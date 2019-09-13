Business Today

Sensex Today: Sensex closes 280 points higher, Nifty ends at 11,076; banking, consumer durables stocks fuel last-hour rally

BusinessToday.In | 13 September 2019

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher today. Indices swung from negative to positive territory and vice versa with consumer durables, banking and auto stocks leading the gains.  While Sensex closed 280 points higher at 37,384, Nifty rose 93 points to 11,075. Vedanta, ICICI Bank and ONGC were the top Sensex gainers.

  • 16:13 IST

    Sensex, Nifty witness last-hour rally

    Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher today after investors lapped up stocks on renewed buying interest in banking and consumer durables sectors. Indices swung from negative to positive territory and vice versa with consumer durables, banking and auto stocks leading the gains. However, last of hour of trade saw hectic buying which led the indices to close in the green. While Sensex closed 280 points higher at 37,384, Nifty rose 93 points to 11,075. Vedanta, ICICI Bank and ONGC were the top Sensex gainers. Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and HDFC Bank were the top losers on Sensex.

  • 15:25 IST

    Market extends gains

    Market extends gains in last two hours of trade. Sensex rises 298 points to 37,402, Nifty gains 99 points to reach 11,082.

  • 15:22 IST

    Govt considers stake sale in BPCL, shares rise

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price rose up to 7.1 percent to Rs 411.50 amid a report that the government was considering selling its stake to an overseas firm. “India is considering a plan to sell the nation’s second-largest state refiner and fuel retailer to a global oil company as it explores options to give up its controlling stake in BPCL,” Bloomberg reported. 

  • 15:13 IST

    India's economic growth much weaker than expected: IMF

    India's economic growth is "much weaker" than expected, the IMF said on Thursday, attributing the reasons to corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty and lingering weaknesses in some non-bank financial companies. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in July projected a slower growth rate for India in 2019 and 2020, a downward revision of 0.3 per cent for both the years, saying its GDP will now grow respectively at the rate of 7 and 7.2 per cent reflecting a weaker-than expected outlook for domestic demand. However, India will still be the fastest growing major economy of the world and much ahead of China, the Washington-based global financial institution had said.

  • 15:04 IST

    PI Industries share price hits all-time high

    PI Industries share price hit its fresh all-time high in afternoon trade today after the agri-sciences company executed an offer for acquisition of 100% stake in Italian firm Isagro (Asia). PI Industries share price rose up to 4.66% to Rs 1,300.20 level compared to the previous close of Rs 1,242.25 on BSE. The stock opened with a gain of 2.81% at Rs 1,245 today.

  • 15:03 IST

    Market update

    Sensex trading 178 points higher at 37,276, Nifty rises 65 points to 11,048.

  • 14:25 IST

    Asian markets rise

    Asian stocks climbed to their highest in six weeks on Friday, as signs of progress in US-China trade talks and aggressive stimulus from the European Central Bank helped to calm fears of a global economic slowdown. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.5% to their highest since August 1, while Japan’s Nikkei rose more than 1.0% to four-month highs. Markets in mainland China and South Korea were closed for public holidays.

  • 14:02 IST

    Sensex components in green

    Of 30 Sensex stocks, 19 were trading in the green.

  • 13:33 IST

    BSE losers

    Top losers on BSE were CG Power, Piramal Enterprisesa and Bank of Baroda .

     

  • 13:32 IST

    BSE gainers

    Top gainers on BSE were MMTC, Hindustan Copper and PI Industries.

  • 12:08 IST

    Market update

    Benchmark indices turn positive.  While Sensex rose 34 points to 37,143, Nifty climbed 4 points to 10,986

  • 10:43 IST

    Titan Company stock rises over 2% on fund raising plan

    Tata Group firm Titan Company stock is trading 2.64% or 28 points higher at Rs 1114.35 on BSE amid a media report that the firm plans to raise about Rs 900 crore through commercial paper, a short-term money market instrument.

  • 10:30 IST

    Rupee strengthens 26 paise against US dollar

    The Indian rupee appreciated by 26 paise to 70.88 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as easing trade tensions between US and China strengthened investor sentiments. Forex traders said fall in global crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows also enthused investors.

  • 10:26 IST

    Market update

    Sensex trading 33 points lower at 37,072, Nifty falls 13 points to 10,969.

  • 10:05 IST

    DIIs/ FIIs in action


    On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 783.55 crore on Thursday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 126.82 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

     

  • 10:03 IST

    Consumer durables, auto stocks lead gains

    Consumer durables and auto stocks led the gains with their indices rising 173 points and 109 points, respectively.


     

  • 10:02 IST

    Market breadth

    Market breadth was positive with 794 stocks trading higher compared to 684 falling on the BSE.

     

  • 10:01 IST

    Tracking mid caps, small caps

    Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 67 points lower and 18 points higher in early trade.

  • 10:01 IST

    Thursday trading

    On Thursday, while Sensex closed 166 points lower at 37,104, Nifty lost 52 points to 10,982.

  • 10:00 IST

    Top Sensex losers

    Top Sensex losers were YES Bank (5.15%), Bharti Airtel (1.57%) and SBI (1.48%).

  • 10:00 IST

    Top Sensex gainers

    Infosys (1.23%), Maruti (1.18%) and TCS (0.90%) were the top Sensex gainers.

     

  • 09:59 IST

    Sensex, Nifty trading marginally lower

    Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower in trade today.  Later, Sensex and Nifty were trading marginally higher led by gains in auto and consumer durables sector. While, Sensex rose 24 points to 37, 128, Nifty was trading  2 points higher at 10,982.

