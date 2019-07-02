Sensex Today LIVE: Sensex ends 129 points higher, Nifty at 11,910; Adani Green, Adani Power top gainers

After a choppy session, benchmark indices tuned positive in the last hour of trade. While Sensex rose 143 points to 39,829, Nifty gained 47 points to 11,913.
Sensex trading 115 points lower to 39,570, Nifty falls 30 points to 11,835.
In early session, domestic investors followed cues from other Asian equities which turned volatile amid fears of a global economic slowdown after reports of weakening manufacturing growth from the US, the euro zone, as well as India. Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading on a mixed note in their respective early sessions. Bourses on Wall Street ended significantly higher on Monday.
Of 30 Sensex stocks, 20 are trading in red. On Nifty too, 33 stocks fell compared with 17 advancing on the index
Sensex falls 100 points to 39,585 , Nifty loses 30 points to 11,834.
Cox & Kings share price locked in lower circuit of 5% at 32.95 level after the firm defaulted on yet another commercial paper of Rs 50 crore citing a temporary mismatch in cash flows.
YES Bank share price extends losses, trading 5.18% lower at 103.50 on BSE. Top loser on Sensex and Nifty.
Oil and gas stocks, and capital goods stocks led the gains with their BSE indices rising 121 points and 58 points, respectively.
Market breadth was positive with 533 stocks trading higher compared to 399 falling on the BSE.
On Monday, Sensex rose 291 points to 39,686, Nifty gained 76 points to 11,865.
Of 30 Sensex stocks, 16 were trading in the green.
While Sensex rose 35 points to 39,721 in early trade, Nifty climbed 12 points to 11,876.
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on Tuesday two days ahead of the Union Budget.