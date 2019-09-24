Sensex Today: Indices end flat as market witnesses profit-booking post 2 days of rally

16:10 IST Closing Bell Equity indices closed little changed after Tuesday's volatile tarding session. As of 1600 IST, Sensex traded 7 points higher at 39,097 level and Nifty is declining 12 points lower at 11,558 mark.

16:10 IST: Equity indices closed little changed after Tuesday's volatile tarding session. As of 1600 IST, Sensex traded 7 points higher at 39,097 level and Nifty is declining 12 points lower at 11,558 mark.

13:25 IST Sensex Today: Market turns volatile



Sensex Today: Equity indices are trading flat and have turned volatile on the afternoon session of Tuesday, ahead on Septermber expiry scheduled on Thursday, 26 September, 2019. As per traders, equity markets are witnessing profit booking and consolidatation after two days of massive rally.



Analysts said there was some caution in the market, with a slowing global economy in focus. Poor business activity readings from the euro zone deepened fears of a recession, suggesting more stimulus was required.

13:25 IST:



Sensex Today: Equity indices are trading flat and have turned volatile on the afternoon session of Tuesday, ahead on Septermber expiry scheduled on Thursday, 26 September, 2019. As per traders, equity markets are witnessing profit booking and consolidatation after two days of massive rally.



Analysts said there was some caution in the market, with a slowing global economy in focus. Poor business activity readings from the euro zone deepened fears of a recession, suggesting more stimulus was required.

13:18 IST Biocon acquires research facility from Pfizer Healthcare Biocon Ltd. announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary Biocon Biologics acquired R&D capital assets for a 60,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art 'bench to pilot scale' Biologics research facility at TICEL Bio Park in Chennai, India.



Biocon Biologics has acquired these assets from Pfizer Healthcare India Ltd.

13:18 IST: Biocon Ltd. announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary Biocon Biologics acquired R&D capital assets for a 60,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art 'bench to pilot scale' Biologics research facility at TICEL Bio Park in Chennai, India.



Biocon Biologics has acquired these assets from Pfizer Healthcare India Ltd.

12:28 IST Thomas Cook India Ltd falls 12% Shares of Thomas Cook India Ltd extended losses for the second straight session to hit a month's low on Tuesday, despite the firm clarifying to the exchanges that it is not a part of Thomas Cook UK.



In the compay's press release dated September 23, 2019 titled, 'Thomas Cook India reiterates that there is no impact due to Thomas Cook PLC collapse in the UK', the firm explains how

Thomas Cook India Group is a completely separate entity from Thomas Cook PLC since August 2012 when it was acquired by Fairfax Financial Holdings (Fairfax), a Canada based multinational with varied interests across the globe as well as in India.



Despite clarifying on the exchanges, the share price of Thomas cook fell over 12% to its intarday low of Rs 135.05, also its motnhs' low, against the last closing price of Rs 153.65 on the BSE.



Thomas Cook India shares fall 12% despite clarification on bankruptcy





12:28 IST: Shares of Thomas Cook India Ltd extended losses for the second straight session to hit a month's low on Tuesday, despite the firm clarifying to the exchanges that it is not a part of Thomas Cook UK.



In the compay's press release dated September 23, 2019 titled, 'Thomas Cook India reiterates that there is no impact due to Thomas Cook PLC collapse in the UK', the firm explains how

Thomas Cook India Group is a completely separate entity from Thomas Cook PLC since August 2012 when it was acquired by Fairfax Financial Holdings (Fairfax), a Canada based multinational with varied interests across the globe as well as in India.



Despite clarifying on the exchanges, the share price of Thomas cook fell over 12% to its intarday low of Rs 135.05, also its motnhs' low, against the last closing price of Rs 153.65 on the BSE.



Thomas Cook India shares fall 12% despite clarification on bankruptcy





11:36 IST Equity market turns bearish after 2 day rally Sensex Today: Equity markets after trading positively for two straight sessions pared initial gains to trade lower on Tuesday. Sensex is still holding on to the 39,000 level, registering a decline of 67 points, and Nifty50 trading 22 points lower at 11,570 mark.





On the sectoral front, while buying interest in IT, media, energy and pharma indices provided mild support to cap the losses, high selling pressure in infra, banking and financial services and realty stocks dragged index down.

11:36 IST: Sensex Today: Equity markets after trading positively for two straight sessions pared initial gains to trade lower on Tuesday. Sensex is still holding on to the 39,000 level, registering a decline of 67 points, and Nifty50 trading 22 points lower at 11,570 mark.





On the sectoral front, while buying interest in IT, media, energy and pharma indices provided mild support to cap the losses, high selling pressure in infra, banking and financial services and realty stocks dragged index down.

