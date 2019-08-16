Sensex Today: Sensex closes 38 points higher, Nifty at 11,047; YES Bank, PowerGrid, Maruti top gainers

15:56 IST Sensex closes 38 points higher, Nifty at 11,047 Sensex closes 38 points higher at 37,350, Nifty rises 18 points to 11,047. YES Bank, PowerGrid and Maruti Suzuki top gainers.

15:56 IST: Sensex closes 38 points higher at 37,350, Nifty rises 18 points to 11,047. YES Bank, PowerGrid and Maruti Suzuki top gainers.

14:48 IST Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price falls over 7% Glenmark Pharma share price fell over 7% to Rs 356.40 compared to the previous close of Rs 389.30 after brokerage CLSA maintained its sell call on the stock and slashed price target sharply to Rs 350 from Rs 500 earlier as it expects earnings to remain under pressure.



The brokerage also cut its FY20-21 EPS estimates by 15-18 percent.



"Debt reduction will depend upon divestment of API business and non-core assets. Weak revenue growth & high R&D spend phase should keep margin subdued," it said.

14:48 IST: Glenmark Pharma share price fell over 7% to Rs 356.40 compared to the previous close of Rs 389.30 after brokerage CLSA maintained its sell call on the stock and slashed price target sharply to Rs 350 from Rs 500 earlier as it expects earnings to remain under pressure.



The brokerage also cut its FY20-21 EPS estimates by 15-18 percent.



"Debt reduction will depend upon divestment of API business and non-core assets. Weak revenue growth & high R&D spend phase should keep margin subdued," it said.

14:36 IST Federal Bank cuts lending rates Federal Bank cuts lending rates by 15 bps across tenors.

14:36 IST: Federal Bank cuts lending rates by 15 bps across tenors.

14:20 IST IndiaBulls Housing Finance share falls nearly 10% IndiaBulls Housing Finance share price fell up to 9.67% to Rs 498 on BSE after Moody's downgraded its long-term corporate family rating to Ba2 from Ba1 and changed its outlook to negative from stable.

14:20 IST: IndiaBulls Housing Finance share price fell up to 9.67% to Rs 498 on BSE after Moody's downgraded its long-term corporate family rating to Ba2 from Ba1 and changed its outlook to negative from stable.

13:42 IST: Tata Motors share price fell nearly 3% after Crisil lowered its long-term rating amid weakening risk profile of its UK arm Jaguar land Rover.

12:58 IST Market turns flat Sensex, Nifty trading nearly seven points higher. Sensex at 37,320, Nifty trading at 11,037.

12:58 IST: Sensex, Nifty trading nearly seven points higher. Sensex at 37,320, Nifty trading at 11,037.

10:43 IST Signs of weakness On BSE, only 10 stocks touched their 52-week highs and 160 stocks hit their 52-week lows, signalling weakness in the market.

10:43 IST: On BSE, only 10 stocks touched their 52-week highs and 160 stocks hit their 52-week lows, signalling weakness in the market.

10:37 IST Market pares losses Sensex trading 184 points lower at 37,127; Nifty falls 51 points to 10,978.

10:37 IST: Sensex trading 184 points lower at 37,127; Nifty falls 51 points to 10,978.

10:13 IST YES Bank raises Rs 1,930 crore via QIP, top Sensex gainer YES Bank share price rose in early trade today after the private lender said it has raised Rs 1,930 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route. The QIP opened on August 8,2019 and closed on August 14, 2019. The Bank allotted 23.1 crores equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at Rs 83.55 per equity share. YES Bank share price was the top Sensex gainer rising 1.89% to Rs 78 level.

10:13 IST: YES Bank share price rose in early trade today after the private lender said it has raised Rs 1,930 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route. The QIP opened on August 8,2019 and closed on August 14, 2019. The Bank allotted 23.1 crores equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at Rs 83.55 per equity share. YES Bank share price was the top Sensex gainer rising 1.89% to Rs 78 level.

10:05 IST Asian markets Asian shares were mixed on Friday as turbulence continued on global markets amid ongoing worries about US-China trade conflict.



Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 recouped early losses to be up 0.3% at 20,456.96 in morning trading. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 inched down nearly 0.1% to 6,402.40, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.8% to 1,923.56. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.8% to 25,701.58. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.7% to 2,834.85.





10:05 IST: Asian shares were mixed on Friday as turbulence continued on global markets amid ongoing worries about US-China trade conflict.



Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 recouped early losses to be up 0.3% at 20,456.96 in morning trading. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 inched down nearly 0.1% to 6,402.40, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.8% to 1,923.56. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.8% to 25,701.58. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.7% to 2,834.85.



