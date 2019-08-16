Business Today

Sensex Today: Sensex closes 38 points higher, Nifty at 11,047; YES Bank, PowerGrid, Maruti top gainers

BusinessToday.In | 16 August 2019

Sensex Today: Top Sensex gainers were YES Bank (5.49%), Maruti (2.14%) and Bajaj Finance (1.79%).  Of 30 Sensex stocks, 21 were trading in the green.

 

  • Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a negative note today amid mixed Asian markets. While Sensex fell 263 points to 37,047 with 26 components in the red, Nifty lost 83 points to 10,945.
  • 15:56 IST

    Sensex closes 38 points higher, Nifty at 11,047

    Sensex closes 38 points higher at 37,350, Nifty rises 18 points to 11,047. YES Bank, PowerGrid and Maruti Suzuki top gainers.

  • 14:48 IST

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price falls over 7%

    Glenmark Pharma share price fell over 7% to Rs 356.40 compared to the previous close of Rs 389.30  after brokerage CLSA maintained its sell call on the stock and slashed price target sharply to Rs 350 from Rs 500 earlier as it expects earnings to remain under pressure.

    The brokerage also cut its FY20-21 EPS estimates by 15-18 percent.

    "Debt reduction will depend upon divestment of API business and non-core assets. Weak revenue growth & high R&D spend phase should keep margin subdued," it said.

  • 14:36 IST

    Federal Bank cuts lending rates

    Federal Bank cuts lending rates by 15 bps across tenors.

  • 14:20 IST

    IndiaBulls Housing Finance share falls nearly 10%

    IndiaBulls Housing Finance share price fell up to 9.67% to Rs 498 on BSE after Moody's downgraded its long-term corporate family rating to Ba2 from Ba1 and changed its outlook to negative from stable.

  • 13:42 IST

    Tata Motors share price falls

    Tata Motors share price fell nearly 3% after Crisil lowered its long-term rating amid weakening risk profile of its UK arm Jaguar land Rover.

  • 12:58 IST

    Market turns flat

    Sensex, Nifty trading nearly seven points higher. Sensex at 37,320, Nifty trading at 11,037.

  • 10:43 IST

    Signs of weakness

    On BSE, only 10 stocks touched their 52-week highs and 160 stocks hit their 52-week lows, signalling weakness in the market. 

  • 10:37 IST

    Market pares losses

    Sensex trading 184 points lower at 37,127; Nifty falls 51 points to 10,978.

  • 10:13 IST

    YES Bank raises Rs 1,930 crore via QIP, top Sensex gainer

    YES Bank share price rose in early trade today after the private lender said it has raised Rs 1,930 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route. The QIP opened on August 8,2019 and closed on August 14, 2019. The Bank allotted 23.1 crores equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at Rs 83.55 per equity share. YES Bank share price was the top Sensex gainer rising 1.89% to Rs 78 level.

  • 10:05 IST

    Asian markets

    Asian shares were mixed on Friday as turbulence continued on global markets amid ongoing worries about US-China trade conflict.

    Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 recouped early losses to be up 0.3% at 20,456.96 in morning trading. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 inched down nearly 0.1% to 6,402.40, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.8% to 1,923.56. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.8% to 25,701.58. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.7% to 2,834.85.

     

  • 09:57 IST

    Banking, IT lead losses

    IT stocks led the losses with their BSE index falling 207 points to 15,396. Banking stocks also fell 194 points with their index reaching 31,454 level.

  • 09:55 IST

    Negative market breadth

    Market breadth was negative with 476 stocks trading higher compared to 939 falling on BSE.


     

  • 09:54 IST

    Action in mid caps and small caps

    Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 93 points and 75 points lower in early trade.


     

  • 09:51 IST

    Wednesday trade


    On Wednesday, Sensex closed 353 points higher at 37,311, Nifty ended the session with gain of 103 points at 11,029.


     

  • 09:51 IST

    Top gainers

    YES Bank (1.83%), ONGC (0.63%), ITC (0.52%) and Bajaj Finance (0.40%)  were the top Sensex gainers.

     

  • 09:50 IST

    Top losers

    Top Sensex losers were Vedanta (2.87%), HCL Tech (1.93%) and Tata Steel (1.69%).

  • 09:50 IST

    Sensex, Nifty head South

    While Sensex fell 263 points to 37,047 with 26 components in the red, Nifty lost 83 points to 10,945.

  • 09:49 IST

    Market opens lower

    Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a negative note today amid mixed Asian markets.

     

