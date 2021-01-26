Republic Day Parade 2021 Live: First-ever Ladakh tableau takes lead of cultural tableaux

Mobile Autonomous Launcher of the Brahmos Missile system on display
One Rafale with 2 Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft & 2 MiG-29 Air Superiority Fighters, in 'Eklavya’ formation are the next to fly past, at a height of 300m & speed of 780 Km/h.— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
The formation is led by Gp Capt Rohit Kataria, Flight Commander of 17 Squadron. #RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/UCCcQMy0gR
'Rudra’ formation comprising a Dakota aircraft flanked by 2 Mi-17 IV helicopters. Dakotas were instrumental in airlifting troops into Kashmir Valley to fight off intruders from across border in 1947.
'Rudra’ formation comprising a Dakota aircraft flanked by 2 Mi-17 IV helicopters.— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
Dakotas were instrumental in airlifting troops into Kashmir Valley to repel invaders from across border in 1947. They played a significant role in Tangail airdrop leading to Bangladesh's libeartion pic.twitter.com/6LPxqhplsf
The tableau of the Department of Biotechnology depicts the process of COVID-19 vaccine development under the theme Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: COVID’.
Delhi: With the theme of 'Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: COVID' the tableau of the Department of Biotechnology depicts the process of #COVID19 Vaccine development through various processes. #RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/xBqTeXIVxq— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
SS Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police at Singhu Border says that the farmers are cooperating with the police force. The police have requested them to follow the route they are currently on.
The theme for Uttar Pradesh is 'Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh’. The tableau also displays Ram Mandir. The forepart of the middle tableau shows Deepotsava of Ayodhya. Designed after the theme 'Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh', the tableau of Uttar Pradesh also displays Ram Mandir.
The forepart of the middle tableau shows Deepotsava of Ayodhya, in which millions of earthen lamps are lit. #RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/FCnNOv7Z4n
Designed after the theme 'Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh', the tableau of Uttar Pradesh also displays Ram Mandir.
“We have to move towards Ring Road but police is stopping us. We have given them 45 mins to speak to their seniors. We are carrying out a peaceful parade. The route they are asking us to follow wasn't agreed upon,” says Satnam Singh Pannu, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee at Singhu Border.
Delhi Police used tear gas to disperse farmers at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar. Farmer reached there from Singhu border.
The Union Territory of Ladakh takes lead of the cultural tableaux. It is the first-ever tableau of the UT. It shows Ladakh's art, language, dialects, customs, costumes, festivals. The display of cultural tableaux begins at #RepublicDay parade, with Ladakh leading. It's the first-ever tableau of the UT.
It shows Ladakh's culture & communal harmony besides art & architecture, languages & dialects, customs & costumes, fairs & festivals, literature, music. pic.twitter.com/jdBN8KFlE4
The display of cultural tableaux begins at #RepublicDay parade, with Ladakh leading. It's the first-ever tableau of the UT.
Flt Lt Bhawna Kanth, one of the first three female fighter pilots of the country, is part of the Indian Air Force tableau at the Republic Day parade.
Captain Preeti Choudhary of 140 Air Defence Regiment (self-propelled) leads upgraded Schilka Weapon system. She is the only woman contingent commander from Army at Republic Day parade. Schilka Weapon system is equipped with modern radar and digital fire control computers. Captain Preeti Choudhary of 140 Air Defence Regiment (Self Propelled) leads upgraded Schilka Weapon system. She is the only woman contingent commander from Army at #RepublicDay parade 2021.
Schilka Weapon system is equipped with modern radar and digital fire control computers. pic.twitter.com/2FKa38lXA8
Captain Preeti Choudhary of 140 Air Defence Regiment (Self Propelled) leads upgraded Schilka Weapon system. She is the only woman contingent commander from Army at #RepublicDay parade 2021.
Led by Capt Vibhor Gulati the 841 Rocket Regiment (Pinaka) displayed the Pinaka Multi Launcher Rocket System. Pinaka is one of the most advanced rocket systems in the world. The 214 mm fully automated system can deliver firepower over a large area within a very short time.
Led by Captain Quamrul Zaman the Mobile Autonomous Launcher of the Brahmos Missile with a maximum range of 400 km is on display at the Republic Day. The missile has been developed as a joint venture between India and Russia.
#RepublicDay: The Mobile Autonomous Launcher of the Brahmos Missile system is led by Captain Quamrul Zaman.— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
This missile has been developed as a joint venture between India and Russia. It has a maximum range of 400 km. pic.twitter.com/EMc4zfnhCo
India's main battle tank T- 90 Bhishma on display at the 72nd Republic Day parade. It is commanded by Captain Karanveer Singh Bhangu of 54 Armoured Regiment.
#RepublicDay: The main battle tank of the Indian Army, T- 90 Bhishma, which is commanded by Captain Karanveer Singh Bhangu of 54 Armoured Regiment goes past the saluting dais pic.twitter.com/yNoifXRy5d— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
Bangladesh army, navy and air force takes part in India's Republic Day parade. This is the first time Marching Contingent and Band of Bangladesh has taken part. Bangladesh's participation marks 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy start parade.
PM Modi is seen wearing a red paghdi today. The special paghdi is from Jamnagar, Gujarat. The first such paghdi was gifted to the Prime Minister by the royal family.
