Republic Day Parade 2021 Live: First-ever Ladakh tableau takes lead of cultural tableaux

'Rudra’ formation comprising a Dakota aircraft flanked by 2 Mi-17 IV helicopters. Dakotas were instrumental in airlifting troops into Kashmir Valley to fight off intruders from across border in 1947.

The tableau of the Department of Biotechnology depicts the process of COVID-19 vaccine development under the theme Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: COVID’.

SS Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police at Singhu Border says that the farmers are cooperating with the police force. The police have requested them to follow the route they are currently on.

The theme for Uttar Pradesh is 'Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh’. The tableau also displays Ram Mandir. The forepart of the middle tableau shows Deepotsava of Ayodhya.

“We have to move towards Ring Road but police is stopping us. We have given them 45 mins to speak to their seniors. We are carrying out a peaceful parade. The route they are asking us to follow wasn't agreed upon,” says Satnam Singh Pannu, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee at Singhu Border.

Delhi Police used tear gas to disperse farmers at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar. Farmer reached there from Singhu border.

The Union Territory of Ladakh takes lead of the cultural tableaux. It is the first-ever tableau of the UT. It shows Ladakh's art, language, dialects, customs, costumes, festivals.

Flt Lt Bhawna Kanth, one of the first three female fighter pilots of the country, is part of the Indian Air Force tableau at the Republic Day parade.

Captain Preeti Choudhary of 140 Air Defence Regiment (self-propelled) leads upgraded Schilka Weapon system. She is the only woman contingent commander from Army at Republic Day parade. Schilka Weapon system is equipped with modern radar and digital fire control computers.

Led by Capt Vibhor Gulati the 841 Rocket Regiment (Pinaka) displayed the Pinaka Multi Launcher Rocket System. Pinaka is one of the most advanced rocket systems in the world. The 214 mm fully automated system can deliver firepower over a large area within a very short time.

10:34 IST: Led by Capt Vibhor Gulati the 841 Rocket Regiment (Pinaka) displayed the Pinaka Multi Launcher Rocket System. Pinaka is one of the most advanced rocket systems in the world. The 214 mm fully automated system can deliver firepower over a large area within a very short time.

Jan 26, 2021 10:20 (IST) Mobile Autonomous Launcher of the Brahmos Missile system on display Led by Captain Quamrul Zaman the Mobile Autonomous Launcher of the Brahmos Missile with a maximum range of 400 km is on display at the Republic Day. The missile has been developed as a joint venture between India and Russia.





10:20 IST: Led by Captain Quamrul Zaman the Mobile Autonomous Launcher of the Brahmos Missile with a maximum range of 400 km is on display at the Republic Day. The missile has been developed as a joint venture between India and Russia.





Jan 26, 2021 10:17 (IST) T- 90 Bhishma on display India's main battle tank T- 90 Bhishma on display at the 72nd Republic Day parade. It is commanded by Captain Karanveer Singh Bhangu of 54 Armoured Regiment.





10:17 IST: India's main battle tank T- 90 Bhishma on display at the 72nd Republic Day parade. It is commanded by Captain Karanveer Singh Bhangu of 54 Armoured Regiment.





Jan 26, 2021 10:09 (IST) Bangladesh forces in parade Bangladesh army, navy and air force takes part in India's Republic Day parade. This is the first time Marching Contingent and Band of Bangladesh has taken part. Bangladesh's participation marks 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

10:09 IST: Bangladesh army, navy and air force takes part in India's Republic Day parade. This is the first time Marching Contingent and Band of Bangladesh has taken part. Bangladesh's participation marks 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

10:05 IST: The Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy start parade.

Jan 26, 2021 09:52 (IST) PM Modi wears a red paghdi PM Modi is seen wearing a red paghdi today. The special paghdi is from Jamnagar, Gujarat. The first such paghdi was gifted to the Prime Minister by the royal family.

09:52 IST: PM Modi is seen wearing a red paghdi today. The special paghdi is from Jamnagar, Gujarat. The first such paghdi was gifted to the Prime Minister by the royal family.

09:46 IST:

09:39 IST: The tractor rally that started in Tikri has entered Delhi.

Jan 26, 2021 09:33 (IST) Republic Day in Jammu and Kashmir Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu and Kashmir due to Republic Day celebrations. Services havebeen suspended due to security reasons.

09:33 IST: Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu and Kashmir due to Republic Day celebrations. Services havebeen suspended due to security reasons.

09:31 IST: Farmers' tractor rally is underwa at the Tikri border. The rally will move through Tikri border-Nangloi-Baprola Village-Najafgarh-Jharoda border-Rohtak bypass-Asoda toll plaza.





09:20 IST: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoists the Indian flag at Rewa's SAF Ground.

09:05 IST:

Jan 26, 2021 09:04 (IST) Mamata Banerjee wishes nation on 72nd R-Day "Justice, Liberty, Equality, Fraternity. We must forever strive to protect, preserve & follow all the ideals of the Constitution. Warm greetings to every Indian on Republic Day! Today’s parade in Kolkata has been dedicated to Deshnayak Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose," said Mamata Banerjee.

