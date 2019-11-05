Share Market update: Sensex, Nifty close lower after seven sessions of gains; Sun Pharma, Infosys, IndusInd Bank top losers
05 November 2019
Share Market Update: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped their seven-session winning streak to close lower today. While Sensex lost 53 points to 40,248, Nifty closed 24 points lower at 11,927. Sun Pharma, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex losers falling up to 2.40%. On Nifty, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank and UltraTech Cement fell up to 3.70%. However, YES Bank , Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel were top Sensex gainers rising up to 3.40%. Earlier, indices started on a positive note. While Sensex rallied 17 points to 40,319 in early trade, Nifty climbed 3 points to 11,945.
Amid Q2 earnings season, equity market in India has started on a positive note today. Sensex at the opening bell started mildly bullish at a rise of 100 points to 40,311.85 against last closing of 40,200 and Nifty 50 started the day's trade at 11,911.50, 11 points higher to 11,900 closing.
09:40 IST: Amid Q2 earnings season, equity market in India has started on a positive note today. Sensex at the opening bell started mildly bullish at a rise of 100 points to 40,311.85 against last closing of 40,200 and Nifty 50 started the day's trade at 11,911.50, 11 points higher to 11,900 closing.
Titan Company share price trading over 1% lower ahead of its Q2 earnings to be announced today. At 1: 52 pm, the stock fell 1.05% or 13 points to Rs 1285 against previous close of Rs 1299.45 on BSE.
13:53 IST: Titan Company share price trading over 1% lower ahead of its Q2 earnings to be announced today. At 1: 52 pm, the stock fell 1.05% or 13 points to Rs 1285 against previous close of Rs 1299.45 on BSE.
Varun Beverages share price rises over 11% post q2 earnings
Varun Beverages share price rose over 11% today after PepsiCo India's bottling partner reported a 83.73 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Varun Beverages share price rose 11.45% to Rs 701.85 compared to the previous close of Rs 620.55 on BSE. CLSA maintained buy position on the stock and set target price of Rs 860 for one year. This also helped the stock gain momentum.
11:19 IST: Varun Beverages share price rose over 11% today after PepsiCo India's bottling partner reported a 83.73 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Varun Beverages share price rose 11.45% to Rs 701.85 compared to the previous close of Rs 620.55 on BSE. CLSA maintained buy position on the stock and set target price of Rs 860 for one year. This also helped the stock gain momentum.
Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has bought nearly 1.3 crore shares of YES Bank for around Rs 87 crore through open market transactions. YES Bank share price rose up to Rs 8.77% to Rs 71.9 on reports Jhunjhunwala purchased 1,29,50,000 shares amounting to 0.5 percent stake in the lender. YES Bank stock opened with a gain of 6.51% at Rs 70.40 on BSE today. The mid cap stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall after Jhunjhunwala bought stake in the private sector lender.
10:37 IST: Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has bought nearly 1.3 crore shares of YES Bank for around Rs 87 crore through open market transactions. YES Bank share price rose up to Rs 8.77% to Rs 71.9 on reports Jhunjhunwala purchased 1,29,50,000 shares amounting to 0.5 percent stake in the lender. YES Bank stock opened with a gain of 6.51% at Rs 70.40 on BSE today. The mid cap stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall after Jhunjhunwala bought stake in the private sector lender.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 138.53 crore on Monday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 500.31 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
09:38 IST: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 138.53 crore on Monday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 500.31 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.