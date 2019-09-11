Sensex Today: Sensex closes 125 points higher, Nifty at 11,035; YES Bank rises 13%

16:04 IST IT stocks lose; banking, auto stocks lead gains The BSE IT index fell 207 points to 15,914 losing most on the bourse. On the other hand, BSE auto index gained 565 points to 16,665 and BSE bankex rose 287 poinst to 31,216.

15:59 IST YES Bank, Tata Motors gain over 10% each

YES Bank (13.47%) , Tata Motors (10.21%) and Maruti Suzuki (4.18%) were top gainers on Sensex today. ONGC (2.93%) , HCL Tech (2.48%) and Sun Pharma (1.57%) were top losers on Sensex.

15:54 IST Sensex closes 125 points higher While Sensex closed 125 points higher at 37,270, Nifty gained 32 points to 11,035.

15:22 IST Sensex gainers /losers Of 30 Sensex stocks, 17 were trading in the green. YES Bank, Tata Motors and Vedanta were the top Sensex gainers. ONGC, HCL Tech and Sun Pharma were top losers on Sensex.

15:12 IST Goa Carbon share locked at upper circuit of 20% Goa Carbon share price was locked at upper circuit of 20% in trade today after the petrochemical firm reported production numbers for August 2019.

15:06 IST Fresh 52-week highs/lows While 38 stocks hit their fresh 52-week highs, 93 fell to their 52-week lows on BSE today.

14:13 IST Auto, banking stocks lead rally Auto and banking stocks led the rally in afternoon trade with BSE auto index rising 3.26% or 524 points to 16,624 and BSE bankex logging a gain of 321 points to 31,250 level.

14:10 IST Mid cap, small cap indices movt Mid cap and small cap indices on BSE were trading 122 and 165 points higher at 13,617 and 12,875 level.

14:05 IST YES Bank share price extends gains to 15% YES Bank share price extended gains in afternoon trade today after MD & CEO Ravneet Gill said the bank was in advanced level of talks to sell a minority stake to a global technology company to raise more growth capital. YES Bank share price rose up to 14.98% in afternoon trade to Rs 72.55 compared to previous close of Rs 63.10 on BSE. YES Bank was the top gainer on both Sensex and Nifty.

14:01 IST Top gainers/losers on BSE Jain Irrigation Systems, GIC Housing Finance, and HCC are top gainers on BSE in afternoon trade. Sanofi India, Swan Energy and Wipro are top losers on BSE.

13:01 IST NCC share price rises 4% NCC share price gained up to 4.19% percent as global brokerage house Macquarie remained bullish despite slashing the price target. NCC share price rose 4.19% to Rs 60.9 on the BSE today. Macquarie retained outperform rating on the stock, saying NCC remained its best midcap pick in the construction space.