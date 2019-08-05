Business Today

Sensex Today: Sensex closes 418 pts lower; Nifty at 10,862; banks, consumer durables lead loses

BusinessToday.In | 05 August 2019

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty reocovered some lost ground in afternoon trade amid lower Asian markets hit by US-China trade war. Sensex closed 418 points lower at 36,699, Nifty lost 134 points to 10,862. Earlier, Sensex lost over 675 points to 36,443 and Nifty fell 209 poinst to 10,788.  YES Bank, Tata Motors and PowerGrid were the top Sensex losers.

 

 

 

  • Sensex Today: Banking and consumer durables stocks led the losses with their BSE indices falling 847 points and 454 points, respectively.Capital goods stocks also fell 454 points with their index reaching 16,819 level.Meanwhile, Coffee Day Enterprises share has been losing for the last 9 days and has fallen 55% in the period. It hit the lower circuit of 9.96% to trade at 89.95 level today.
  • 15:40 IST

    Market closing

     Sensex closes 418 points lower at 36,699, Nifty loses 134 points to end at 10,862

  • 15:24 IST

    Sensex further pares losses

    Sensex pares losses amid reports that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the economic affairs secretary will directly meet FPIs soon. Now,  Sensex trading 393 points lower at 36,725.

  • 15:05 IST

    Sensex gainers

    Bharti Airtel, TCS, and Tech Mahindra are the top Sensex gainers.


     

  • 14:41 IST

    Dewan Housing stock falls

    DHFL share price trading 10.18% lower at Rs 41.90 amid reports that Deloitte has quit as the auditor of the cash-strapped firm.


     

  • 13:20 IST

    Cox and Kings share price stuck at lower circuit

    Cox and Kings share price trading 4.91% lower at 9.88 level after the firm has defaulted on payment of Rs 100 crore worth unsecured commercial paper due on August 1, 2019.

  • 13:18 IST

    Bank Nifty falls

    Bank Nifty trading 431 points lower at 27,769

  • 13:15 IST

    RBI holds three-day monetary policy meeting

    The Reserve Bank will hold its three-day monetary policy meeting in Mumbai, beginning Monday (August 5).

    It is widely expected to cut the benchmark interest rate for the fourth time in a row to boost the economy at time when key indicators are pointing towards a slowdown, experts said.

  • 13:08 IST

    Expert take

    "FPIs withdrew more than they invested as the US-China trade war has started brewing again which is not helping investors' sentiments," said Harsh Jain, COO at Groww.

  • 13:01 IST

    Stocks hit new highs/lows

    Only 9 stocks hit 52-week high compared to 558 falling to 52 week lows on BSE.

  • 12:54 IST

    Sensex losers

    YES Bank (5.55%), PowerGrid (4.47%)  and Tata Motors (4.44%) are the top Sensex losers.

     

  • 12:44 IST

    Market update

    Sensex trading 400 points lower at 36,711, Nifty down 113 points to 10,882.

  • 11:04 IST

    Sensex components in negative

    Of 30 Sensex stocks, 25 are trading in the red.

  • 11:03 IST

    Top Sensex gainers

    TCS, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel and HDFC were top Sensex gainers in trade today.

  • 11:00 IST

    Sensex, Nifty movt

     While Sensex was trading 658 points lower at 36,459, Nifty was down 199 points to 10,798.

  • 11:00 IST

    Top losers on BSE

    Top losers on BSE were IndiaBulls Real Estate (15.71%), Equitas (13.01%), DHFL (10.40%),  and Coffee Day Enterprises (10.40%).

     

  • 10:24 IST

    Coffee Day Enterprises stock continues losing streak

    Coffee Day Enterprises share has been losing for the last 9 days and has fallen 55% in the period. It hit the lower circuit of 9.96% to trade at 89.95 level today.

  • 10:13 IST

    FPI/DII activity on Friday

    On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 2888.06 crore on Friday , and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2812.66 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

  • 10:11 IST

    Capital goods stocks take a hit

    Capital goods stocks also fell 454 points with their index reaching 16,819 level.

  • 10:11 IST

    Banking, consumer durables lead losses

    Banking and consumer durables stocks led the losses with their BSE indices falling 847 points and 454 points, respectively.

  • 10:10 IST

    Market breadth turns negative

    Market breadth was negative with 295 stocks trading higher compared to 1380 falling on BSE.

  • 10:10 IST

    Action in mid caps and small caps

    Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 212 points and 253 points lower in early trade.

  • 10:09 IST

    Rupee opens lower

    Rupee opens lower by 55 paise at 70.14 level compared to Friday's close of 69.59 to the US dollar.

  • 10:00 IST

    Friday trade

    On Friday, Sensex ended the day's trade at 37,118, with a rise of 99 points and Nifty 50 has closed 55 points up at 10,997 mark.

  • 09:59 IST

    Asian markets crash

    Japan’s Nikkei stumbled almost 2% to the lowest since early June, while Australian shares slipped about 1% to spend their fourth straight session in the red. South Korea’s Kospi tumbled 1.2% to hit the lowest since December 2016.

  • 09:58 IST

    US to impose additional tariffs on Chinese imports


    US President Donald Trump abruptly decided on Thursday to slap 10% tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports, stunning markets and ending a month-long trade truce. China vowed on Friday to fight back.

    In response, China’s yuan weakened beyond the key 7-per-dollar threshold in a move that threatens to lead to massive capital outflows.
     

  • 09:57 IST

    Yuan falls below 7 to US dollar

    China’s yuan fell below the politically sensitive level of seven to the US dollar on Monday, possibly adding to trade tension with Washington.

    The currency weakened to 7.0177 in early trading following President Donald Trump’s threat last week of tariff hikes on additional Chinese imports in a fight over Beijing’s trade surplus and technology policies.

  • 09:35 IST

    Sensex gainers

    Top Sensex gainers were TCS (1.35%) and Infosys (1.29%).

  • 09:33 IST

    Sensex losers

    Vedanta (5.31%), Tata Motors (3.79%) and SBI (3.49%) were the top Sensex losers.

  • 09:31 IST

    26 stocks in the red on Sensex

    Sensex fell 451 points to 36,666 with 26 components in the red, Nifty lost 141 points to 10,855

  • 09:31 IST

    Sensex, Nifty open lower

    Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a negative note today amid lower Asian markets hit by US-China trade war.

