Sensex Today: Sensex closes 266 points higher, Nifty ends at 11,582; Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank top gainers
11 July 2019
Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher in trade today amid higher global markets after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the bank was ready to cut interest rates for the first time in a decade to help shore up the economy. While Sensex rallied 266 points to 38,823, Nifty rose 84 points to 11,582.
Bharat Forge share price trading 4.50% higher at 463.70 in afternoon trade after the firm's joint venture got a $100 million order from Israelâs Rafael Advanced Defence Systems for the manufacture and supply of missiles to the Indian Army and Air Force. The order was given to its joint venture company, Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Ltd, in which Rafael is also a partner, Bharat Forge said.
14:59 IST:
Bharat Forge share price trading 4.50% higher at 463.70 in afternoon trade after the firm's joint venture got a $100 million order from Israelâs Rafael Advanced Defence Systems for the manufacture and supply of missiles to the Indian Army and Air Force. The order was given to its joint venture company, Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Ltd, in which Rafael is also a partner, Bharat Forge said.
"The markets are driven by the Fed projecting that they are going to cut rates, so global liquidity finds its way into emerging markets," said Sunil Sharma, chief investment officer at Sanctum Wealth Management.
13:54 IST: "The markets are driven by the Fed projecting that they are going to cut rates, so global liquidity finds its way into emerging markets," said Sunil Sharma, chief investment officer at Sanctum Wealth Management.
Religare Enterprises share price stuck in upper circuit
Shares of Religare Enterprises hit upper circuit limit of 10 per cent in trade today after the company inked an agreement with TCG Advisory Services to divest its entire stake in Religare Finvest (RFL). Pursuant to the divestment, TCG Advisory would also acquire an indirect interest in Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation, which is a subsidiary of RFL, the company told stock exchanges. Religare share price was stuck at upper circuit of 10% at 42.95 in afternoon trade today.
13:43 IST: Shares of Religare Enterprises hit upper circuit limit of 10 per cent in trade today after the company inked an agreement with TCG Advisory Services to divest its entire stake in Religare Finvest (RFL). Pursuant to the divestment, TCG Advisory would also acquire an indirect interest in Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation, which is a subsidiary of RFL, the company told stock exchanges. Religare share price was stuck at upper circuit of 10% at 42.95 in afternoon trade today.
The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each rose about 0.6% in the first half-hour of trading Wednesday. The gains came after Powell's semi-annual monetary report to Congress was released.
09:57 IST: The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each rose about 0.6% in the first half-hour of trading Wednesday. The gains came after Powell's semi-annual monetary report to Congress was released.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 604.94 crore on Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 667.40 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
09:55 IST: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 604.94 crore on Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 667.40 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on Thursday amid higher global markets after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the bank was ready to cut interest rates for the first time in a decade to help shore up the economy.
09:30 IST:
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on Thursday amid higher global markets after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the bank was ready to cut interest rates for the first time in a decade to help shore up the economy.