Sensex Today Live: Sensex ends flat, Nifty witnesses worst F&O series in eight months
BusinessToday.In | 27 June 2019
Sensex Today LIVE: Indian equity markets opened positive and currently trade on a strong bullish note, backed by buying pressure in realty and auto stocks. Currently, BSE 30 share Sensex is trading at 39,759 with gain of 166 points, against the last close of 39,592, while the NSE Nifty50 is trading at 11,895 against the last close of 11,847 level, with an advance of 47 points.
Sensex Today is trading at 39,759 with a gain of 166 points, against the last close of 39,592, while the NSE Nifty50 is trading at 11,895 against the last close of 11,847 level, with an advance of 47 points.
On Thursday, Foreign institutional investors ended flat with zero net balance, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 196 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed
09:07 IST: On Thursday, Foreign institutional investors ended flat with zero net balance, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 196 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed
Markets end flat; Nifty witnesses worst F&O series in eight months
The market ended flat with S&P BSE Sensex closing at 39586.41 down by -5.67 points or by -0.01 % and NSE Nifty closing at 11841.55 down by -6 points or by -0.05 % respectively. Today was the last day of the June F&O series. This was NSE Nifty 50's worst F&O series in eight months.The BSE Sensex touched intraday high of 39817.22 and intraday low of 39510.44. The NSE Nifty touched intraday high of 11911.15 and intraday low of 11821.05.Among the shares, M&M, Tata Motors, Indiabulls Housing, Eicher Motors and Bharti Infratel were among top gainers on the Nifty, while Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Hindalco, Reliance Industries and UPL, lost the most.
16:33 IST: The market ended flat with S&P BSE Sensex closing at 39586.41 down by -5.67 points or by -0.01 % and NSE Nifty closing at 11841.55 down by -6 points or by -0.05 % respectively. Today was the last day of the June F&O series. This was NSE Nifty 50's worst F&O series in eight months.The BSE Sensex touched intraday high of 39817.22 and intraday low of 39510.44. The NSE Nifty touched intraday high of 11911.15 and intraday low of 11821.05.Among the shares, M&M, Tata Motors, Indiabulls Housing, Eicher Motors and Bharti Infratel were among top gainers on the Nifty, while Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Hindalco, Reliance Industries and UPL, lost the most.
Sugar stocks were trading higher ahead of expiry date. Share price of Triveni Engineering rose 5.78% rise, followed by 5% gain in Dalmia Bharat Sugar, while Balrampur Chini was up 4.17% followed by 3% gain in Dhampur Sugar.
13:28 IST:
Sugar stocks were trading higher ahead of expiry date. Share price of Triveni Engineering rose 5.78% rise, followed by 5% gain in Dalmia Bharat Sugar, while Balrampur Chini was up 4.17% followed by 3% gain in Dhampur Sugar.
U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday buoyed by boost in the technology sector. Besides, comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin fueled hopes that the United States and China were making progress in their trade talks.
12:58 IST: U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday buoyed by boost in the technology sector. Besides, comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin fueled hopes that the United States and China were making progress in their trade talks.
Government sources reply on Trump calling the duties âunacceptableâ
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday asked India to withdraw retaliatory tariffs that New Delhi imposed this month, calling the duties âunacceptableâ, on which the government sources told Reuters that Indian tariffs are not that high compared to other developing countries and come well within WTO bound rates. they added that U.S. peak tariffs on some items are much higher than India.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday asked India to withdraw retaliatory tariffs that New Delhi imposed this month, calling the duties âunacceptableâ https://t.co/fgt7i2nDNG
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday asked India to withdraw retaliatory tariffs that New Delhi imposed this month, calling the duties âunacceptableâ, on which the government sources told Reuters that Indian tariffs are not that high compared to other developing countries and come well within WTO bound rates. they added that U.S. peak tariffs on some items are much higher than India.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday asked India to withdraw retaliatory tariffs that New Delhi imposed this month, calling the duties âunacceptableâ https://t.co/fgt7i2nDNG
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Awarded Twin Contracts from ONGC
L&T- Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won twin orders from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning (EPCIC) contracts through international competitive bidding on a Lump Sum Turn Key (LSTK) basis.
LTHE delivers 'design to build' engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum.
The orders bagged comes under Large contract, valued between Rs 2500 to 5000 crore.
