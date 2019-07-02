Sensex Today LIVE: Sensex ends 129 points higher, Nifty at 11,910; Adani Green, Adani Power top gainers

15:29 IST Closing Bell Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a positive note on Tuesday two days ahead of the Union Budget. While Sensex rose 143 points to 39,829, Nifty gained 47 points to 11,913.

Top gainers of the day are Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, APL Ltd and Manpasand Beverages, while Godrej Properties, YES Bank, Quess Corp, Allahabad Bank and Syndicate Bank were among the top losers on BSE platform today.



15:28 IST Market Update After a choppy session, benchmark indices tuned positive in the last hour of trade. While Sensex rose 143 points to 39,829, Nifty gained 47 points to 11,913.

11:38 IST Market update Sensex trading 115 points lower to 39,570, Nifty falls 30 points to 11,835.



10:45 IST Icra share price falls 5% after MD Takkar sent on leave Icra share price plunged over 5 per cent in early trade today after rating agency placed managing director Naresh Takkar on leave until further notice after market regulator Sebi forwarded an anonymous complaint on the ratings of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS).



10:34 IST Reliance Jio set to raise Rs 3,500 crore Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries telecom arm Reliance Jio is set to raise Rs 3,500 crore in fresh overseas borrowings for optic fibre expansion and to prepare for upcoming spectrum sales, according to a report.



10:26 IST Rupee opens marginally lower The rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 11 paise to 69.05 against the US dollar in early trade Tuesday amid strengthening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas, even as crude oil prices eased. Forex traders said rupee is expected to trade in a narrow range as market participants will keep a close watch on the Union budget this week, that could trigger volatility in the local unit. The rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 11 paise to 69.05 against the US dollar in early trade Tuesday amid strengthening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas, even as crude oil prices eased. Forex traders said rupee is expected to trade in a narrow range as market participants will keep a close watch on the Union budget this week, that could trigger volatility in the local unit.



10:24 IST Asian markets In early session, domestic investors followed cues from other Asian equities which turned volatile amid fears of a global economic slowdown after reports of weakening manufacturing growth from the US, the euro zone, as well as India. Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading on a mixed note in their respective early sessions. Bourses on Wall Street ended significantly higher on Monday.

10:23 IST Sensex components in red Of 30 Sensex stocks, 20 are trading in red. On Nifty too, 33 stocks fell compared with 17 advancing on the index



10:19 IST Bank Nifty falls Bank Nifty down 180 points to 31,189. BSE bankex too loses 200 points to 35,014 level.



10:13 IST Sensex, Nifty slip into red Sensex falls 100 points to 39,585 , Nifty loses 30 points to 11,834.



