Sensex closes 166 points lower, Nifty falls below 11,000; auto, oil and gas stocks lead losses

15:52 IST: While Sensex closed 166 points lower at 37,104, Nifty lost 52 points to 10,982.

15:31 IST: Rupee trading 33 paise higher at Rs 71.33 level against the US dollar.

15:24 IST: Benchmark indices extend losses. While Sensex fell 178 points to 37,092, Nifty lost 54 points to 10,979.

L&T stock rises up to 1.17% to Rs 1379 level on BSE after L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore in Maharashtra and Odisha.

L&T stock rises up to 1.17% to Rs 1379 level on BSE after L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore in Maharashtra and Odisha.

14:05 IST: Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank are top Sensex gainers in afternoon session.

14:01 IST: Sensex trading 26 points lower at 37,243, Nifty falls 23 points to 11,012.

11:34 IST: While Sensex trades 27 points lower at 37,243, Nifty loses 18 points to 11,017.

11:28 IST: While 186 stocks hit their upper circuit, 113 fell to their lower circuit limits on BSE today.

11:26 IST: While 21 stocks hit their 52-week highs, 41 fell to their fresh 52-week lows on BSE.

11:08 IST: Wockhardt Pharma (15.21%), Jai Corp (10.30%) , Graphite India (9.13%) are top gainers on BSE.

Rupee opens 23 paise higher at 71.43 against US dollar amid strong Asian equities and rise in global crude prices. Later, the Indian currency gained 10 paise more to trade at 71.33 against US dollar.