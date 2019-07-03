Sensex Today: Sensex, Nifty end flat with positive bias; DHFL rises 10%

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed flat with positive bias in today's trade. By the closing session, Sensex rose 22 points to 39,839 and Nifty gained 6.45 points to 11,916.

Zydus receives final approval from the US FDA for Misoprostol Tablet which are used to prevent stomach ulcers. As per the filing, the drug will be manufactured at co's facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

Pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) announced that it has received approval for its Cinacalcet Ta blets, 30 mg, 60 mg, and 90 mg from the United States Food and Drug Adm inistration (U.S. FDA)

Lupin Limited announced it has recieved U.S. FDA approval for Phenylephrine and Ketorolac Intraocular Solution. 1%/0.3%. which is the generic version of Omidria Intraocular Solution. 1%/0.3%. of Omeros Corporation.

GAIL has successfully commissioned 165 km Gorakhpur spur line, bringing Gorakhpur into the ranks of locations in India covered by natural gas infrastructure. This marks the completion of the entire 750 km long trunk pipeline section-l of PMUG constituting 30% of the initially sanctioned project route. Shri B. C. Tripathi, CMD, GAIL (India) Ltd. said, âThe sequential commissioning of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project amidst ground level challenges is very encouraging. GAIL is fulfilling its commitment of commissioning the acclaimed National project within scheduled timeframe. All pipeline procurement and laying contracts aggregating over Rs. 12,500 crore have been awarded, thereby contributing significantly to the Make in India initiatives of Gol.â

Sensex Today LIVE : Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are trading marginally positive on Wednesday, buoyed over hopes from the Union Budget outcome, scheduled for July 5, 2019, amid weak Asian peers. Sensex is trading at 39,871 with a gain of 50 points against yesterday's close of 39,816.48, while Nifty50 in today's trade stands at 11,925, up by 15 points against last close of 11,913.

Shares of Tata Communications fell over 4% intraday as the firm disclosed to the exchanges about resignation of Managing Director & Group CEO, Vinod Kumar. The share price of Tata Communications opened at Rs 475 against the previous close of Rs 474.75 and further dropped 4.16% to day's low of Rs 455 on the BSE platform. The stock is trading lower than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving average.

The Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.6 last month from 50.2 in May, sliding below the 50-mark threshold that separates contraction from growth after remaining in expansion territory for the previous 12 months.

On a weekly note, relative to commentary on the pre budget market expectations, Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote, stated, "The lackluster vibe before the Budget can be the calm before the storm and markets are expected to remain muted and sideways but there is likelihood of downward pressure. The auto sector is at the tipping point. Depending on how the Government provides support, these stocks will either revive or fall off the cliff. Other sectors which are likely to benefit from the Budget would clearly be low cost housing, agriculture and infrastructure as the Government knows very well the multiplier effect to attain the growth and employment targets. Investors should still follow a wait and watch approach. "

Morgan Stanley lowered its long-term Brent price forecast on Tuesday and said the oil market is broadly balanced in 2019 after OPEC and its allies including Russia agreed to extend their production cuts by even longer than expected.

Sectorally, Auto, IT, Metal and Pharma stocks are trading lower in today's trade, while highest gains were seen in PSU bank stocks, pressuring the index to a 0.75% growth, followed by 0.60% gain each in Infra, Media and Realty stocks.

11:25 IST India VIX India VIX has cooled down and moved to 14, at a loss of 1% over yesterday, depicting low volatility in the market.

10:18 IST Gainers/ Losers Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, M&M, Axis Bank, NTPC and PowerGrid, while Vedanta, ONGC, HDFC, Tata Steel, ITC, TCS and HUL fell th emost in the early trading session.





10:09 IST FII and DII On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 512 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 141.09 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed Tuesday.





09:40 IST OMCs top index gainers after falling crude prices





Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) were among top gainers in the early session on Wednesday, backed by falling crude oil prices. While Nifty Energy was up 0.36%, backed by buying pressure OMCs like Hind Petroleum was up 1.66%, followed NTPC, BPACL, IOC, gaining at the range of 0.80-0.90%.

09:34 IST Opening Session Sensex Today LIVE : Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened marginally positive on Wednesday, buoyed over hopes from the Union Budget outcome, scheduled for July 5, 2019, despite weak Asian peers. Sensex opened at 39,907.57 against yesterday's close of Rs 39,816.48, while Nifty50 started today's trade at 11,932.15 against yesterday's close of 11,913.

09:27 IST Global Market Update US has raised another concern of trade war between US-Europe. US has proposed $4bn tariff on European region. US stocks managed modest gains with S&P 500 closing at a record high. US Future declined 0.3%



Asian markets opened on a negative note with Hong Kong, Nikkei and China Index slipping half a percent. Although SGX Nifty was up 14 pts or 0.12% in the early trade on Singapore Exchange.

09:23 IST US-China trade talks 'back on track'



US-China trade negotiations are now headed in a positive direction following this weekend's meeting between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, a top White House aide said Tuesday.







09:23 IST OPEC inks new charter with Russia & allies



The OPEC bloc of oil producers on Tuesday formally signed a new charter of cooperation with major allies including Russia, one day after thrashing out the document at a marathon meeting.



The new agreement between OPEC and its so-called OPEC+ partners is being seen as a sign of the cartel's efforts to stay relevant in a market which has been transformed by booming US shale oil output.





09:13 IST Rupee opens stronger



Rupee opens stronger compared to previous day's close, at 68.85 against the dollar. Yesterday Rupee closed at 68.92 against the dollar.

09:03 IST Pre Opening Session

BSE S&P Sensex started today at 39,934, up by 118.43 points or 0.30% and NSE Nifty50 at the pre open session, begun at 11,910.30 level, at a gain of 44.70 points 0.38%



09:00 IST Union Budget scheduled on 5th July Nirmala Sitharaman will present the first Budget of second term of the Modi government on July 5.





Rahul Agarwal, Director at Wealth Discovery/EZ Wealth said, "In addition to the Union Budget that is scheduled to be unveiled on the 5th of July there are several other factors that will influence the Indian equity markets. Geo-political developments regarding US-China trade talks, the tensions in the Middle east would continue to have a major bearing on the global equity markets including India. The markets are expected to be extremely volatile in the run up to the big day. However, any major movement on either side is highly unlikely. "



Read more: How Sensex, Nifty are likely to move in run-up to Budget 2019



08:54 IST Economic Survey on 4th July

Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian will table the Economic Survey before the Parliament on Thursday. It will be presented on July 4, a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the first full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government after it came back to power.



Looking forward with excitement to table my first - and the new Government's first - Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday. #EcoSurvey2019 — K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) July 2, 2019







08:49 IST OIl price rises Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday after a steep fall in the previous session, supported by extended output cuts by OPEC and its allies despite concerns that a slowing global economy could crimp demand.





08:47 IST Asian Shares Weaken Asian shares fell on early Wednesday as U.S.-China trade truce was overtaken by fresh concerns over Washingtonâs threat of tariffs on additional European goods.

08:45 IST Yesterday's Closing Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a positive note on Tuesday two days ahead of the Union Budget. While Sensex rose 129 points to 39,816, Nifty gained 47 points to 11,913.





Top gainers of the day were Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, APL Ltd and Manpasand Beverages, while Godrej Properties, YES Bank, Quess Corp, Allahabad Bank and Syndicate Bank were among the top losers on BSE platform today.