11:24 IST SEBI imposes penalties of Rs 22.7 crore on Aurobindo Pharma, promoters on insider trading charges Aurobindo Pharma stock price fell nearly 4% and touched an intraday low of Rs 589.5 o nBSE, as market regulator SEBI imposed a total penalty of over Rs 22 crore on on Monday, its promoter PV Ramprasad Reddy, his wife P Suneela Rani and other connected entities for violating insider trading norms.





11:24 IST: Aurobindo Pharma stock price fell nearly 4% and touched an intraday low of Rs 589.5 o nBSE, as market regulator SEBI imposed a total penalty of over Rs 22 crore on on Monday, its promoter PV Ramprasad Reddy, his wife P Suneela Rani and other connected entities for violating insider trading norms.





11:14 IST Sales in September to be higher than in August: Maruti Chairman

India's biggest automaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, expects sales of its cars in September to be higher than the previous month, its Chairman RC Bhargava told on Monday. He said that very high sales are expected on September 29 and 30.



"We expect that retail sales in September would witness an improvement over August," Bhargava said to news agency Reuters. "The booking levels have gone up substantially compared to last month, and the expectation is that the 29th and 30th of this month will probably witness very high retail sales," he added.



September 29th marks the beginning of the 9-day Navaratri festival, which typically witnesses an uptick in sales.



Maruti Suzuki stock price opened at a gain of 0.14% today and later the stock rose 4.12% higher to the day's high of Rs 7183.75 on BSE.



'Sales in September to be higher than in August,' says Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava

11:14 IST:

India's biggest automaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, expects sales of its cars in September to be higher than the previous month, its Chairman RC Bhargava told on Monday. He said that very high sales are expected on September 29 and 30.



"We expect that retail sales in September would witness an improvement over August," Bhargava said to news agency Reuters. "The booking levels have gone up substantially compared to last month, and the expectation is that the 29th and 30th of this month will probably witness very high retail sales," he added.



September 29th marks the beginning of the 9-day Navaratri festival, which typically witnesses an uptick in sales.



Maruti Suzuki stock price opened at a gain of 0.14% today and later the stock rose 4.12% higher to the day's high of Rs 7183.75 on BSE.



'Sales in September to be higher than in August,' says Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava

11:09 IST DHFL to meet creditors & lenders to discuss resolution plan



In respect of its ongoing proposal on debt restructuring and formulation of a resolution plan ('Resolution Plan') under the Reserve Bank of India's Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets dated 7 June 2019, the . Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd informed the bouses that it is been undertaking extensive discussions with its lenders.



The housing lender's regulatory filing stated,"Company will be holding a meeting on Wednesday, 25th September 2019 with its bank lenders to discuss the draft Resolution Plan. A further meeting will also be held on Friday, 27th September 2019 by the Company with all its institutional creditors in connection with the draft Resolution Plan."



The DHFL stock price opened with a gain of 6.68% today and has gained 7.16%% to touch an intraday high of Rs 44.9 on BSE.

11:09 IST:



In respect of its ongoing proposal on debt restructuring and formulation of a resolution plan ('Resolution Plan') under the Reserve Bank of India's Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets dated 7 June 2019, the . Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd informed the bouses that it is been undertaking extensive discussions with its lenders.



The housing lender's regulatory filing stated,"Company will be holding a meeting on Wednesday, 25th September 2019 with its bank lenders to discuss the draft Resolution Plan. A further meeting will also be held on Friday, 27th September 2019 by the Company with all its institutional creditors in connection with the draft Resolution Plan."



The DHFL stock price opened with a gain of 6.68% today and has gained 7.16%% to touch an intraday high of Rs 44.9 on BSE.

10:31 IST Expert Opinion: Market update As per PTI report, the government's big fiscal stimulus has lifted market sentiment as it is expected to revive growth and capex cycle, said Suveer Chainani, CEO - Institutional Clients Group, Emkay Global Financial Services. The negative impact of higher fiscal deficit should be mitigated as foreign fund flows should help lift balance of payments, he added. Strong foreign fund inflow too buoyed market mood here, traders said.





10:31 IST: As per PTI report, the government's big fiscal stimulus has lifted market sentiment as it is expected to revive growth and capex cycle, said Suveer Chainani, CEO - Institutional Clients Group, Emkay Global Financial Services. The negative impact of higher fiscal deficit should be mitigated as foreign fund flows should help lift balance of payments, he added. Strong foreign fund inflow too buoyed market mood here, traders said.





10:31 IST Sensex pack gainers/losers

Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade included RIL, Infosys, Sun Pharma, TCS, Tata Motors, tech Mahindra, Maruti, Vedanta, ONGC, HCL Tech and M&M, rising up to 3 per cent.



On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Auto fell up to 2 per cent.

10:31 IST:

Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade included RIL, Infosys, Sun Pharma, TCS, Tata Motors, tech Mahindra, Maruti, Vedanta, ONGC, HCL Tech and M&M, rising up to 3 per cent.



On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Auto fell up to 2 per cent.