Sensex Today Live: Sensex ends flat, Nifty witnesses worst F&O series in eight months

09:07 IST FII and DII On Thursday, Foreign institutional investors ended flat with zero net balance, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 196 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed

09:07 IST: On Thursday, Foreign institutional investors ended flat with zero net balance, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 196 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed

16:33 IST Markets end flat; Nifty witnesses worst F&O series in eight months The market ended flat with S&P BSE Sensex closing at 39586.41 down by -5.67 points or by -0.01 % and NSE Nifty closing at 11841.55 down by -6 points or by -0.05 % respectively. Today was the last day of the June F&O series. This was NSE Nifty 50's worst F&O series in eight months.The BSE Sensex touched intraday high of 39817.22 and intraday low of 39510.44. The NSE Nifty touched intraday high of 11911.15 and intraday low of 11821.05.Among the shares, M&M, Tata Motors, Indiabulls Housing, Eicher Motors and Bharti Infratel were among top gainers on the Nifty, while Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Hindalco, Reliance Industries and UPL, lost the most.

16:33 IST: The market ended flat with S&P BSE Sensex closing at 39586.41 down by -5.67 points or by -0.01 % and NSE Nifty closing at 11841.55 down by -6 points or by -0.05 % respectively. Today was the last day of the June F&O series. This was NSE Nifty 50's worst F&O series in eight months.The BSE Sensex touched intraday high of 39817.22 and intraday low of 39510.44. The NSE Nifty touched intraday high of 11911.15 and intraday low of 11821.05.Among the shares, M&M, Tata Motors, Indiabulls Housing, Eicher Motors and Bharti Infratel were among top gainers on the Nifty, while Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Hindalco, Reliance Industries and UPL, lost the most.

13:28 IST Sugar stocks trade higher ahead of expiry





Sugar stocks were trading higher ahead of expiry date. Share price of Triveni Engineering rose 5.78% rise, followed by 5% gain in Dalmia Bharat Sugar, while Balrampur Chini was up 4.17% followed by 3% gain in Dhampur Sugar.

13:28 IST:





Sugar stocks were trading higher ahead of expiry date. Share price of Triveni Engineering rose 5.78% rise, followed by 5% gain in Dalmia Bharat Sugar, while Balrampur Chini was up 4.17% followed by 3% gain in Dhampur Sugar.

12:58 IST Wall Street stocks on rise U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday buoyed by boost in the technology sector. Besides, comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin fueled hopes that the United States and China were making progress in their trade talks.





12:58 IST: U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday buoyed by boost in the technology sector. Besides, comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin fueled hopes that the United States and China were making progress in their trade talks.





12:56 IST Government sources reply on Trump calling the duties âunacceptableâ



U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday asked India to withdraw retaliatory tariffs that New Delhi imposed this month, calling the duties âunacceptableâ, on which the government sources told Reuters that Indian tariffs are not that high compared to other developing countries and come well within WTO bound rates. they added that U.S. peak tariffs on some items are much higher than India.



U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday asked India to withdraw retaliatory tariffs that New Delhi imposed this month, calling the duties âunacceptableâ https://t.co/fgt7i2nDNG — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) June 27, 2019







12:56 IST:



U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday asked India to withdraw retaliatory tariffs that New Delhi imposed this month, calling the duties âunacceptableâ, on which the government sources told Reuters that Indian tariffs are not that high compared to other developing countries and come well within WTO bound rates. they added that U.S. peak tariffs on some items are much higher than India.



U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday asked India to withdraw retaliatory tariffs that New Delhi imposed this month, calling the duties âunacceptableâ https://t.co/fgt7i2nDNG — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) June 27, 2019







12:49 IST L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Awarded Twin Contracts from ONGC



L&T- Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won twin orders from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning (EPCIC) contracts through international competitive bidding on a Lump Sum Turn Key (LSTK) basis.



LTHE delivers 'design to build' engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum.



The orders bagged comes under Large contract, valued between Rs 2500 to 5000 crore.



12:49 IST:



L&T- Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won twin orders from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning (EPCIC) contracts through international competitive bidding on a Lump Sum Turn Key (LSTK) basis.



LTHE delivers 'design to build' engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum.



The orders bagged comes under Large contract, valued between Rs 2500 to 5000 crore.



12:41 IST Godrej Properties climbs to new 52-week high Shares of Godrej Properties rose as much as 4.68% to a new all time high of Rs 1,005 on both the exchange platforms today, despite reports of fissures in family. The stock is currently trading at Rs 998 on BSE and Rs 1000 on NSE.



Reports of conflict in the Godrej family surfaced on Thursday, in regards to the concentration of the family's land holding in Godrej & Boyce and its commercial exploitation by Godrej Properties.



While the Jamshyd Godrej family faction is reportedly against excessive development, Adi and Nadir Godrej are in the favour of the land being developed.



At 10: 55 am, the stock price of Godrej Properties climbed 4.68% to a new 52-week high of Rs 1,005 on both BSE and NSE.



Read more: Godrej Properties climbs over 4.5% to hit 52-week high despite dispute in Godrej family

12:41 IST: Shares of Godrej Properties rose as much as 4.68% to a new all time high of Rs 1,005 on both the exchange platforms today, despite reports of fissures in family. The stock is currently trading at Rs 998 on BSE and Rs 1000 on NSE.



Reports of conflict in the Godrej family surfaced on Thursday, in regards to the concentration of the family's land holding in Godrej & Boyce and its commercial exploitation by Godrej Properties.



While the Jamshyd Godrej family faction is reportedly against excessive development, Adi and Nadir Godrej are in the favour of the land being developed.



At 10: 55 am, the stock price of Godrej Properties climbed 4.68% to a new 52-week high of Rs 1,005 on both BSE and NSE.



Read more: Godrej Properties climbs over 4.5% to hit 52-week high despite dispute in Godrej family

11:42 IST Sectoral update Sensex Today LIVE: Sectorally, except IT and Energy sector, all the indices are advancing currently, with over 1% gains in Realty and Auto, followed by over 0.50% gains in Pharma, Financial Services and Banking indices.



11:42 IST: Sensex Today LIVE: Sectorally, except IT and Energy sector, all the indices are advancing currently, with over 1% gains in Realty and Auto, followed by over 0.50% gains in Pharma, Financial Services and Banking indices.



11:37 IST Market Update Sensex Today LIVE: Currently, BSE 30 share Sensex is trading at 39,759 with gain of 166 points, against the last close of 39,592, while the NSE Nifty50 is trading at 11,895 against the last close of 11,847 level, with an advance of 47 points.

11:37 IST: Sensex Today LIVE: Currently, BSE 30 share Sensex is trading at 39,759 with gain of 166 points, against the last close of 39,592, while the NSE Nifty50 is trading at 11,895 against the last close of 11,847 level, with an advance of 47 points.

11:10 IST Crude price rises over 2% Oil prices rose more than 2% on Wednesday and hit their highest in about a month, buoyed by U.S. government data that showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in crude stocks as exports hit a record high, and surprise drops in refined product stockpiles. ( Reuters)



11:10 IST: Oil prices rose more than 2% on Wednesday and hit their highest in about a month, buoyed by U.S. government data that showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in crude stocks as exports hit a record high, and surprise drops in refined product stockpiles. ( Reuters)

