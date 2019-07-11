Business Today

Sensex Today: Sensex closes 266 points higher, Nifty ends at 11,582; Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank top gainers

11 July 2019

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher in trade today amid higher global markets after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the bank was ready to cut interest rates for the first time in a decade to help shore up the economy. While Sensex rallied 266 points to 38,823, Nifty rose 84 points to 11,582.

  • 15:54 IST

    Benchmark indices close higher

    While Sensex rallied 266 points to 38,823, Nifty rose 84 points to 11,582.

  • 14:59 IST

    Bharat Forge share price rises in afternoon trade

    Bharat Forge share price trading 4.50% higher at 463.70 in afternoon trade after the firm's joint venture got a $100 million order from Israelâs Rafael Advanced Defence Systems for the manufacture and supply of missiles to the Indian Army and Air Force. The order was given to its joint venture company, Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Ltd, in which Rafael is also a partner, Bharat Forge said.

    • 14:59 IST:
  • 14:48 IST

    BSE gainers and losers

    Top gainers on BSE are DishTV, Reliance Infra and BEML. HEG, Graphite India and Greaves Cotton are top BSE losers.

    • 14:48 IST:
  • 13:54 IST

    Expert quote

    "The markets are driven by the Fed projecting that they are going to cut rates, so global liquidity finds its way into emerging markets," said Sunil Sharma, chief investment officer at Sanctum Wealth Management.

  • 13:53 IST

    Dewan Housing share rises over 5%


    Cash-strapped Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) is scheduled to present a resolution proposal to its lenders today. Dewan Housing share price trading 5.14% higher to 73.65 in afternoon trade.

    • 13:53 IST:
  • 13:43 IST

    Religare Enterprises share price stuck in upper circuit

    Shares of Religare Enterprises hit upper circuit limit of 10 per cent in trade today after the company inked an agreement with TCG Advisory Services to divest its entire stake in Religare Finvest (RFL). Pursuant to the divestment, TCG Advisory would also acquire an indirect interest in Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation, which is a subsidiary of RFL, the company told stock exchanges. Religare share price was stuck at upper circuit of 10%  at 42.95 in afternoon trade today.

  • 12:30 IST

    InterGlobe Aviation market cap falls

    InterGlobe Aviation share price lost nearly 16.7% in the last two sessions, eroding Rs 9,778.36 crore in market value.

    • 12:30 IST:
  • 11:58 IST

    GTPL Hathway share price shines on Q1 earnings

    GTPL Hathway share price rose up to 20% in early trade today after the firm reported 121 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for June quarter on year-on-year (YoY) basis.



  • 11:40 IST

    Titan Company marke capitalisation falls


    Market capitalisation of Titan Company stays below Rs 1 lakh crore for third consecutive session.

    • 11:40 IST:
  • 10:59 IST

    Market update

    Sensex is trading 135 points higher at 38,692 , Nifty rises 40 points to 11,539

  • 09:57 IST

    Global markets

    The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each rose about 0.6% in the first half-hour of trading Wednesday. The gains came after Powell's semi-annual monetary report to Congress was released.


  • 09:55 IST

    FPI/DII activity

    On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 604.94 crore on Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 667.40 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

  • 09:44 IST

    Rupee hits 11-month high against dollar


    The rupee opened at 68.31 per dollar and hit a high of 68.30 -- a level last seen on August 2 2018.  The currency closed at 68.57 in trade yesterday.

    • 09:44 IST:
  • 09:40 IST

    Focus on Midcap and Small cap stocks

    Mid cap and small cap indices on BSE were trading 49.42 points and 52.49 points lower in early trade.

  • 09:39 IST

    Market action on Wednesday

    On Monday, Sensex ended trade with a decline of 173 points at 38,557 level, Nifty50 closed at 11,498, down by 57 points.

    • 09:39 IST:
  • 09:31 IST

    Sensex losers

    Top Sensex losers were Asian Paints (1.61%), Tech Mahindra (1.12%) and ICICI Bank (0.20%).

  • 09:31 IST

    Gainers on Dalal Street

    Vedanta (2.13%), Tata Steel (1.89%) and State Bank of India (1.58%) were the top Sensex gainers.

  • 09:30 IST

    Counting gains

    While Sensex rallied over 150 points to 38,711 in early trade, Nifty climbed 48 points to 11,546.

  • 09:30 IST

    Sensex, Nifty open higher

    Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on Thursday amid higher global markets after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the bank was ready to cut interest rates for the first time in a decade to help shore up the economy.

    • 09:30 IST:
