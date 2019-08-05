Sensex Today: Sensex closes 418 pts lower; Nifty at 10,862; banks, consumer durables lead loses

Sensex closes 418 points lower at 36,699, Nifty loses 134 points to end at 10,862

The Reserve Bank will hold its three-day monetary policy meeting in Mumbai, beginning Monday (August 5). It is widely expected to cut the benchmark interest rate for the fourth time in a row to boost the economy at time when key indicators are pointing towards a slowdown, experts said.

12:44 IST: Sensex trading 400 points lower at 36,711, Nifty down 113 points to 10,882.

11:04 IST: Of 30 Sensex stocks, 25 are trading in the red.

11:03 IST: TCS, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel and HDFC were top Sensex gainers in trade today.

11:00 IST: While Sensex was trading 658 points lower at 36,459, Nifty was down 199 points to 10,798.

11:00 IST: Top losers on BSE were IndiaBulls Real Estate (15.71%), Equitas (13.01%), DHFL (10.40%), and Coffee Day Enterprises (10.40%).





10:24 IST: Coffee Day Enterprises share has been losing for the last 9 days and has fallen 55% in the period. It hit the lower circuit of 9.96% to trade at 89.95 level today.

10:13 IST: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 2888.06 crore on Friday , and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2812.66 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

10:11 IST: Capital goods stocks also fell 454 points with their index reaching 16,819 level.

10:11 IST: Banking and consumer durables stocks led the losses with their BSE indices falling 847 points and 454 points, respectively.

10:10 IST: Market breadth was negative with 295 stocks trading higher compared to 1380 falling on BSE.

10:10 IST: Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 212 points and 253 points lower in early trade.

10:09 IST: Rupee opens lower by 55 paise at 70.14 level compared to Friday's close of 69.59 to the US dollar.

10:00 IST: On Friday, Sensex ended the day's trade at 37,118, with a rise of 99 points and Nifty 50 has closed 55 points up at 10,997 mark.

09:59 IST: Japan’s Nikkei stumbled almost 2% to the lowest since early June, while Australian shares slipped about 1% to spend their fourth straight session in the red. South Korea’s Kospi tumbled 1.2% to hit the lowest since December 2016.

09:57 IST: China’s yuan fell below the politically sensitive level of seven to the US dollar on Monday, possibly adding to trade tension with Washington.



The currency weakened to 7.0177 in early trading following President Donald Trump’s threat last week of tariff hikes on additional Chinese imports in a fight over Beijing’s trade surplus and technology policies.

09:35 IST: Top Sensex gainers were TCS (1.35%) and Infosys (1.29%).

09:33 IST: Vedanta (5.31%), Tata Motors (3.79%) and SBI (3.49%) were the top Sensex losers.

09:31 IST: Sensex fell 451 points to 36,666 with 26 components in the red, Nifty lost 141 points to 10,855

