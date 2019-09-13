Sensex Today: Sensex closes 280 points higher, Nifty ends at 11,076; banking, consumer durables stocks fuel last-hour rally

16:13 IST Sensex, Nifty witness last-hour rally Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher today after investors lapped up stocks on renewed buying interest in banking and consumer durables sectors. Indices swung from negative to positive territory and vice versa with consumer durables, banking and auto stocks leading the gains. However, last of hour of trade saw hectic buying which led the indices to close in the green. While Sensex closed 280 points higher at 37,384, Nifty rose 93 points to 11,075. Vedanta, ICICI Bank and ONGC were the top Sensex gainers. Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and HDFC Bank were the top losers on Sensex.

15:25 IST Market extends gains Market extends gains in last two hours of trade. Sensex rises 298 points to 37,402, Nifty gains 99 points to reach 11,082.

15:22 IST Govt considers stake sale in BPCL, shares rise Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price rose up to 7.1 percent to Rs 411.50 amid a report that the government was considering selling its stake to an overseas firm. “India is considering a plan to sell the nation’s second-largest state refiner and fuel retailer to a global oil company as it explores options to give up its controlling stake in BPCL,” Bloomberg reported.

15:13 IST India's economic growth much weaker than expected: IMF India's economic growth is "much weaker" than expected, the IMF said on Thursday, attributing the reasons to corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty and lingering weaknesses in some non-bank financial companies. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in July projected a slower growth rate for India in 2019 and 2020, a downward revision of 0.3 per cent for both the years, saying its GDP will now grow respectively at the rate of 7 and 7.2 per cent reflecting a weaker-than expected outlook for domestic demand. However, India will still be the fastest growing major economy of the world and much ahead of China, the Washington-based global financial institution had said.

15:04 IST PI Industries share price hits all-time high PI Industries share price hit its fresh all-time high in afternoon trade today after the agri-sciences company executed an offer for acquisition of 100% stake in Italian firm Isagro (Asia). PI Industries share price rose up to 4.66% to Rs 1,300.20 level compared to the previous close of Rs 1,242.25 on BSE. The stock opened with a gain of 2.81% at Rs 1,245 today.

15:03 IST Market update Sensex trading 178 points higher at 37,276, Nifty rises 65 points to 11,048.

14:25 IST Asian markets rise Asian stocks climbed to their highest in six weeks on Friday, as signs of progress in US-China trade talks and aggressive stimulus from the European Central Bank helped to calm fears of a global economic slowdown. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.5% to their highest since August 1, while Japan’s Nikkei rose more than 1.0% to four-month highs. Markets in mainland China and South Korea were closed for public holidays.

14:02 IST Sensex components in green Of 30 Sensex stocks, 19 were trading in the green.

13:33 IST BSE losers Top losers on BSE were CG Power, Piramal Enterprisesa and Bank of Baroda .





13:32 IST BSE gainers Top gainers on BSE were MMTC, Hindustan Copper and PI Industries.

