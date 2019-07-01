Sensex Today updates: Sensex closes 291 points higher; Nifty at 11,865; Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, HDFC top gainers

IndusInd Bank share price rises as Nomura maintains bullish stance
Reliance Infrastructure falls on downgrade in bank loan facilities
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher in trade today. While Sensex rose 291 points to 39,686, Nifty gained 76 points to 11,865.
IndusInd Bank share price rises over 2% to 1441 level after Japanese brokerage Nomura maintains buy position on the stock with a target price of Rs 1775. Nomura said past high multiples are unlikely to return soon but current multiples are reasonable for 19% return on equities.
Bajaj Auto logged a 4 per cent jump in motorcycle sales to 3,51,291 units in June 2019. The company had sold 3,37,752 units during the same month last year. The stock was trading 2.67% higher at 2903 level.
Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 are trading in the green.
Godrej Properties shares hit life-high at Rs 1,065, rallying 6 percent intra-day. Stock is trading up 5.45 percent at 1056 level
GE Power India says got two contracts worth Rs 1,573 crore. Company says contracts to supply and install systems for two NTPC coal plants. GE Power India shares trading up 2.20% percent at 884 level.
Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and HDFC are top Sensex gainers in afternoon trade.
Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the 12 and 18 per cent tax slabs in goods and services tax (GST) could be merged going forward as revenues increase, thereby effectively making it a two-tier tax.
Penning a Facebook post on the second anniversary of GST rollout, Jaitley said as many as 20 states are already showing more than a 14 er cent increase in their revenues and do not require the centre to compensate them for revenue loss arising out of GST implementation.
Jaitley said that most items of consumer use have been brought in the 18 per cent, 12 per cent and even 5 per cent category.
The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister and comprising state Finance Ministers, has reduced tax rates over the last two years which led to revenue loss of more than Rs 90,000 crore, he said.
Reliance Infrastructure share price fell in trade today after the Anil Ambani-led firm said Brickwork Ratings (BWR) downgraded the rating on the company's bank loan facilities worth Rs 1,151 crore to D from C, citing deterioration in credit risk profile and weakening of the financial/debt servicing profile owing to substantial losses reported during FY19. Reliance Infrastructure share price fell up to 10% to an intra day low of 49.95 on BSE
Asian markets took heart Monday from revived hopes for progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China after President Donald Trump met with China's Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Japan.
But the latest data suggested the prolonged trade conflict between Washington and Beijing is taking a further toll on regional growth.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 1.6% in morning trading to 21,618.45. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 6,654.70. South Korea's Kospi was marginally higher at 2,131.43. Hong Kong's markets were closed for a national holiday. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.4% to 3,021.65.
Reliance Infrastructure falls as much as 7.19 percent in morning trade after Brickwork Ratings downgraded its bank loan facilities. Stock is down 6.49 percent at 51.90 on BSE
Sensex trading 215 points higher at 39,609, Nifty gains 57 points to 11,846
Price Waterhouse resigns as statutory auditor of Eveready Industries. Eveready stock stuck at lower circuit of 5% in early trade at 76 level on BSE
ICICI Bank cuts lending rate by 10 basis points
On Friday, S&P BSE Sensex closed at 39,586.41 down by 191 points or by 0.48% and NSE Nifty ended at 11788 down by 52 points or by 0.45%, respectively.
Top Sensex losers were Bharti Airtel (0.19%), HCL Tech (0.18%) and HUL (0.07%).
NTPC, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel were the top Sensex gainers rising over 1% each.
While Sensex rallied 190 points to 36,584 in early trade, Nifty climbed 53 points to 11,841.
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on Monday marked by gain in banking and auto stocks.