratnagiri was breached. Over 20 people have been missing as rescue operations continue in full swing.




    • 11:18 IST:
    6 bodies were recovered after Tiware dam in Ratnagiri was breached. Over 20 people have been missing as rescue operations continue in full swing.




Tags: ratnagiri dam breach | ratnagiri dam collapse