09:04 IST: "Justice, Liberty, Equality, Fraternity. We must forever strive to protect, preserve & follow all the ideals of the Constitution. Warm greetings to every Indian on Republic Day! Today’s parade in Kolkata has been dedicated to Deshnayak Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose," said Mamata Banerjee.

08:58 IST: Farmers have started the tractor rally at Dhansa border. They are protesting against the three farm laws.

Jan 26, 2021 08:52 (IST) Farmers break through barricades Farmers broke throught the first line of barricades at Singhu border. The union that broke barricade has been identified as Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee of Punjab. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha march is yet to start.





08:52 IST: Farmers broke throught the first line of barricades at Singhu border. The union that broke barricade has been identified as Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee of Punjab. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha march is yet to start.





08:36 IST:

08:35 IST: BJP chief JP Nadda hoists the Tricolour on Republic Day at the BJP headquarters.





08:33 IST: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans march with the Tricolour on a frozen water body in Ladakh.



Jan 26, 2021 08:20 (IST) UK PM Boris Johnson wishes India UK PM Boris Johnson who was due to be the chief guest this year but could not make it due to COVID-19 reasons wished India on its 72nd Republic Day. "I was hugely looking forward to joining you for this important occasion at the kind invitation of my friend Prime Minister Modi, alas our common struggle against Covid has kept me in London. As I speak, our two countries are working side by side to develop, produce and distribute vaccines that will help to free humanity from the pandemic. And thanks to the combined efforts of Britain, India and many other nations, we are on the road to success against Covid. So, I look forward to visiting India later this year, strengthening our friendship, and striving for the quantum leap in our relationship that Prime Minister Modi and I have both pledged to achieve," said Johnson in a video message.





08:20 IST: UK PM Boris Johnson who was due to be the chief guest this year but could not make it due to COVID-19 reasons wished India on its 72nd Republic Day. "I was hugely looking forward to joining you for this important occasion at the kind invitation of my friend Prime Minister Modi, alas our common struggle against Covid has kept me in London. As I speak, our two countries are working side by side to develop, produce and distribute vaccines that will help to free humanity from the pandemic. And thanks to the combined efforts of Britain, India and many other nations, we are on the road to success against Covid. So, I look forward to visiting India later this year, strengthening our friendship, and striving for the quantum leap in our relationship that Prime Minister Modi and I have both pledged to achieve," said Johnson in a video message.





08:12 IST: Scores of farmers have launched the tractor rally from the Singhu border. They are heading towards Delhi.





08:10 IST: Farmers gather at the Chilla border ahead of their tractor rally.



08:09 IST: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hoists the Tricolour at CM residence in Jaipur.

Jan 26, 2021 08:06 (IST) Temporary wall created in Karnal A temporary wall has been created to seal the Karnal bypass and prevent any vehicle from entering the national capital.

08:06 IST: A temporary wall has been created to seal the Karnal bypass and prevent any vehicle from entering the national capital.

08:04 IST:

Jan 26, 2021 08:03 (IST) Security beefed up for tractor rally Famer unions said around 2 lakh tractors are expected to participate in their parade, which will move into the city from three border points--Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur (UP Gate). Patrolling has been intensified at power substations in Delhi following a threat from the banned Sikhs for Justice outfit to disrupt the city's supply during the Republic Day celebrations. An official said around 6,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain vigil. Facial recognition systems have also been set up at vantage points for suspect identification, the official said.





08:03 IST: Famer unions said around 2 lakh tractors are expected to participate in their parade, which will move into the city from three border points--Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur (UP Gate). Patrolling has been intensified at power substations in Delhi following a threat from the banned Sikhs for Justice outfit to disrupt the city's supply during the Republic Day celebrations. An official said around 6,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain vigil. Facial recognition systems have also been set up at vantage points for suspect identification, the official said.





Jan 26, 2021 07:55 (IST) Tractor march by farmers Farmers protesting against the three farm laws are all set to carry out a parallel 'tractor' parade at several different routes on Delhi's outskirts and a number of places across India.





07:55 IST: Farmers protesting against the three farm laws are all set to carry out a parallel 'tractor' parade at several different routes on Delhi's outskirts and a number of places across India.





Jan 26, 2021 07:54 (IST) Rafale jets in parade The Rafale fighter jets, purchased from France, will participate in the parade for the first time. The parade will also witness its first participation by a woman fighter pilot. Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth, one of India’s first women fighter pilots, will be a part of the IAF’s tableau.





07:54 IST: The Rafale fighter jets, purchased from France, will participate in the parade for the first time. The parade will also witness its first participation by a woman fighter pilot. Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth, one of India’s first women fighter pilots, will be a part of the IAF’s tableau.





07:52 IST:

Jan 26, 2021 07:51 (IST) 72nd Republic Day A total of 32 tableaux -- 17 of various states and UTs, nine of ministries and six from defence arm -- will roll down Rajpath today. The contingents will stop at National Stadium this year instead of following the regular route all the way to the Red Fort. A contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, comprising 122 soldiers, will participate in the parade.



