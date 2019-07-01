Business Today

Sensex Today updates: Sensex closes 291 points higher; Nifty at 11,865; Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, HDFC top gainers

BusinessToday.In | 01 July 2019

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher in trade today.  While Sensex rose 291 points to 39,686, Nifty gained 76 points to 11,865.

  • Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended gains and were trading 215 points higher at 39,609 and 57 points higher at 11,846, respectively in trade today.
  • 15:49 IST

    Sensex, Nifty close higher

    Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher in trade today.  While Sensex rose 291 points to 39,686, Nifty gained 76 points to 11,865.

  • 15:18 IST

    IndusInd Bank share price rises as Nomura maintains bullish stance

    IndusInd Bank share price rises over 2% to 1441 level after Japanese brokerage Nomura maintains buy position on the stock with a target price of Rs 1775. Nomura said past high multiples are unlikely to return soon but current multiples are reasonable for 19% return on equities.

  • 15:07 IST

    Bajaj Auto share price rises on June sales

    Bajaj Auto logged a 4 per cent jump in motorcycle sales to 3,51,291 units in June 2019. The company had sold 3,37,752 units during the same month last year. The stock was trading 2.67% higher at 2903 level.

  • 15:03 IST

    Sentiment on Sensex

    Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 are trading in the green.

  • 14:32 IST

    Godrej Properties share hits all-time high


    Godrej Properties shares hit life-high at Rs 1,065, rallying 6 percent intra-day. Stock is trading up 5.45 percent at  1056 level

  • 14:29 IST

    GE Power India bags two contracts, stock rises

    GE Power India says got two contracts worth Rs 1,573 crore. Company says contracts to supply and install systems for two NTPC coal plants. GE Power India shares trading up 2.20% percent at 884 level.

  • 14:21 IST

    Sensex gainers

     Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and HDFC are top Sensex gainers in afternoon trade.




  • 14:00 IST

    Market update

    Sensex trading 305 points higher at 39,700 level, Nifty at 11,863

  • 13:56 IST

    GST may become two-tier tax with merger of 12, 18% slabs: Jaitley

    Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the 12 and 18 per cent tax slabs in goods and services tax (GST) could be merged going forward as revenues increase, thereby effectively making it a two-tier tax.

    Penning a Facebook post on the second anniversary of GST rollout, Jaitley said as many as 20 states are already showing more than a 14 er cent increase in their revenues and do not require the centre to compensate them for revenue loss arising out of GST implementation.

    Jaitley said that most items of consumer use have been brought in the 18 per cent, 12 per cent and even 5 per cent category.

    The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister and comprising state Finance Ministers, has reduced tax rates over the last two years which led to revenue loss of more than Rs 90,000 crore, he said.

  • 12:41 IST

    Monsoon deficiency falls

    June ended with 33 per cent of monsoon precipitation and over 78 per cent of meteorological subdivision recording "deficient" rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department. However, monsoon is likely to become active this week.

    IMD's Additional Director-General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said formation of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal will bring good rainfall to central India, including Odisha and parts of Rajasthan.

    Parts of north India like Delhi, Punjab and Haryana may not benefit due to this low pressure area and it is unlikely that these states will get rainfall because of it, Mahapatra said.  

    Private weather forecaster Skymet's Managing Director Jatin Singh said monsoon surge is expected from June 30 to July 15 with a short break in between

  • 12:36 IST

    Reliance Infra share price falls up to 10%

    Reliance Infrastructure share price fell in trade today after the Anil Ambani-led firm said Brickwork Ratings (BWR) downgraded the rating on the company's bank loan facilities worth Rs 1,151 crore to D from C, citing deterioration in credit risk profile and weakening of the financial/debt servicing profile owing to substantial losses reported during FY19. Reliance Infrastructure share price fell up to 10% to an intra day low of 49.95 on BSE

  • 11:34 IST

    Asian markets update

    Asian markets took heart Monday from revived hopes for progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China after President Donald Trump met with China's Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Japan.

    But the latest data suggested the prolonged trade conflict between Washington and Beijing is taking a further toll on regional growth.

    Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 1.6% in morning trading to 21,618.45. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 6,654.70. South Korea's Kospi was marginally higher at 2,131.43. Hong Kong's markets were closed for a national holiday. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.4% to 3,021.65.

  • 11:31 IST

    Reliance Infrastructure falls on downgrade in bank loan facilities

    Reliance Infrastructure falls as much as 7.19 percent in morning trade after Brickwork Ratings downgraded its bank loan facilities. Stock is down 6.49 percent at 51.90 on BSE

  • 10:27 IST

    Market update

    Sensex trading 215 points higher at 39,609, Nifty gains 57 points to 11,846

  • 09:59 IST

    Eveready Industries share stuck at lower circuit

    Price Waterhouse resigns as statutory auditor of Eveready Industries. Eveready stock stuck at lower circuit of 5% in early trade at 76 level on BSE

  • 09:57 IST

    ICICI Bank cuts lending rate

    ICICI Bank cuts lending rate by 10 basis points

  • 09:50 IST

    FII/DIIs action

    On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 513.91 crore on Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 182.4 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

  • 09:42 IST

    Market action on Friday

    On Friday, S&P BSE Sensex closed at 39,586.41 down by 191 points or by 0.48% and  NSE Nifty ended at 11788 down by 52 points or by 0.45%, respectively.


  • 09:35 IST

    Top losers in early trade

    Top Sensex losers were Bharti Airtel (0.19%), HCL Tech (0.18%) and HUL (0.07%).

  • 09:35 IST

    Top gainers in early trade

    NTPC, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel were the top Sensex gainers rising over 1% each.

  • 09:34 IST

    Gains in early trade

    While Sensex rallied 190 points to 36,584 in early trade, Nifty climbed 53 points to 11,841.

  • 09:32 IST

    Sensex, Nifty open higher

    Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on Monday marked by gain in banking and auto stocks.