12:49 IST:
L&T- Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won twin orders from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning (EPCIC) contracts through international competitive bidding on a Lump Sum Turn Key (LSTK) basis.
LTHE delivers 'design to build' engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum.
The orders bagged comes under Large contract, valued between Rs 2500 to 5000 crore.
Shares of Godrej Properties rose as much as 4.68% to a new all time high of Rs 1,005 on both the exchange platforms today, despite reports of fissures in family. The stock is currently trading at Rs 998 on BSE and Rs 1000 on NSE.
Reports of conflict in the Godrej family surfaced on Thursday, in regards to the concentration of the family's land holding in Godrej & Boyce and its commercial exploitation by Godrej Properties.
While the Jamshyd Godrej family faction is reportedly against excessive development, Adi and Nadir Godrej are in the favour of the land being developed.
At 10: 55 am, the stock price of Godrej Properties climbed 4.68% to a new 52-week high of Rs 1,005 on both BSE and NSE.
12:41 IST: Shares of Godrej Properties rose as much as 4.68% to a new all time high of Rs 1,005 on both the exchange platforms today, despite reports of fissures in family. The stock is currently trading at Rs 998 on BSE and Rs 1000 on NSE.
Reports of conflict in the Godrej family surfaced on Thursday, in regards to the concentration of the family's land holding in Godrej & Boyce and its commercial exploitation by Godrej Properties.
While the Jamshyd Godrej family faction is reportedly against excessive development, Adi and Nadir Godrej are in the favour of the land being developed.
At 10: 55 am, the stock price of Godrej Properties climbed 4.68% to a new 52-week high of Rs 1,005 on both BSE and NSE.
Sensex Today LIVE: Sectorally, except IT and Energy sector, all the indices are advancing currently, with over 1% gains in Realty and Auto, followed by over 0.50% gains in Pharma, Financial Services and Banking indices.
11:42 IST: Sensex Today LIVE: Sectorally, except IT and Energy sector, all the indices are advancing currently, with over 1% gains in Realty and Auto, followed by over 0.50% gains in Pharma, Financial Services and Banking indices.
Sensex Today LIVE: Currently, BSE 30 share Sensex is trading at 39,759 with gain of 166 points, against the last close of 39,592, while the NSE Nifty50 is trading at 11,895 against the last close of 11,847 level, with an advance of 47 points.
11:37 IST: Sensex Today LIVE: Currently, BSE 30 share Sensex is trading at 39,759 with gain of 166 points, against the last close of 39,592, while the NSE Nifty50 is trading at 11,895 against the last close of 11,847 level, with an advance of 47 points.
Oil prices rose more than 2% on Wednesday and hit their highest in about a month, buoyed by U.S. government data that showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in crude stocks as exports hit a record high, and surprise drops in refined product stockpiles. ( Reuters)
11:10 IST: Oil prices rose more than 2% on Wednesday and hit their highest in about a month, buoyed by U.S. government data that showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in crude stocks as exports hit a record high, and surprise drops in refined product stockpiles. ( Reuters)
BSE 30 share Sensex opened with a gain of 41 points at 39,633, against the last close of 39,592, while the NSE Nifty50 is trading at 11,860.85 against the last close of 11,847 level, with an advance of 13 points.
09:24 IST: BSE 30 share Sensex opened with a gain of 41 points at 39,633, against the last close of 39,592, while the NSE Nifty50 is trading at 11,860.85 against the last close of 11,847 level, with an advance of 13 points.
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap surpassed $13,000 level after surging 16% overnight. It is the digital currency's highest level since January 2018. Bitcoin has risen up 50% in the month of June.
However, the digital currency is still trading way below its all-time high record level of $19,511, witnessed on 17 December 2017.
09:00 IST: Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap surpassed $13,000 level after surging 16% overnight. It is the digital currency's highest level since January 2018. Bitcoin has risen up 50% in the month of June.
However, the digital currency is still trading way below its all-time high record level of $19,511, witnessed on 17 December 2017.
On Thursday, Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 106.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 51.47 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
08:54 IST: On Thursday, Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 106.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 51.47 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
Asian stocks are trading marginally higher, although with light volumes across the board, ahead of the globally awaited meet between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, set for Saturday this weekend.
08:43 IST: Asian stocks are trading marginally higher, although with light volumes across the board, ahead of the globally awaited meet between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, set for Saturday this weekend.