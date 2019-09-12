Sensex closes 166 points lower, Nifty falls below 11,000; auto, oil and gas stocks lead losses

L&T stock rises after construction arm wins orders in Maharashtra, Odisha
While Sensex closed 166 points lower at 37,104, Nifty lost 52 points to 10,982.
Rupee trading 33 paise higher at Rs 71.33 level against the US dollar.
Benchmark indices extend losses. While Sensex fell 178 points to 37,092, Nifty lost 54 points to 10,979.
L&T stock rises up to 1.17% to Rs 1379 level on BSE after L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore in Maharashtra and Odisha.
Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank are top Sensex gainers in afternoon session.
Sensex trading 26 points lower at 37,243, Nifty falls 23 points to 11,012.
While Sensex trades 27 points lower at 37,243, Nifty loses 18 points to 11,017.
While 186 stocks hit their upper circuit, 113 fell to their lower circuit limits on BSE today.
While 21 stocks hit their 52-week highs, 41 fell to their fresh 52-week lows on BSE.
Wockhardt Pharma (15.21%), Jai Corp (10.30%) , Graphite India (9.13%) are top gainers on BSE.
Rupee opens 23 paise higher at 71.43 against US dollar amid strong Asian equities and rise in global crude prices. Later, the Indian currency gained 10 paise more to trade at 71.33 against US dollar.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 266.89 crore on Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1132.42 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
Banking and consumer durables stocks led the gains with their indices rising 211 points and 183 points, respectively.
Market breadth was positive with 604 stocks trading higher compared to 160 falling on the BSE.
Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 76 points and 84 points higher at 13,710 and 12,976, respectively.
On Wednesday, Sensex and Nifty closed higher led by a rally in YES Bank share which rose over 13%. While Sensex rose 125 points to 37,270, Nifty gained 32 points to 11,035.
Top Sensex losers were Infosys (0.87%), Tata Motors (0.63%) and YES Bank (0.63%).
Tata Steel (2.22%), ICICI Bank (2.07%) and L&T (0.93%) were the top Sensex gainers.
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on Thursday. While Sensex rallied 103 points to 37,374 in early trade, Nifty climbed 35 points to 11,070.