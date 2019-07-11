Sensex Today: Sensex closes 266 points higher, Nifty ends at 11,582; Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank top gainers

15:54 IST Benchmark indices close higher While Sensex rallied 266 points to 38,823, Nifty rose 84 points to 11,582.

14:59 IST Bharat Forge share price rises in afternoon trade Bharat Forge share price trading 4.50% higher at 463.70 in afternoon trade after the firm's joint venture got a $100 million order from Israelâs Rafael Advanced Defence Systems for the manufacture and supply of missiles to the Indian Army and Air Force. The order was given to its joint venture company, Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Ltd, in which Rafael is also a partner, Bharat Forge said.





14:48 IST BSE gainers and losers Top gainers on BSE are DishTV, Reliance Infra and BEML. HEG, Graphite India and Greaves Cotton are top BSE losers. Top gainers on BSE are DishTV, Reliance Infra and BEML. HEG, Graphite India and Greaves Cotton are top BSE losers.



13:54 IST Expert quote "The markets are driven by the Fed projecting that they are going to cut rates, so global liquidity finds its way into emerging markets," said Sunil Sharma, chief investment officer at Sanctum Wealth Management.

13:53 IST Dewan Housing share rises over 5%

13:43 IST Religare Enterprises share price stuck in upper circuit Shares of Religare Enterprises hit upper circuit limit of 10 per cent in trade today after the company inked an agreement with TCG Advisory Services to divest its entire stake in Religare Finvest (RFL). Pursuant to the divestment, TCG Advisory would also acquire an indirect interest in Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation, which is a subsidiary of RFL, the company told stock exchanges. Religare share price was stuck at upper circuit of 10% at 42.95 in afternoon trade today.



12:30 IST InterGlobe Aviation market cap falls InterGlobe Aviation share price lost nearly 16.7% in the last two sessions, eroding Rs 9,778.36 crore in market value.



11:58 IST GTPL Hathway share price shines on Q1 earnings GTPL Hathway share price rose up to 20% in early trade today after the firm reported 121 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for June quarter on year-on-year (YoY) basis.









11:40 IST Titan Company marke capitalisation falls

10:59 IST Market update Sensex is trading 135 points higher at 38,692 , Nifty rises 40 points to 11,539



