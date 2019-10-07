Share Market update: Sensex closes 141 points lower, Nifty below 11,150; Tata Steel, ONGC, ITC top losers

16:00 IST Gainers and losers YES Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank were the top gainers on Sensex. Tata Steel, ONGC and ITC were top Sensex losers.



16:00 IST: YES Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank were the top gainers on Sensex. Tata Steel, ONGC and ITC were top Sensex losers.



16:00 IST Market closes lower Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower today. While Sensex fell 141 points to 37,531, Nifty lost 48 points to 11,126. Healthcare, capital goods, oil and gas sector stocks were the top losers.

16:00 IST: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower today. While Sensex fell 141 points to 37,531, Nifty lost 48 points to 11,126. Healthcare, capital goods, oil and gas sector stocks were the top losers.

15:04 IST HDFC Bank share price gains HDFC Bank share price gained 2.6 percent intraday on October 7 as Motilal Oswal remained bullish on the stock after the lender disclosed its second quarter performance. Motilal Oswal said the business growth picked up in Q2FY20 after witnessing some moderation in Q1FY20.

15:04 IST: HDFC Bank share price gained 2.6 percent intraday on October 7 as Motilal Oswal remained bullish on the stock after the lender disclosed its second quarter performance. Motilal Oswal said the business growth picked up in Q2FY20 after witnessing some moderation in Q1FY20.

12:27 IST Rupee falls 21 paise to US dollar on sustained foreign fund outflows The rupee fell 21 paise to 71.09 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday as sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor community. The Indian currency opened lower at 71.00 per dollar and then fell further to 71.09, down 21 paise compared to its last close of Rs 70.88 on Friday.

12:27 IST: The rupee fell 21 paise to 71.09 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday as sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor community. The Indian currency opened lower at 71.00 per dollar and then fell further to 71.09, down 21 paise compared to its last close of Rs 70.88 on Friday.

11:50 IST Ashok Leyland share falls on announcement of non-working days in October Ashok Leyland share fell over 6 percent in early trade today after the company announced non-working days in October. "To align production in line with our sales, the company's plants at various locations will be observing non-working days ranging from 2-15 days during October," the company said. At 11: 48 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 64, down Rs 4.10, or 6.02 percent on the BSE.







11:50 IST: Ashok Leyland share fell over 6 percent in early trade today after the company announced non-working days in October. "To align production in line with our sales, the company's plants at various locations will be observing non-working days ranging from 2-15 days during October," the company said. At 11: 48 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 64, down Rs 4.10, or 6.02 percent on the BSE.







11:08 IST Shareholders of UTI AMC to pare stake via IPO Shareholders of UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) have decided to sell part of their holdings to the public through a share sale . An initial public offer (IPO) is expected in the next six months as talks with investment bankers are in the final phase, The Economic Times reported.

11:08 IST: Shareholders of UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) have decided to sell part of their holdings to the public through a share sale . An initial public offer (IPO) is expected in the next six months as talks with investment bankers are in the final phase, The Economic Times reported.

11:07 IST YES Bank share gains most on Sensex, Nifty amid reports global PE firms eyeing stake in lender YES Bank share price rose over 9% to Rs 45.95 in early trade today after amid reports that global private equity firms - TPG, The Carlyle Group and Farallon Capital - were seeking to buy large strategic stakes in the private lender. The timing of PE firms evincing interest in YES Bank is significant since all pledged shares in the private sector lender have been sold.

11:07 IST: YES Bank share price rose over 9% to Rs 45.95 in early trade today after amid reports that global private equity firms - TPG, The Carlyle Group and Farallon Capital - were seeking to buy large strategic stakes in the private lender. The timing of PE firms evincing interest in YES Bank is significant since all pledged shares in the private sector lender have been sold.

10:14 IST FIIs, DIIs trades On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 682.93 crore on Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 606.28 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.





10:14 IST: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 682.93 crore on Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 606.28 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.





10:14 IST Banking, consumer durables stocks lead gains Banking and consumer durables stocks led the gains with their BSE indices rising 298 points and 101 points, respectively.

10:14 IST: Banking and consumer durables stocks led the gains with their BSE indices rising 298 points and 101 points, respectively.

10:03 IST Market breadth Market breadth was negative with 705 stocks trading higher compared to 786 falling on the BSE.

10:03 IST: Market breadth was negative with 705 stocks trading higher compared to 786 falling on the BSE.

10:03 IST Mid cap, small cap indices trade lower Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 39 points and 23 points lower in early trade.