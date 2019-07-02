Business Today

Sensex Today LIVE: Sensex ends 129 points higher, Nifty at 11,910; Adani Green, Adani Power top gainers

BusinessToday.In | 02 July 2019

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a positive note on Tuesday two days ahead of the Union Budget. While Sensex rose 129 points to 39,816, Nifty gained 47 points to 11,913.

 

Top gainers of the day were Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, APL Ltd and Manpasand Beverages, while Godrej Properties, YES Bank, Quess Corp, Allahabad Bank and Syndicate Bank were among the top losers on BSE platform today.

 

 

 

 

  • 15:29 IST

    Closing Bell

    Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a positive note on Tuesday two days ahead of the Union Budget. While Sensex rose 143 points to 39,829, Nifty gained 47 points to 11,913.

    Top gainers of the day are Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, APL Ltd and Manpasand Beverages, while Godrej Properties, YES Bank, Quess Corp, Allahabad Bank and Syndicate Bank were among the top losers on BSE platform today.

  • 15:28 IST

    Market Update

    After a choppy session, benchmark indices tuned positive in the last hour of trade. While Sensex rose 143 points to 39,829, Nifty gained 47 points to 11,913.

  • 11:38 IST

    Market update

    Sensex trading 115 points lower to 39,570, Nifty falls 30 points to 11,835.

  • 10:45 IST

    Icra share price falls 5% after MD Takkar sent on leave

    Icra share price plunged over 5 per cent in early trade today after rating agency placed managing director Naresh Takkar on leave until further notice after market regulator Sebi forwarded an anonymous complaint on the ratings of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS).

  • 10:34 IST

    Reliance Jio set to raise Rs 3,500 crore

    Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries telecom arm Reliance Jio is set to raise Rs 3,500 crore in fresh overseas borrowings for optic fibre expansion and to prepare for upcoming spectrum sales, according to a report.

  • 10:26 IST

    Rupee opens marginally lower

    The rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 11 paise to 69.05 against the US dollar in early trade Tuesday amid strengthening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas, even as crude oil prices eased. Forex traders said rupee is expected to trade in a narrow range as market participants will keep a close watch on the Union budget this week, that could trigger volatility in the local unit.

  • 10:24 IST

    Asian markets

    In early session, domestic investors followed cues from other Asian equities which turned volatile amid fears of a global economic slowdown after reports of weakening manufacturing growth from the US, the euro zone, as well as India. Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading on a mixed note in their respective early sessions. Bourses on Wall Street ended significantly higher on Monday.

  • 10:23 IST

    Sensex components in red

    Of 30 Sensex stocks,  20 are trading in red.  On Nifty too, 33 stocks fell compared with 17 advancing on the index

  • 10:19 IST

    Bank Nifty falls

    Bank Nifty down 180 points to 31,189. BSE bankex too loses 200 points to 35,014 level.

  • 10:13 IST

    Sensex, Nifty slip into red

    Sensex falls 100 points to 39,585 , Nifty loses 30 points to 11,834.

  • 10:04 IST

    Cox & Kings share price locked in lower circuit

    Cox & Kings share price locked in lower circuit of 5% at 32.95 level after the firm defaulted on yet another commercial paper of Rs 50 crore citing a temporary mismatch in cash flows.

  • 09:52 IST

    YES Bank share extends losses

    YES Bank share price extends losses, trading 5.18% lower at 103.50 on BSE. Top loser on Sensex and Nifty.

  • 09:48 IST

    FIIs/DIIs activity

    On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 426 crore on Monday, and domestic institutional investors(DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 50.99 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

  • 09:46 IST

    Sectoral gainers

    Oil and gas stocks, and capital goods stocks led the gains with their BSE indices rising 121 points and 58 points, respectively.

  • 09:42 IST

    Market breadth

    Market breadth was positive with 533 stocks trading higher compared to 399 falling on the BSE.


  • 09:42 IST

    Midcap, small cap stocks

    Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 32.41 points and 19.75 points higher in early trade

  • 09:41 IST

    Monday close

    On Monday, Sensex rose 291 points to 39,686, Nifty gained 76 points to 11,865.


  • 09:40 IST

    Sensex stocks in action

    Of 30 Sensex stocks, 16 were trading in the green.


  • 09:39 IST

    Top gainers

    IndusInd Bank (1.15%), ONGC (1.09%) and NTPC (0.84%) were the top Sensex gainers.

  • 09:30 IST

    Sensex losers

    Top Sensex losers were YES Bank (1.65%), Tata Motors (0.77%) and HCL Tech (0.40%).

  • 09:29 IST

    Sensex, Nifty in early trade

    While Sensex rose 35 points to 39,721 in early trade, Nifty climbed 12 points to 11,876.

  • 09:29 IST

    Market opens marginally higher

    Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on Tuesday two days ahead of the Union Budget.

