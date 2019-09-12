Business Today

Sensex closes 166 points lower, Nifty falls below 11,000; auto, oil and gas stocks lead losses

BusinessToday.In | 12 September 2019

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower with auto stocks witnessing profit booking. While Sensex closed 166 points lower at 37,104, Nifty lost 52 points to 10,982.

  • 15:52 IST

    Market closing

    While Sensex closed 166 points lower at 37,104, Nifty lost 52 points to 10,982.

  • 15:31 IST

    Rupee movement

    Rupee trading 33 paise higher at Rs 71.33 level against the US dollar.

  • 15:24 IST

    Market update

    Benchmark indices extend losses. While Sensex fell 178 points to 37,092, Nifty lost 54 points to 10,979.

  • 14:13 IST

    L&T stock rises after construction arm wins orders in Maharashtra, Odisha


    L&T stock rises up to 1.17% to Rs 1379 level on BSE after L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore in Maharashtra and Odisha.

  • 14:05 IST

    Sensex gainers

    Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank are top Sensex gainers in afternoon session.

  • 14:01 IST

    Market update

    Sensex trading 26 points lower at 37,243, Nifty falls 23 points to 11,012.

  • 11:34 IST

    Market pares gains

    While Sensex trades 27 points lower at 37,243, Nifty loses 18 points to 11,017.

  • 11:28 IST

    Upper/lower circuit

    While 186 stocks hit their upper circuit, 113 fell to their lower circuit limits on BSE today.

  • 11:26 IST

    Fresh 52-week highs/lows

    While 21 stocks hit their 52-week highs, 41 fell to their fresh 52-week lows on BSE.

  • 11:08 IST

    Top gainers on BSE

    Wockhardt Pharma (15.21%), Jai Corp (10.30%) , Graphite India (9.13%)  are top gainers on BSE.

  • 09:50 IST

    Rupee trading higher


    Rupee opens 23 paise higher at 71.43 against US dollar amid strong Asian equities and rise in global crude prices. Later, the Indian currency gained 10 paise more  to trade at 71.33 against US dollar.

  • 09:40 IST

    FPI/ DII activity

    On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 266.89 crore on Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1132.42 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.


     

  • 09:36 IST

    Banking, consumer durables lead gains

    Banking and consumer durables stocks led the gains with their indices rising 211 points and 183 points, respectively.

  • 09:35 IST

    Market breadth

    Market breadth was positive with 604 stocks trading higher compared to 160 falling on the BSE.


     

  • 09:35 IST

    Tracking mid cap and small cap indices

    Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 76 points and 84 points higher at 13,710 and 12,976, respectively.

  • 09:33 IST

    Wednesday trade

    On Wednesday, Sensex and Nifty closed higher led by a rally in YES Bank share which rose over 13%. While Sensex rose 125 points to 37,270, Nifty gained 32 points to 11,035.


     

  • 09:31 IST

    Sensex losers

    Top Sensex losers were Infosys (0.87%), Tata Motors (0.63%) and YES Bank (0.63%).

  • 09:31 IST

    Sensex gainers

    Tata Steel (2.22%), ICICI Bank (2.07%) and L&T (0.93%) were the top Sensex gainers.

  • 09:30 IST

    Sensex, Nifty open higher

    Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on Thursday. While Sensex rallied 103 points to 37,374 in early trade, Nifty climbed 35 points to 11,070.

