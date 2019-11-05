09:40 IST Markets opens higher Amid Q2 earnings season, equity market in India has started on a positive note today. Sensex at the opening bell started mildly bullish at a rise of 100 points to 40,311.85 against last closing of 40,200 and Nifty 50 started the day's trade at 11,911.50, 11 points higher to 11,900 closing.

09:40 IST: Amid Q2 earnings season, equity market in India has started on a positive note today. Sensex at the opening bell started mildly bullish at a rise of 100 points to 40,311.85 against last closing of 40,200 and Nifty 50 started the day's trade at 11,911.50, 11 points higher to 11,900 closing.

09:39 IST: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped their seven-session winning streak to close lower on Tuesday. While Sensex lost 53 points to 40,248, Nifty closed 24 points lower at 11,927.



Share Market update: Sensex, Nifty close lower after seven sessions of gains; Sun Pharma, Infosys, IndusInd Bank top losers.

16:04 IST Sensex gainers YES Bank , Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel stocks were top Sensex gainers rising up to 3.40%.

16:04 IST: YES Bank , Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel stocks were top Sensex gainers rising up to 3.40%.

16:03 IST Sensex losers Sun Pharma, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex losers falling up to 2.40%.

16:03 IST: Sun Pharma, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex losers falling up to 2.40%.

16:03 IST Sensex, Nifty close lower after seven sessions Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped their seven-session winning streak to close lower today. While Sensex lost 53 points to 40,248, Nifty closed 24 points lower at 11,927.

16:03 IST: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped their seven-session winning streak to close lower today. While Sensex lost 53 points to 40,248, Nifty closed 24 points lower at 11,927.

13:53 IST Titan Company trading lower ahead of Q2 earnings Titan Company share price trading over 1% lower ahead of its Q2 earnings to be announced today. At 1: 52 pm, the stock fell 1.05% or 13 points to Rs 1285 against previous close of Rs 1299.45 on BSE.

13:53 IST: Titan Company share price trading over 1% lower ahead of its Q2 earnings to be announced today. At 1: 52 pm, the stock fell 1.05% or 13 points to Rs 1285 against previous close of Rs 1299.45 on BSE.

12:47 IST: Of 30 Sensex stocks, 19 are trading in red.

12:10 IST Market update Sensex falls 127 points to 40,172, Nifty loses 44 points to 11,897. Sun Pharma, Infosys, IndusInd Bank top losers.

12:10 IST: Sensex falls 127 points to 40,172, Nifty loses 44 points to 11,897. Sun Pharma, Infosys, IndusInd Bank top losers.

11:19 IST Varun Beverages share price rises over 11% post q2 earnings Varun Beverages share price rose over 11% today after PepsiCo India's bottling partner reported a 83.73 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Varun Beverages share price rose 11.45% to Rs 701.85 compared to the previous close of Rs 620.55 on BSE. CLSA maintained buy position on the stock and set target price of Rs 860 for one year. This also helped the stock gain momentum.

11:19 IST: Varun Beverages share price rose over 11% today after PepsiCo India's bottling partner reported a 83.73 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Varun Beverages share price rose 11.45% to Rs 701.85 compared to the previous close of Rs 620.55 on BSE. CLSA maintained buy position on the stock and set target price of Rs 860 for one year. This also helped the stock gain momentum.

11:01 IST Market update Sensex trading 10 points higher at 40,311, Nifty down 4 points to 11,936.

11:01 IST: Sensex trading 10 points higher at 40,311, Nifty down 4 points to 11,936.