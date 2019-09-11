Business Today

Sensex Today: Sensex closes 125 points higher, Nifty at 11,035; YES Bank rises 13%

BusinessToday.In | 11 September 2019

Sensex and Nifty closed higher in trade today led by a rally in YES Bank share which rose over 13%. While Sensex rose 125 points to 37,270, Nifty gained 32 points to 11,035.

Check Latest Updates

KEY UPDATES

  • Sensex extended gains in afternoon trade today led by a rally in YES Bank share which rose over 13%. While Sensex rose 191 points to 37,337, Nifty gained 32 points to 11,032.
  • 16:04 IST

    IT stocks lose; banking, auto stocks lead gains

    The BSE IT index fell 207 points to 15,914 losing most on the bourse. On the other hand, BSE auto index gained  565 points to 16,665 and  BSE bankex rose 287 poinst to 31,216.

    • 16:04 IST: The BSE IT index fell 207 points to 15,914 losing most on the bourse. On the other hand, BSE auto index gained  565 points to 16,665 and  BSE bankex rose 287 poinst to 31,216.

  • 15:59 IST

    YES Bank, Tata Motors gain over 10% each


    YES Bank (13.47%) , Tata Motors (10.21%)  and Maruti Suzuki (4.18%) were top gainers on Sensex today. ONGC (2.93%) , HCL Tech (2.48%) and Sun Pharma (1.57%)  were top losers on Sensex.

    • 15:59 IST:
    YES Bank (13.47%) , Tata Motors (10.21%)  and Maruti Suzuki (4.18%) were top gainers on Sensex today. ONGC (2.93%) , HCL Tech (2.48%) and Sun Pharma (1.57%)  were top losers on Sensex.

  • 15:54 IST

    Sensex closes 125 points higher

    While Sensex closed 125 points higher at 37,270, Nifty gained 32 points to 11,035.

    • 15:54 IST: While Sensex closed 125 points higher at 37,270, Nifty gained 32 points to 11,035.

  • 15:22 IST

    Sensex gainers /losers

    Of 30 Sensex stocks, 17 were trading in the green. YES Bank, Tata Motors and Vedanta were the top Sensex gainers. ONGC, HCL Tech and Sun Pharma were top losers on Sensex.

    • 15:22 IST: Of 30 Sensex stocks, 17 were trading in the green. YES Bank, Tata Motors and Vedanta were the top Sensex gainers. ONGC, HCL Tech and Sun Pharma were top losers on Sensex.

  • 15:12 IST

    Goa Carbon share locked at upper circuit of 20%

    Goa Carbon share price was locked at upper circuit of 20% in trade today after the petrochemical firm reported production numbers for August 2019.

    • 15:12 IST: Goa Carbon share price was locked at upper circuit of 20% in trade today after the petrochemical firm reported production numbers for August 2019.

  • 15:06 IST

    Fresh 52-week highs/lows

    While 38 stocks hit their fresh 52-week highs, 93 fell to their 52-week lows on BSE today.

    • 15:06 IST: While 38 stocks hit their fresh 52-week highs, 93 fell to their 52-week lows on BSE today.

  • 14:13 IST

    Auto, banking stocks lead rally

    Auto and banking stocks led the rally in afternoon trade with BSE auto index rising 3.26% or 524 points to 16,624 and BSE bankex logging a gain of 321 points to 31,250 level.

    • 14:13 IST: Auto and banking stocks led the rally in afternoon trade with BSE auto index rising 3.26% or 524 points to 16,624 and BSE bankex logging a gain of 321 points to 31,250 level.

  • 14:10 IST

    Mid cap, small cap indices movt

    Mid cap and small cap indices on BSE were trading 122 and 165 points higher at 13,617 and 12,875 level.

    • 14:10 IST: Mid cap and small cap indices on BSE were trading 122 and 165 points higher at 13,617 and 12,875 level.

  • 14:05 IST

    YES Bank share price extends gains to 15%

    YES Bank share price extended gains in afternoon trade today after MD & CEO Ravneet Gill said the bank was in advanced level of talks to sell a minority stake to a global technology company to raise more growth capital. YES Bank share price rose up to 14.98% in afternoon trade to Rs 72.55 compared to previous close of Rs 63.10 on BSE. YES Bank was the top gainer on both Sensex and Nifty.

    • 14:05 IST: YES Bank share price extended gains in afternoon trade today after MD & CEO Ravneet Gill said the bank was in advanced level of talks to sell a minority stake to a global technology company to raise more growth capital. YES Bank share price rose up to 14.98% in afternoon trade to Rs 72.55 compared to previous close of Rs 63.10 on BSE. YES Bank was the top gainer on both Sensex and Nifty.

  • 14:01 IST

    Top gainers/losers on BSE

    Jain Irrigation Systems,  GIC Housing Finance, and HCC are top gainers on BSE in afternoon trade. Sanofi India, Swan Energy and Wipro are top losers on BSE.

    • 14:01 IST: Jain Irrigation Systems,  GIC Housing Finance, and HCC are top gainers on BSE in afternoon trade. Sanofi India, Swan Energy and Wipro are top losers on BSE.

  • 13:01 IST

    NCC share price rises 4%

    NCC share price gained up to 4.19% percent as global brokerage house Macquarie remained bullish despite slashing the price target. NCC share price rose 4.19% to Rs 60.9 on the BSE today. Macquarie retained outperform rating on the stock, saying NCC remained its best midcap pick in the construction space.

