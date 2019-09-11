Sensex Today: Sensex closes 125 points higher, Nifty at 11,035; YES Bank rises 13%

The BSE IT index fell 207 points to 15,914 losing most on the bourse. On the other hand, BSE auto index gained 565 points to 16,665 and BSE bankex rose 287 poinst to 31,216.
YES Bank (13.47%) , Tata Motors (10.21%) and Maruti Suzuki (4.18%) were top gainers on Sensex today. ONGC (2.93%) , HCL Tech (2.48%) and Sun Pharma (1.57%) were top losers on Sensex.
While Sensex closed 125 points higher at 37,270, Nifty gained 32 points to 11,035.
Of 30 Sensex stocks, 17 were trading in the green. YES Bank, Tata Motors and Vedanta were the top Sensex gainers. ONGC, HCL Tech and Sun Pharma were top losers on Sensex.
Goa Carbon share price was locked at upper circuit of 20% in trade today after the petrochemical firm reported production numbers for August 2019.
While 38 stocks hit their fresh 52-week highs, 93 fell to their 52-week lows on BSE today.
Auto and banking stocks led the rally in afternoon trade with BSE auto index rising 3.26% or 524 points to 16,624 and BSE bankex logging a gain of 321 points to 31,250 level.
Mid cap and small cap indices on BSE were trading 122 and 165 points higher at 13,617 and 12,875 level.
YES Bank share price extended gains in afternoon trade today after MD & CEO Ravneet Gill said the bank was in advanced level of talks to sell a minority stake to a global technology company to raise more growth capital. YES Bank share price rose up to 14.98% in afternoon trade to Rs 72.55 compared to previous close of Rs 63.10 on BSE. YES Bank was the top gainer on both Sensex and Nifty.
Jain Irrigation Systems, GIC Housing Finance, and HCC are top gainers on BSE in afternoon trade. Sanofi India, Swan Energy and Wipro are top losers on BSE.
NCC share price gained up to 4.19% percent as global brokerage house Macquarie remained bullish despite slashing the price target. NCC share price rose 4.19% to Rs 60.9 on the BSE today. Macquarie retained outperform rating on the stock, saying NCC remained its best midcap pick in the construction space.
CLSA said poor execution of projects despite early focus, investments and large acquisitions. The firm's overall growth rates lag peers and the brokerage expects the firm to remain at the bottom of its peer growth range in FY'21. CLSA has given sell rating to the stock with target price of Rs 220. The stock fell 2.15% to Rs 250.10 on BSE.
Sensex rises 178 points to 37,323, Nifty gains 43 points to 11,046.
Sanofi India to sell Ankleshwar site to Zentiva for Rs 261.7 crore. Sanofi India share price falls 2.33% or 145 points to Rs 6,118.
S&P revises rating on Syndicate Bank to BB+/Positive from BB+/Stable and revises outlook on Indian Bank to Negative from stable
Tata Motors share price gains up to 7.88% to Rs 131.50 as China retail sales recover in August.
Market breadth was positive with 1,514 stocks advancing against 491 falling on BSE.
YES Bank share price gained in early trade today after MD & CEO Ravneet Gill said the bank was in advanced level of talks to sell a minority stake to a global technology company to raise more growth capital. Gill told Reuters the bank was in advanced level of talks to sell a minority stake to a global technology company. "We are in fairly advanced level of talks right now and it is close to being a done deal," Gill said in an interview.
YES Bank share price rose up to 13.87% in afternoon trade to Rs 72.55 compared to previous close of Rs 63.10 on BSE. YES Bank was the top gainer on both Sensex and Nifty. On Nifty, the stock rose 13.71% to Rs 71.75.
YES Bank, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, SBI, Sun Pharma, L&T, Axis Bank, Coal India were among major gainers on the indices.
Losers were BPCL, IOC, HPCL, Gail India, Infosys, Wipro and Ashok Leyland.
The rupee opened lower by 14 paise at 71.84 per dollar versus Monday's close of 71.70.
Sensex opened 52.97 points higher at 37,198.42, while Nifty was up 9.50 points at 11,012.50. About 561 shares advanced and 263 shares declined, and 45 shares were unchanged.