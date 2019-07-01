Sensex Today updates: Sensex closes 291 points higher; Nifty at 11,865; Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, HDFC top gainers

15:49 IST Sensex, Nifty close higher Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher in trade today. While Sensex rose 291 points to 39,686, Nifty gained 76 points to 11,865.



15:18 IST IndusInd Bank share price rises as Nomura maintains bullish stance IndusInd Bank share price rises over 2% to 1441 level after Japanese brokerage Nomura maintains buy position on the stock with a target price of Rs 1775. Nomura said past high multiples are unlikely to return soon but current multiples are reasonable for 19% return on equities.



15:07 IST Bajaj Auto share price rises on June sales Bajaj Auto logged a 4 per cent jump in motorcycle sales to 3,51,291 units in June 2019. The company had sold 3,37,752 units during the same month last year. The stock was trading 2.67% higher at 2903 level.

15:03 IST Sentiment on Sensex Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 are trading in the green.



14:32 IST Godrej Properties share hits all-time high

Godrej Properties shares hit life-high at Rs 1,065, rallying 6 percent intra-day. Stock is trading up 5.45 percent at 1056 level

14:29 IST GE Power India bags two contracts, stock rises GE Power India says got two contracts worth Rs 1,573 crore. Company says contracts to supply and install systems for two NTPC coal plants. GE Power India shares trading up 2.20% percent at 884 level.



14:21 IST Sensex gainers Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and HDFC are top Sensex gainers in afternoon trade.











14:00 IST Market update Sensex trading 305 points higher at 39,700 level, Nifty at 11,863 Sensex trading 305 points higher at 39,700 level, Nifty at 11,863

13:56 IST GST may become two-tier tax with merger of 12, 18% slabs: Jaitley Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the 12 and 18 per cent tax slabs in goods and services tax (GST) could be merged going forward as revenues increase, thereby effectively making it a two-tier tax.



Penning a Facebook post on the second anniversary of GST rollout, Jaitley said as many as 20 states are already showing more than a 14 er cent increase in their revenues and do not require the centre to compensate them for revenue loss arising out of GST implementation.



Jaitley said that most items of consumer use have been brought in the 18 per cent, 12 per cent and even 5 per cent category.



The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister and comprising state Finance Ministers, has reduced tax rates over the last two years which led to revenue loss of more than Rs 90,000 crore, he said.

12:41 IST Monsoon deficiency falls June ended with 33 per cent of monsoon precipitation and over 78 per cent of meteorological subdivision recording "deficient" rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department. However, monsoon is likely to become active this week.

IMD's Additional Director-General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said formation of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal will bring good rainfall to central India, including Odisha and parts of Rajasthan.



Parts of north India like Delhi, Punjab and Haryana may not benefit due to this low pressure area and it is unlikely that these states will get rainfall because of it, Mahapatra said.



Private weather forecaster Skymet's Managing Director Jatin Singh said monsoon surge is expected from June 30 to July 15 with a short break in between