    • Load More

    13:01 IST: NCC share price gained up to 4.19% percent as global brokerage house Macquarie remained bullish despite slashing the price target. NCC share price rose 4.19% to Rs 60.9 on the BSE today. Macquarie retained outperform rating on the stock, saying NCC remained its best midcap pick in the construction space.

  • 12:57 IST

    CLSA assigns sell rating to Wipro stock

    CLSA said poor execution of projects despite early focus, investments and large acquisitions. The firm's overall growth rates lag peers and the brokerage expects the firm to remain at the bottom of its peer growth range in FY'21.  CLSA has given sell rating to the stock with target price of Rs 220. The stock fell 2.15% to Rs 250.10 on BSE.
     

    • 12:57 IST: CLSA said poor execution of projects despite early focus, investments and large acquisitions. The firm's overall growth rates lag peers and the brokerage expects the firm to remain at the bottom of its peer growth range in FY'21.  CLSA has given sell rating to the stock with target price of Rs 220. The stock fell 2.15% to Rs 250.10 on BSE.
     

  • 12:08 IST

    Market update

    Sensex rises 178 points to 37,323, Nifty gains 43 points to 11,046.

    • 12:08 IST: Sensex rises 178 points to 37,323, Nifty gains 43 points to 11,046.

  • 12:05 IST

    Sanofi India stock falls

    Sanofi India to sell Ankleshwar site to Zentiva for Rs 261.7 crore. Sanofi India share price falls 2.33% or 145 points to Rs 6,118.

    • 12:05 IST: Sanofi India to sell Ankleshwar site to Zentiva for Rs 261.7 crore. Sanofi India share price falls 2.33% or 145 points to Rs 6,118.

  • 11:56 IST

    S&P revises rating

    S&P revises rating on Syndicate Bank to BB+/Positive from BB+/Stable and revises outlook on Indian Bank to Negative from stable


     

    • 11:56 IST: S&P revises rating on Syndicate Bank to BB+/Positive from BB+/Stable and revises outlook on Indian Bank to Negative from stable


     

  • 11:24 IST

    Tata Motors share price rises

    Tata Motors share price gains up to 7.88% to Rs 131.50 as China retail sales recover in August.

    • 11:24 IST: Tata Motors share price gains up to 7.88% to Rs 131.50 as China retail sales recover in August.

  • 10:50 IST

    Positive market breadth

    Market breadth was positive with 1,514 stocks advancing against 491 falling on BSE.

    • 10:50 IST: Market breadth was positive with 1,514 stocks advancing against 491 falling on BSE.

  • 10:15 IST

    YES Bank top Sensex, Nifty gainer

    YES Bank share price gained in early trade today after MD & CEO Ravneet Gill said the bank was in advanced level of talks to sell a minority stake to a global technology company to raise more growth capital. Gill told Reuters the bank was in advanced level of talks to sell a minority stake to a global technology company. "We are in fairly advanced level of talks right now and it is close to being a done deal," Gill said in an interview.
    YES Bank share price rose up to 13.87% in afternoon trade to Rs 72.55 compared to previous close of Rs 63.10 on BSE. YES Bank was the top gainer on both Sensex and Nifty. On Nifty, the stock rose 13.71% to Rs 71.75.

    • 10:15 IST: YES Bank share price gained in early trade today after MD & CEO Ravneet Gill said the bank was in advanced level of talks to sell a minority stake to a global technology company to raise more growth capital. Gill told Reuters the bank was in advanced level of talks to sell a minority stake to a global technology company. "We are in fairly advanced level of talks right now and it is close to being a done deal," Gill said in an interview.
    YES Bank share price rose up to 13.87% in afternoon trade to Rs 72.55 compared to previous close of Rs 63.10 on BSE. YES Bank was the top gainer on both Sensex and Nifty. On Nifty, the stock rose 13.71% to Rs 71.75.

  • 10:13 IST

    Top gainers

    YES Bank, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, SBI, Sun Pharma, L&T, Axis Bank, Coal India were among major gainers on the indices.

    • 10:13 IST: YES Bank, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, SBI, Sun Pharma, L&T, Axis Bank, Coal India were among major gainers on the indices.

  • 10:12 IST

    Top losers

    Losers were BPCL, IOC, HPCL, Gail India, Infosys, Wipro and Ashok Leyland.

    • 10:12 IST: Losers were BPCL, IOC, HPCL, Gail India, Infosys, Wipro and Ashok Leyland.

  • 10:10 IST

    Rupee falls

    The rupee opened lower by 14 paise at 71.84 per dollar versus Monday's close of 71.70.

    • 10:10 IST: The rupee opened lower by 14 paise at 71.84 per dollar versus Monday's close of 71.70.

  • 10:09 IST

    Sensex , Nifty open

    Sensex opened 52.97 points higher at 37,198.42, while Nifty was up 9.50 points at 11,012.50.  About 561 shares advanced and 263 shares declined, and 45 shares were unchanged.

     

    • 10:09 IST: Sensex opened 52.97 points higher at 37,198.42, while Nifty was up 9.50 points at 11,012.50.  About 561 shares advanced and 263 shares declined, and 45 shares were unchanged.

     

Tags: Sensex | Nifty | YES Bank | Tata Motors | Vedanta | Tata Steel | Hero MotoCorp | rupee | Sanofi India | rupee | Tech Mahindra | Tata Steel | JSW Steel | Hindalco | SBI | Sun Pharma | L&T | Axis Bank | Coal India