Watch NOW the magnificent #RepublicDayParade2021 - LIVE on @DDNational & LIVE-STREAM on https://t.co/5Kr524lKGS#RepublicDayWithDoordarshan#RepublicDay#RepublicDayIndiapic.twitter.com/JyFRG7onQC— Doordarshan National à¤¦à¥à¤°à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¨ à¤¨à¥à¤¶à¤¨à¤² (@DDNational) January 26, 2021
The tractor rally that started in Tikri has entered Delhi.
Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu and Kashmir due to Republic Day celebrations. Services havebeen suspended due to security reasons.
Farmers' tractor rally is underwa at the Tikri border. The rally will move through Tikri border-Nangloi-Baprola Village-Najafgarh-Jharoda border-Rohtak bypass-Asoda toll plaza.
#WATCH Farmers tractor rally in protest against the Centre's farm laws gets underway at Tikri border— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
Tractor rally route: Tikri border-Nangloi-Baprola Village-Najafgarh-Jharoda border-Rohtak bypass-Asoda toll plaza#RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/yTr2gaHY7w
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoists the Indian flag at Rewa's SAF Ground.
#RepublicDay: Spectators at Delhi's Rajpath seated following strict social distancing protocols due to COVID19 pic.twitter.com/et8LZmdFQE
"Justice, Liberty, Equality, Fraternity. We must forever strive to protect, preserve & follow all the ideals of the Constitution. Warm greetings to every Indian on Republic Day! Today’s parade in Kolkata has been dedicated to Deshnayak Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose," said Mamata Banerjee.
Farmers have started the tractor rally at Dhansa border. They are protesting against the three farm laws.
Farmers broke throught the first line of barricades at Singhu border. The union that broke barricade has been identified as Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee of Punjab. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha march is yet to start.
#WATCH Protesting farmers break police barricading at Delhi-Haryana Tikri border— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
Farmers are holding tractor rally today in protest against Centre's three Farm Laws#RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/3tI7uKSSRM
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal unfurls the national flag on #RepublicDay; Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also present pic.twitter.com/VOVtv1Vxws
BJP chief JP Nadda hoists the Tricolour on Republic Day at the BJP headquarters. Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda unfurls the national flag at party headquarters on #RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/ZVzo4QmSqI
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans march with the Tricolour on a frozen water body in Ladakh. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans marching with the national flag on a frozen water body in Ladakh on #RepublicDay
(Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/2crUUZJWFK
UK PM Boris Johnson who was due to be the chief guest this year but could not make it due to COVID-19 reasons wished India on its 72nd Republic Day. "I was hugely looking forward to joining you for this important occasion at the kind invitation of my friend Prime Minister Modi, alas our common struggle against Covid has kept me in London. As I speak, our two countries are working side by side to develop, produce and distribute vaccines that will help to free humanity from the pandemic. And thanks to the combined efforts of Britain, India and many other nations, we are on the road to success against Covid. So, I look forward to visiting India later this year, strengthening our friendship, and striving for the quantum leap in our relationship that Prime Minister Modi and I have both pledged to achieve," said Johnson in a video message.
Scores of farmers have launched the tractor rally from the Singhu border. They are heading towards Delhi. #WATCH: A large number of farmers, along with their tractors, head towards Delhi, as part of their tractor rally on #RepublicDay today.
Visuals from Singhu Border (Delhi- Haryana). pic.twitter.com/zCe2amWts1
Farmers gather at the Chilla border ahead of their tractor rally. Farmers' tractors with Tricolour ready for #RepublicDay tractor rally in protest against the Centre's Farm Laws; visuals from Chilla border on Delhi-Noida Link Road pic.twitter.com/h4CvZGLGdI
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hoists the Tricolour at CM residence in Jaipur. Rajasthan: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoists the Tricolour at CM residence in Jaipur. #RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/Y7yI0nBAS9
A temporary wall has been created to seal the Karnal bypass and prevent any vehicle from entering the national capital.
Delhi: Preparations in the final stage for the #RepublicDay parade at #Rajpath; seating arrangement made keeping social distancing in mind pic.twitter.com/gOmWRGVwHg
Famer unions said around 2 lakh tractors are expected to participate in their parade, which will move into the city from three border points--Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur (UP Gate). Patrolling has been intensified at power substations in Delhi following a threat from the banned Sikhs for Justice outfit to disrupt the city's supply during the Republic Day celebrations. An official said around 6,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain vigil. Facial recognition systems have also been set up at vantage points for suspect identification, the official said.
Farmers protesting against the three farm laws are all set to carry out a parallel 'tractor' parade at several different routes on Delhi's outskirts and a number of places across India.
The Rafale fighter jets, purchased from France, will participate in the parade for the first time. The parade will also witness its first participation by a woman fighter pilot. Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth, one of India’s first women fighter pilots, will be a part of the IAF’s tableau.
à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤£à¤¤à¤à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤¢à¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ à¤à¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤à¤¦!
Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!
A total of 32 tableaux -- 17 of various states and UTs, nine of ministries and six from defence arm -- will roll down Rajpath today. The contingents will stop at National Stadium this year instead of following the regular route all the way to the Red Fort. A contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, comprising 122 soldiers, will participate in the parade.