Sensex Today: Sensex closes 418 pts lower; Nifty at 10,862; banks, consumer durables lead loses

Sensex closes 418 points lower at 36,699, Nifty loses 134 points to end at 10,862
Sensex pares losses amid reports that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the economic affairs secretary will directly meet FPIs soon. Now, Sensex trading 393 points lower at 36,725.
Bharti Airtel, TCS, and Tech Mahindra are the top Sensex gainers.
DHFL share price trading 10.18% lower at Rs 41.90 amid reports that Deloitte has quit as the auditor of the cash-strapped firm.
Cox and Kings share price trading 4.91% lower at 9.88 level after the firm has defaulted on payment of Rs 100 crore worth unsecured commercial paper due on August 1, 2019.
Bank Nifty trading 431 points lower at 27,769
The Reserve Bank will hold its three-day monetary policy meeting in Mumbai, beginning Monday (August 5).
It is widely expected to cut the benchmark interest rate for the fourth time in a row to boost the economy at time when key indicators are pointing towards a slowdown, experts said.
"FPIs withdrew more than they invested as the US-China trade war has started brewing again which is not helping investors' sentiments," said Harsh Jain, COO at Groww.
Only 9 stocks hit 52-week high compared to 558 falling to 52 week lows on BSE.
YES Bank (5.55%), PowerGrid (4.47%) and Tata Motors (4.44%) are the top Sensex losers.
Sensex trading 400 points lower at 36,711, Nifty down 113 points to 10,882.
Of 30 Sensex stocks, 25 are trading in the red.
TCS, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel and HDFC were top Sensex gainers in trade today.
Top losers on BSE were IndiaBulls Real Estate (15.71%), Equitas (13.01%), DHFL (10.40%), and Coffee Day Enterprises (10.40%).
Coffee Day Enterprises share has been losing for the last 9 days and has fallen 55% in the period. It hit the lower circuit of 9.96% to trade at 89.95 level today.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 2888.06 crore on Friday , and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2812.66 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
Capital goods stocks also fell 454 points with their index reaching 16,819 level.
Banking and consumer durables stocks led the losses with their BSE indices falling 847 points and 454 points, respectively.
Market breadth was negative with 295 stocks trading higher compared to 1380 falling on BSE.
Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 212 points and 253 points lower in early trade.
Rupee opens lower by 55 paise at 70.14 level compared to Friday's close of 69.59 to the US dollar.
On Friday, Sensex ended the day's trade at 37,118, with a rise of 99 points and Nifty 50 has closed 55 points up at 10,997 mark.
Japan’s Nikkei stumbled almost 2% to the lowest since early June, while Australian shares slipped about 1% to spend their fourth straight session in the red. South Korea’s Kospi tumbled 1.2% to hit the lowest since December 2016.
US President Donald Trump abruptly decided on Thursday to slap 10% tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports, stunning markets and ending a month-long trade truce. China vowed on Friday to fight back.
In response, China’s yuan weakened beyond the key 7-per-dollar threshold in a move that threatens to lead to massive capital outflows.
China’s yuan fell below the politically sensitive level of seven to the US dollar on Monday, possibly adding to trade tension with Washington.
Top Sensex gainers were TCS (1.35%) and Infosys (1.29%).
Vedanta (5.31%), Tata Motors (3.79%) and SBI (3.49%) were the top Sensex losers.
Sensex fell 451 points to 36,666 with 26 components in the red, Nifty lost 141 points to 10,855
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a negative note today amid lower Asian markets hit by US-China trade war.