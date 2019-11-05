Business Today

Share Market update: Sensex, Nifty close lower after seven sessions of gains; Sun Pharma, Infosys, IndusInd Bank top losers

05 November 2019

Share Market Update: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped their seven-session winning streak to close lower today. While Sensex lost 53 points to 40,248, Nifty  closed 24 points lower at 11,927. Sun Pharma, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex losers falling up to 2.40%. On Nifty, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank and UltraTech Cement  fell up to 3.70%. However, YES Bank , Bajaj Finance and  Bharti Airtel were top Sensex gainers rising up to 3.40%. Earlier, indices started on a positive note. While Sensex rallied 17 points to 40,319 in early trade, Nifty climbed 3 points to 11,945.

 

  • 09:40 IST

    Markets opens higher

    Amid Q2 earnings season, equity market in India has started on a positive note today. Sensex at the opening bell started mildly bullish at a rise of 100 points to 40,311.85 against last closing of 40,200 and Nifty 50 started the day's trade at 11,911.50, 11 points higher to 11,900 closing.

  • 09:39 IST

    Closing Bell on Tuesday

    Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped their seven-session winning streak to close lower on Tuesday. While Sensex lost 53 points to 40,248, Nifty  closed 24 points lower at 11,927.

    Share Market update: Sensex, Nifty close lower after seven sessions of gains; Sun Pharma, Infosys, IndusInd Bank top losers.

  • 16:04 IST

    Sensex gainers

    YES Bank , Bajaj Finance and  Bharti Airtel stocks were top Sensex gainers rising up to  3.40%.

  • 16:03 IST

    Sensex losers

    Sun Pharma, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex losers falling up to 2.40%.

  • 16:03 IST

    Sensex, Nifty close lower after seven sessions

    Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped their seven-session winning streak to close lower today. While Sensex lost 53 points to 40,248, Nifty  closed 24 points lower at 11,927.

  • 13:53 IST

    Titan Company trading lower ahead of Q2 earnings

    Titan Company share price trading over 1% lower ahead of its Q2 earnings to be announced today. At 1: 52 pm, the stock fell 1.05% or 13 points to Rs 1285 against previous close of Rs 1299.45 on BSE.

  • 12:47 IST

    Sensex update

    Of 30 Sensex stocks, 19 are trading in red. 

  • 12:10 IST

    Market update

    Sensex falls 127 points to 40,172, Nifty loses 44 points to 11,897. Sun Pharma, Infosys, IndusInd Bank top losers. 

  • 11:19 IST

    Varun Beverages share price rises over 11% post q2 earnings

    Varun Beverages share price rose over 11% today after PepsiCo India's bottling partner reported a 83.73 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Varun Beverages share price rose 11.45% to Rs 701.85 compared to the previous close of Rs 620.55 on BSE. CLSA maintained buy position on the stock and set target price of Rs 860 for one year. This also helped the stock gain momentum.

  • 11:01 IST

    Market update

    Sensex trading 10 points higher at 40,311, Nifty down 4 points to 11,936.

  • 10:58 IST

    Biocon share price rises over 3% after firm gets EIR for Bengaluru unit

    Biocon share price rose over 3% in trade today after the firm received establishment inspection report (EIR) for Bengaluru unit. The stock rose 3.36% to Rs 272.55  on BSE.

  • 10:37 IST

    YES Bank share price rises over 8%

    Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has bought nearly 1.3 crore shares of YES Bank for around Rs 87 crore through open market transactions. YES Bank share price rose up to Rs 8.77% to Rs 71.9  on reports Jhunjhunwala purchased 1,29,50,000 shares amounting to 0.5 percent stake in the lender. YES Bank stock opened with  a gain of 6.51% at Rs 70.40 on BSE today. The mid cap stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall after Jhunjhunwala bought stake in the private sector lender.

  • 09:38 IST

    FIIs, DIIs trades

    On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 138.53 crore on Monday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 500.31 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

     

  • 09:38 IST

    Market breadth

    Market breadth was positive with 660 stocks trading higher compared to 543 falling on the BSE.


     

  • 09:37 IST

    Mid cap, small caps in action

    Mid cap and small cap indices were trading flat at 14,889 and 13,642 levels in early trade.


     

  • 09:37 IST

    Sensex losers

    Top Sensex losers were Sun Pharma (0.81%), TCS (0.67%) and Kotak Bank (0.60%).

  • 09:37 IST

    Monday market action

    On Monday, Sensex ended 136 points higher at 40,301 level, Nifty closed 54 points higher at 11,945 level.


     

  • 09:36 IST

    Sensex gainers

    YES Bank(5.60%), Tata Motors (1.31%) and Bajaj Finance (1.27%) were the top Sensex gainers.

  • 09:35 IST

    Sensex, Nifty log marginal gains

    While Sensex rallied 17 points to 40,319 in early trade, Nifty climbed 3 points to 11,945.

  • 09:35 IST

    Indices open higher

    Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on  Tuesday.

     

