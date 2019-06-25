Parliament updates: 'We were rewarded for our work,' says PM Modi in Lok Sabha

"A Congress minister reportedly told in a TV interview at the time when Shah Bano case was being debated in the country that 'upliftment of Muslims is not the responsibility of the Congress, if they want to lie in gutter, let them be'," said PM Modi.

"Country is more important than politics. Let us all work towards new India," said PM Modi.

"Congress missed opportunities with Uniform Civil Code and Shah Bano case. Today there is an opportunity again, we have brought a bill for women empowerment, please do not link it to religion," said PM Modi.

"We are being slammed because we didn't put some people in jail. This is not Emergency that govt can throw anyone in jail, this is democracy and judiciary will decide on this. We let law take its course and if someone gets bail then they should enjoy,we don't believe in vendetta," said PM Modi.

"Our fight against corruption will continue with full honesty and earnestness, without any vindictiveness. Our job is to pursue cases fairly, to punish the guilty or granting them bail is the job of the judiciary. We follow the rule of law," said PM Modi.

"Making fun of Make in India might give some a good night's sleep but it will not benefit the country. It is our responsibility to drive Make in India. Our dream is to make a New India and Make in India is essential for it," said PM Modi.

"Sardar Sarovar Dam was the brainchild of Sardar Patel. But work on this dam kept getting delayed. As CM of Gujarat, I had to observe a fast for getting this project going. After NDA govt took office, the pace of work has increased immensely, benefiting many people," said PM Modi.

"Every initiative towards waterways and irrigation was taken by Baba Saheb Ambedkar," said PM Modi.

"We have to inspire the corporate world to invest in agriculture. We must work towards it and make such policies," said PM Modi.

Water crisis is a serious issue. We have to work towards saving water: PM Modi

"Brave women and men died for the nation during the freedom struggle. We have to build the India our freedom fighters dreamt of. I urge all to observe Gandhi Ji's 150th birth anniversary and 75 years of India's freedom with great enthusiasm," said PM Modi.

17:27 IST No greater satisfaction than being rewarded for your work: PM Modi In 2014, the nation had chosen us as an experiment. But in 2019, the people who reign supreme in a democracy have reposed their faith in us after evaluating our performance. There is no greater satisfaction than being rewarded on the basis of your work: PM Modi

17:22 IST: "The citizens brought this government back and with more power than before," said PM Modi.

à¤à¤ à¤¦à¤¶à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤ à¤®à¤à¤¬à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤¨à¤¾à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤



à¤à¤ à¤¦à¤¶à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤ à¤®à¤à¤¬à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤¨à¤¾à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤

à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤¸à¥ à¤²à¤¾à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤¶à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¦à¥à¤à¤° à¤²à¤¾à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤: à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ @narendramodi#PMInLokSabha







17:19 IST Indian voters showed that they care for the country: PM Modi "Indian voters showed that they care for the country. The people of India are thinking about the betterment of the country, this spirit is commendable.," said PM Modi.

17:18 IST India witnessed strong mandate after years: PM Modi "India witnessed strong mandate after years," said PM Modi.



17:15 IST President's speech an echo of people's sentiments: PM Modi "The President's speech was an echo of the sentiments of the people who voted us to the Lok Sabha," said PM Modi

17:12 IST This note of thanks is also a note of thanks to the citizens: PM Modi PM Modi said that the note of thanks for President Kovind's speech is also a note of thanks for the citizens of the country.

17:09 IST PM Modi begins speech PM begins speech amid chants of "Modi, Modi!"



17:08 IST Chirag Paswan expresses grief over Bihar encephalitis deaths LJP leader Chirag Paswan said that he was pained by the death of children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district due to acute encephalitis. He also said that he hoped such incidents would not reoccur.

16:35 IST PM Narendra Modi to address Lok Sabha around 5pm: PMO PMO: PM Narendra Modi will reply to the 'Motion Of Thanks On the President's Address' at around 5pm in the Lok Sabha today.

16:30 IST We are keeping an eye on the situation: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey "We are keeping an eye on the situation. The team of doctors from Centre and Bihar government are working continuously. The number of deaths have come down. The govt is working towards spreading awareness AES," said Union Minister Ashwini Choubey on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.

16:18 IST Kiren Rijiju meets the Womenâs Hockey team Delhi: Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju met the Womenâs Hockey team who won the FIH Hockey Series in Hiroshima.







16:12 IST BJP accuses Mamata govt of trying to create 'West Bangladesh' "The (West Bengal) chief minister is very interested to become prime minister... She is trying to combine Bengal and Bangladesh and create West Bangladesh. There is a conspiracy going on to separate Bengal from India," Dilip Ghosh said during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

16:07 IST Digvijaya Singh lashes out at PM Modi "The Person who didn't regret over the killing 2,500 muslim in state. The person who stopped the scholarship of Muslim students in the state. Now today he is talking about 'Sabka Vishwas'. I congratulate him for that, but can we trust on these words. Whatever we are witnessing in Jharkhand, where a person beaten to death, is regrettable and now we are listening that 11 people are arrested," said Digvijaya Singh.



16:05 IST Tejaswi Surya makes maiden speech Tejaswi Surya, Bangalore South MP makes maiden speech in Lok Sabha today.

16:00 IST External Affairs minister S Jaishankar files Rajya Sabha nomination Gandhinagar: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Jugalji Mathurji Thakor file their nomination for Rajya Sabha, as BJP candidates, at Gujarat legislative assembly.







15:58 IST We are going through a severe water crisis: Dayanidhi Maran, DMK MP "The pre-monsoon rain is the lowest in the last 65 years. Water supply in the four reservoirs supplying water in Chennai has dropped below 1 %. We are going through a severe water crisis. A similar situation took place in 2004, then Karunanidhi decided to set up a desalination unit and UPA govt sanctioned 1000 crores for a desalination plant to be implemented in Chennai. But central's ally AIADMK is complacent," said Dayanidhi Maran, DMK MP.

15:55 IST Will raise concern of constituencies tomorrow: Nusrat Jahan Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan: There are several things on priority. We will raise the first concern of our constituencies before the House tomorrow. We will put across our views there.







15:54 IST: TMC's winning candidate from Basirhat (West Bengal), Nusrat Jahan took oath as a member of Lok Sabha today.







15:53 IST: TMC's winning candidate from Jadavpur, Mimi Chakraborty took oath as a member of Lok Sabha today.







15:47 IST Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty take oaths Nusrat Jahan opened her oath by greeting fellow lawmakers. "As-salamu alaykum, Namaskar," she said and followed up in Bengali. She concluded her oath by saying "Jai Hind, Vande Mataram, Jai Bangla." Mimi Chakraborty also concluded her speed with "Jai Bangla, Jai Bharat, Vande Mataram."